Jalen Ramsey | Defensive Back | #20

Team: Jacksonville Jaguars
Age / DOB:  (22) / 10/24/1994
Ht / Wt:  6'2' / 211
College: Florida State
Drafted: 2016 / Rd. 1 (5) / JAC
Contract: view contract details
Jaguars CB Jalen Ramsey underwent surgery to repair a core muscle injury on Thursday.
The injury must have occurred at this week's mandatory minicamp. Per NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, Ramsey will need about six weeks to recover. Assuming that timetable holds, Ramsey should resurface in late July or early August, which is right around the time training camp starts. The 22-year-old was as good as advertised last year, earning PFF's No. 19 cornerback grade as a rookie. He'll be ready in plenty of time for Week 1. Jun 16 - 1:30 PM
Source: Ian Rapoport on Twitter
Career Stats
YearTacklesSacksInterceptionsFumbMiscKO RetPunt Ret
YearTeamGSoloAstTotalSackYdsYd/SkIntYdsIntTDRecTDFrcdPass DSftyYdsTDYdsTD
2016JAC165510650.00.026510011400000
Game Log
GameTacklesSacksInterceptionsFumbMiscKO RetPunt Ret
WeekDateOppSoloAstTotalSackYdsYd/SkIntYdsIntTDRecTDFrcdPass DSftyYdsTDYdsTD
1Sep 11GB2130.00.0000000000000
2Sep 18@LAC6060.00.0000000000000
3Sep 25BAL4150.00.0000000000000
4Oct 2IND4040.00.0000000000000
6Oct 16@CHI2020.00.0000000100000
7Oct 23OAK2020.00.0000000000000
8Oct 27@TEN4480.00.0000000000000
9Nov 6@KC1120.00.0000000000000
10Nov 13HOU6060.00.0000000000000
11Nov 20@DET5160.00.0000000000000
12Nov 27@BUF3030.00.0000000000000
13Dec 4DEN3140.00.0000000200000
14Dec 11MIN1120.00.0000000100000
15Dec 18@HOU4040.00.01350001500000
16Dec 24TEN4040.00.01301000400000
17Jan 1@IND4040.00.0000000100000
 

 