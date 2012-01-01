Matt Nagy | Center Team: Kansas City Chiefs Age / DOB: (39) / 4/24/1978 Ht / Wt: 6'2" / 220 Share: Tweet

Latest News Recent News

Chiefs OC Matt Nagy was on the list of head-coaching candidates recommended by the NFL to teams with potential head-coaching vacancies. We're expecting a potentially unprecedented number of head-coaching jobs to open up after this season. Per The Ringer's Mike Lombardi, Nagy was joined by Patriots OC and DC Josh McDaniels and Matt Patricia, Texans DC Mike Vrabel, Vikings DC George Edwards, Saints assistant HC/TEs Dan Campbell, Chiefs STs coach Dave Toub, Eagles QBs coach John DeFilippo, Eagles DC Jim Schwartz, Panthers DC Steve Wilks, Lions OC Jim Bob Cooter, and Vikings OC Pat Shurmur on the list. The list will be viewed by owners and ownership groups looking to make head-coaching changes. Source: Mike Lombardi on Twitter

NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reports Chiefs OC Matt Nagy will be high, if not first, on Colts GM Chris Ballard's list of head-coaching candidates if Indianapolis moves on from Chuck Pagano. Nagy, 39, was promoted to full-time OC this season after sharing duties with Brad Childress last season. Nagy doesn't call plays, but neither did Doug Pederson under coach Andy Reid before Pederson landed the Eagles job. Ballard was Director of Football Operations for the Chiefs before joining the Colts, and Chiefs STs coordinator Dave Toub is likely also on the list of candidates. Nagy is a name on the rise. Source: NFL.com

Chiefs promoted Brad Childress to assistant head coach. We did this post under Matt Nagy rather than Childress because it locks in Nagy as the Chiefs' sole offensive coordinator, a position Nagy previously shared with Childress. A riser in the coaching ranks, Nagy could emerge as next year's version of Doug Pederson should Kansas City's offense take a step forward.