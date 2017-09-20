Player Page

Chris Jones | Defensive Lineman | #95

Team: Kansas City Chiefs
Age / DOB:  (23) / 7/3/1994
Ht / Wt:  6'6' / 310
College: Mississippi State
Drafted: 2016 / Rd. 2 (37) / KC
Contract: view contract details
Chiefs DL Chris Jones suffered a torn MCL in the Wild Card loss to the Titans.
ESPN's Adam Schefter reports Jones will undergo surgery and should be recovered in 8-10 weeks. That timeline should have him ready for the offseason program. The 2016 second-rounder was outstanding as a rookie, but he was even better this season, recording 6.5 sacks while standing up well against the run. He looks like a star in the making. Jan 8 - 10:40 AM
Source: Adam Schefter on Twitter
Current Season Stats
YearTacklesSacksInterceptionsFumbMiscKO RetPunt Ret
YearTeamGSoloAstTotalSackYdsYd/SkIntYdsIntTDRecTDFrcdPass DSftyYdsTDYdsTD
2017KC 162210326.5426.51-30004700000
Career Stats
YearTacklesSacksInterceptionsFumbMiscKO RetPunt Ret
YearTeamGSoloAstTotalSackYdsYd/SkIntYdsIntTDRecTDFrcdPass DSftyYdsTDYdsTD
2016KC 161711282.0199.5000000400000
2017KC 162210326.5426.51-30004700000
Game Log
GameTacklesSacksInterceptionsFumbMiscKO RetPunt Ret
WeekDateOppSoloAstTotalSackYdsYd/SkIntYdsIntTDRecTDFrcdPass DSftyYdsTDYdsTD
1Sep 7@NE0000.00.0000000000000
2Sep 17PHI4043.0134.31-30002100000
3Sep 24@LAC2130.00.0000000000000
4Oct 2WAS1120.00.0000000000000
5Oct 8@HOU1120.536.0000001000000
6Oct 15PIT0110.00.0000000000000
7Oct 19@OAK2020.00.0000000100000
8Oct 30DEN1230.00.0000000000000
9Nov 5@DAL0110.00.0000000200000
11Nov 19@NYG2240.00.0000000100000
12Nov 26BUF1010.00.0000000100000
13Dec 3@NYJ1120.00.0000000000000
14Dec 10OAK2021.077.0000000000000
15Dec 16LAC2021.099.0000000000000
16Dec 24MIA1010.00.0000000100000
17Dec 31@DEN2021.01010.0000001000000

