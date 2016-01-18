Player Page

Brad Childress | Center

Team: Kansas City Chiefs
Age / DOB:  (60) / 6/27/1956
College: Eastern Illinois
According to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, Chiefs co-OC Brad Childress is a leading candidate to fill the Bills' vacancy at offensive coordinator.
The former Vikings head coach has spent the last four years in Kansas City, first working as a spread game analyst before being promoted to co-offensive coordinator in 2016. Moving to Buffalo would reunite Childress with Leslie Frazier, who was recently hired as the Bills' defensive coordinator. The Bills are also considering former Jaguars OC Greg Olson for the same position. If Childress leaves, Matt Nagy would take over as Kansas City's offensive coordinator. Jan 15 - 9:37 AM
Source: Ian Rapoport on Twitter
