Derrick Henry | Running Back | #22

Team: Tennessee Titans
Age / DOB:  (23) / 1/4/1994
Ht / Wt:  6'3' / 247
College: Alabama
Drafted: 2016 / Rd. 2 (45) / TEN
Contract: view contract details
Coach Mike Mularkey said the Titans' starting running back job will not be opened to competition for 2017.
"DeMarco Murray is the guy," Mularkey stated. "He has shown he is the guy and he will continue to be that guy." Henry averaged 4.45 yards per carry, scored five touchdowns, and caught 13-of-15 targets during a promising rookie campaign, but he will open 2017 as a complementary, game-plan-specific back. "Derrick, as you saw, some games he was more involved than others," Mularkey explained. "And a lot is based on how we are going to attack the opponent." Feb 24 - 4:12 PM
Source: titansonline.com
Current Season Stats
YearRushingReceivingFumb.KO RetPunt Ret
YearTeamGRushYdsY/GAvg100+TDRecYdsY/GAvg100+TDLostYdsTDYdsTD
2016TEN1511049032.74.505131379.110.50000000
Career Stats
2016TEN1511049032.74.505131379.110.50000000
Game Log
GameRushingReceivingFumb.KO RetPunt Ret
WeekDateOppRushYdsAvgTDRecYdsAvgTDLostYdsTDYdsTD
1Sep 11MIN53.6024120.5000000
2Sep 18@DET9404.40199.0000000
3Sep 25OAK10454.5000.0000000
4Oct 2@HOU393.0000.0000000
5Oct 9@MIA7547.7000.0000000
6Oct 16CLE273.5022010.0000000
7Oct 23IND133.0000.0000000
8Oct 27JAC16603.814379.3000000
10Nov 13GB9313.4000.0000000
11Nov 20@IND00.0000.0000000
12Nov 27@CHI8607.5100.0000000
14Dec 11DEN12423.50155.0000000
15Dec 18@KC9586.4200.0000000
16Dec 24@JAC4133.3022211.0000000
17Jan 1HOU15654.31133.0000000

Skill Players
PosRoleName
QB1Marcus Mariota
2Alex Tanney
RB1DeMarco Murray
2Derrick Henry
3Antonio Andrews
4David Fluellen
GLB1Derrick Henry
2DeMarco Murray
3RB1DeMarco Murray
2Derrick Henry
FB1Jalston Fowler
WR11Rishard Matthews
2Tre McBride
3Jonathan Krause
WR21Tajae Sharpe
2Harry Douglas
3K.J. Maye
WR31Harry Douglas
TE1Delanie Walker
2Phillip Supernaw
3Jace Amaro
4Jerome Cunningham
5Tim Semisch
LT1Taylor Lewan
2Dennis Kelly
LG1Quinton Spain
2Sebastian Tretola
C1Ben Jones
2Karim Barton
RG1Josh Kline
2Josue Matias
RT1Jack Conklin
2Tyler Marz
K1Ryan Succop
 

 