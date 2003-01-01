Chris Ballard | Guard Team: Kansas City Chiefs Share: Tweet

KMBC Kansas City's Steven Albritton reports Chiefs director of football operations Chris Ballard is the "clear favorite" for the Colts' GM vacancy. Albritton also reports Ballard "wants to change the head coach," removing Chuck Pagano after Pagano was initially retained despite GM Ryan Grigson's firing. NFL Network's Mike Garafolo also referred to Ballard as the "favorite" to replace Grigson on Friday. Ballard interviewed for the Colts' GM opening on Wednesday. Ballard's roots were as an area scout in the Bears' organization, where he spent 12 years before landing in Kansas City. Ballard earned a promotion under Chiefs GM John Dorsey to director of football operations in 2015. Source: Steven Albritton on Twitter

Chiefs director of football operations Chris Ballard will interview for the Colts' general-manager vacancy on Wednesday. Ballard has been a hot name in GM searches the past couple years. He turned down an interview request from the 49ers earlier this month, but the Colts job comes with a franchise quarterback in Andrew Luck. The Colts are casting a wide net in their search to replace overmatched Ryan Grigson. Source: Ian Rapoport on Twitter

USA Today's Tom Pelissero reports the Colts have requested permission to interview Chiefs Director of Football Operations Chris Ballard for their opening at GM. The 49ers requested permission to interview Ballard earlier this month, but he turned them down. Perhaps he'd be willing to listen to an opportunity to work with Andrew Luck. Other candidates to replace Ryan Grigson include interim GM Jimmy Raye III, Seahawks Co-Directors of Player Personnel Scott Fitterer and Trent Kirchner, Vikings assistant GM George Paton and Packers Director of Football Operations Eliot Wolf. Source: Tom Pelissero on Twitter