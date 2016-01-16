Player Page

Weather | Roster

Ryan Day | Center

Team: Unsigned Free Agent
Age / DOB:  (38) / 3/12/1979
Share: 

Latest News

Recent News

According to ESPN's Adam Schefter, Ohio State co-offensive coordinator Ryan Day is a candidate for the Titans' offensive coordinator position.
Day has worked with Chip Kelly on several occasions (he also played for him at the University of New Hampshire), most recently serving as his QBs coach when Kelly held the head job in San Francisco in 2016. Marcus Mariota thrived in Kelly's fast-paced scheme at the University of Oregon and could have similar success under Day. Tennessee featured one of the league's slowest offenses with Mike Mularkey calling the shots in 2017. Jan 21 - 10:43 AM
Source: Adam Schefter on Twitter
More Ryan Day Player News

Highest Searched Players over the last 7 days


Current Season Stats
YearTacklesSacksInterceptionsFumbMiscKO RetPunt Ret
YearTeamGSoloAstTotalSackYdsYd/SkIntYdsIntTDRecTDFrcdPass DSftyYdsTDYdsTD
In-season stats are currently unavailable
Career Stats
YearTacklesSacksInterceptionsFumbMiscKO RetPunt Ret
YearTeamGSoloAstTotalSackYdsYd/SkIntYdsIntTDRecTDFrcdPass DSftyYdsTDYdsTD
Career stats are currently unavailable
Game Log
GameTacklesSacksInterceptionsFumbMiscKO RetPunt Ret
WeekDateOppSoloAstTotalSackYdsYd/SkIntYdsIntTDRecTDFrcdPass DSftyYdsTDYdsTD

Depth Charts

Skill Players
PosRoleName
QB1Colin Kaepernick
2Robert Griffin III
3Phillip Sims
4Josh Freeman
5Luke McCown
6Ryan Lindley
7G.J. Kinne
8Charlie Whitehurst
9Aaron Murray
10Dylan Thompson
11Matt McGloin
12Johnny Manziel
13Jerrod Johnson
14Thad Lewis
15Matt Simms
16Bryan Bennett
17Brad Sorensen
18Seth Lobato
19Tim Tebow
20Ryan Williams
21Dan Orlovsky
22Austin Trainor
23Pat Devlin
24Matt Blanchard
25Dan LeFevour
26McLeod Bethel-Thompson
27Jerry Lovelocke
28Chandler Harnish
29Chase Rettig
30Ryan Nassib
31Keith Wenning
32Trevor Knight
33Zach Mettenberger
34Dane Evans
35Cody Fajardo
36Shane Carden
37Griffin Neal
38Marquise Williams
39Max Wittek
40Joe Licata
41Sefo Liufau
42Bart Houston
43David Olson
44R.J. Archer
45Sean Renfree
46Dalyn Williams
47Eli Jenkins
48Jake Waters
49Wes Lunt
RB1James Starks
2Rashad Jennings
3Joseph Randle
4Chris Johnson
5Toby Gerhart
6Khiry Robinson
7Joique Bell
8Dominique Williams
9Tim Hightower
10LaMichael James
11Alonzo Harris
12Karlos Williams
13Terrell Watson
14Joe Banyard
15Brandon Burks
16Terrell Newby
17Jahad Thomas
18Ronnie Hillman
19Bobby Rainey
20Jordan Johnson
21Darren McFadden
22Storm Johnson
23Darrin Reaves
24Josh Harris
25Brandon Ross
26Cedric O'Neal
27Zac Stacy
28Anthony Dixon
29DuJuan Harris
30Matt Asiata
31Isaiah Pead
32Dan Herron
33B.J. Daniels
34Brandon Brown-Dukes
35Jalen Simmons
36Jahwan Edwards
37Ross Scheuerman
38Kenneth Harper
39Jawon Chisholm
40Zac Brooks
41Jerome Smith
42LaVance Taylor
43Keshawn Hill
44Brandon Wilds
45Glenn Winston
46William Stanback
47Michael Dyer
48Shaun Draughn
49Jeremy Stewart
GLB1Rashad Jennings
2Tim Hightower
3Chris Johnson
4Toby Gerhart
3RB1Joseph Randle
2Rashad Jennings
3James Starks
FB1Ryan Mueller
2Joe Don Duncan
3Cory Harkey
4Andrew Bonnet
5Henry Hynoski
6Austin Johnson
7James Casey
8Darrel Young
9Erik Lorig
10Will Johnson
11Emil Igwenagu
12Jorvorskie Lane
13Lorenzo Taliaferro
14Jalston Fowler
15Julian Howsare
16Brandon Cottom
17Paul Lasike
18Blake Renaud
19Devon Johnson
20Quayvon Hicks
21Alstevis Squirewell
22Freddie Stevenson
23Tyler McCloskey
24Joe Bacci
25Joey Iosefa
26Kiero Small
27J.C. Copeland
28Zach Boren
29John Conner
30Chris Swain
31Tyler Renew
32Brad Smelley
33Trey Millard
34Nikita Whitlock
35Sam Bergen
36Will Ratelle
37Soma Vainuku
38Juwan Thompson
39Jordan Campbell
40Patrick Skov
41Kyle Coleman
42Darrin Laufasa
43Glenn Gronkowski
44Zach Laskey
45John Robinson-Woodgett
46Sione Houma
47Tim Cook
48Algernon Brown
WR11Anquan Boldin
2Greg Jennings
3Marques Colston
4Jeremy Kerley
5Keith Mumphery
6Jerome Simpson
7Marcus Easley
8Douglas McNeil
9Eddie Royal
10Stevie Johnson
11Tyler Davis
12Jacoby Ford
13Josh Morgan
14Hakeem Nicks
15Kyle Prater
16Keenan Reynolds
17Devin Lucien
18Greg Ward Jr.
19Greg Little
20Kris Durham
21Corey Fuller
22Jared Abbrederis
23Corey Brown
24Dwayne Bowe
25James Jones
26Preston Parker
27Kain Colter
28DeAndre Reaves
29Miles Austin
30Greg Salas
31Josh Huff
32Jordan Williams
33Ed Eagan
34Tre McBride
35Shane Wynn
36Marlon Brown
37Armon Binns
38Carlton Mitchell
39Nick Harwell
40Reggie Dunn
41Nate Washington
42Damian Williams
43Jonathan Krause
44Robert Herron
45Shaq Evans
46Kevin Norwood
47Solomon Patton
48Josh Lenz
49Uzoma Nwachukwu
50Eric Rogers
51Damaris Johnson
52Tevaun Smith
53Mitch Mathews
54Jared Dangerfield
55Andrew Turzilli
56Isaac Fruechte
57Zach D'Orazio
58Kenzel Doe
59Keyarris Garrett
60Joshua Stangby
61Jaxon Shipley
62Dezmin Lewis
63Ricky Collins
64Tevin Reese
65Michael Rector
66Tevin Jones
67Kenny Cook
68Issac Blakeney
69Ben Edwards
70Corey Washington
71L'Damian Washington
72Duke Williams
73Ryan Spadola
74David Porter
75Josh Harper
76Donatella Luckett
77Tyler Murphy
78Marquez Clark
79Chandler Worthy
80Alonzo Russell
81Dennis Parks
82Quinshad Davis
83Rashaun Simonise
84Reece Horn
85Ishmael Zamora
86Robert Wheelwright
87Shaq Hill
88Jarrett Boykin
89Lance Lewis
90Joseph Anderson
91Josh Stewart
92Devin Street
93Travis Labhart
94Marlon Moore
95Jeff Beathard
96Ezell Ruffin
97DaVaris Daniels
98Tyler McDonald
99Aaron Dobson
100Javontee Herndon
WR21Roddy White
2Brian Hartline
3Ace Sanders
4Riley Cooper
5Denarius Moore
6Chris Givens
7Marcus Thigpen
8A.J. Jenkins
9Kevin Smith
10Dorial Green-Beckham
11R.J. Harris
12Kenbrell Thompkins
13Emory Blake
14Darius Jennings
15Wendall Williams
16Ryan Whalen
17Joe Morgan
18Austin Pettis
19Chris Matthews
20Ryan Broyles
21Jacoby Jones
22Chris Harper
23Donteea Dye
24Victor Cruz
25Mike Brown
26Onterio McCalebb
27Nathan Palmer
28Jordan Payton
29Da'Ron Brown
30Shakim Phillips
31DeVier Posey
32Tandon Doss
33Andre Debose
34Devon Wylie
35Jimmie Hunt
36Marcus Leak
37Frankie Hammond
38Keshawn Martin
39Devante Davis
40Mike Williams
41Jay Lee
42K.J. Maye
43Jake Lampman
44Chris Brown
45Rodney Adams
46Jerome Lane
47Noel Thomas
48Reggie Bell
49Amir Carlisle
50Phil Bates
51Milton Williams III
52Michael Preston
53Valdez Showers
54Clyde Gates
55Jeremy Ross
56Marcus Harris
57Daniel Rodriguez
58A.J. Cruz
59James Butler
60Kenny Lawler
61Anthony Dable
62Isiah Ferguson
63Myles White
64Kadron Boone
65Ryan Lankford
66Rannell Hall
67Titus Davis
68T.J. Graham
69Saalim Hakim
70Griff Whalen
71Kashif Moore
72Josh Boyce
73Juron Criner
74Stephen Hill
75Andre Davis
76Demetrius Wilson
77Josh Reese
78DiAndre Campbell
79Trevor Harman
80Paul Browning
81Austin Willis
82Michael Bennett
83Durron Neal
84David Glidden
85Kieran Duncan
86Jarvis Turner
87T.J. Thorpe
88Tom Nelson
89Leonard Hankerson
90Rodney Smith
91James Quick
92Christion Jones
93Chris King
94Trindon Holliday
95Mitchell Paige
96Josh Magee
97Trey Griffey
98Reggie Diggs
99Moritz Bohringer
100Marken Michel
101Levi Norwood
102Ed Williams
103Danny Anthrop
WR31Marques Colston
2Jeremy Kerley
3Chris Givens
4Riley Cooper
TE1Owen Daniels
2Gary Barnidge
3Tony Moeaki
4Ladarius Green
5Craig Stevens
6Scott Chandler
7Brandon Bostick
8Zach Sudfeld
9Dante Rosario
10Blake Annen
11Andrew Quarless
12Kyle Miller
13Matt Spaeth
14Nic Jacobs
15Chase Ford
16Dominique Jones
17Bruce Miller
18Wes Saxton
19Beau Gardner
20Mickey Shuler
21Michael Cooper
22J.P. Holtz
23Beau Sandland
24Eric Wallace
25Aaron Peck
26D.J. Williams
27Rob Blanchflower
28Jacob Maxwell
29Asante Cleveland
30Anthony Denham
31Casey Pierce
32Mike McFarland
33Chase Coffman
34David Johnson
35Nick Kasa
36Richard Gordon
37Chase Dixon
38Marcus Lucas
39Tyrone Swoopes
40Justice Cunningham
41Cameron Clear
42Steve Maneri
43David Paulson
44Rashaun Allen
45Larry Donnell
46Cooper Helfet
47Jake Stoneburner
48Nick Truesdell
49Chris Gragg
50Brandon Barden
51Gerell Robinson
52Kevin Greene
53Adam Zaruba
54Rob Housler
55Dan Light
56Arthur Lynch
57Jordan Thompson
58Jack Tabb
59John Peters
60Tevin Westbrook
61Gannon Sinclair
62Adrien Robinson
63Chris Pantale
64Jake Murphy
65Rory Anderson
66Ryan Taylor
67Konrad Reuland
68Brett Brackett
69Michael Egnew
70Clayton Echard
71Taylor McNamara
72Jay Rome
73Kivon Cartwright
74Braxton Deaver
75M.J. McFarland
LT1King Dunlap
2Eugene Monroe
3Charles Brown
4Cameron Bradfield
5Landon Lechler
6Chris Bordelon
7Reid Fragel
8Michael Bowie
9Carter Bykowski
10Kevin Graf
11Rob Crisp
12Fahn Cooper
13Avery Young
14Justin Senior
15Jordan Rigsbee
16Terry Poole
17Tyson Chandler
18Robert Myers
19Darrell Brown
20Kyle Roberts
21Michael Oher
22Taylor Hart
23Takoby Cofield
24Jason Fox
25Micah Hatchie
26David Hedelin
27Taylor Fallin
28Vince Kowalski
29John Weidenaar
30Wil Freeman
31Jah Reid
32Garry Williams
33Lars Hanson
34Chauncey Briggs
35Roubbens Joseph
36Tyrus Thompson
37Collin Buchanan
38Jonathan McLaughlin
39Cody Booth
40Justin Renfrow
41David Foucault
42Larson Graham
43Andrew McDonald
44Jerry Ugokwe
45Donald Hawkins
46Arturo Uzdavinis
47Jordan Swindle
48Max Rich
LG1Ben Grubbs
2Tim Lelito
3Dallas Thomas
4Jake Simonich
5Mackenzy Bernadeau
6Cyril Richardson
7Jarell Broxton
8Sam Brenner
9Ben Heenan
10Edawn Coughman
11Ryan Seymour
12Brandon Thomas
13Antoine Everett
14Sebastian Tretola
15David Arkin
16Brian Folkerts
17Matthew Masifilo
18Lene Maiava
19Jamison Lalk
20Marquis Lucas
21Dustin Stanton
22Ronald Patrick
23Austin Shepherd
24Al Bond
25Darren Keyton
26Zach Voytek
27Collin Rahrig
28Jake Bernstein
29Vi Teofilo
30Kitt O'Brien
31Tanner Hawkinson
32Adrian Bellard
33Jeff Adams
34Alex Kozan
35Alex Cooper
36Nila Kasitati
37Garrick Mayweather
38Pearce Slater
39Greg Pyke
40Richard Levy
41Freddie Tagaloa
C1Nick Mangold
2Jeremy Zuttah
3Jack Allen
4Gino Gradkowski
5Khaled Holmes
6Manuel Ramirez
7Julian Vandervelde
8Mitchell Bell
9Marcus Henry
10Jacob Flores
11Fernando Velasco
12Jacques McClendon
13Drew Nowak
14Garth Gerhart
15Barrett Jones
16Dalton Freeman
17Patrick Lewis
18Karim Barton
19Ben Clarke
20Ross Burbank
21Brian De La Puente
22Mark Spelman
23Robert Kugler
24Braxston Cave
25Quinton Schooley
26Lucas Crowley
27Taylor Boggs
28Ben Gottschalk
29Reese Dismukes
30Dillon Farrell
31Tyler Orlosky
RG1Bobby Hart
2Louis Vasquez
3Todd Herremans
4Garrett Gilkey
5Geoff Schwartz
6Cyril Lemon
7Darrion Weems
8Craig Watts
9Robert Myers
10Chase Farris
11Josue Matias
12Leon Brown
13Clay DeBord
14Tre' Jackson
15Kraig Urbik
16Paul Fanaika
17Chris Scott
18Hugh Thornton
19Jared Smith
20Mike Matthews
21Darrell Williams, Jr.
22Ryker Mathews
23Boston Stiverson
24Terran Vaughn
25Donovan Williams
26Jessamen Dunker
27Alvin Bailey
28Adam Replogle
29Jarrod Pughsley
30Antoine McClain
31Tony Hills
32Darrell Greene
33Kareem Are
34Trip Thurman
35Shahbaz Ahmed
36Ruben Carter
37Tyler Johnstone
38Mitchell Kirsch
39Jarvis Harrison
40Matt Rotheram
41Donavon Clark
42Chris Muller
43Mike McQueen
44Thomas Evans
RT1J'Marcus Webb
2Dieugot Joseph
3Korren Kirven
4Erik Pears
5Tayo Fabuluje
6Sebastian Vollmer
7Adrian Bellard
8Mitchell Van Dyk
9Nick Ritcher
10Patrick Miller
11Isiah Cage
12Robert Leff
13Darryl Baldwin
14Givens Price
15Norman Price
16Lamar Holmes
17Michael Williams
18Luke Marquardt
19Martin Wallace
20Colin Kelly
21Pierce Burton
22Kona Schwenke
23Zeth Ramsay
24Kevin Bowen
25Ryan Mack
26Torian White
27Keavon Milton
28Jonah Pirsig
29Laurence Gibson
K1Josh Brown
2Travis Coons
3Dan Carpenter
4Younghoe Koo
5Nick Folk
6Brandon Bogotay
7Shayne Graham
8Shaun Suisham
9Andy Phillips
10Jordan Gay
11Zach Hocker
12Kyle Brindza
13Taylor Bertolet
14Brad Craddock
15Devon Bell
16Mike Meyer
17Ross Martin
18Marshall Morgan
19Corey Acosta
20Justin Manton
21Andrew Furney
22John Lunsford
23Carey Spear
24Billy Cundiff
25Jaden Oberkrom
26Tom Obarski
27Ty Long
28Brett Maher
 

 