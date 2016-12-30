Player Page

Weather | Roster

Laquon Treadwell | Wide Receiver | #11

Team: Minnesota Vikings
Age / DOB:  (21) / 6/14/1995
Ht / Wt:  6'2' / 215
College: Mississippi
Drafted: 2016 / Rd. 1 (23) / MIN
Contract: view contract details
Share: 

Latest News

Recent News

Vikings OC Pat Shurmur said this offseason will be "very critical" for Laquon Treadwell.
The No. 23 overall pick last year, Treadwell managed just one catch as a rookie and was stuck behind an ineffective Charles Johnson on the depth chart all season. In the rookie's defense, he did deal with several injuries, but it was still a disappointing showing. With both Johnson and Cordarrelle Patterson headed to free agency, Treadwell should have a shot at more playing time moving forward, but he will need to earn it during the offseason program. Feb 21 - 11:51 AM
Source: Minneapolis Star-Tribune
More Laquon Treadwell Player News

Highest Searched Players over the last 7 days


Current Season Stats
YearReceivingRushingFumb.KO RetPunt Ret
YearTeamGRecYdsY/GAvg100+TDRushYdsY/GAvg100+TDLostYdsTDYdsTD
2016MIN91151.715.00000.0.00000000
Career Stats
YearReceivingRushingFumb.KO RetPunt Ret
YearTeamGRecYdsY/GAvg100+TDRushYdsY/GAvg100+TDLostYdsTDYdsTD
2016MIN91151.715.00000.0.00000000
Game Log
GameReceivingRushingFumb.KO RetPunt Ret
WeekDateOppRecYdsAvgTDRushYdsAvgTDLostYdsTDYdsTD
2Sep 18GB00.0000.0000000
4Oct 3NYG00.0000.0000000
5Oct 9HOU00.0000.0000000
8Oct 31@CHI00.0000.0000000
9Nov 6DET11515.0000.0000000
11Nov 20ARZ00.0000.0000000
12Nov 24@DET00.0000.0000000
13Dec 1DAL00.0000.0000000
14Dec 11@JAC00.0000.0000000

Depth Charts

Skill Players
PosRoleName
QB1Sam Bradford
2Teddy Bridgewater
3Taylor Heinicke
RB1Adrian Peterson
2Jerick McKinnon
3C.J. Ham
4Bishop Sankey
GLB1Adrian Peterson
2Jerick McKinnon
3RB1Jerick McKinnon
2Adrian Peterson
WR11Stefon Diggs
2Jarius Wright
3Isaac Fruechte
4Moritz Bohringer
WR21Adam Thielen
2Charles Johnson
3Laquon Treadwell
4Cayleb Jones
WR31Charles Johnson
TE1Kyle Rudolph
2David Morgan
3Kyle Carter
LT1T.J. Clemmings
2Rashod Hill
3Marquis Lucas
LG1Alex Boone
2Willie Beavers
C1Joe Berger
2Nick Easton
RG1Zac Kerin
2Austin Shepherd
RT1Jeremiah Sirles
2Reid Fragel
K1Kai Forbath
2Marshall Koehn
 

 