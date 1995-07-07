Su'a Cravens | Defensive Back | #30

ESPN's Adam Schefter reports Redskins S Su'a Cravens told some within the organization on Saturday that he was going to retire, but he has changed his mind "for now."

Cravens is recovering from last month's clean-up knee surgery and wasn't at practice Sunday. The sophomore has battled a number of health issues dating back to college, from knee problems to concussions to a torn biceps suffered late last season. He may be wondering if it's all worth it and has said multiple times football doesn't define him. Cravens is expected to miss the start of the season to "address issues," per Schefter. Cravens reportedly went through a similar situation as a rookie, no-showing for 1.5 days before the Redskins had to lure him back.