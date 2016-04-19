Jon Robinson | Guard Team: Tennessee Titans College: Southeast Missouri State Share: Tweet

Latest News Recent News

Titans GM Jon Robinson said the team is "open for business." He said the exactly same thing last offseason, and he meant it. Tennessee was extremely active both before and during the 2016 draft, landing DeMarco Murray, getting a king's ransom for the No. 1 pick, and moving back up to land standout rookie RT Jack Conklin. Picking from the five spot this year, which he acquired via trade, Robinson does not have as much leverage, but he has proven willing to wheel and deal early in his tenure. Source: ESPN

The Titans have promoted GM Jon Robinson to executive vice president, though he will retain his "GM" title. It's a reward for the ex-Bucs and Patriots executive's excellent first year on the job. It's also a reminder of the Titans' mysterious power structure at the top. There's been a vacuum since longtime owner Bud Adams' death in 2013.

CBS Sports' Jason La Canfora reports Titans GM Jon Robinson is attempting to move back into the top 10. La Canfora reports the same sources who were confident Robinson would move out of the No. 1 spot are now confident he will move back into the top 10. This development is far from surprising. Mere hours after engineering a blockbuster deal for the No. 1 overall pick, Robinson made it clear he was not finished wheeling and dealing. "My phone is still working," Robinson said. "Feel free to call." At this point, it would be a surprise if the Titans did not make at least one more deal before the end of the draft. Source: CBS Sports