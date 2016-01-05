Welcome,
Player Search Help
To search for a player use one of two formats:
"last name" or "last name, first name"
Player Results
Article Results
|
Weather data courtesy of Weather.com
Steve Sarkisian | Center
Team:
Atlanta Falcons
Age / DOB:
(
42
) / 3/8/1974
Share:
Tweet
Latest News
Recent News
Falcons hired Steve Sarkisian as offensive coordinator.
Jordan Schultz of The Huffington Post was first with the news, and Adam Schefter among others confirmed the report minutes later. It is both surprising Sarkisian decided to leave Alabama after taking over as the offensive coordinator the week before the National Championship loss and the Falcons are turning to a coach with no experience calling plays in the NFL. Sarkisian reportedly was looking to join the NFL ranks last January, however, and he and coach Dan Quinn are both part of the Pete Carroll coaching tree. While the lack of experience in the NFL is a big concern, especially for a team with Super Bowl aspirations, Sarkisian is a quality offensive coach who will have plenty of talent to work with in Atlanta.
Feb 7 - 11:44 AM
Source:
Adam Schefter on Twitter
Jordan Schultz of The Huffington Post reports the Falcons will name Alabama OC Steve Sarkisian as their new offensive coordinator.
Schultz is not a usual Rotoworld source and this news comes completely out of left field, so we are holding off making it official at this point. Sarkisian took over for Lane Kiffin as Bama's offensive coordinator in the week before the National Championship loss, and it was assumed he would continue in that position in 2017. Most of Sark's experience comes at the college level including runs as the head coach at Washington and USC, but he did serve as the Raiders QB coach in 2004. He also reportedly put out "feelers" to NFL teams last January.
Feb 7 - 11:36 AM
Source:
Jordan Schultz on Twitter
ESPN's Adam Schefter reports ex-USC and Washington coach Steve Sarkisian is "putting out feelers" to NFL teams.
Hired away from the Huskies in 2014, "Sark" was fired by USC in 2015 as his drinking spiraled out of control. He has since sued the university for wrongful termination. Presumably, he has taken steps to get his life in order if he's seeking NFL work. Schefter reports he'd be open to being a QBs coach or coordinator. The former is far more likely, and even that is a long shot, at least for 2016. Sark was the Raiders' QBs coach in 2004, which is his only NFL experience.
Tue, Jan 5, 2016 06:21:00 PM
Source:
Adam Schefter on Twitter
Falcons will name Steve Sarkisian next OC
Feb 7 - 11:44 AM
Report: Falcons will name Steve Sarkisian OC
Feb 7 - 11:36 AM
Report: Sark 'putting out feelers' to NFL
Tue, Jan 5, 2016 06:21:00 PM
More Steve Sarkisian Player News
Play $1 NFL Dive, get free entry to $3k contest!
