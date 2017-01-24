Eric DeCosta | Guard Team: Baltimore Ravens Age / DOB: (46) / 4/10/1971 Share: Tweet

Latest News Recent News

PFT's Mike Florio reports the Packers "are attempting to interview" Ravens assistant GM Eric DeCosta for their general-manager vacancy. "Attempting to interview" are the key words, as DeCosta has been extremely difficult to pry away from Baltimore over the years. His name has long been linked to the top GM openings, but he has turned down numerous opportunities to remain in Baltimore as the eventual heir to Ozzie Newsome. Source: Profootballtalk on NBC Sports

According to Sports Illustrated's Albert Breer, the Colts have requested to interview Ravens assistant GM Eric DeCosta for their opening at GM. The Colts' list of GM candidates keeps growing longer. Chiefs Director of Football Operations Chris Ballard, Seahawks Co-Directors of Player Personnel Scott Fitterer and Trent Kirchner, Vikings assistant GM George Paton, Colts interim GM Jimmy Raye III and Packers Director of Football Operations Eliot Wolf have all been linked to the vacancy left by fired GM Ryan Grigson. DeCosta is close friends with Colts coach Chuck Pagano, who served as the Ravens' defensive coordinator when DeCosta was the team's Director of Player Personnel. Source: Albert Breer on Twitter

Ravens assistant GM Eric DeCosta turned down an interview for the Titans' general-manager vacancy and is staying put in Baltimore. DeCosta's name comes up every year for GM openings, but he has turned down all opportunities in order to stay in Baltimore as GM Ozzie Newsome's right-hand man. He's believed to be Newsome's eventual successor. Source: Albert Breer on Twitter