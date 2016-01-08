Bob Quinn | Guard Team: Detroit Lions Share: Tweet

Lions signed GM Bob Quinn to an extension through 2022. The team gave new coach Matt Patricia a five-year deal, and this extension links both the coach and GM for the next five seasons. It was Quinn who handpicked Patricia after the two worked together in New England. Quinn has hit on 2016 draft picks LT Taylor Decker, C Graham Glasgow, and DE Anthony Zettel, while also nabbing All-Pro returner Jamal Agnew in the fifth round last year.

Lions hired Patriots director of pro scouting Bob Quinn as their general manager. Quinn, 39, has spent his entire career in New England, directing the pro (not college) scouting department the last three seasons. His player evaluations are highly regarded, but Quinn is a relative unknown among front-office executives. He beat out Giants assistant GM Kevin Abrams, Seahawks co-director of personnel Trent Kirchner, and in-house candidate Sheldon White for the job. Quinn will be tasked with turning around a rushing offense that ranked dead-last in the NFL while dealing with the Calvin Johnson retirement/salary cap situation. The Lions also need an injection of young talent on defense. Source: Adam Schefter on Twitter