Steve Sarkisian | Center

Team: Atlanta Falcons
Age / DOB:  (42) / 3/8/1974
Falcons hired Steve Sarkisian as offensive coordinator.
Jordan Schultz of The Huffington Post was first with the news, and Adam Schefter among others confirmed the report minutes later. It is both surprising Sarkisian decided to leave Alabama after taking over as the offensive coordinator the week before the National Championship loss and the Falcons are turning to a coach with no experience calling plays in the NFL. Sarkisian reportedly was looking to join the NFL ranks last January, however, and he and coach Dan Quinn are both part of the Pete Carroll coaching tree. While the lack of experience in the NFL is a big concern, especially for a team with Super Bowl aspirations, Sarkisian is a quality offensive coach who will have plenty of talent to work with in Atlanta. Feb 7 - 11:44 AM
Source: Adam Schefter on Twitter
