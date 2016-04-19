Welcome,
Click to close (or press Esc)
Player Results
Article Results
Jon Robinson | Guard
Team:
Tennessee Titans
College:
Southeast Missouri State
Share:
Tweet
Latest News
Recent News
Titans GM Jon Robinson said the team is "open for business."
He said the exactly same thing last offseason, and he meant it. Tennessee was extremely active both before and during the 2016 draft, landing DeMarco Murray, getting a king's ransom for the No. 1 pick, and moving back up to land standout rookie RT Jack Conklin. Picking from the five spot this year, which he acquired via trade, Robinson does not have as much leverage, but he has proven willing to wheel and deal early in his tenure.
Mar 1 - 7:34 PM
Source:
ESPN
The Titans have promoted GM Jon Robinson to executive vice president, though he will retain his "GM" title.
It's a reward for the ex-Bucs and Patriots executive's excellent first year on the job. It's also a reminder of the Titans' mysterious power structure at the top. There's been a vacuum since longtime owner Bud Adams' death in 2013.
Jan 5 - 7:24 PM
CBS Sports' Jason La Canfora reports Titans GM Jon Robinson is attempting to move back into the top 10.
La Canfora reports the same sources who were confident Robinson would move out of the No. 1 spot are now confident he will move back into the top 10. This development is far from surprising. Mere hours after engineering a blockbuster deal for the No. 1 overall pick, Robinson made it clear he was not finished wheeling and dealing. "My phone is still working," Robinson said. "Feel free to call." At this point, it would be a surprise if the Titans did not make at least one more deal before the end of the draft.
Tue, Apr 19, 2016 08:19:00 AM
Source:
CBS Sports
Titans GM Jon Robinson confirmed the team is open to making more trades prior to and during the draft.
"My phone is still working," Robinson said. "Feel free to call." The Titans landed six picks overall including two first rounders for the No. 1 selection, but Robinson has made it clear the team is not done yet. With 11 picks in the first three rounds over the next two seasons including six in the top 76 this year, Robinson said Tennessee has all the "ammunition" they need to "work the draft."
Thu, Apr 14, 2016 11:34:00 AM
Source:
Ian Rapoport on Twitter
Titans GM: We're open for business...again
Mar 1 - 7:34 PM
Titans give GM Jon Robinson a promotion
Jan 5 - 7:24 PM
Report: Titans want to move back into top 10
Tue, Apr 19, 2016 08:19:00 AM
GM confirms Titans still open for business
Thu, Apr 14, 2016 11:34:00 AM
More Jon Robinson Player News
Depth Charts
Skill Players
Pos
Role
Name
QB
1
Marcus Mariota
Sidelined
Marcus Mariota (broken leg) has transitioned from using a scooter to a walking boot.
It's been over two months since Mariota went down. Two months was when Mariota was expected to be able to put weight on his leg, so he's on schedule. Mariota appears likely to miss most, if not all, of the offseason program, but should be ready for training camp.
Feb 28
2
Alex Tanney
RB
1
DeMarco Murray
2
Derrick Henry
3
Antonio Andrews
4
David Fluellen
GLB
1
Derrick Henry
2
DeMarco Murray
3RB
1
DeMarco Murray
2
Derrick Henry
FB
1
Jalston Fowler
WR1
1
Rishard Matthews
2
Tre McBride
3
Jonathan Krause
WR2
1
Tajae Sharpe
2
Harry Douglas
3
K.J. Maye
WR3
1
Harry Douglas
TE
1
Delanie Walker
2
Phillip Supernaw
3
Jace Amaro
4
Jerome Cunningham
5
Tim Semisch
LT
1
Taylor Lewan
2
Dennis Kelly
LG
1
Quinton Spain
2
Sebastian Tretola
C
1
Ben Jones
2
Karim Barton
RG
1
Josh Kline
2
Josue Matias
RT
1
Jack Conklin
2
Tyler Marz
K
1
Ryan Succop
