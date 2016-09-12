Welcome,
Click to close (or press Esc)
Player Results
Article Results
Brandon Allen
(QB)
Tim Cook
(RB)
Chad Henne
(QB)
I'Tavius Mathers
(RB)
Neal Sterling
(TE)
Arrelious Benn
(WR)
Alex Ellis
(TE)
Allen Hurns
(WR)
Jason Myers
(K)
Kenneth Walker III
(WR)
Caleb Bluiett
(TE)
Amba Etta-Tawo
(WR)
Chris Ivory
(RB)
Larry Pinkard
(WR)
Dede Westbrook
(WR)
Tommy Bohanon
(RB)
Leonard Fournette
(RB)
Ben Koyack
(TE)
Mychal Rivera
(TE)
Marquez Williams
(RB)
Blake Bortles
(QB)
Corey Grant
(RB)
Marqise Lee
(WR)
Allen Robinson
(WR)
Shane Wynn
(WR)
Keelan Cole
(WR)
Rashad Greene
(WR)
Marcedes Lewis
(TE)
Jamal Robinson
(WR)
T.J. Yeldon
(RB)
Jalen Ramsey | Defensive Back | #20
Team:
Jacksonville Jaguars
Age / DOB:
(
22
) / 10/24/1994
Ht / Wt:
6'2' / 211
College:
Florida State
Drafted:
2016 / Rd. 1 (5) / JAC
Contract:
view contract details
[x]
5/22/2016: Signed a four-year, $23.35 million contract. The deal contains $15.18 million guaranteed. 2017: $1.511 million, 2018: $2.57 million. 2019: $3.63 million, 2020: Club Option, 2021: Free Agent
Share:
Tweet
Latest News
Recent News
Jaguars CB Jalen Ramsey underwent surgery to repair a core muscle injury on Thursday.
The injury must have occurred at this week's mandatory minicamp. Per NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, Ramsey will need about six weeks to recover. Assuming that timetable holds, Ramsey should resurface in late July or early August, which is right around the time training camp starts. The 22-year-old was as good as advertised last year, earning PFF's No. 19 cornerback grade as a rookie. He'll be ready in plenty of time for Week 1.
Jun 16 - 1:30 PM
Source:
Ian Rapoport on Twitter
Jaguars DC Todd Wash plans to match up CBs Jalen Ramsey and A.J. Bouye based on opposing receivers' body type and style.
The Jaguars had Ramsey (6'1/209) shadow the opponent's top receiver as a rookie. However, Bouye is smaller (6'0/186) and might be asked to cover the opponent's top receiver if that receiver is also smaller. According to PFF, Bouye was the sixth best corner in pass coverage out of 119 qualifiers, and Ramsey was 18th. The Jaguars have one of the best CB duos in the NFL.
Jun 15 - 2:44 PM
Source:
ESPN.com
Jaguars CB Jalen Ramsey sprained his ankle in Sunday's loss to the Packers.
Prince Amukamara has a hamstring issue. It's unclear how serious Ramsey's issue is, as he played 61-of-68 snaps. Ramsey mostly manned the slot against Aaron Rodgers. We'd likely already know if he was dealing with a high-ankle sprain.
Mon, Sep 12, 2016 01:45:00 PM
Source:
John Oehser on Twitter
Jaguars first-round CB Jalen Ramsey (knee) has been cleared for training camp.
He avoids the active/PUP list after suffering a torn meniscus at rookie camp earlier this offseason and then missing OTAs and minicamp. The Jaguars will be cautious, but look for Ramsey to see plenty of practices reps this summer.
Wed, Jul 27, 2016 11:48:00 AM
Source:
John Oehser on Twitter
Jalen Ramsey undergoes core muscle surgery
Jun 16 - 1:30 PM
Ramsey and Bouye will match up based on size
Jun 15 - 2:44 PM
Jalen Ramsey sprained ankle vs. Packers
Mon, Sep 12, 2016 01:45:00 PM
Jalen Ramsey (knee) cleared for training camp
Wed, Jul 27, 2016 11:48:00 AM
More Jalen Ramsey Player News
Highest Searched Players
over the last 7 days
1
E. Decker
FA
(4954)
2
J. Maclin
BAL
(4359)
3
E. Lacy
SEA
(2581)
4
D. Martin
TB
(2400)
5
D. Kizer
CLE
(2356)
6
L. Bell
PIT
(2316)
7
J. Crowder
WAS
(2146)
8
O. Beckham
NYG
(2008)
9
A. Luck
IND
(1942)
10
C. Kaepernick
FA
(1912)
Player Page
Recent News
Related News
Team News
Career Stats
Depth Charts
Game Log
Jacksonville Jaguars Tickets
Career Stats
Year
Tackles
Sacks
Interceptions
Fumb
Misc
KO Ret
Punt Ret
Year
Team
G
Solo
Ast
Total
Sack
Yds
Yd/Sk
Int
Yds
IntTD
Rec
TD
Frcd
Pass D
Sfty
Yds
TD
Yds
TD
2016
JAC
16
55
10
65
0.0
0
.0
2
65
1
0
0
1
14
0
0
0
0
0
Game Log
Game
Tackles
Sacks
Interceptions
Fumb
Misc
KO Ret
Punt Ret
Week
Date
Opp
Solo
Ast
Total
Sack
Yds
Yd/Sk
Int
Yds
IntTD
Rec
TD
Frcd
Pass D
Sfty
Yds
TD
Yds
TD
1
Sep 11
GB
2
1
3
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
2
Sep 18
@LAC
6
0
6
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
3
Sep 25
BAL
4
1
5
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
4
Oct 2
IND
4
0
4
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
6
Oct 16
@CHI
2
0
2
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
1
0
0
0
0
0
7
Oct 23
OAK
2
0
2
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
8
Oct 27
@TEN
4
4
8
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
9
Nov 6
@KC
1
1
2
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
10
Nov 13
HOU
6
0
6
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
11
Nov 20
@DET
5
1
6
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
12
Nov 27
@BUF
3
0
3
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
13
Dec 4
DEN
3
1
4
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
2
0
0
0
0
0
14
Dec 11
MIN
1
1
2
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
1
0
0
0
0
0
15
Dec 18
@HOU
4
0
4
0.0
0
.0
1
35
0
0
0
1
5
0
0
0
0
0
16
Dec 24
TEN
4
0
4
0.0
0
.0
1
30
1
0
0
0
4
0
0
0
0
0
17
Jan 1
@IND
4
0
4
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
1
0
0
0
0
0
Depth Charts
Skill Players
Pos
Role
Name
QB
1
Blake Bortles
2
Chad Henne
3
Brandon Allen
RB
1
Leonard Fournette
2
T.J. Yeldon
3
Chris Ivory
4
Corey Grant
5
I'Tavius Mathers
GLB
1
Leonard Fournette
2
Chris Ivory
3RB
1
T.J. Yeldon
2
Leonard Fournette
FB
1
Tommy Bohanon
2
Marquez Williams
3
Tim Cook
WR1
1
Allen Robinson
2
Marqise Lee
3
Arrelious Benn
4
Dede Westbrook
5
Larry Pinkard
WR2
1
Allen Hurns
2
Rashad Greene
3
Shane Wynn
4
Amba Etta-Tawo
5
Jamal Robinson
WR3
1
Marqise Lee
TE
1
Marcedes Lewis
2
Mychal Rivera
3
Ben Koyack
4
Neal Sterling
5
Caleb Bluiett
LT
1
Branden Albert
2
Jeremiah Poutasi
LG
1
Cam Robinson
2
Earl Watford
3
Chris Reed
4
Avery Gennesy
C
1
Brandon Linder
2
Luke Bowanko
RG
1
A.J. Cann
2
Tyler Shatley
3
Patrick Omameh
4
Nila Kasitati
RT
1
Jermey Parnell
2
Josh Wells
K
1
Jason Myers
