Michael Thomas | Wide Receiver | #13

Player Search Help
To search for a player use one of two formats:
"last name" or "last name, first name"
Player Results
Article Results
Blue Jays not in active talks with Bautista
Rangers still seen as the favorite for Napoli
Jason Hammel only getting one-year offers
Twins want best and final offers for Dozier
Diamondbacks inquire on Vazquez, Swihart
Posey and 10 others confirmed for Team USA
Murphy, Goldschmidt on Team USA for WBC
Red Sox not concerned about E-Rod's knee
Tigers ink Edward Mujica to minors contract
Nationals interested in catcher Matt Wieters
Rangers closing in on deal with Mike Napoli?
Rockies have checked in on Greg Holland
Michael Thomas ends rookie year at 92-1,136-9
Ingram has first 1,000-yard year with 5.1 YPC
Carson Palmer slings 3 TDs in season finale
Devonta Freeman totals 177 yards, TD in win
Tyreek Hill scores his 12th touchdown Week 17
Fitzgerald reaches 1,000 yards for eighth time
Chargers fire Mike McCoy after 5-11 campaign
Jared Goff falls to 0-7 as Rams' starter
Crowder finishes breakout year at 67/847/7
Vernon Davis revives career with 583 yards
Contract year: Garcon comes alive for 1,041
Matt Ryan throws for 331 yards, 4 TDs in win
Jeff Teague OK after left ankle injury Sunday
Aron Baynes (sprained ankle) in walking boot
Jeff Teague (ankle) starts 2nd half Sunday
Alec Burks (ankle) questionable for Monday
George Hill, Dante Exum out Monday vs. BKN
Patrick Beverley (wrist) questionable Monday
Report: ATL 'listening' to offers for Millsap
Goran Dragic (back) targeting Tuesday vs. PHX
Jeremy Lin (hamstring) won't play on Monday
Damian Lillard (ankle) ruled out for Sunday
Kawhi Leonard (gastroenteritis) will play Sun
Ellington, Reed starting Sunday vs. Detroit
DeAngelo gets three games for official abuse
Matthews lands winner for Leafs in Centennial
Mantha with huge game in Centennial Classic
Wings tab Jared Coreau for Centennial Classic
Flyers get Matt Read back Sunday vs Ducks
Jets waive Alexander Burmistrov
Subban won't play Tuesday v Habs
Centennial Classic pushed back 30 minutes
Granlund white hot for Wild
Cam Atkinson has 29 points in last 23 games
Jeff Carter becomes second player to hit 20G
Brian Elliott wins his fourth game in a row
Pinty's (Honorable Mention): Alex Tagliani
Pinty's Top Driver: Cayden Lapcevich
K&N East Breakthrough Driver: Spencer Davis
K&N West Top Breakthrough Driver: Landauer
K&N West (Honorable Mention): Ryan Partridge
NKNPS-West Top Driver: Todd Gilliland
Mike Basham: 10th in 2016 ARCA Racing Series
K&N East (Honorable Mention): Kyle Benjamin
NKNPS-East Top Driver: Justin Haley
A.J. Fike: 9th in 2016 ARCA Racing Series
Sargeant: 8th in 2016 ARCA Racing Series
Weatherman: 7th in 2016 ARCA Racing Series
Willett one (of six) to opt out of SBS TOC
Loupe (thumb) targets Palm Springs for return
Van Pelt (labrum) remains quiet ahead of 2017
Mickelson (hernia) recovers over the holidays
Penn lands four-star 2018 S Isaiah Humphries
Davon Godchaux leaving LSU for the NFL
Clemson intercepts Barrett twice as OSU falls
Clemson into title tilt behind Watson's 3 TD
Myles Garrett opts to enter 2017 NFL Draft
Report: Jake Butt needs surgery to repair ACL
Jake Browning picked twice in Peach Bowl loss
Bama rolls to title game behind Bo's 180 yrds
Boom Williams to join loaded '17 class of RBs
Reports: UM DC Brown receives five-year ext.
Lamar Jackson completely shut down by LSU
Guice scores twice in bowl win over L-Ville
Olivier Giroud may have sealed goal of 2017
Sam Allardyce has a lot of work to do
Coutinho, Matip ruled out for GW20
Henderson to be assessed following injury
West Brom locks down winger McClean
Spurs open 2017 in superb fashion, win 1-4
Hornets make a bad start to the New Year, 1-4
Wijnaldum heads Liverpool to big victory
Willian scores a brace for 13th straight
Sweet end to 2016 for Cherries with 0-3 win
Crouch scores but Stoke fall to Blues
Martial's magic decisive in Utd late comeback
Player Page
Weather |
Roster
Drew Brees
(QB)
Matt Flynn
(QB)
Kendall Hunter
(RB)
Daniel Lasco
(RB)
Marcus Murphy
(RB)
Travaris Cadet
(RB)
Corey Fuller
(WR)
Mark Ingram
(RB)
Tommylee Lewis
(WR)
John Phillips
(TE)
Brandon Coleman
(WR)
Tim Hightower
(RB)
John Kuhn
(RB)
Wil Lutz
(K)
Willie Snead
(WR)
Brandin Cooks
(WR)
Josh Hill
(TE)
Jake Lampman
(WR)
Luke McCown
(QB)
Michael Thomas
(WR)
Coby Fleener
(TE)
Michael Hoomanawanui
(TE)
Close
|
Full Depth Charts
Close
|
Weather data courtesy of Weather.com
Michael Thomas | Wide Receiver | #13
Team:
New Orleans Saints
Age / DOB:
(
22
) / 3/3/1994
Ht / Wt:
6'3' / 212
College:
Ohio State
Drafted:
2016 / Rd. 2 (47) / NO
Contract:
view contract details
[x]
5/9/2016: Signed a four-year, $5.118 million contract. The deal includes $3.055 million guaranteed and a $1.922 million signing bonus. 2016-2019: Under Contract, 2020: Free Agent
Share:
Tweet
Latest News
Recent News
Michael Thomas caught 10-of-14 targets for 156 yards and one touchdown in the Saints' Week 17 loss to the Falcons.
Thomas broke Marques Colston's team rookie record for receiving yards in a season on Sunday, and finishes his first campaign with a 92-1,136-9 line on 119 targets. Thomas led the team in catches, targets, and touchdowns, while Brandin Cooks barely edged him out with 34 more receiving yards. Thomas was the 47th pick back in May's draft and landed in an absolutely perfect spot as Colston's replacement and Drew Brees' favorite red-zone target. Cooks and Willie Snead didn't have the size to do work near the end zone, while Brees kept feeding Thomas on quick slant patterns all day every week. Thomas will head into 2017 as a WR1, but Brees may only have 1-2 years left. Thomas is obviously someone to hold onto in Dynasty formats as a building block.
Jan 1 - 9:02 PM
Michael Thomas caught 6-of-8 targets for 98 yards in the Saints' Week 16 win over the Bucs.
The star rookie enters Week 17 just 19 yards shy of 1,000. He has an attackable matchup in the Falcons. Thomas will have WR1 appeal in 2017.
Sat, Dec 24, 2016 07:45:00 PM
Michael Thomas caught 7-of-10 targets for 52 yards and a touchdown Week 15 against the Cardinals.
Thomas took a backseat in the first half to Brandin Cooks, who got loose for 127 yards and two long scores. Thomas took on a bigger role after the break with Patrick Peterson focusing on Cooks, but he struggled to create any big plays. He did save his fantasy day with a great leaping grab for a four-yard touchdown in the fourth quarter. The score was Thomas' eighth of the season and tied him for the most all-time by a rookie in the franchise's history. With Cooks flying, Thomas will be more of a WR3 next week against the Bucs.
Sun, Dec 18, 2016 08:00:00 PM
Michael Thomas is not listed on the Saints' Week 15 injury report.
He practiced fully late in the week and will start against the Cardinals after missing Week 14 with a foot injury. Some prognosticators believe Patrick Peterson will shadow Brandin Cooks, while others believe Peterson will travel with Thomas. Our guess is Peterson will mostly go after Cooks, but Thomas remains a boom-bust WR2 in a somewhat uncertain matchup coming back from an injury.
Fri, Dec 16, 2016 04:12:00 PM
Michael Thomas ends rookie year at 92-1,136-9
Jan 1 - 9:02 PM
Michael Thomas totals 98 yards vs. Bucs
Sat, Dec 24, 2016 07:45:00 PM
Michael Thomas caps mediocre day with TD
Sun, Dec 18, 2016 08:00:00 PM
Michael Thomas not on Saints injury report
Fri, Dec 16, 2016 04:12:00 PM
More Michael Thomas Player News
Recent News
Related News
Team News
Career Stats
Depth Charts
Game Log
New Orleans Saints Tickets
Current Season Stats
Year
Receiving
Rushing
Fumb.
KO Ret
Punt Ret
Year
Team
G
Rec
Yds
Y/G
Avg
100+
TD
Rush
Yds
Y/G
Avg
100+
TD
Lost
Yds
TD
Yds
TD
2016
NO
14
82
981
70.1
12.0
2
8
0
0
.0
.0
0
0
2
0
0
0
0
Career Stats
Year
Receiving
Rushing
Fumb.
KO Ret
Punt Ret
Year
Team
G
Rec
Yds
Y/G
Avg
100+
TD
Rush
Yds
Y/G
Avg
100+
TD
Lost
Yds
TD
Yds
TD
Career stats are currently unavailable
Game Log
Game
Receiving
Rushing
Fumb.
KO Ret
Punt Ret
Week
Date
Opp
Rec
Yds
Avg
TD
Rush
Yds
Avg
TD
Lost
Yds
TD
Yds
TD
1
Sep 11
OAK
6
58
9.7
0
0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
2
Sep 18
@NYG
4
56
14.0
0
0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
3
Sep 26
ATL
7
71
10.1
1
0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
4
Oct 2
@SD
4
44
11.0
1
0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
6
Oct 16
CAR
5
78
15.6
1
0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
7
Oct 23
@KC
10
130
13.0
0
0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
8
Oct 30
SEA
6
63
10.5
0
0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
9
Nov 6
@SF
5
73
14.6
2
0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
10
Nov 13
DEN
4
40
10.0
0
0
0
.0
0
2
0
0
0
0
11
Nov 17
@CAR
5
68
13.6
0
0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
12
Nov 27
LAR
9
108
12.0
2
0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
13
Dec 4
DET
4
42
10.5
0
0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
15
Dec 18
@ARZ
7
52
7.4
1
0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
16
Dec 24
TB
6
98
16.3
0
0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
17
Jan 1
@ATL
10
156
15.6
1
0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
Depth Charts
Skill Players
Pos
Role
Name
QB
1
Drew Brees
2
Luke McCown
RB
1
Mark Ingram
2
Tim Hightower
3
Travaris Cadet
4
Daniel Lasco
5
Marcus Murphy
Sidelined
Saints KR/RB Marcus Murphy suffered a concussion Friday night.
Already on the roster bubble because of fumbling issues, this is a bad development for the second-year man. It is unlikely he is ready for the fourth preseason game.
Aug 27
GLB
1
Mark Ingram
2
Tim Hightower
3RB
1
Mark Ingram
2
Tim Hightower
FB
1
John Kuhn
WR1
1
Brandin Cooks
2
Brandon Coleman
3
Tommylee Lewis
WR2
1
Michael Thomas
2
Willie Snead
Questionable
Willie Snead caught 3-of-4 targets for 82 yards in the Saints' Week 17 loss to the Falcons.
Snead had a monster first two weeks of the season, hanging a 9-172-1 line on the Raiders in Week 1 and then catching another touchdown in Week 2, leading some to wonder if he was for real as a WR2. Ultimately, Snead never had another 100-yard game and scored just two more touchdowns while missing some time with a toe issue. Snead settled in as the Saints' No. 3 receiver and a borderline fantasy start. His 96 targets were just one more than 2015, and Snead pretty much matched last season's numbers evenly with a 72-895-4 line. The Saints have Snead under roster control for another two seasons.
Jan 1
WR3
1
Willie Snead
TE
1
Coby Fleener
2
John Phillips
LT
1
Tony Hills
LG
1
Andrus Peat
Sidelined
Saints coach Sean Payton said 2015 first-rounder Andrus Peat could be moved to left guard.
The Saints planned to use Peat on the right side -- either at guard or tackle -- this season, but he has struggled at both positions. "He hasn't played very well over on that right side, so we've got to keep looking and pay close attention to it," Payton said. "I know what he can do well, and we've got to find a way to be at a high enough level inside. And I think we can get that done." The offensive line has struggled mightily in the preseason, and the guard spots are a big reason why. The Saints could look to add a veteran like newly-released OG Geoff Schwartz in the next couple days.
Aug 29
2
Tim Lelito
C
1
Max Unger
2
Landon Turner
RG
1
Jahri Evans
2
Senio Kelemete
Questionable
Saints LG Senio Kelemete left Sunday's Week 7 game against the Chiefs with a stinger and is questionable to return.
Kelemete exited early in the second quarter. He drew the start in place of Andrus Peat, who was out with a groin injury. Tim Lelito is now in at left guard.
Oct 23
RT
1
Zach Strief
K
1
Wil Lutz
Week 17 Live Blog
Jan 1
Join Ryan McDowell as he breaks down Week 17 fantasy football action as it happens.
Week 17 Live Blog
Jan 1
»
Podcast: Matchups & Rankings
Jan 1
»
Silva's Week 17 Matchups
Jan 1
»
Injury Report: Week 17
Jan 1
»
Week 17 Rankings
Jan 1
»
Weather: Week 17 Forecasts
Dec 31
»
Roundtable: Looking Ahead
Dec 30
»
Dose: Sanchez to Back Up Dak
Dec 30
»
Michael Thomas ends rookie year at 92-1,136-9
»
Ingram has first 1,000-yard year with 5.1 YPC
»
Carson Palmer slings 3 TDs in season finale
»
Devonta Freeman totals 177 yards, TD in win
»
Tyreek Hill scores his 12th touchdown Week 17
»
Fitzgerald reaches 1,000 yards for eighth time
»
Chargers fire Mike McCoy after 5-11 campaign
»
Jared Goff falls to 0-7 as Rams' starter
»
Crowder finishes breakout year at 67/847/7
»
Vernon Davis revives career with 583 yards
»
Contract year: Garcon comes alive for 1,041
»
Matt Ryan throws for 331 yards, 4 TDs in win
