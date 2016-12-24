Derrick Henry | Running Back | #22 Team: Tennessee Titans Age / DOB: (23) / 1/4/1994 Ht / Wt: 6'3' / 247 College: Alabama Drafted: 2016 / Rd. 2 (45) / TEN Contract: view contract details [x] 5/9/2016: Signed a four-year, $5.407 million contract. The deal contains $3.278 million guaranteed, including a $2.133 million signing bonus. Share: Tweet

Latest News Recent News

Coach Mike Mularkey said the Titans' starting running back job will not be opened to competition for 2017. "DeMarco Murray is the guy," Mularkey stated. "He has shown he is the guy and he will continue to be that guy." Henry averaged 4.45 yards per carry, scored five touchdowns, and caught 13-of-15 targets during a promising rookie campaign, but he will open 2017 as a complementary, game-plan-specific back. "Derrick, as you saw, some games he was more involved than others," Mularkey explained. "And a lot is based on how we are going to attack the opponent." Source: titansonline.com

Derrick Henry rushed 15 times for 65 yards and a touchdown in the Titans' Week 17 win over the Texans. The yards were the most of Henry's excellent rookie campaign. The 2015 Heisman Trophy winner finishes with 490 yards on 110 carries (4.45 YPC). He added 137 yards through the air, scoring five total touchdowns. The stats don't jump off the page, but it was an excellent, promising campaign behind bell-cow DeMarco Murray. Henry played up to his 6-foot-3, 247-pound frame, and was shiftier than should be possible at that size. He passed the "eye test" with flying colors. Murray is returning for 2017, but Henry has solidified himself as one of the top Dynasty-league running backs.

Derrick Henry rushed four times for 13 yards and caught 2-of-2 targets for 22 yards in the Titans' Week 16 loss to the Jags. Henry stayed involved in red-zone packages, but the Titans got dominated in this game and their rushing attack got shut down. DeMarco Murray managed just 60 total yards. Henry should handle 9-12 touches in Week 17 against the Texans.