Michael Thomas | Wide Receiver | #13

Michael Thomas caught 10-of-14 targets for 156 yards and one touchdown in the Saints' Week 17 loss to the Falcons.

Thomas broke Marques Colston's team rookie record for receiving yards in a season on Sunday, and finishes his first campaign with a 92-1,136-9 line on 119 targets. Thomas led the team in catches, targets, and touchdowns, while Brandin Cooks barely edged him out with 34 more receiving yards. Thomas was the 47th pick back in May's draft and landed in an absolutely perfect spot as Colston's replacement and Drew Brees' favorite red-zone target. Cooks and Willie Snead didn't have the size to do work near the end zone, while Brees kept feeding Thomas on quick slant patterns all day every week. Thomas will head into 2017 as a WR1, but Brees may only have 1-2 years left. Thomas is obviously someone to hold onto in Dynasty formats as a building block.