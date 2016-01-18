Welcome,
Player Page
Weather |
Roster
Ameer Abdullah
(RB)
Kenny Golladay
(WR)
T.J. Jones
(WR)
Michael Roberts
(TE)
Hakeem Valles
(TE)
Jace Billingsley
(WR)
Tion Green
(RB)
Bradley Marquez
(WR)
Jake Rudock
(QB)
Dwayne Washington
(RB)
Eric Ebron
(TE)
Mike James
(RB)
Matt Prater
(K)
Matthew Stafford
(QB)
Zach Zenner
(RB)
Darren Fells
(TE)
Marvin Jones
(WR)
Theo Riddick
(RB)
Golden Tate
(WR)
Close
|
Full Depth Charts
Close
|
Weather data courtesy of Weather.com
Jim Bob Cooter | Center
Team:
Detroit Lions
Age / DOB:
(
33
) / 4/3/1984
Share:
Tweet
Latest News
Recent News
The Lions interviewed OC Jim Bob Cooter for their head-coaching vacancy on Tuesday.
Cooter is the Lions' second interview to replace Jim Caldwell after DC Teryl Austin interviewed earlier Tuesday. The team will now move on to outside candidates. Although Cooter has been unable to spark the Lions' running game — like many before him — he's done an overall good job calling plays. He shouldn't hurt for coordinating offers if/when he hits the market.
Jan 2 - 7:23 PM
Source:
Lions on Twitter
NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reports the Lions will retain Jim Bob Cooter as offensive coordinator.
This was widely expected after the team retained coach Jim Caldwell. In fact, the opportunity to keep Cooter and DC Teryl Austin likely was a factor in the decision to keep Caldwell around. Cooter worked magic with Matthew Stafford after taking over as coordinator. Stafford had 19 touchdowns to just two interceptions in the team's final eight games.
Mon, Jan 18, 2016 12:34:00 PM
Source:
Ian Rapoport on Twitter
Jim Bob Cooter interviews for Lions' head job
Jan 2 - 7:23 PM
Report: Lions will retain OC Jim Bob Cooter
Mon, Jan 18, 2016 12:34:00 PM
More Jim Bob Cooter Player News
Highest Searched Players
over the last 7 days
1
M. Gordon
LAC
(5397)
2
D. Murray
TEN
(4885)
3
A. Brown
PIT
(4708)
4
C. Hogan
NE
(4253)
5
D. Hopkins
HOU
(4150)
6
T. Gurley
LAR
(4064)
7
J. Mixon
CIN
(4032)
8
J. White
NE
(3974)
9
K. Hunt
KC
(3945)
10
R. Burkhead
NE
(3855)
Player Page
Recent News
Related News
Team News
Career Stats
Depth Charts
Game Log
Detroit Lions Tickets
Current Season Stats
Year
Tackles
Sacks
Interceptions
Fumb
Misc
KO Ret
Punt Ret
Year
Team
G
Solo
Ast
Total
Sack
Yds
Yd/Sk
Int
Yds
IntTD
Rec
TD
Frcd
Pass D
Sfty
Yds
TD
Yds
TD
In-season stats are currently unavailable
Career Stats
Year
Tackles
Sacks
Interceptions
Fumb
Misc
KO Ret
Punt Ret
Year
Team
G
Solo
Ast
Total
Sack
Yds
Yd/Sk
Int
Yds
IntTD
Rec
TD
Frcd
Pass D
Sfty
Yds
TD
Yds
TD
Career stats are currently unavailable
Game Log
Game
Tackles
Sacks
Interceptions
Fumb
Misc
KO Ret
Punt Ret
Week
Date
Opp
Solo
Ast
Total
Sack
Yds
Yd/Sk
Int
Yds
IntTD
Rec
TD
Frcd
Pass D
Sfty
Yds
TD
Yds
TD
Depth Charts
Skill Players
Pos
Role
Name
QB
1
Matthew Stafford
2
Jake Rudock
RB
1
Ameer Abdullah
2
Theo Riddick
3
Zach Zenner
4
Dwayne Washington
5
Tion Green
GLB
1
Ameer Abdullah
2
Zach Zenner
3RB
1
Theo Riddick
2
Ameer Abdullah
WR1
1
Golden Tate
2
Kenny Golladay
WR2
1
Marvin Jones
2
Bradley Marquez
WR3
1
Kenny Golladay
TE
1
Eric Ebron
2
Darren Fells
3
Michael Roberts
4
Hakeem Valles
LT
1
Brian Mihalik
2
Taylor Decker
LG
1
Graham Glasgow
C
1
Travis Swanson
RG
1
T.J. Lang
2
Don Barclay
RT
1
Rick Wagner
2
Emmett Cleary
K
1
Matt Prater
Headlines
Week 17: NFC Targets & Touches
Jan 2
Justin Bailey reviews the Targets and Touches Report for the NFC in Week 17.
More NFL Columns
»
Week 17: NFC Targets & Touches
Jan 2
»
Week 17: AFC Targets & Touches
Jan 2
»
2018 NFL Free Agent Tracker
Jan 2
»
Dose: Fox Sent Packing
Jan 2
»
Dose: Week 17 Review
Jan 1
»
Week 17 Live Blog
Dec 31
»
Week 17 Rankings
Dec 31
»
Silva's Week 17 Matchups
Dec 31
NFL Headlines
»
Bears request interview with Chiefs OC Nagy
»
Jim Bob Cooter interviews for Lions' head job
»
Siemian undergoing another shoulder surgery
»
Report: Ravens want to reunite with Pagano
»
Bengals, DC Paul Guenther parting ways
»
Bengals keep Marvin Lewis with two-year deal
»
Palmer announces retirement after 15 seasons
»
Freeman (knee) misses Tuesday's practice
»
McDaniels interviewing with Colts Thursday
»
Todd Haley injured hip in bar altercation
»
DeMarco Murray (knee) not practicing Tuesday
»
Will Fuller undergoing 'minor' knee surgery
NFL Links
»
Daily Fantasy Section
»
Rotoworld Fantasy Basketball Season Pass
»
NFL Depth Charts
»
Rotoworld Fantasy Football Season Pass
»
Week 15: Watch Rotoworld's DFS Pick Six
»
Switching from FanDuel NFL to NBA
»
Do your own mock draft
»
Play these 2 WRs in your FanDuel lineups this week.
