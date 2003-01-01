Player Page

Chris Ballard | Guard

Team: Kansas City Chiefs
KMBC Kansas City's Steven Albritton reports Chiefs director of football operations Chris Ballard is the "clear favorite" for the Colts' GM vacancy.
Albritton also reports Ballard "wants to change the head coach," removing Chuck Pagano after Pagano was initially retained despite GM Ryan Grigson's firing. NFL Network's Mike Garafolo also referred to Ballard as the "favorite" to replace Grigson on Friday. Ballard interviewed for the Colts' GM opening on Wednesday. Ballard's roots were as an area scout in the Bears' organization, where he spent 12 years before landing in Kansas City. Ballard earned a promotion under Chiefs GM John Dorsey to director of football operations in 2015. Jan 28 - 2:31 AM
Source: Steven Albritton on Twitter
