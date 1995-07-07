Su'a Cravens | Defensive Back | #30

Welcome,
Guest
Logout
|
Profile
|
Contact / Help
|
My Roto
Login
|
Register
|
Contact / Help
|
My Roto
[X]
Player Search Help
To search for a player use one of two formats:
"last name" or "last name, first name"
HOME
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
PL
GOLF
NASCAR
NFL DRAFT
DAILY
FANDUEL
Games
Features
Forums
Mobile
Shop
Tickets
NFL Home
Player News
Headlines
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Draft
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Papers
Tickets
Scores
</>
Click to close (or press Esc)
Player Results
Article Results
MLB PAGES
MLB Home
Player News
Headlines
MLB Daily
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts:
AL
|
NL
Papers
Forums
COLUMNS
Daily Dose: Archer, And Ouches
Sep 3
Week That Was: Trading Tigers
Sep 2
The Week Ahead: The Oldies
Sep 2
Daily Dose: Indians Heating Up
Sep 2
Podcast: Upton Dealt to Angels
Sep 1
Dose: Houston Verlands Ace
Sep 1
FanDuel MLB Plays: Thursday
Aug 31
FanDuel MLB Bargains: Thursday
Aug 31
SPECIAL CONTENT
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Baseball Daily Dose
PARTNERS
Baseball Tickets
Shop MLB Gear
FANTASY BASEBALL HEADLINES
Astros activate Carlos Correa (thumb) from DL
Josh Harrison (hand) lands on disabled list
Lance McCullers (back) to start on Wednesday
Justin Bour (oblique) begins rehab assignment
Stanton blasts homer No. 52 in win over Phils
Twins hang 17 on KC behind Escobar's six RBI
Mets' Flores suffers broken nose on foul ball
Doolittle holds off Brewers to earn 17th save
Donaldson's three-run homer downs Orioles
Luplow's first MLB homer helps Bucs to win
Kluber allows one run in eight frames in win
Pirates' Harrison to see hand specialist
HardballTalk
ProFootballTalk
ProBasketballTalk
NFL PAGES
NFL Home
Player News
Headlines
NFL Daily
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts
Papers
Forums
COLUMNS
Silva's Shy-Away 40 Preview
Sep 1
Moonshots over Miami
Sep 1
Dose: Next Stop, Week 1
Sep 1
Silva's PPR Tiers & Rankings
Aug 31
Updated Non-PPR Top 150
Aug 31
32 Bold Calls for 2017
Aug 31
Dose: Pittsburgh Steels Haden
Aug 31
Podcast: 32 Predictions
Aug 31
SPECIAL CONTENT
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Football Daily Dose
NFL Draft
PARTNERS
Football Tickets
Shop NFL Gear
FANTASY FOOTBALL HEADLINES
Redskins S Cravens contemplating retirement
Josh Doctson taking part in practice Sunday
Bucs strike 1-year deal with SS T.J. Ward
Seahawks CB Shead (knee) opens year on PUP
Kasen Williams part of Seahawks' 53-man cuts
Seahawks elect Davis over Boykin as No. 2 QB
Chiefs GM: 'Not close' to a QB controversy
Pats expected to 'manage' Amendola's snaps
Brandon Bolden crowded out of Pats' backfield
Broncos place WR Carlos Henderson on IR
Broncos place Ray on IR, likely to return
Strange days: Broncos reunite with Osweiler
NBA PAGES
NBA Home
Player News
Headlines
NBA Daily
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts
Papers
Forums
COLUMNS
Multi-Sport and NBA News Pod
Sep 1
Over-Under Win Total Pod
Aug 30
Football and Kyrie Trade Pod
Aug 25
Trade Analysis: Kyrie a Celtic
Aug 22
Yahoo! Hoops Rankings Pod
Aug 22
Fantasy Hoops Top Pick Pod
Aug 18
Giannis Antetokounmpo No. 1?
Aug 15
FA Winners and Losers - Part 2
Aug 15
SPECIAL CONTENT
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Basketball Daily Dose
PARTNERS
Basketball Tickets
Shop NBA Gear
FANTASY BASKETBALL HEADLINES
Hornets add Eddie Jordan as an assistant
The Bucks are waiving Spencer Hawes
Report: Shabazz Muhammad considering Lakers
Clifford 'really excited' about Jeremy Lamb
Frank Jackson suffers broken right foot
Bulls finalizing deal for Quincy Pondexter
Lauri Markkanen scores 22 points vs. France
Winslow (shoulder) says he's 100 percent
Boston closes deal; Kyrie Irving is a Celtic
Cavs, Celtics agree on Kyrie, Thomas trade
Report: Cameron Payne (foot) out until Nov
Blazers waive Andrew Nicholson on Wednesday
NHL PAGES
NHL Home
Player News
Headlines
NHL Daily
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts
Probables
Papers
Forums
COLUMNS
Pod: Arizona Coyotes Preview
Sep 2
2017-18 Podcast Previews
Sep 1
Podcast: Anaheim Ducks Preview
Sep 1
2017-18 Preview: Part 6
Aug 30
2017-18 Preview: Part 5
Aug 23
2017-18 Preview: Part 4
Aug 16
2017-18 Preview: Part 3
Aug 9
2017-18 Preview: Part 2
Aug 2
SPECIAL CONTENT
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Hockey Daily Dose
PARTNERS
Hockey Tickets
Shop NHL Gear
FANTASY HOCKEY HEADLINES
CBJ sign Alexander Wennberg to six-year deal
Canucks sign Thomas Vanek to 1-year, $2M deal
Ryan Malone gets PTO with Minnesota Wild
Agent: Mike Ribeiro's career is over
Shane Doan announces retirement
KHL vet Danis Zaripov eligible to play in NHL
Flyers will retire Lindros' No. 88 on Jan. 18
Devils sign Will Butcher to entry-level deal
Leafs sign Connor Brown to 3-year, $6.3M deal
Devils sign Drew Stafford to one-year deal
Will Butcher to sign with a team on Sunday
Report: Alex Kerfoot decides to join Avs
NASCAR PAGES
NAS Home
Player News
Headlines
Features
COLUMNS
Update: Darlington
Sep 2
DFS: Darlington (Summer)
Aug 31
Final 2017 Off-Week Stats
Aug 30
Wrapup: Road America
Aug 27
Chasing Darlington
Aug 25
Caps After Bristol (Summer)
Aug 23
Wrapup: Bristol Motor Speedway
Aug 20
Update: Bristol (Summer)
Aug 19
PARTNERS
NASCAR Tickets
Shop NASCAR Gear
FANTASY NASCAR HEADLINES
Austin Cindric wins Chevy Silverado 250 pole
Kevin Lacroix on CTMP pole, sets track record
Hamlin wins XFINITY race at Darlington
Ryan Preece leads Whelen Modified Practice 1
Lacroix quickest in Pinty's practice at CTMP
Bell fastest in final CTMP truck practice
Hamlin on pole for Darlington XFINITY event
Kevin Harvick takes Southern 500 pole
All HMS drivers fail to advance to final rd
Ty Dillon stripes car in qualification
Eckes files to defend Snowball Derby crown
Austin Cindric leads CTMP Truck Practice 1
GOLF PAGES
GOLF Home
Player News
Headlines
Features
Injuries
COLUMNS
Expert Picks: DT Championship
Aug 29
Dell Tech Championship Preview
Aug 29
Dustin Johnson wins The NT
Aug 28
D+D REAL Czech Masters Preview
Aug 28
Expert Picks: NORTHERN TRUST
Aug 22
THE NORTHERN TRUST Preview
Aug 22
Wyndham rewards Stenson w/ win
Aug 21
Made In Denmark Preview
Aug 21
PARTNERS
Golf Channel Fantasy Challenge
Play Virtual Golf
Golf Tickets
Shop Golf Products
FANTASY GOLF HEADLINES
Streelman two back at TPC Boston; R2 65
Stanley 67-68; two shy at Dell Tech midpoint
McIlroy headlines MCs at DTC but advances
Sunday's R3 tee times at Dell Tech adjusted
Casey in the mix; kicks off Dell with 70-65
Hadwin 70-65; two off the pace at Dell Tech
Rahm pushes DTC target to 9-under; R2 66
Slattery shines again; 2 shots clear at Czech
Past champ Mickelson opens Dell in 69-67
Hanson opens up 3-shot 36-hole lead at Czech
Ryan Moore WDs after 11-over 82 in R1
Stanley blemish-free during R1 of Dell Tech
NFL DRAFT PAGES
NFL Draft Home
Player News
Headlines
CFB Daily
Features
Podcasts
COLUMNS
Week 1 CFB ATS Predictions
Aug 31
CFB Preview: Team Nos. 10-1
Aug 29
Match-ups Mixer: Week 1
Aug 28
CFB Preview: Team Nos. 19-11
Aug 26
Kickoff Weekend ATS Picks
Aug 25
CFB Preview: Teams Nos. 29-20
Aug 21
CFB Preview: Team Nos. 39-30
Aug 18
CFB Preview: Team Nos. 49-40
Aug 16
PARTNERS
NFL-Draft Tickets
Shop College Football Gear
NFL DRAFT HEADLINES
Falk has no issue shredding Montana State D
Freeman scores four times as Oregon rolls
Jalen Hurts quiet outside bomb to Ridley
Bryant explodes for 192 in Huskers' victory
FSU QB Deondre Francois exits w/ leg injury
L-Jax posts nearly 500 total yards in opener
Liberty upsets Baylor to spoil Rhule's debut
Chanticleers down UMass in first FBS game
Sutton quiet after catching early touchdown
Ertz crushes with four touchdowns in victory
Brandon Dawkins to start at QB for Arizona
Darnold unimpressive in USC opening victory
PREMIER LEAGUE PAGES
Premier League Home
Player News
Headlines
Rumors
Features
Injuries
Transfers
Depth Charts
COLUMNS
Xfer Deadline Wrap-up
Sep 1
Ox to LIV: Winners and Losers
Aug 30
FPL Draft Recap Week 3
Aug 28
Ox to CHE: Winners and Losers
Aug 28
Team News - Week 3
Aug 26
Daily Fantasy Soccer: Week 3
Aug 25
Late Fitness Check GW3
Aug 25
Stag's Take - Gameweek 3
Aug 25
PARTNERS
Shop Soccer Gear
PREMIER LEAGUE HEADLINES
Drinkwater seals late move to Chelsea
Leicester fortify defense with loan signing
Chelsea sign Torino fullback Zappacosta
Bony hopes to find success in return to Wales
Llorente joins Tottenham at window's end
Oxlade-Chamberlain completes move to Anfield
Coutinho scores on his comeback from injury
Newcastle loans out keeper to Brighton
Crystal Palace completes Sakho signing
Barkley stays at Everton in bizarre twist
Trippier misses Malta match-up through injury
Mendy joins former club Nice on loan
FEATURED BLOGS
HardballTalk
ProFootballTalk
ProBasketballTalk
ProHockeyTalk
CollegeFootballTalk
GolfTalkCentral
CollegeFootballTalk
Off the Bench
ProSoccerTalk
NBC SPORTS TALK
HardballTalk
» HBT on NBCSports.com
ProFootballTalk
» PFT on NBCSports.com
ProBasketballTalk
» PBT on NBCSports.com
ProHockeyTalk
» PHT on NBCSports.com
CollegeFootballTalk
» CFT on NBCSports.com
GolfTalkCentral
» GTC on GolfChannel.com
CollegeBasketballTalk
College hoops news and rumors
» CBT on NBCSports.com
Off the Bench
An irreverent, offbeat look at sports
» OTB on NBCSports.com
ProSoccerTalk
» PST on NBCSports.com
FANTASY GAMES
Golf Channel Challenge
Yahoo! Baseball
Yahoo! Basketball
Yahoo! March Madness
Yahoo! Soccer
Yahoo! Football
Yahoo! Auto
Yahoo! Games
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Baseball
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Basketball
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
March Madness
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Football
Player Page
Weather |
Roster
Mack Brown
(RB)
Josh Doctson
(WR)
Keith Marshall
(RB)
Samaje Perine
(RB)
Jordan Reed
(TE)
Kirk Cousins
(QB)
Ryan Grant
(WR)
Colt McCoy
(QB)
Terrelle Pryor
(WR)
Jeremy Sprinkle
(TE)
Jamison Crowder
(WR)
Dustin Hopkins
(K)
Niles Paul
(TE)
Brian Quick
(WR)
Chris Thompson
(RB)
Vernon Davis
(TE)
Rob Kelley
(RB)
Close
|
Full Depth Charts
Close
|
Weather data courtesy of Weather.com
Su'a Cravens | Defensive Back | #30
Team:
Washington Redskins
Age / DOB:
(
22
) / 7/7/1995
Ht / Wt:
6'1' / 224
College:
USC
Drafted:
2016 / Rd. 2 (53) / WAS
Contract:
view contract details
[x]
5/10/2016: Signed a four-year, $4.430 million contract. The deal contains $2.523 million guaranteed. 2016: $450,000, 2017: $651,408, 2018: $852,815, 2019: $1.05 million, 2020: Free Agent
Share:
Tweet
Latest News
Recent News
ESPN's Adam Schefter reports Redskins S Su'a Cravens told some within the organization on Saturday that he was going to retire, but he has changed his mind "for now."
Cravens is recovering from last month's clean-up knee surgery and wasn't at practice Sunday. The sophomore has battled a number of health issues dating back to college, from knee problems to concussions to a torn biceps suffered late last season. He may be wondering if it's all worth it and has said multiple times football doesn't define him. Cravens is expected to miss the start of the season to "address issues," per Schefter. Cravens reportedly went through a similar situation as a rookie, no-showing for 1.5 days before the Redskins had to lure him back.
Sep 3 - 11:00 AM
Source:
Adam Schefter on Twitter
ESPN's Adam Schefter reports Redskins S Su'a Cravens will have knee surgery on Tuesday.
NFL Network's Ian Rapoport adds the procedure will be a meniscus trim, a surprise considering Cravens reportedly did not have any structural damage. Despite the surgery, Schefter reports Cravens will be ready for Week 1. Still, the missed time is not ideal as Cravens transitions to more of a full-time safety role.
Aug 15 - 11:53 AM
Source:
Adam Schefter on Twitter
Redskins SS/ILB Su'a Cravens will miss 2-3 weeks with a knee injury.
He tweaked his knee in Thursday night's preseason game against the Ravens. Cravens has a history of knee issues dating back to college but luckily his MRI results came back clean. Now playing at safety full-time after playing more of a hybrid role as a rookie, Cravens should be ready well in advance of Week 1.
Aug 11 - 2:48 PM
Source:
John Keim on Twitter
Redskins second-round sophomore Su'a Cravens will switch to safety for 2017.
Cravens played a hybrid role as a rookie, but he will be a full-time safety as a sophomore. Cravens said he "can't wait" to make the switch and will work with Landon Collins and former Steelers and Redskins safety Ryan Clark this offseason. Even with Cravens likely moving into a starting role, the Redskins need to find a true free safety to pair with him.
Feb 21 - 11:11 AM
Source:
CSN Mid-Atlantic
Redskins S Cravens contemplating retirement
Sep 3 - 11:00 AM
Su'a Cravens headed for knee surgery Tuesday
Aug 15 - 11:53 AM
Knee injury will cost Cravens 2-3 weeks
Aug 11 - 2:48 PM
Su'a Cravens making the switch to safety
Feb 21 - 11:11 AM
More Su'a Cravens Player News
Highest Searched Players
over the last 7 days
1
A. Luck
IND
(11689)
2
E. Elliott
DAL
(10832)
3
M. Bryant
PIT
(10365)
4
T. Rawls
SEA
(10024)
5
K. Hunt
KC
(9666)
6
D. Woodhead
BAL
(9555)
7
D. Martin
TB
(9512)
8
J. Hill
CIN
(9226)
9
M. Forte
NYJ
(9095)
10
D. Cook
MIN
(8565)
Player Page
Recent News
Related News
Team News
Career Stats
Depth Charts
Game Log
Washington Redskins Tickets
Career Stats
Year
Tackles
Sacks
Interceptions
Fumb
Misc
KO Ret
Punt Ret
Year
Team
G
Solo
Ast
Total
Sack
Yds
Yd/Sk
Int
Yds
IntTD
Rec
TD
Frcd
Pass D
Sfty
Yds
TD
Yds
TD
2016
WAS
11
24
10
34
1.0
4
4.0
1
2
0
0
0
0
5
0
0
0
0
0
Su'a Cravens's 2017 Draft Rank and Projections
View
Su'a Cravens's
2017 Draft Rank and Projections. View Su'a Cravens's complete fantasy player profile, which has..
- Complete stat projections
- Outlooks
- Tiered rankings
- Fantasy point values
-
Go to
Su'a Cravens's player profile.
Game Log
Game
Tackles
Sacks
Interceptions
Fumb
Misc
KO Ret
Punt Ret
Week
Date
Opp
Solo
Ast
Total
Sack
Yds
Yd/Sk
Int
Yds
IntTD
Rec
TD
Frcd
Pass D
Sfty
Yds
TD
Yds
TD
1
Sep 12
PIT
3
1
4
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
2
Sep 18
DAL
3
1
4
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
3
Sep 25
@NYG
1
2
3
0.0
0
.0
1
2
0
0
0
0
2
0
0
0
0
0
4
Oct 2
CLE
2
1
3
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
1
0
0
0
0
0
7
Oct 23
@DET
1
0
1
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
8
Oct 30
@CIN
2
0
2
1.0
4
4.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
1
0
0
0
0
0
10
Nov 13
MIN
2
3
5
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
11
Nov 20
GB
3
2
5
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
1
0
0
0
0
0
12
Nov 24
@DAL
2
0
2
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
13
Dec 4
@ARZ
4
0
4
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
14
Dec 11
@PHI
1
0
1
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
Depth Charts
Skill Players
Pos
Role
Name
QB
1
Kirk Cousins
2
Colt McCoy
RB
1
Rob Kelley
2
Chris Thompson
3
Samaje Perine
4
Mack Brown
GLB
1
Rob Kelley
2
Samaje Perine
3RB
1
Chris Thompson
2
Rob Kelley
WR1
1
Terrelle Pryor
2
Josh Doctson
3
Brian Quick
WR2
1
Jamison Crowder
2
Ryan Grant
WR3
1
Josh Doctson
TE
1
Jordan Reed
2
Vernon Davis
3
Niles Paul
4
Jeremy Sprinkle
LT
1
Trent Williams
2
Ty Nsekhe
LG
1
Shawn Lauvao
C
1
Spencer Long
Sidelined
CBS Sports' Jason La Canfora reports Redskins C Spencer Long underwent a "minor" knee scope.
La Canfora reports Long is expected back in two weeks, which should have him ready for the season opener on September 10. Still, it is another blow to an offense which has struggled so far in the preseason. Sixth-rounder Chase Roullier will likely be the next man up.
Aug 22
2
Chase Roullier
RG
1
Brandon Scherff
RT
1
Morgan Moses
2
Tyler Catalina
K
1
Dustin Hopkins
Headlines
Silva's Shy-Away 40 Preview
Sep 1
Get a sneak peak at Evan Silva's Shy-Away Top 40 that can be found exclusively in our NFL Draft Guide!
More NFL Columns
»
Silva's Shy-Away 40 Preview
Sep 1
»
Moonshots over Miami
Sep 1
»
Dose: Next Stop, Week 1
Sep 1
»
Silva's PPR Tiers & Rankings
Aug 31
»
Updated Non-PPR Top 150
Aug 31
»
32 Bold Calls for 2017
Aug 31
»
Dose: Pittsburgh Steels Haden
Aug 31
»
Podcast: 32 Predictions
Aug 31
NFL Headlines
»
Redskins S Cravens contemplating retirement
»
Josh Doctson taking part in practice Sunday
»
Bucs strike 1-year deal with SS T.J. Ward
»
Seahawks CB Shead (knee) opens year on PUP
»
Kasen Williams part of Seahawks' 53-man cuts
»
Seahawks elect Davis over Boykin as No. 2 QB
»
Chiefs GM: 'Not close' to a QB controversy
»
Pats expected to 'manage' Amendola's snaps
»
Brandon Bolden crowded out of Pats' backfield
»
Broncos place WR Carlos Henderson on IR
»
Broncos place Ray on IR, likely to return
»
Strange days: Broncos reunite with Osweiler
NFL Links
»
Free NFL Draft Guide for new FanDuel users
»
Dominate NFL DFS with RotoGrinders!
»
Daily Fantasy Section
»
FanDuel MLB Premium Content
»
NFL Depth Charts
»
Rotoworld Fantasy Football Season Pass
»
Week 15: Watch Rotoworld's DFS Pick Six
»
Switching from FanDuel NFL to NBA
»
Do your own mock draft
Site Links
Advertising
Jobs
Help / Contact Us
Privacy Policy
AdChoices
Terms of Service
Site Map
Independent Programming Report
Tickets
Sports Jobs
Facebook
Facebook
Twitter
Rotoworld - @Rotoworld
Football - @Rotoworld_FB
Baseball - @Rotoworld_BB
Basketball - @Rotoworld_BK
Hockey - @Rotoworld_HK
Golf - @RotoworldGolf
NFL Draft - @Rotoworld_Draft
Premier League - @Rotoworld_PL
Fantasy Guides
Baseball Draft Guide
Baseball Season Pass
Football Draft Guide
Football Season Pass
Basketball Draft Guide
Basketball Season Pass
Hockey Draft Guide
Hockey Season Pass
2017 © NBC Sports Digital.
All Rights Reserved