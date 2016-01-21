Todd Wash | Center

Welcome,
Guest
Logout
|
Profile
|
Contact / Help
|
My Roto
Login
|
Register
|
Contact / Help
|
My Roto
[X]
Player Search Help
To search for a player use one of two formats:
"last name" or "last name, first name"
HOME
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
PL
GOLF
NASCAR
NFL DRAFT
DAILY
FANDUEL
Games
Features
Forums
Mobile
Shop
Tickets
NFL Home
Player News
Headlines
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Draft
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Papers
Tickets
Scores
</>
Click to close (or press Esc)
Player Results
Article Results
MLB PAGES
MLB Home
Player News
Headlines
MLB Daily
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts:
AL
|
NL
Papers
Forums
COLUMNS
Lowdown: Smyly In Seattle
Jan 13
2017 Category Sleepers: RBI
Jan 11
Lowdown: Dodgers Moving On?
Jan 11
Lowdown: Trades Ahoy
Jan 9
Phillips Stays Put, Again
Jan 6
2017 Category Sleepers: Saves
Jan 4
Lowdown: Bautista in Limbo
Jan 4
Lowdown: Hammel Down
Jan 2
SPECIAL CONTENT
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Baseball Daily Dose
PARTNERS
Baseball Tickets
Shop MLB Gear
FANTASY BASEBALL HEADLINES
Tyson Ross deal with Rangers is $6 million
D'Backs sign Iannetta to one-year, $1.5M deal
Dellin Betances and Yankees $2 million apart
Padres sign Solarte to two-year extension
Blackmon and Rockies agree at $7.3 million
Diamondbacks to sign catcher Chris Iannetta
Cubs, Jake Arrieta settle at $15.6375 million
Rangers to sign Tyson Ross to one-year deal
Pineda reaches $7.4M deal with Yankees
Jacob deGrom, Mets settle at $4.05 million
Pads, Myers nearing six-year, $80+M extension
Chris Tillman settles with Orioles at $10.05M
HardballTalk
ProFootballTalk
ProBasketballTalk
NFL PAGES
NFL Home
Player News
Headlines
NFL Daily
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts
Papers
Forums
COLUMNS
Podcast: Divisional Matchups
Jan 14
Divisional Round Injury Report
Jan 13
Divisional Round Matchups
Jan 13
Podcast: State Of Your Team
Jan 13
Divisional Round Picks
Jan 13
Dose: Nelson Extremely Iffy
Jan 12
Wild Card Targets/Touches
Jan 11
Divisional Round Rankings
Jan 11
SPECIAL CONTENT
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Football Daily Dose
NFL Draft
PARTNERS
Football Tickets
Shop NFL Gear
FANTASY FOOTBALL HEADLINES
Schefter: Colts attempted to hire Jon Gruden
Jaguars announce Todd Wash will stay on as DC
Bill O'Brien confirms he is staying w/Texans
Raiders filing paperwork for Las Vegas move
Report: Malcolm Mitchell won't play Saturday
Broncos officially bring back Mike McCoy
LeGarrette Blount (illness) taken off injury report
Start time of KC/PIT moved back to 8:20 PM ET
McDermott noncommittal on Tyrod's future
Rivers now embracing Chargers move to LA
Ladarius (concussion) doubtful for Sunday
Packers CB Sam Shields popped for marijuana
NBA PAGES
NBA Home
Player News
Headlines
NBA Daily
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts
Papers
Forums
COLUMNS
Dose: What's under the Hood?
Jan 14
Mailbag: Hunting for Upside
Jan 13
NBA DFS Podcast for Jan. 13
Jan 13
Stew: What's Up, Buddy?
Jan 13
Dose: Tyreke Evans Breaks Out
Jan 13
The Most Annoying NBA Teams
Jan 12
Dose: No. 18 for Westbrook
Jan 12
True Value: Supporting Stats
Jan 11
SPECIAL CONTENT
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Basketball Daily Dose
PARTNERS
Basketball Tickets
Shop NBA Gear
FANTASY BASKETBALL HEADLINES
LeBron James hands out 15 assists in win
Kyle Korver scores 18 points vs. Kings
Rodney Hood scores 27 w/ seven triples
Kelly Olynyk gets hot, scores 26 points
Nikola Vucevic scores season-high 30 points
Serge Ibaka (shoulder) scores 13 w/ 10 boards
Karl-Anthony Towns scores 29 with 17 boards
Russell Westbrook drops 19th triple-double
Giannis Antetokounmpo scores 19 w/ 6 dimes
James Johnson hands out 12 assists in loss
TTP: Embiid scores 24, 76ers win 3 in a row
Moe Harkless (calf) will not play on Friday
NHL PAGES
NHL Home
Player News
Headlines
NHL Daily
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts
Probables
Papers
Forums
COLUMNS
Chicago can't solve Holtby
Jan 14
Ovechkin's 1001 Capital Points
Jan 13
Wild blowout Price, Canadiens
Jan 13
Fantasy Nuggets Week 14
Jan 12
Dose: Ovi does it again
Jan 12
Kings Rolling Heat
Jan 11
A Turning Point for Boedker?
Jan 11
Live Fantasy Hockey Chat
Jan 10
SPECIAL CONTENT
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Hockey Daily Dose
PARTNERS
Hockey Tickets
Shop NHL Gear
FANTASY HOCKEY HEADLINES
Holtby white hot and Vezina worthy
Curtis McElhinney will start vs. Senators
Dubinsky removed from PP unit
Nick Foligno scores GWG vs. Lightning
Jeff Skinner nets 3 pts in win over Sabres
John Tavares scores hat trick in win over FLA
Braden Holtby blanks 'Hawks on Friday night
Tom Wilson scores 1G, 2A in win over CHI
James van Riemsdyk extends point streak to 6
Zach Bogosian to play in 500th game on Friday
Flyers take Mark Streit (shoulder) off LTIR
Roman Josi (UBI) has been put on the IR list
NASCAR PAGES
NAS Home
Player News
Headlines
Features
COLUMNS
1.5-Mile Doglegs
Jan 13
Daytona 500 in just 45 days
Jan 11
7. Dale Earnhardt Jr.
Jan 9
Two-mile Tracks
Jan 7
8. Matt Kenseth
Jan 5
Cup racing season in 52 days
Jan 3
9. Denny Hamlin
Jan 2
Road Courses
Dec 30
PARTNERS
NASCAR Tickets
Shop NASCAR Gear
FANTASY NASCAR HEADLINES
Todd Gilliland on Truck Series watch list
Noah Gragson on Truck Series watch list
Kaz Grala on Truck Series watch list
Justin Haley on Truck Series watch list
Harrison Burton on Truck Series watch list
Noah Gragson leads Friday afternoon ARCA test
Tyler Reddick on XFINITY Series watch list
Spencer Gallagher on XFINITY watch list
Daniel Hemric on XFINITY Series watch list
Cole Custer on XFINITY Series watch list
William Byron on XFINITY Series watch list
Sieg plans another full XFINITY Series season
GOLF PAGES
GOLF Home
Player News
Headlines
Features
Injuries
COLUMNS
Sony Open: Power Ranking
Jan 11
Expert Picks: Sony Open
Jan 10
Thomas wins SBS TOC by 3
Jan 9
BMW South African Open Preview
Jan 9
Expert Picks: SBS TOC
Jan 3
SBS Tournament of Champions
Jan 2
Five European Tour Questions
Dec 30
Top 125: 2016-17 Volume II
Dec 23
PARTNERS
Golf Channel Fantasy Challenge
Play Virtual Golf
Golf Tickets
Shop Golf Products
FANTASY GOLF HEADLINES
Walker among notable MCs at Sony; MDF looms
Thomas taking no prisoners at the Sony Open
Spieth (65-67) nine back at halfway point
Woodland five off the pace thru 36 @ the Sony
OQer Sawada makes cut w/ bogey-free 66
Bogey-free 61 rockets Z. Johnson up the board
Rose joins clubhouse mark w/ 6-under 64
Bogey-free 61 for Molder in R2; career low
Swafford sets the early pace at Sony midpoint
Van Zyl wins BMW with ace; 10th after R2 65
Rollercoaster for Rory in SA Open; 3 behind
Storm matches course record; leads at SA Open
NFL DRAFT PAGES
NFL Draft Home
Player News
Headlines
CFB Daily
Features
Podcasts
COLUMNS
NFL Mock Draft 1.0
Jan 10
National Championship preview
Jan 9
Underclassman Declarations
Jan 6
ATS Bowl Picks, January 2
Dec 31
ATS Bowl Picks. Dec. 31
Dec 31
ATS Bowl Picks December 30
Dec 30
ATS Bowl Picks Dec. 28-29
Dec 28
ATS Bowl Picks Dec. 26-27
Dec 25
PARTNERS
NFL-Draft Tickets
Shop College Football Gear
NFL DRAFT HEADLINES
Reports: Cal reaches agreement with Wilcox
Report: Playoff committee adds OSU AD
Tim Lester replaces Fleck at Western Michigan
Nebraska hires ex-Uconn HC Diaco as DC
LSU loses WR Malachi Dupre to 2017 Draft
Zona loses four-star QB Burmeister to Ducks
Washington announces that DL Vea will return
Alabama QB Cornwell transfers to Nevada
UK loses leading receiver Badet to transfer
Ex-starting Clemson RT Fruhmorgen to tranfer
Report: Cal offers HC job to Justin Wilcox
6'5'' 4-star WR Harris commits to Ohio State
PREMIER LEAGUE PAGES
Premier League Home
Player News
Headlines
Rumors
Features
Injuries
Transfers
Depth Charts
COLUMNS
Team News - Week 21
Jan 14
Late Fitness Check GW21
Jan 13
DFS Soccer: Week 21
Jan 12
Sean's Super Subs - Week 21
Jan 12
Stag’s Take - Gameweek 21
Jan 12
The Bargain Hunter-Week 21
Jan 12
Fuzzy's FPL Favorites - GW21
Jan 12
AM's Perfect XI - Week 21
Jan 12
PARTNERS
Shop Soccer Gear
PREMIER LEAGUE HEADLINES
Kane trick highlights dominant 4-0 Spurs win
Baggies get manhandled by Spurs in 4-0 loss
Costa dropped after clashing with Conte
Hull City sign Evandro Goebel from Porto
Rangers snap up USMNT youngster on loan
Hull tie up deal with Everton for Niasse loan
United extend Marouane Fellaini's contract
Pogba shining thanks to Mou's confidence
United reject approach for Memphis Depay
Clement makes 1st signing in winger Narsingh
Schneiderlin in contention to start v. City
Everton gets major injury boost with trio fit
FEATURED BLOGS
HardballTalk
ProFootballTalk
ProBasketballTalk
ProHockeyTalk
CollegeFootballTalk
GolfTalkCentral
CollegeFootballTalk
Off the Bench
ProSoccerTalk
NBC SPORTS TALK
HardballTalk
» HBT on NBCSports.com
ProFootballTalk
» PFT on NBCSports.com
ProBasketballTalk
» PBT on NBCSports.com
ProHockeyTalk
» PHT on NBCSports.com
CollegeFootballTalk
» CFT on NBCSports.com
GolfTalkCentral
» GTC on GolfChannel.com
CollegeBasketballTalk
College hoops news and rumors
» CBT on NBCSports.com
Off the Bench
An irreverent, offbeat look at sports
» OTB on NBCSports.com
ProSoccerTalk
» PST on NBCSports.com
FANTASY GAMES
Golf Channel Challenge
Yahoo! Baseball
Yahoo! Basketball
Yahoo! Hockey
Yahoo! Soccer
Yahoo! Auto
Yahoo! Games
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Baseball
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Basketball
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Hockey
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Football
Player Page
Weather |
Roster
Brandon Allen
(QB)
Corey Grant
(RB)
Chris Ivory
(RB)
Daryl Richardson
(RB)
Julius Thomas
(TE)
Joe Banyard
(RB)
Rashad Greene
(WR)
Ben Koyack
(TE)
Allen Robinson
(WR)
Bryan Walters
(WR)
Arrelious Benn
(WR)
Chad Henne
(QB)
Marqise Lee
(WR)
Denard Robinson
(RB)
Tony Washington
(WR)
Justin Blackmon
(WR)
Bronson Hill
(RB)
Marcedes Lewis
(TE)
Gannon Sinclair
(TE)
Shane Wynn
(WR)
Blake Bortles
(QB)
Allen Hurns
(WR)
Jason Myers
(K)
Neal Sterling
(TE)
T.J. Yeldon
(RB)
Alex Ellis
(TE)
Close
|
Full Depth Charts
Close
|
Weather data courtesy of Weather.com
Todd Wash | Center
Team:
Jacksonville Jaguars
Share:
Tweet
Latest News
Recent News
Jaguars announced they will retain Todd Wash as the defensive coordinator.
It is a bit of a surprise considering Wash had been with former coach Gus Bradley for several years, but the Jaguars are clearly favoring continuity. Promoted to coordinator this time last year, Wash's unit finished sixth in total defense and surrendered the fifth-fewest passing yards and touchdowns in the league. While Jags fans might not be thrilled Wash is returning, his defense was not the issue this season.
Jan 14 - 10:25 AM
Source:
jaguars.com
Jaguars promoted DL coach Todd Wash to defensive coordinator.
The Jags struck out on all their veteran candidates, leaving them to hire from within. Promoting Wash is a sure sign coach Gus Bradley is planning to take on a bigger role in defensive play-calling as he prepares for a make-or-break season. Wash has coached alongside Bradley for over a decade.
Thu, Jan 21, 2016 04:03:00 PM
Source:
Ian Rapoport on Twitter
The Florida Times-Union reports Jaguars DL coach Todd Wash is "the leading candidate" to land the team's defensive coordinator position.
The Jaguars interviewed Jim Schwartz for the position, but he landed in Philadelphia. With Schwartz out of the picture, coach Gus Bradley will likely take on a bigger role on defense, allowing Jacksonville to hire an inexperienced coordinator. Wash, Falcons DBs coach Marquand Manuel and ex-Dolphins interim DC Lou Anarumo all fit the bill. The Jags are expected to make their decision by this weekend.
Thu, Jan 21, 2016 10:16:00 AM
Source:
Florida Times Union
Jaguars announce Todd Wash will stay on as DC
Jan 14 - 10:25 AM
Jags officially promote DL coach Wash to DC
Thu, Jan 21, 2016 04:03:00 PM
Todd Wash favorite for Jags DC position
Thu, Jan 21, 2016 10:16:00 AM
More Todd Wash Player News
Highest Searched Players
over the last 7 days
1
J. Nelson
GB
(5258)
2
B. Roethlisberger
PIT
(3587)
3
L. Green
PIT
(3154)
4
C. Prosise
SEA
(3041)
5
T. Montgomery
GB
(2917)
6
S. Ware
KC
(2483)
7
R. Cobb
GB
(2480)
8
L. Bell
PIT
(2358)
9
E. Lacy
GB
(2329)
10
L. Blount
NE
(2265)
Player Page
Recent News
Related News
Team News
Career Stats
Depth Charts
Game Log
Jacksonville Jaguars Tickets
Current Season Stats
Year
Tackles
Sacks
Interceptions
Fumb
Misc
KO Ret
Punt Ret
Year
Team
G
Solo
Ast
Total
Sack
Yds
Yd/Sk
Int
Yds
IntTD
Rec
TD
Frcd
Pass D
Sfty
Yds
TD
Yds
TD
In-season stats are currently unavailable
Career Stats
Year
Tackles
Sacks
Interceptions
Fumb
Misc
KO Ret
Punt Ret
Year
Team
G
Solo
Ast
Total
Sack
Yds
Yd/Sk
Int
Yds
IntTD
Rec
TD
Frcd
Pass D
Sfty
Yds
TD
Yds
TD
Career stats are currently unavailable
Game Log
Game
Tackles
Sacks
Interceptions
Fumb
Misc
KO Ret
Punt Ret
Week
Date
Opp
Solo
Ast
Total
Sack
Yds
Yd/Sk
Int
Yds
IntTD
Rec
TD
Frcd
Pass D
Sfty
Yds
TD
Yds
TD
Depth Charts
Skill Players
Pos
Role
Name
QB
1
Blake Bortles
2
Chad Henne
3
Brandon Allen
RB
1
Chris Ivory
2
Denard Robinson
3
Corey Grant
4
Bronson Hill
5
Daryl Richardson
GLB
1
Chris Ivory
2
Denard Robinson
3RB
1
Chris Ivory
2
Denard Robinson
WR1
1
Allen Robinson
2
Marqise Lee
3
Arrelious Benn
4
Tony Washington
WR2
1
Allen Hurns
2
Bryan Walters
3
Shane Wynn
WR3
1
Marqise Lee
TE
1
Ben Koyack
2
Neal Sterling
Sidelined
Jaguars TE Neal Sterling (concussion) is out for Week 16.
Ben Koyack will be the Jags' full-time tight end against the Titans.
Dec 24
3
Alex Ellis
LT
1
Kelvin Beachum
Questionable
Jaguars LT Kelvin Beachum (knee) is questionable for Week 7.
Jacksonville managed Beachum's reps this week, but he's fully expected to start against Oakland. Beachum is PFF's No. 31 tackle through five games.
Oct 22
LG
1
Tyler Shatley
2
Arturo Uzdavinis
C
1
Brandon Linder
Sidelined
Jaguars C Brandon Linder (knee) is out for Week 3 against the Ravens.
He got hurt on Wednesday. The Jaguars will also be without LT Kelvin Beachum (concussion). Jacksonville's offensive line completely failed to open run-game holes in the first two weeks when their line was at full strength, so we wouldn't expect any improvement from the decimated group Sunday against the Ravens.
Sep 25
2
Luke Bowanko
RG
1
A.J. Cann
2
Chris Reed
I.L.
Jan 1
RT
1
Jermey Parnell
2
Josh Wells
K
1
Jason Myers
Headlines
Podcast: Divisional Matchups
Jan 14
Josh Norris and Evan Silva discuss every aspect of the four playoff games in the Divisional round.
More NFL Columns
»
Podcast: Divisional Matchups
Jan 14
»
Divisional Round Injury Report
Jan 13
»
Divisional Round Matchups
Jan 13
»
Podcast: State Of Your Team
Jan 13
»
Divisional Round Picks
Jan 13
»
Dose: Nelson Extremely Iffy
Jan 12
»
Wild Card Targets/Touches
Jan 11
»
Divisional Round Rankings
Jan 11
NFL Headlines
»
Schefter: Colts attempted to hire Jon Gruden
»
Jaguars announce Todd Wash will stay on as DC
»
Bill O'Brien confirms he is staying w/Texans
»
Raiders filing paperwork for Las Vegas move
»
Report: Malcolm Mitchell won't play Saturday
»
Broncos officially bring back Mike McCoy
»
LeGarrette Blount (illness) taken off injury report
»
Start time of KC/PIT moved back to 8:20 PM ET
»
McDermott noncommittal on Tyrod's future
»
Rivers now embracing Chargers move to LA
»
Ladarius (concussion) doubtful for Sunday
»
Packers CB Sam Shields popped for marijuana
NFL Links
»
The 2016 DFS Tournament Player of the Year
»
Play $1 NFL Dive, get free entry to $3k contest!
»
Daily Fantasy Section
»
FanDuel MLB Premium Content
»
NFL Depth Charts
»
Rotoworld Fantasy Football Season Pass
»
Week 15: Watch Rotoworld's DFS Pick Six
»
Do your own mock draft
»
Switching from FanDuel NFL to NBA
»
FREE FanDuel contest w/ $200 in prizes!
Site Links
Advertising
Jobs
Help / Contact Us
Privacy Policy
AdChoices
Terms of Service
Site Map
Independent Programming Report
Tickets
Sports Jobs
Facebook
Facebook
Twitter
Rotoworld - @Rotoworld
Football - @Rotoworld_FB
Baseball - @Rotoworld_BB
Basketball - @Rotoworld_BK
Hockey - @Rotoworld_HK
Golf - @RotoworldGolf
NFL Draft - @Rotoworld_Draft
Premier League - @Rotoworld_PL
Fantasy Guides
Baseball Draft Guide
Baseball Season Pass
Football Draft Guide
Football Season Pass
Basketball Draft Guide
Basketball Season Pass
Hockey Draft Guide
Hockey Season Pass
2017 © NBC Sports Digital.
All Rights Reserved