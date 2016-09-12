Jalen Ramsey | Defensive Back | #20 Team: Jacksonville Jaguars Age / DOB: (22) / 10/24/1994 Ht / Wt: 6'2' / 211 College: Florida State Drafted: 2016 / Rd. 1 (5) / JAC Contract: view contract details [x] 5/22/2016: Signed a four-year, $23.35 million contract. The deal contains $15.18 million guaranteed. 2017: $1.511 million, 2018: $2.57 million. 2019: $3.63 million, 2020: Club Option, 2021: Free Agent Share: Tweet

Jaguars CB Jalen Ramsey underwent surgery to repair a core muscle injury on Thursday. The injury must have occurred at this week's mandatory minicamp. Per NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, Ramsey will need about six weeks to recover. Assuming that timetable holds, Ramsey should resurface in late July or early August, which is right around the time training camp starts. The 22-year-old was as good as advertised last year, earning PFF's No. 19 cornerback grade as a rookie. He'll be ready in plenty of time for Week 1. Source: Ian Rapoport on Twitter

Jaguars DC Todd Wash plans to match up CBs Jalen Ramsey and A.J. Bouye based on opposing receivers' body type and style. The Jaguars had Ramsey (6'1/209) shadow the opponent's top receiver as a rookie. However, Bouye is smaller (6'0/186) and might be asked to cover the opponent's top receiver if that receiver is also smaller. According to PFF, Bouye was the sixth best corner in pass coverage out of 119 qualifiers, and Ramsey was 18th. The Jaguars have one of the best CB duos in the NFL. Source: ESPN.com

Jaguars CB Jalen Ramsey sprained his ankle in Sunday's loss to the Packers. Prince Amukamara has a hamstring issue. It's unclear how serious Ramsey's issue is, as he played 61-of-68 snaps. Ramsey mostly manned the slot against Aaron Rodgers. We'd likely already know if he was dealing with a high-ankle sprain. Source: John Oehser on Twitter