Derrick Henry | Running Back | #22

Welcome,
Guest
Logout
|
Profile
|
Contact / Help
|
My Roto
Login
|
Register
|
Contact / Help
|
My Roto
[X]
Player Search Help
To search for a player use one of two formats:
"last name" or "last name, first name"
HOME
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
PL
GOLF
NASCAR
NFL DRAFT
DAILY
FANDUEL
Games
Features
Forums
Mobile
Shop
Tickets
NFL Home
Player News
Headlines
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Draft
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Papers
Tickets
Scores
</>
Click to close (or press Esc)
Player Results
Article Results
MLB PAGES
MLB Home
Player News
Headlines
MLB Daily
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts:
AL
|
NL
Papers
Forums
COLUMNS
Bullpen Review: NL Central
Feb 24
Podcast: Astros Check-In
Feb 24
Lowdown: The Rusney Shuffle
Feb 23
Podcast: Cardinals Check-In
Feb 23
Lowdown: National Intrigue
Feb 22
Podcast: Nationals Check-In
Feb 22
Get The MLB Draft Guide
Feb 21
Showdown: Dozier vs. LeMahieu
Feb 20
SPECIAL CONTENT
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Baseball Daily Dose
PARTNERS
Baseball Tickets
Shop MLB Gear
FANTASY BASEBALL HEADLINES
Cubs give RP Pedro Strop contract extenstion
Adrian Beltre (calf) to begin jogging Friday
Marcell Ozuna nursing some shoulder tightness
Nationals announce signing of Matt Wieters
Scherzer (finger) can't throw fastballs yet
Report: Dodgers 'asked' about Justin Verlander
Farrell 'disappointed' in OF Rusney Castillo
Scherzer (finger) to throw off mound Saturday
Jake Peavy not signing due to family issue
No new damage in Josh Hamilton's left knee
Rangers discussing long-term deal with Odor
O's closer Britton says oblique is improving
HardballTalk
ProFootballTalk
ProBasketballTalk
NFL PAGES
NFL Home
Player News
Headlines
NFL Daily
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts
Papers
Forums
COLUMNS
NFL Transactions Tracker
Feb 24
What’s Next for Romo?
Feb 22
Finding Your Fantasy Kicker
Feb 22
2017 NFL Free Agent List
Feb 20
NFC Depth Charts
Feb 20
AFC Depth Charts
Feb 19
Position Review: Pass Rushers
Feb 16
Why Receiver Air Yards Matter
Feb 15
SPECIAL CONTENT
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Football Daily Dose
NFL Draft
PARTNERS
Football Tickets
Shop NFL Gear
FANTASY FOOTBALL HEADLINES
Vikes to meet with Peterson's agent next week
Mularkey: Titans RB job is not a competition
Gronkowski 'for sure' will be ready Week 1
Chiefs take flier on 29-year-old C.J. Spiller
G-Men will be 'aggressive' with Pierre-Paul
Bucs cut FA bust Alterraun Verner, save $6.5M
Jets cut Breno Giacomini, save $4.5 million
Jets part ways with Folk after seven seasons
Vikings GM noncommittal on Adrian Peterson
Vikes 'hoping' Teddy Bridgewater plays again
Arizona, Dallas playing in Hall-of-Fame Game
Broncos won't pick up Russell Okung's option
NBA PAGES
NBA Home
Player News
Headlines
NBA Daily
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts
Papers
Forums
COLUMNS
Deadline Winners and Losers
Feb 24
NBA DFS Podcast for Feb. 24
Feb 24
Stew: No P.J. = More T.J.
Feb 24
Nurkic and Cauley-Stein go off
Feb 24
Live Blog: Trade Deadline Day
Feb 23
Cauley-Stein Rising
Feb 23
Dose: Welcome Homie, Dario!
Feb 23
Wednesday Trade Breakdowns
Feb 22
SPECIAL CONTENT
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Basketball Daily Dose
PARTNERS
Basketball Tickets
Shop NBA Gear
FANTASY BASKETBALL HEADLINES
Thaddeus Young, Lavoy Allen are probable
Chris Paul (thumb) listed as questionable
Pau Gasol (hand) will play Friday night
Malcolm Delaney will start at PG on Friday
Bobby Portis to start at PF on Friday night
Dennis Schroder suspended for one game
Bradley (Achilles) unlikely to play Friday
Ben Simmons (foot) will not play this season
Willie Cauley-Stein scores career-high 29
Steph Curry scores 20 in 50-point 3rd quarter
LeBron James posts triple-double in win vs NY
Courtney Lee scores 25 points vs. Cavs
NHL PAGES
NHL Home
Player News
Headlines
NHL Daily
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts
Probables
Papers
Forums
COLUMNS
Trade Deadline Approaching
Feb 24
Dose: Hats off to Forsberg
Feb 24
Fantasy Nuggets Week 20
Feb 23
Dose: A Red Hot Kuznetsov
Feb 23
Podcast: Toews is Rolling
Feb 22
Coaching Change & Shot Share
Feb 22
Live Fantasy Hockey Chat
Feb 22
Laine, Matthews have big games
Feb 22
SPECIAL CONTENT
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Hockey Daily Dose
PARTNERS
Hockey Tickets
Shop NHL Gear
FANTASY HOCKEY HEADLINES
Erik Johnson returns Saturday vs Sabres
Schultz extension 'a priority' for Penguins
Trade talk heating up around Drew Stafford
Bryan Bickell ever-closer to rejoining Canes
Berglund signs five-year extension with Blues
Hurricanes will start Eddie Lack on Friday
Report: Shattenkirk vetoes potential trade
Patrick Kane's hat trick helps CHI beat AZ
Filip Forsberg nets second hat trick in 2 gms
Dougie Hamilton nets 1G, 2A in win over TB
Henrik Lundqvist makes 32 stops in W over TOR
John Tavares scores 1G, 1A in win over MTL
NASCAR PAGES
NAS Home
Player News
Headlines
Features
COLUMNS
DFS: Daytona (Spring)
Feb 23
Chasing Daytona (Spring)
Feb 21
2017 NASCAR.com Salary Caps
Feb 17
1. Joey Logano
Feb 14
Restrictor-plate superspeedway
Feb 12
2017 Rookie Class
Feb 10
2017 Daytona 500 in 15 days
Feb 10
2. Kevin Harvick
Feb 6
PARTNERS
NASCAR Tickets
Shop NASCAR Gear
FANTASY NASCAR HEADLINES
Custer: Top 10 laps in NXS Final practice
Kyle Busch fastest in Friday’s practice 2
J.J. Yeley tops XFINITY Final Practice
JGL adds Jeb Burton to Young Guns Program
D.J. Kennington qualifies into Daytona 500
Keselowski: best 10-laps in 1st NXS practice
Allgaier paces Daytona XFINITY Practice 1
David Ragan fastest in Friday practice 1
Tyler Reddick: PowerShares QQQ 300 advance
Brennan Poole: PowerShares QQQ 300 advance
Scott Lagasse Jr: PowerShares QQQ 300 advance
Dakoda Armstrong: PowerShares QQQ 300 advance
GOLF PAGES
GOLF Home
Player News
Headlines
Features
Injuries
COLUMNS
The Honda Classic: Power Ranks
Feb 21
Expert Picks: Honda Classic
Feb 21
Dustin Johnson wins Genesis
Feb 20
Joburg Open Preview
Feb 20
Expert Picks: Genesis Open
Feb 14
Genesis Open: Power Ranking
Feb 13
Spieth wins AT&T Pebble Beach
Feb 13
World Super 6 Perth Preview
Feb 13
PARTNERS
Golf Channel Fantasy Challenge
Play Virtual Golf
Golf Tickets
Shop Golf Products
FANTASY GOLF HEADLINES
Steele rallies back in Round 2 of the Honda
Waring leads Joburg; R2 will finish Saturday
R. Palmer posts -9; 36-hole clubhouse leader
Fowler flings another 66 in R2 of the Honda
Willy Wilcox WDs from The Honda Classic
Matt Every WDs prior to R2 of Honda Classic
Fichardt hoists up halfway target in Joburg
Branden Grace WDs after R1 of Honda Classic
W. Bryan shines in R1 of The Honda Classic
Percy WDs during R1 of The Honda Classic
Gribble lands 18 GIR to set early Honda pace
Ben Crane cruises in R1 of The Honda Classic
NFL DRAFT PAGES
NFL Draft Home
Player News
Headlines
CFB Daily
Features
Podcasts
COLUMNS
Weekly News Rundown
Feb 24
Podcast: TE Prospect Talk
Feb 24
Podcast: Graham Barfield & RBs
Feb 22
Wide Receiver Rankings
Feb 21
Weekly News Rundown
Feb 17
Podcast: Matt Harmon on WRs
Feb 17
Weekly News Rundown
Feb 10
Podcast: Davis, Dalvin & Alvin
Feb 10
PARTNERS
NFL-Draft Tickets
Shop College Football Gear
NFL DRAFT HEADLINES
Mean Green give Littrell new five-year deal
NCAA grants S Cordy a medical redshirt
DT Thompson leaves school amid medical issue
NCSU moves WR Nyheim Hines to RB
Wentz working out with WRs Hansen and Kupp
Schefter: James Conner receives clean scan
Cal's Davis Webb now considered a top 5 QB?
Takk McKinley will have shoulder surgery soon
Lions might 'overhaul' the TE position
Cyclones suspend CB Johnson after arrest
NFL exec: Pat Mahomes will shine at Combine
ND stays hot on trail w/ four-star ATH Lenzy
PREMIER LEAGUE PAGES
Premier League Home
Player News
Headlines
Rumors
Features
Injuries
Transfers
Depth Charts
COLUMNS
Late Fitness Check GW26
Feb 24
Fuzzy's FPL Favorites - GW26
Feb 24
DFS Soccer: Week 26
Feb 24
Sean's Super Subs - GW26
Feb 23
Stag’s Take - Gameweek 26
Feb 23
Thoughts on Upcoming Weeks
Feb 23
AM's Perfect XI - Week 26
Feb 23
The Bargain Hunter-Week 26
Feb 22
PARTNERS
Shop Soccer Gear
PREMIER LEAGUE HEADLINES
Xherdan Shaqiri back for Week 26
Geoff Cameron nearing a long-awaited return
Jonny Evans is back but not as a starter yet
Has Livermore supplanted Claudio Yacob?
Christian Kabasele out due to a calf injury
Bournemouth injury update ahead of WBA
Bournemouth still seeking Begovic signing
Fit again Hernandez not leaving Hull
Hull City team news for Gameweek 26
United draw Rostov in the Europa League
Friend in doubt for trip to Selhurst Park
Rooney announces United stay
FEATURED BLOGS
HardballTalk
ProFootballTalk
ProBasketballTalk
ProHockeyTalk
CollegeFootballTalk
GolfTalkCentral
CollegeFootballTalk
Off the Bench
ProSoccerTalk
NBC SPORTS TALK
HardballTalk
» HBT on NBCSports.com
ProFootballTalk
» PFT on NBCSports.com
ProBasketballTalk
» PBT on NBCSports.com
ProHockeyTalk
» PHT on NBCSports.com
CollegeFootballTalk
» CFT on NBCSports.com
GolfTalkCentral
» GTC on GolfChannel.com
CollegeBasketballTalk
College hoops news and rumors
» CBT on NBCSports.com
Off the Bench
An irreverent, offbeat look at sports
» OTB on NBCSports.com
ProSoccerTalk
» PST on NBCSports.com
FANTASY GAMES
Golf Channel Challenge
Yahoo! Baseball
Yahoo! Basketball
Yahoo! Hockey
Yahoo! Soccer
Yahoo! Auto
Yahoo! Games
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Baseball
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Basketball
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Hockey
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Football
Player Page
Weather |
Roster
Jace Amaro
(TE)
Harry Douglas
(WR)
Jonathan Krause
(WR)
Tre McBride
(WR)
Phillip Supernaw
(TE)
Antonio Andrews
(RB)
Anthony Fasano
(TE)
Marc Mariani
(WR)
DeMarco Murray
(RB)
Alex Tanney
(QB)
Beau Brinkley
(TE)
David Fluellen
(RB)
Marcus Mariota
(QB)
Tim Semisch
(TE)
Delanie Walker
(TE)
Matt Cassel
(QB)
Jalston Fowler
(RB)
Rishard Matthews
(WR)
Tajae Sharpe
(WR)
Kendall Wright
(WR)
Jerome Cunningham
(TE)
Derrick Henry
(RB)
K.J. Maye
(WR)
Ryan Succop
(K)
Close
|
Full Depth Charts
Close
|
Weather data courtesy of Weather.com
Derrick Henry | Running Back | #22
Team:
Tennessee Titans
Age / DOB:
(
23
) / 1/4/1994
Ht / Wt:
6'3' / 247
College:
Alabama
Drafted:
2016 / Rd. 2 (45) / TEN
Contract:
view contract details
[x]
5/9/2016: Signed a four-year, $5.407 million contract. The deal contains $3.278 million guaranteed, including a $2.133 million signing bonus.
Share:
Tweet
Latest News
Recent News
Coach Mike Mularkey said the Titans' starting running back job will not be opened to competition for 2017.
"DeMarco Murray is the guy," Mularkey stated. "He has shown he is the guy and he will continue to be that guy." Henry averaged 4.45 yards per carry, scored five touchdowns, and caught 13-of-15 targets during a promising rookie campaign, but he will open 2017 as a complementary, game-plan-specific back. "Derrick, as you saw, some games he was more involved than others," Mularkey explained. "And a lot is based on how we are going to attack the opponent."
Feb 24 - 4:12 PM
Source:
titansonline.com
Derrick Henry rushed 15 times for 65 yards and a touchdown in the Titans' Week 17 win over the Texans.
The yards were the most of Henry's excellent rookie campaign. The 2015 Heisman Trophy winner finishes with 490 yards on 110 carries (4.45 YPC). He added 137 yards through the air, scoring five total touchdowns. The stats don't jump off the page, but it was an excellent, promising campaign behind bell-cow DeMarco Murray. Henry played up to his 6-foot-3, 247-pound frame, and was shiftier than should be possible at that size. He passed the "eye test" with flying colors. Murray is returning for 2017, but Henry has solidified himself as one of the top Dynasty-league running backs.
Jan 1 - 5:30 PM
Derrick Henry rushed four times for 13 yards and caught 2-of-2 targets for 22 yards in the Titans' Week 16 loss to the Jags.
Henry stayed involved in red-zone packages, but the Titans got dominated in this game and their rushing attack got shut down. DeMarco Murray managed just 60 total yards. Henry should handle 9-12 touches in Week 17 against the Texans.
Sat, Dec 24, 2016 05:51:00 PM
Derrick Henry rushed nine times for 58 yards and two touchdowns in the Titans' Week 15 win over the Chiefs.
Henry got an entire series to himself in the second quarter, and he piled up chunk gains on his way to five carries for 41 yards and a score to finish it off. His second touchdown was a one-yard bunny in the fourth quarter after DeMarco Murray made a catch on the previous play to set up first-and-goal. Henry is seeing a weekly 9-11 carries and could have some standalone flex appeal in a road game with the Jaguars next week. He went 16-60-1 against them in Week 8.
Sun, Dec 18, 2016 05:04:00 PM
Mularkey: Titans RB job is not a competition
Feb 24 - 4:12 PM
Derrick Henry posts 4.45 YPC as rookie
Jan 1 - 5:30 PM
Derrick Henry gets 6 touches against Jags
Sat, Dec 24, 2016 05:51:00 PM
Derrick Henry runs for 2 TDs in win over KC
Sun, Dec 18, 2016 05:04:00 PM
More Derrick Henry Player News
Highest Searched Players
over the last 7 days
1
K. Cousins
WAS
(2787)
2
J. Thomas
MIA
(2337)
3
T. Romo
DAL
(2325)
4
J. Cutler
CHI
(2136)
5
B. Albert
MIA
(1846)
6
A. Peterson
MIN
(1812)
7
T. Taylor
BUF
(1735)
8
D. Revis
NYJ
(1618)
9
V. Cruz
FA
(1541)
10
C. Kaepernick
SF
(1459)
Player Page
Recent News
Related News
Team News
Career Stats
Depth Charts
Game Log
Tennessee Titans Tickets
Current Season Stats
Year
Rushing
Receiving
Fumb.
KO Ret
Punt Ret
Year
Team
G
Rush
Yds
Y/G
Avg
100+
TD
Rec
Yds
Y/G
Avg
100+
TD
Lost
Yds
TD
Yds
TD
2016
TEN
15
110
490
32.7
4.5
0
5
13
137
9.1
10.5
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
Career Stats
Year
Rushing
Receiving
Fumb.
KO Ret
Punt Ret
Year
Team
G
Rush
Yds
Y/G
Avg
100+
TD
Rec
Yds
Y/G
Avg
100+
TD
Lost
Yds
TD
Yds
TD
2016
TEN
15
110
490
32.7
4.5
0
5
13
137
9.1
10.5
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
Game Log
Game
Rushing
Receiving
Fumb.
KO Ret
Punt Ret
Week
Date
Opp
Rush
Yds
Avg
TD
Rec
Yds
Avg
TD
Lost
Yds
TD
Yds
TD
1
Sep 11
MIN
5
3
.6
0
2
41
20.5
0
0
0
0
0
0
2
Sep 18
@DET
9
40
4.4
0
1
9
9.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
3
Sep 25
OAK
10
45
4.5
0
0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
4
Oct 2
@HOU
3
9
3.0
0
0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
5
Oct 9
@MIA
7
54
7.7
0
0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
6
Oct 16
CLE
2
7
3.5
0
2
20
10.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
7
Oct 23
IND
1
3
3.0
0
0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
8
Oct 27
JAC
16
60
3.8
1
4
37
9.3
0
0
0
0
0
0
10
Nov 13
GB
9
31
3.4
0
0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
11
Nov 20
@IND
0
0
.0
0
0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
12
Nov 27
@CHI
8
60
7.5
1
0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
14
Dec 11
DEN
12
42
3.5
0
1
5
5.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
15
Dec 18
@KC
9
58
6.4
2
0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
16
Dec 24
@JAC
4
13
3.3
0
2
22
11.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
17
Jan 1
HOU
15
65
4.3
1
1
3
3.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
Depth Charts
Skill Players
Pos
Role
Name
QB
1
Marcus Mariota
Sidelined
Titans coach Mike Mularkey assured Wednesday that Marcus Mariota's (broken fibula) rehab is "doing very well."
The Titans plan to hold Mariota out of OTAs, an approach confirmed when GM Jon Robinson stated the "most important thing this offseason is to make sure Marcus Mariota is healthy." The Titans remain pleased with Mariota's rehab, which he is currently doing in Oregon. He should be 100 percent well before training camp. Adding to Mariota's weapons should also be a Titans priority.
Feb 22
2
Alex Tanney
RB
1
DeMarco Murray
2
Derrick Henry
3
Antonio Andrews
4
David Fluellen
GLB
1
Derrick Henry
2
DeMarco Murray
3RB
1
DeMarco Murray
2
Derrick Henry
FB
1
Jalston Fowler
WR1
1
Rishard Matthews
2
Tre McBride
3
Jonathan Krause
WR2
1
Tajae Sharpe
2
Harry Douglas
3
K.J. Maye
WR3
1
Harry Douglas
TE
1
Delanie Walker
2
Phillip Supernaw
3
Jace Amaro
4
Jerome Cunningham
5
Tim Semisch
LT
1
Taylor Lewan
2
Dennis Kelly
LG
1
Quinton Spain
2
Sebastian Tretola
C
1
Ben Jones
2
Karim Barton
RG
1
Josh Kline
2
Josue Matias
RT
1
Jack Conklin
2
Tyler Marz
K
1
Ryan Succop
Headlines
NFL Transactions Tracker
Feb 24
Nick Mensio keeps track of every offseason move for all 32 teams.
More NFL Columns
»
NFL Transactions Tracker
Feb 24
»
What’s Next for Romo?
Feb 22
»
Finding Your Fantasy Kicker
Feb 22
»
2017 NFL Free Agent List
Feb 20
»
NFC Depth Charts
Feb 20
»
AFC Depth Charts
Feb 19
»
Position Review: Pass Rushers
Feb 16
»
Why Receiver Air Yards Matter
Feb 15
NFL Headlines
»
Vikes to meet with Peterson's agent next week
»
Mularkey: Titans RB job is not a competition
»
Gronkowski 'for sure' will be ready Week 1
»
Chiefs take flier on 29-year-old C.J. Spiller
»
G-Men will be 'aggressive' with Pierre-Paul
»
Bucs cut FA bust Alterraun Verner, save $6.5M
»
Jets cut Breno Giacomini, save $4.5 million
»
Jets part ways with Folk after seven seasons
»
Vikings GM noncommittal on Adrian Peterson
»
Vikes 'hoping' Teddy Bridgewater plays again
»
Arizona, Dallas playing in Hall-of-Fame Game
»
Broncos won't pick up Russell Okung's option
NFL Links
»
Fighting Through DFS Slumps
»
Win a trip for 3 to golf with Jerome Bettis!
»
Daily Fantasy Section
»
FanDuel MLB Premium Content
»
NFL Depth Charts
»
Rotoworld Fantasy Football Season Pass
»
Week 15: Watch Rotoworld's DFS Pick Six
»
Do your own mock draft
»
Switching from FanDuel NFL to NBA
»
Play $1 NFL Dive, get free entry to $3k contest!
Site Links
Advertising
Jobs
Help / Contact Us
Privacy Policy
AdChoices
Terms of Service
Site Map
Independent Programming Report
Tickets
Sports Jobs
Facebook
Facebook
Twitter
Rotoworld - @Rotoworld
Football - @Rotoworld_FB
Baseball - @Rotoworld_BB
Basketball - @Rotoworld_BK
Hockey - @Rotoworld_HK
Golf - @RotoworldGolf
NFL Draft - @Rotoworld_Draft
Premier League - @Rotoworld_PL
Fantasy Guides
Baseball Draft Guide
Baseball Season Pass
Football Draft Guide
Football Season Pass
Basketball Draft Guide
Basketball Season Pass
Hockey Draft Guide
Hockey Season Pass
2017 © NBC Sports Digital.
All Rights Reserved