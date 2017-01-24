Eric DeCosta | Guard

Player Page

Team: Baltimore Ravens
Age / DOB:  (46) / 4/10/1971
PFT's Mike Florio reports the Packers "are attempting to interview" Ravens assistant GM Eric DeCosta for their general-manager vacancy.
"Attempting to interview" are the key words, as DeCosta has been extremely difficult to pry away from Baltimore over the years. His name has long been linked to the top GM openings, but he has turned down numerous opportunities to remain in Baltimore as the eventual heir to Ozzie Newsome. Jan 5 - 12:06 PM
Source: Profootballtalk on NBC Sports
