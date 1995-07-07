Player Page

Su'a Cravens | Defensive Back | #30

Team: Washington Redskins
Age / DOB:  (22) / 7/7/1995
Ht / Wt:  6'1' / 224
College: USC
Drafted: 2016 / Rd. 2 (53) / WAS
Contract: view contract details
ESPN's Adam Schefter reports Redskins S Su'a Cravens told some within the organization on Saturday that he was going to retire, but he has changed his mind "for now."
Cravens is recovering from last month's clean-up knee surgery and wasn't at practice Sunday. The sophomore has battled a number of health issues dating back to college, from knee problems to concussions to a torn biceps suffered late last season. He may be wondering if it's all worth it and has said multiple times football doesn't define him. Cravens is expected to miss the start of the season to "address issues," per Schefter. Cravens reportedly went through a similar situation as a rookie, no-showing for 1.5 days before the Redskins had to lure him back. Sep 3 - 11:00 AM
Source: Adam Schefter on Twitter
Career Stats
YearTacklesSacksInterceptionsFumbMiscKO RetPunt Ret
YearTeamGSoloAstTotalSackYdsYd/SkIntYdsIntTDRecTDFrcdPass DSftyYdsTDYdsTD
2016WAS112410341.044.0120000500000
Game Log
GameTacklesSacksInterceptionsFumbMiscKO RetPunt Ret
WeekDateOppSoloAstTotalSackYdsYd/SkIntYdsIntTDRecTDFrcdPass DSftyYdsTDYdsTD
1Sep 12PIT3140.00.0000000000000
2Sep 18DAL3140.00.0000000000000
3Sep 25@NYG1230.00.0120000200000
4Oct 2CLE2130.00.0000000100000
7Oct 23@DET1010.00.0000000000000
8Oct 30@CIN2021.044.0000000100000
10Nov 13MIN2350.00.0000000000000
11Nov 20GB3250.00.0000000100000
12Nov 24@DAL2020.00.0000000000000
13Dec 4@ARZ4040.00.0000000000000
14Dec 11@PHI1010.00.0000000000000

Depth Charts

Skill Players
PosRoleName
QB1Kirk Cousins
2Colt McCoy
RB1Rob Kelley
2Chris Thompson
3Samaje Perine
4Mack Brown
GLB1Rob Kelley
2Samaje Perine
3RB1Chris Thompson
2Rob Kelley
WR11Terrelle Pryor
2Josh Doctson
3Brian Quick
WR21Jamison Crowder
2Ryan Grant
WR31Josh Doctson
TE1Jordan Reed
2Vernon Davis
3Niles Paul
4Jeremy Sprinkle
LT1Trent Williams
2Ty Nsekhe
LG1Shawn Lauvao
C1Spencer Long
2Chase Roullier
RG1Brandon Scherff
RT1Morgan Moses
2Tyler Catalina
K1Dustin Hopkins
 

 