Bob Quinn | Guard

[X]
Player Results
Article Results
Player Page
Bob Quinn
Team:
Detroit Lions
Latest News
Recent News
Lions signed GM Bob Quinn to an extension through 2022.
The team gave new coach Matt Patricia a five-year deal, and this extension links both the coach and GM for the next five seasons. It was Quinn who handpicked Patricia after the two worked together in New England. Quinn has hit on 2016 draft picks LT Taylor Decker, C Graham Glasgow, and DE Anthony Zettel, while also nabbing All-Pro returner Jamal Agnew in the fifth round last year.
Feb 9 - 12:57 PM
Lions hired Patriots director of pro scouting Bob Quinn as their general manager.
Quinn, 39, has spent his entire career in New England, directing the pro (not college) scouting department the last three seasons. His player evaluations are highly regarded, but Quinn is a relative unknown among front-office executives. He beat out Giants assistant GM Kevin Abrams, Seahawks co-director of personnel Trent Kirchner, and in-house candidate Sheldon White for the job. Quinn will be tasked with turning around a rushing offense that ranked dead-last in the NFL while dealing with the Calvin Johnson retirement/salary cap situation. The Lions also need an injection of young talent on defense.
Fri, Jan 8, 2016 05:25:00 PM
Source:
Adam Schefter on Twitter
The Lions will interview Patriots director of pro scouting Bob Quinn for their general manager vacancy.
Quinn has been with the Pats since 2000, serving as pro scouting director since 2012. If you're trying to find the next big thing, New England is never a bad place to start.
Mon, Jan 4, 2016 04:17:00 PM
Source:
Adam Schefter on Twitter
Lions extend GM Bob Quinn's deal through 2022
Feb 9 - 12:57 PM
Lions hire Patriots' Bob Quinn as GM
Fri, Jan 8, 2016 05:25:00 PM
Lions interviewing Bob Quinn for GM vacancy
Mon, Jan 4, 2016 04:17:00 PM
More Bob Quinn Player News
Depth Charts
Skill Players
Pos
Role
Name
QB
1
Matthew Stafford
2
Jake Rudock
3
Alek Torgersen
RB
1
Theo Riddick
2
Ameer Abdullah
3
Tion Green
4
Zach Zenner
5
Dwayne Washington
GLB
1
Tion Green
2
Ameer Abdullah
3RB
1
Theo Riddick
2
Ameer Abdullah
WR1
1
Marvin Jones
2
Kenny Golladay
3
Andy Jones
4
Dontez Ford
WR2
1
Golden Tate
2
T.J. Jones
3
Jace Billingsley
4
Bradley Marquez
WR3
1
Kenny Golladay
TE
1
Eric Ebron
2
Michael Roberts
3
Hakeem Valles
4
Brandon Barnes
LT
1
Taylor Decker
2
Brian Mihalik
LG
1
Joe Dahl
2
Zac Kerin
C
1
Graham Glasgow
2
Leo Koloamatangi
RG
1
T.J. Lang
2
Emmett Cleary
RT
1
Rick Wagner
2
Corey Robinson
3
Dan Skipper
K
1
Matt Prater
