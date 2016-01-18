Jim Bob Cooter | Center

The Lions interviewed OC Jim Bob Cooter for their head-coaching vacancy on Tuesday.

Cooter is the Lions' second interview to replace Jim Caldwell after DC Teryl Austin interviewed earlier Tuesday. The team will now move on to outside candidates. Although Cooter has been unable to spark the Lions' running game — like many before him — he's done an overall good job calling plays. He shouldn't hurt for coordinating offers if/when he hits the market.