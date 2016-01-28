Todd Monken | Center

Monken also coached the wide receivers last season, but the Bucs are promoting Skyler Fulton to that job. "Monken will be a walk-around OC like almost every other team has," Koetter said. "Really nothing more to it than that at this time." Despite the head coach playing down the move, it at least opens up the possibility of Monken taking over play-calling duties, although Koetter has already said he plans to continue calling plays in 2018.

New Bucs OC Todd Monken wants to increase the team's amount of big plays in 2016.

"We don’t need more five-yard plays,’’ Monken said. "How can we be explosive? That’s what the game’s about, man. People like big plays. I like big plays." Monken went on to say "trick plays are fun," and "what isn’t fun about explosive plays and throwing it down the field and guys making plays?" Dirk Koetter will remain the Bucs' play-caller in 2016, but Monken should be intimately involved in the game-planning. He's close friends with Koetter, and didn't leave a head-coaching job at Southern Mississippi to be hands off.