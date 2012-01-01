Welcome,
Click to close (or press Esc)
Player Results
Article Results
Yahoo! Games
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Baseball
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Basketball
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
March Madness
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Football
Player Page
Weather
Roster
Tyler Bray
(QB)
Chris Conley
(WR)
Kareem Hunt
(RB)
Demarcus Robinson
(WR)
Spencer Ware
(RB)
Harrison Butker
(K)
Demetrius Harris
(TE)
Travis Kelce
(TE)
Anthony Sherman
(RB)
Charcandrick West
(RB)
Orson Charles
(TE)
Tyreek Hill
(WR)
Marcus Kemp
(WR)
Alex Smith
(QB)
Albert Wilson
(WR)
Jehu Chesson
(WR)
Akeem Hunt
(RB)
Patrick Mahomes
(QB)
De'Anthony Thomas
(WR)
James Winchester
(TE)
Close
|
Full Depth Charts
Close
|
Weather data courtesy of Weather.com
Matt Nagy | Center
Team:
Kansas City Chiefs
Age / DOB:
(
39
) / 4/24/1978
Ht / Wt:
6'2" / 220
Share:
Tweet
Latest News
Recent News
Chiefs OC Matt Nagy was on the list of head-coaching candidates recommended by the NFL to teams with potential head-coaching vacancies.
We're expecting a potentially unprecedented number of head-coaching jobs to open up after this season. Per The Ringer's Mike Lombardi, Nagy was joined by Patriots OC and DC Josh McDaniels and Matt Patricia, Texans DC Mike Vrabel, Vikings DC George Edwards, Saints assistant HC/TEs Dan Campbell, Chiefs STs coach Dave Toub, Eagles QBs coach John DeFilippo, Eagles DC Jim Schwartz, Panthers DC Steve Wilks, Lions OC Jim Bob Cooter, and Vikings OC Pat Shurmur on the list. The list will be viewed by owners and ownership groups looking to make head-coaching changes.
Dec 20 - 8:07 PM
Source:
Mike Lombardi on Twitter
NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reports Chiefs OC Matt Nagy will be high, if not first, on Colts GM Chris Ballard's list of head-coaching candidates if Indianapolis moves on from Chuck Pagano.
Nagy, 39, was promoted to full-time OC this season after sharing duties with Brad Childress last season. Nagy doesn't call plays, but neither did Doug Pederson under coach Andy Reid before Pederson landed the Eagles job. Ballard was Director of Football Operations for the Chiefs before joining the Colts, and Chiefs STs coordinator Dave Toub is likely also on the list of candidates. Nagy is a name on the rise.
Nov 18 - 10:48 AM
Source:
NFL.com
Chiefs promoted Brad Childress to assistant head coach.
We did this post under Matt Nagy rather than Childress because it locks in Nagy as the Chiefs' sole offensive coordinator, a position Nagy previously shared with Childress. A riser in the coaching ranks, Nagy could emerge as next year's version of Doug Pederson should Kansas City's offense take a step forward.
Feb 13 - 5:22 PM
ESPN's Rich Cimini believes the Chiefs would block the Jets from interviewing Matt Nagy for their vacancy at offensive coordinator.
The same happened when the Jets tried to interview Eagles QBs coach John DeFilippo earlier this month. Nagy is currently sharing OC duties with Brad Childress but could have that role to himself if Childress leaves this offseason. NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reported Sunday that Childress is a leading candidate for the Bills' vacancy at offensive coordinator. The Jets interviewed Broncos RBs coach Eric Studesville last week but he opted to stay in Denver. Obviously the Jets' open coordinator position isn't drawing much interest around the league.
Jan 15 - 11:37 AM
Source:
ESPN.com
Nagy among HC candidates recco'd by NFL
Dec 20 - 8:07 PM
Chiefs OC Nagy high on Colts' HC wish list?
Nov 18 - 10:48 AM
Chiefs promote Childress to assistant HC
Feb 13 - 5:22 PM
Chiefs would likely block Nagy from interviewing
Jan 15 - 11:37 AM
More Matt Nagy Player News
Player Page
Recent News
Team News
Career Stats
Depth Charts
Game Log
Kansas City Chiefs Tickets
Current Season Stats
Year
Tackles
Sacks
Interceptions
Fumb
Misc
KO Ret
Punt Ret
Year
Team
G
Solo
Ast
Total
Sack
Yds
Yd/Sk
Int
Yds
IntTD
Rec
TD
Frcd
Pass D
Sfty
Yds
TD
Yds
TD
In-season stats are currently unavailable
Career Stats
Year
Tackles
Sacks
Interceptions
Fumb
Misc
KO Ret
Punt Ret
Year
Team
G
Solo
Ast
Total
Sack
Yds
Yd/Sk
Int
Yds
IntTD
Rec
TD
Frcd
Pass D
Sfty
Yds
TD
Yds
TD
Career stats are currently unavailable
Game Log
Game
Tackles
Sacks
Interceptions
Fumb
Misc
KO Ret
Punt Ret
Week
Date
Opp
Solo
Ast
Total
Sack
Yds
Yd/Sk
Int
Yds
IntTD
Rec
TD
Frcd
Pass D
Sfty
Yds
TD
Yds
TD
Depth Charts
Skill Players
Pos
Role
Name
QB
1
Alex Smith
2
Patrick Mahomes
3
Tyler Bray
RB
1
Kareem Hunt
2
Charcandrick West
3
Akeem Hunt
GLB
1
Kareem Hunt
2
Charcandrick West
3RB
1
Kareem Hunt
2
Charcandrick West
FB
1
Anthony Sherman
WR1
1
Tyreek Hill
2
Demarcus Robinson
3
De'Anthony Thomas
WR2
1
Albert Wilson
2
Jehu Chesson
3
Marcus Kemp
WR3
1
Demarcus Robinson
TE
1
Travis Kelce
2
Demetrius Harris
3
Orson Charles
LT
1
Eric Fisher
2
Cameron Erving
LG
1
Zach Fulton
2
Bryan Witzmann
C
1
Mitch Morse
I.L.
Chiefs placed C Mitch Morse on injured reserve with a sprained left foot, ending his season.
He suffered the injury in Week 13. Zach Fulton will finish out the year at center for KC. CB Keith Reaser was signed off the practice squad in the corresponding move.
Dec 15
RG
1
Laurent Duvernay-Tardif
Questionable
Chiefs RG Laurent Duvernay-Tardif (knee) is questionable for Week 8.
He got in a limited week of practice and will likely come down to a game-time decision. The Chiefs are hoping to have both Duvernay-Tardif and Mitch Morse (foot) for Monday night against Denver.
Oct 28
2
Parker Ehinger
RT
1
Mitchell Schwartz
K
1
Harrison Butker
