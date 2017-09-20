Chris Jones | Defensive Lineman | #95 Team: Kansas City Chiefs Age / DOB: (23) / 7/3/1994 Ht / Wt: 6'6' / 310 College: Mississippi State Drafted: 2016 / Rd. 2 (37) / KC Contract: view contract details [x] 5/5/2016: Signed a four-year, $6.231 million contract. The deal includes a $2.731 million singing bonus. 2018: $916,476 (+ $100,000 workout bonus), 2019: $1.19 million (+ $100,000 workout bonus), 2020: Free Agent Share: Tweet

Chiefs DL Chris Jones suffered a torn MCL in the Wild Card loss to the Titans. ESPN's Adam Schefter reports Jones will undergo surgery and should be recovered in 8-10 weeks. That timeline should have him ready for the offseason program. The 2016 second-rounder was outstanding as a rookie, but he was even better this season, recording 6.5 sacks while standing up well against the run. He looks like a star in the making. Source: Adam Schefter on Twitter

Chiefs DT Chris Jones was named AFC Defensive Player of the Week for Week 2. Jones had a monster game against the Eagles, registering three sacks, two forced fumbles, an interception, and one batted pass. He did it all while playing just 44% of the snaps. Jones was the 37th pick in the 2016 draft.

Chiefs activated DE Chris Jones from the active/NFI list. He was back at practice on Sunday. Jones will probably be brought along slowly after undergoing a knee scope last month, but he should be ready well in advance of Week 1. The 23-year-old earned PFF's No. 7 grade out of 51 qualifiers at 3-4 defensive end last season. Source: BJ Kissel on Twitter