Jon Robinson | Guard

Team: Tennessee Titans
College: Southeast Missouri State
Titans GM Jon Robinson said the team is "open for business."
He said the exactly same thing last offseason, and he meant it. Tennessee was extremely active both before and during the 2016 draft, landing DeMarco Murray, getting a king's ransom for the No. 1 pick, and moving back up to land standout rookie RT Jack Conklin. Picking from the five spot this year, which he acquired via trade, Robinson does not have as much leverage, but he has proven willing to wheel and deal early in his tenure. Mar 1 - 7:34 PM
Source: ESPN
Depth Charts

Skill Players
PosRoleName
QB1Marcus Mariota
2Alex Tanney
RB1DeMarco Murray
2Derrick Henry
3Antonio Andrews
4David Fluellen
GLB1Derrick Henry
2DeMarco Murray
3RB1DeMarco Murray
2Derrick Henry
FB1Jalston Fowler
WR11Rishard Matthews
2Tre McBride
3Jonathan Krause
WR21Tajae Sharpe
2Harry Douglas
3K.J. Maye
WR31Harry Douglas
TE1Delanie Walker
2Phillip Supernaw
3Jace Amaro
4Jerome Cunningham
5Tim Semisch
LT1Taylor Lewan
2Dennis Kelly
LG1Quinton Spain
2Sebastian Tretola
C1Ben Jones
2Karim Barton
RG1Josh Kline
2Josue Matias
RT1Jack Conklin
2Tyler Marz
K1Ryan Succop
 

 