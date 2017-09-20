Chris Jones | Defensive Lineman | #95

Welcome,
Click to close (or press Esc)
Player Results
Article Results
COLUMNS
Scoring in Pennsylvania
Jan 8
Bobrovsky Outduels Reimer
Jan 8
Waiver Wired: Teuvo Time
Jan 7
Daily Dose: Boston Strong
Jan 7
ITC: Hellebuyck's Busy Week
Jan 6
Dose: Penguins Crush Islanders
Jan 6
NHL starts the Bye Week
Jan 5
Niederreiter Sets Swiss Record
Jan 5
SPECIAL CONTENT
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Hockey Daily Dose
PARTNERS
Hockey Tickets
Shop NHL Gear
FANTASY HOCKEY HEADLINES
Panarin scores OT winner for Columbus
Patrice Bergeron lands 1st star of the week
Wild to start Alex Stalock on Tuesday night
Mikko Koivu (flu) questionable for Tuesday
Chicago puts Cody Franson on waivers
Canes' Aho skates, status unclear for Tuesday
Sabres' Robin Lehner day-to-day with UBI
Roberto Luongo may be back in early Feburary
Connor McDavid goalless in seven games
Wild Bill scores game-winner vs. Rangers
Evgeni Malkin powers Penguins over Boston
Ondrej Pavelec gets the start in Vegas
FANTASY NASCAR HEADLINES
Burton returns to KBM with expanded schedule
Michael Self partners with Venturini for 2018
Houff joins Mason Mitchell in ARCA at Daytona
Gragson focused on Chilly Will 150 trophy
Menards to sponsor Brandon Jones for 10 races
Ryan Truex parts ways with Hattori Racing
Go Green Racing teams with Joey Gase in 2018
Brandon Brown set for 10 XFINITY Series races
Deegan to drive in NASCAR K&N Pro Series
Lupton back with JGL Racing for 2018 season
Erik Jones back in SLM for CRA SpeedFest 2018
Martins Motorsports closes down Truck team
FANTASY GOLF HEADLINES
Bozzelli returns to action at the Sony Open
John Oda Monday Qs for a home game @ Sony
Brad Fritsch violates Anti-Doping Policy
Rahm R4 69 for solo 2nd at Sentry TOC
Dustin Johnson week-low 65; wins by eight
Dustin Johnson R3 66; leads Sentry by two
Rahm posts 12-under; bogey-free 66 in R3
Leishman bogey-free 69 in R2; maintains share
Harman holds a share of 36-hole Sentry lead
Dustin Johnson one off the pace thru 36 @ TOC
Perez 36-hole clubhouse leader w/ R2 66
Jordan Spieth rebounds from rocky Round 1
NFL DRAFT HEADLINES
Report: Troy HC Brown interviews with Arizona
Report: LSU TE coach Ensminger to be OC
Kentucky LB Allen returning to school in 2018
LSU DB Toliver II enters 2018 NFL Draft
Ohio State LB Baker declares for NFL Draft
UCF CB Hughes to enter 2018 NFL Draft
Miami DT McIntosh elects to enter the draft
Report: Alabama's Ansley to be new CSU DC
Buckeyes RB Mike Weber tweets 'One more year'
Boston College EDGE Allen not done in college
Virginia Tech DT Ricky Walker coming back
Clemson WR Ray-Ray McCloud pushes into draft
United duo join the squad in Dubai
Reid adds to a mounting Hammers injury list
Lichaj braces helps Forest upset Arsenal
Injury sums up Swans midfielder miserable day
Barkley banking on a return in January
Coutinho leaves Liverpool in £146m deal
Mark Hughes sacked by Stoke City
United leave it late to grab FA Cup win
Ward-Prowse goal lifts pressure on Pellegrino
Cook header foists replay upon Cherries
Baggies defender misses FA Cup clash
Silva uncertain due to family emergency
Chris Jones | Defensive Lineman | #95
Team:
Kansas City Chiefs
Age / DOB:
(
23
) / 7/3/1994
Ht / Wt:
6'6' / 310
College:
Mississippi State
Drafted:
2016 / Rd. 2 (37) / KC
Contract:
view contract details
[x]
5/5/2016: Signed a four-year, $6.231 million contract. The deal includes a $2.731 million singing bonus. 2018: $916,476 (+ $100,000 workout bonus), 2019: $1.19 million (+ $100,000 workout bonus), 2020: Free Agent
Share:
Tweet
Latest News
Recent News
Chiefs DL Chris Jones suffered a torn MCL in the Wild Card loss to the Titans.
ESPN's Adam Schefter reports Jones will undergo surgery and should be recovered in 8-10 weeks. That timeline should have him ready for the offseason program. The 2016 second-rounder was outstanding as a rookie, but he was even better this season, recording 6.5 sacks while standing up well against the run. He looks like a star in the making.
Jan 8 - 10:40 AM
Source:
Adam Schefter on Twitter
Chiefs DT Chris Jones was named AFC Defensive Player of the Week for Week 2.
Jones had a monster game against the Eagles, registering three sacks, two forced fumbles, an interception, and one batted pass. He did it all while playing just 44% of the snaps. Jones was the 37th pick in the 2016 draft.
Wed, Sep 20, 2017 09:43:00 AM
Chiefs activated DE Chris Jones from the active/NFI list.
He was back at practice on Sunday. Jones will probably be brought along slowly after undergoing a knee scope last month, but he should be ready well in advance of Week 1. The 23-year-old earned PFF's No. 7 grade out of 51 qualifiers at 3-4 defensive end last season.
Sun, Aug 13, 2017 09:54:00 AM
Source:
BJ Kissel on Twitter
Chiefs placed DE Chris Jones (knee) on the active/NFI list.
It's an expected move after Jones had arthroscopic surgery earlier this month. Jones will likely miss the first two weeks of training camp, but his regular-season status isn't in doubt.
Fri, Jul 28, 2017 06:12:00 PM
Source:
Terez Paylor on Twitter
Chris Jones suffered torn MCL in WC loss
Jan 8 - 10:40 AM
Chiefs DT Jones wins DPOW after huge Week 2
Wed, Sep 20, 2017 09:43:00 AM
Chiefs activate DE Chris Jones from NFI list
Sun, Aug 13, 2017 09:54:00 AM
Chiefs DE Chris Jones placed on NFI list
Fri, Jul 28, 2017 06:12:00 PM
More Chris Jones Player News
Player Page
Recent News
Related News
Team News
Career Stats
Depth Charts
Game Log
Kansas City Chiefs Tickets
Current Season Stats
Year
Tackles
Sacks
Interceptions
Fumb
Misc
KO Ret
Punt Ret
Year
Team
G
Solo
Ast
Total
Sack
Yds
Yd/Sk
Int
Yds
IntTD
Rec
TD
Frcd
Pass D
Sfty
Yds
TD
Yds
TD
2017
KC
16
22
10
32
6.5
42
6.5
1
-3
0
0
0
4
7
0
0
0
0
0
Career Stats
Year
Tackles
Sacks
Interceptions
Fumb
Misc
KO Ret
Punt Ret
Year
Team
G
Solo
Ast
Total
Sack
Yds
Yd/Sk
Int
Yds
IntTD
Rec
TD
Frcd
Pass D
Sfty
Yds
TD
Yds
TD
2016
KC
16
17
11
28
2.0
19
9.5
0
0
0
0
0
0
4
0
0
0
0
0
2017
KC
16
22
10
32
6.5
42
6.5
1
-3
0
0
0
4
7
0
0
0
0
0
Game Log
Game
Tackles
Sacks
Interceptions
Fumb
Misc
KO Ret
Punt Ret
Week
Date
Opp
Solo
Ast
Total
Sack
Yds
Yd/Sk
Int
Yds
IntTD
Rec
TD
Frcd
Pass D
Sfty
Yds
TD
Yds
TD
1
Sep 7
@NE
0
0
0
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
2
Sep 17
PHI
4
0
4
3.0
13
4.3
1
-3
0
0
0
2
1
0
0
0
0
0
3
Sep 24
@LAC
2
1
3
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
4
Oct 2
WAS
1
1
2
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
5
Oct 8
@HOU
1
1
2
0.5
3
6.0
0
0
0
0
0
1
0
0
0
0
0
0
6
Oct 15
PIT
0
1
1
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
7
Oct 19
@OAK
2
0
2
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
1
0
0
0
0
0
8
Oct 30
DEN
1
2
3
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
9
Nov 5
@DAL
0
1
1
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
2
0
0
0
0
0
11
Nov 19
@NYG
2
2
4
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
1
0
0
0
0
0
12
Nov 26
BUF
1
0
1
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
1
0
0
0
0
0
13
Dec 3
@NYJ
1
1
2
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
14
Dec 10
OAK
2
0
2
1.0
7
7.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
15
Dec 16
LAC
2
0
2
1.0
9
9.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
16
Dec 24
MIA
1
0
1
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
1
0
0
0
0
0
17
Dec 31
@DEN
2
0
2
1.0
10
10.0
0
0
0
0
0
1
0
0
0
0
0
0
Depth Charts
Skill Players
Pos
Role
Name
QB
1
Alex Smith
2
Patrick Mahomes
3
Tyler Bray
RB
1
Kareem Hunt
2
Charcandrick West
3
Akeem Hunt
Sidelined
Chiefs placed RB Akeem Hunt on injured reserve with an ankle injury.
Hunt suffered the injury in the season finale against the Broncos. The Chiefs also lost De'Anthony Thomas to a broken leg in that game. C.J. Spiller was once again re-signed in a corresponding move.
Jan 2
4
C.J. Spiller
GLB
1
Kareem Hunt
2
Charcandrick West
3RB
1
Kareem Hunt
2
Charcandrick West
FB
1
Anthony Sherman
WR1
1
Tyreek Hill
2
Demarcus Robinson
3
De'Anthony Thomas
Sidelined
Chiefs WR/KR De'Anthony Thomas suffered a broken tibia in Sunday's game against the Broncos.
The gadget player was injured on special teams. Now 24, Thomas finishes his fourth NFL season with just 14 catches. Turning 25 later this week, Thomas is headed to free agency. With the injury, it's possible Thomas is retained on the cheap in Kansas City.
Dec 31
WR2
1
Albert Wilson
2
Jehu Chesson
3
Marcus Kemp
WR3
1
Demarcus Robinson
TE
1
Travis Kelce
Sidelined
Travis Kelce exited the Wild Card playoff game against the Titans with a concussion and will not return.
Kelce took a big hit to the head from Johnathan Cyprien late in the second quarter and could even stand up and walk on his own after the brain injury. Eventually, Kelce was able to gather himself and jog to the sideline before immediately being sent to the locker room. Kelce caught all four of his targets for 66 yards and a touchdown before leaving.
Jan 6
2
Demetrius Harris
3
Orson Charles
LT
1
Eric Fisher
2
Cameron Erving
LG
1
Bryan Witzmann
C
1
Zach Fulton
RG
1
Laurent Duvernay-Tardif
2
Parker Ehinger
RT
1
Mitchell Schwartz
K
1
Harrison Butker
Play these 2 WRs in your FanDuel lineups this week.
