Michael Thomas | Wide Receiver | #13

Team: New Orleans Saints
Age / DOB:  (22) / 3/3/1994
Ht / Wt:  6'3' / 212
College: Ohio State
Drafted: 2016 / Rd. 2 (47) / NO
Contract: view contract details
Michael Thomas caught 10-of-14 targets for 156 yards and one touchdown in the Saints' Week 17 loss to the Falcons.
Thomas broke Marques Colston's team rookie record for receiving yards in a season on Sunday, and finishes his first campaign with a 92-1,136-9 line on 119 targets. Thomas led the team in catches, targets, and touchdowns, while Brandin Cooks barely edged him out with 34 more receiving yards. Thomas was the 47th pick back in May's draft and landed in an absolutely perfect spot as Colston's replacement and Drew Brees' favorite red-zone target. Cooks and Willie Snead didn't have the size to do work near the end zone, while Brees kept feeding Thomas on quick slant patterns all day every week. Thomas will head into 2017 as a WR1, but Brees may only have 1-2 years left. Thomas is obviously someone to hold onto in Dynasty formats as a building block. Jan 1 - 9:02 PM
More Michael Thomas Player News

Current Season Stats
YearReceivingRushingFumb.KO RetPunt Ret
YearTeamGRecYdsY/GAvg100+TDRushYdsY/GAvg100+TDLostYdsTDYdsTD
2016NO148298170.112.02800.0.00020000
Career Stats
YearReceivingRushingFumb.KO RetPunt Ret
YearTeamGRecYdsY/GAvg100+TDRushYdsY/GAvg100+TDLostYdsTDYdsTD
Game Log
GameReceivingRushingFumb.KO RetPunt Ret
WeekDateOppRecYdsAvgTDRushYdsAvgTDLostYdsTDYdsTD
1Sep 11OAK6589.7000.0000000
2Sep 18@NYG45614.0000.0000000
3Sep 26ATL77110.1100.0000000
4Oct 2@SD44411.0100.0000000
6Oct 16CAR57815.6100.0000000
7Oct 23@KC1013013.0000.0000000
8Oct 30SEA66310.5000.0000000
9Nov 6@SF57314.6200.0000000
10Nov 13DEN44010.0000.0020000
11Nov 17@CAR56813.6000.0000000
12Nov 27LAR910812.0200.0000000
13Dec 4DET44210.5000.0000000
15Dec 18@ARZ7527.4100.0000000
16Dec 24TB69816.3000.0000000
17Jan 1@ATL1015615.6100.0000000

Depth Charts

Skill Players
PosRoleName
QB1Drew Brees
2Luke McCown
RB1Mark Ingram
2Tim Hightower
3Travaris Cadet
4Daniel Lasco
5Marcus Murphy
GLB1Mark Ingram
2Tim Hightower
3RB1Mark Ingram
2Tim Hightower
FB1John Kuhn
WR11Brandin Cooks
2Brandon Coleman
3Tommylee Lewis
WR21Michael Thomas
2Willie Snead
WR31Willie Snead
TE1Coby Fleener
2John Phillips
LT1Tony Hills
LG1Andrus Peat
2Tim Lelito
C1Max Unger
2Landon Turner
RG1Jahri Evans
2Senio Kelemete
RT1Zach Strief
K1Wil Lutz
 

 