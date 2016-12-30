Laquon Treadwell | Wide Receiver | #11 Team: Minnesota Vikings Age / DOB: (21) / 6/14/1995 Ht / Wt: 6'2' / 215 College: Mississippi Drafted: 2016 / Rd. 1 (23) / MIN Contract: view contract details [x] 5/12/2016: Signed a four-year, $9.9 million contract. The deal contains $9.4 million guaranteed, including a $1.8 million signing bonus. 2017: $901,590, 2018: $1.35 million, 2019: $1.8 million, 2020: Club Option, 2021: Free Agent Share: Tweet

Latest News Recent News

Vikings OC Pat Shurmur said this offseason will be "very critical" for Laquon Treadwell. The No. 23 overall pick last year, Treadwell managed just one catch as a rookie and was stuck behind an ineffective Charles Johnson on the depth chart all season. In the rookie's defense, he did deal with several injuries, but it was still a disappointing showing. With both Johnson and Cordarrelle Patterson headed to free agency, Treadwell should have a shot at more playing time moving forward, but he will need to earn it during the offseason program. Source: Minneapolis Star-Tribune

Laquon Treadwell (ankle) is listed as doubtful for Week 17. Treadwell's miserable rookie campaign ends with one catch on three targets and a multitude of lower-body injuries. Only 21 years old, Treadwell still has a chance to become a major contributor in time, but he needs to stay healthy and do a better job of grasping the Vikings' offense. He sat behind Adam Thielen, Stefon Diggs, Cordarrelle Patterson, and Charles Johnson in 2016.

Laquon Treadwell was held without a catch on two targets in the Vikings' Week 13 loss to the Cowboys. One of Treadwell's missed connections was a disastrously-run route. Treadwell hasn't looked ready for prime time this season, and is going to have a ton to prove in 2017. He was supposed to be more polished than he's been.