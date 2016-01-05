Steve Sarkisian | Center Team: Atlanta Falcons Age / DOB: (42) / 3/8/1974 Share: Tweet

Falcons hired Steve Sarkisian as offensive coordinator. Jordan Schultz of The Huffington Post was first with the news, and Adam Schefter among others confirmed the report minutes later. It is both surprising Sarkisian decided to leave Alabama after taking over as the offensive coordinator the week before the National Championship loss and the Falcons are turning to a coach with no experience calling plays in the NFL. Sarkisian reportedly was looking to join the NFL ranks last January, however, and he and coach Dan Quinn are both part of the Pete Carroll coaching tree. While the lack of experience in the NFL is a big concern, especially for a team with Super Bowl aspirations, Sarkisian is a quality offensive coach who will have plenty of talent to work with in Atlanta. Source: Adam Schefter on Twitter

Jordan Schultz of The Huffington Post reports the Falcons will name Alabama OC Steve Sarkisian as their new offensive coordinator. Schultz is not a usual Rotoworld source and this news comes completely out of left field, so we are holding off making it official at this point. Sarkisian took over for Lane Kiffin as Bama's offensive coordinator in the week before the National Championship loss, and it was assumed he would continue in that position in 2017. Most of Sark's experience comes at the college level including runs as the head coach at Washington and USC, but he did serve as the Raiders QB coach in 2004. He also reportedly put out "feelers" to NFL teams last January. Source: Jordan Schultz on Twitter