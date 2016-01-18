Welcome,
Player Search Help
To search for a player use one of two formats:
"last name" or "last name, first name"
Player Results
Article Results
Weather
Weather |
Roster
Jason Avant
(WR)
Knile Davis
(RB)
Jeremy Maclin
(WR)
Anthony Sherman
(RB)
Spencer Ware
(RB)
Tyler Bray
(QB)
Nick Foles
(QB)
Trey Millard
(RB)
Alex Smith
(QB)
Charcandrick West
(RB)
Jamaal Charles
(RB)
Demetrius Harris
(TE)
James O'Shaughnessy
(TE)
De'Anthony Thomas
(WR)
Albert Wilson
(WR)
Chris Conley
(WR)
Tyreek Hill
(WR)
Demarcus Robinson
(WR)
Ross Travis
(TE)
James Winchester
(TE)
Kenny Cook
(WR)
Travis Kelce
(TE)
Cairo Santos
(K)
Brad Childress | Center
Team:
Kansas City Chiefs
Age / DOB:
(
60
) / 6/27/1956
College:
Eastern Illinois
Share:
Tweet
Latest News
Recent News
According to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, Chiefs co-OC Brad Childress is a leading candidate to fill the Bills' vacancy at offensive coordinator.
The former Vikings head coach has spent the last four years in Kansas City, first working as a spread game analyst before being promoted to co-offensive coordinator in 2016. Moving to Buffalo would reunite Childress with Leslie Frazier, who was recently hired as the Bills' defensive coordinator. The Bills are also considering former Jaguars OC Greg Olson for the same position. If Childress leaves, Matt Nagy would take over as Kansas City's offensive coordinator.
Jan 15 - 9:37 AM
Source:
Ian Rapoport on Twitter
Chiefs promoted Brad Childress to offensive coordinator.
He'll replace Doug Pederson, who moved to Philadelphia to become the Eagles' head coach. "Chilly" turns 60 this offseason and has spent the last three seasons as the Chiefs' "spread game analyst," or an offensive consultant. He last coordinated the Browns' offense in 2012, a year in which Cleveland finished 24th in points scored and 25th in total yards. Andy Reid will continue to call plays and lead the Chiefs' offense in 2016.
Mon, Jan 18, 2016 04:46:00 PM
Report: Bills targeting Brad Childress for OC
Jan 15 - 9:37 AM
Chiefs tab Brad Childress as Off. Coordinator
Mon, Jan 18, 2016 04:46:00 PM
More Brad Childress Player News
Kansas City Chiefs Tickets
Current Season Stats
Year
Tackles
Sacks
Interceptions
Fumb
Misc
KO Ret
Punt Ret
Year
Team
G
Solo
Ast
Total
Sack
Yds
Yd/Sk
Int
Yds
IntTD
Rec
TD
Frcd
Pass D
Sfty
Yds
TD
Yds
TD
Career Stats
Year
Tackles
Sacks
Interceptions
Fumb
Misc
KO Ret
Punt Ret
Year
Team
G
Solo
Ast
Total
Sack
Yds
Yd/Sk
Int
Yds
IntTD
Rec
TD
Frcd
Pass D
Sfty
Yds
TD
Yds
TD
Game Log
Game
Tackles
Sacks
Interceptions
Fumb
Misc
KO Ret
Punt Ret
Week
Date
Opp
Solo
Ast
Total
Sack
Yds
Yd/Sk
Int
Yds
IntTD
Rec
TD
Frcd
Pass D
Sfty
Yds
TD
Yds
TD
Depth Charts
Skill Players
Pos
Role
Name
QB
1
Alex Smith
2
Nick Foles
Questionable
Nick Foles (elbow) was limited in Wednesday's practice.
The injury is to his right (throwing) arm. With Alex Smith returning this week, Foles' status isn't a Week 10 concern.
Nov 9
3
Tyler Bray
RB
1
Spencer Ware
Questionable
Spencer Ware (ribs) is practicing in full for the Divisional Round.
Ware sat out Week 17 as a maintenance maneuver with one eye on the Divisional Round. Ware faded in the second half this season, and the Steelers have stiffened against the run. Nevertheless, Ware will be as defensible as anyone else in a four-game DFS slate.
RotoGrinders.com
Daily Slant:
Ware should remain the feature back against a PIT run defense that was very strong in the second half of the year. Out of the six running backs who had at least 12 carries against them over the past eight games, only one averaged more than 2.7 yards per carry (Isaiah Crowell). The rest of the list, which includes LeSean McCoy (12 carries for 27 yards) and Jay Ajayi (16 carries for 33 yards), were all held to 57 total rushing yards or less. Of course, there isn't a ton of depth at the position in fantasy, but it's a really tough spot to target. Even though Ware is a safe bet for 15-20 touches, it may be worth paying up this week.
Jan 12
2
Charcandrick West
3
Knile Davis
GLB
1
Spencer Ware
2
Knile Davis
3RB
1
Charcandrick West
2
Spencer Ware
FB
1
Anthony Sherman
2
Trey Millard
WR1
1
Jeremy Maclin
2
Tyreek Hill
3
Demarcus Robinson
WR2
1
Chris Conley
2
Albert Wilson
3
De'Anthony Thomas
WR3
1
Albert Wilson
TE
1
Travis Kelce
2
Demetrius Harris
3
James O'Shaughnessy
4
Ross Travis
LT
1
Eric Fisher
2
Bryan Witzmann
LG
1
Zach Fulton
C
1
Mitch Morse
2
Mike Person
RG
1
Laurent Duvernay-Tardif
RT
1
Mitchell Schwartz
2
Jah Reid
K
1
Cairo Santos
NFL Headlines
