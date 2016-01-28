Todd Monken | Center

Welcome,
Guest
Logout
|
Profile
|
Contact / Help
|
My Roto
Login
|
Register
|
Contact / Help
|
My Roto
[X]
Player Search Help
To search for a player use one of two formats:
"last name" or "last name, first name"
HOME
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
PL
GOLF
NASCAR
NFL DRAFT
DAILY
FANDUEL
Games
Features
Forums
Mobile
Shop
Tickets
NFL Home
Player News
Headlines
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Draft
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Papers
Tickets
Scores
</>
Click to close (or press Esc)
Player Results
Article Results
MLB PAGES
MLB Home
Player News
Headlines
MLB Daily
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts:
AL
|
NL
Papers
Forums
COLUMNS
Lowdown: Manny on the Move
Jan 29
2018 Category Sleepers - SV
Jan 28
Lowdown: Moves A-Brewin'
Jan 27
Lowdown: Getting Closer to Yu
Jan 25
Lowdown: Brewing an Offer
Jan 22
Lowdown: Yelich Next?
Jan 19
2018 Category Sleepers - SB
Jan 18
Lowdown: San Fran Shuffle
Jan 17
SPECIAL CONTENT
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Baseball Daily Dose
PARTNERS
Baseball Tickets
Shop MLB Gear
FANTASY BASEBALL HEADLINES
Mets still talking Harrison; FA more likely
Diamondbacks ink Neftali Feliz to minors deal
Nelson (shoulder) expected back by June?
Phillies, K-Rod agree to minor league deal
Manny Machado to start at shortstop for O's
Dodgers still trying to unload Matt Kemp
Brewers make Lorenzo Cain signing official
Royals, Alcides Escobar reach agreement
Nationals pursuing Marlins' J.T. Realmuto
Brewers acquire Yelich in five-player deal
Phillies are 'checking in' on SP Yu Darvish
Rays ace Archer does not expect to be traded
HardballTalk
ProFootballTalk
ProBasketballTalk
NFL PAGES
NFL Home
Player News
Headlines
NFL Daily
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts
Papers
Forums
COLUMNS
Podcast: Senior Bowl Review
Jan 26
Dose: Dan The Man
Jan 23
The Coaching Carousel: AFC
Jan 22
The Coaching Carousel: NFC
Jan 22
Dose: Conference Title Recap
Jan 22
AFCCG & NFCCG Matchups
Jan 21
Injury Report: AFCCG & NFCCG
Jan 20
Weather: Championship Forecast
Jan 20
SPECIAL CONTENT
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Football Daily Dose
NFL Draft
PARTNERS
Football Tickets
Shop NFL Gear
FANTASY FOOTBALL HEADLINES
Joe Thomas hints he won't sign new deal w/CLE
Robinson expects to be fully recovered 'soon'
Monken to be full-time offensive coordinator
Rob Gronkowski still in concussion protocol
Delanie Walker, Von Miller earn Pro Bowl MVPs
3 GMs say they would not trade for Aqib Talib
Davis Webb 'afterthought' for new NYG regime
Report: Broncos expected to shop Aqib Talib
Barkley a possibility for Colts at No. 3?
Colts to hire Josh McDaniels after Super Bowl
Rob Gronkowski returns to practice Saturday
Mayfield 'in play' for Browns with top pick
NBA PAGES
NBA Home
Player News
Headlines
NBA Daily
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts
Papers
Forums
COLUMNS
Dose: Boogie-less in NOLA
Jan 29
Waiver Wire Pod for Jan. 29
Jan 29
Specialists: Calling Collins
Jan 29
Top NBA pickups for Week 16
Jan 28
Dose: Curry Chefs Up 49 Points
Jan 28
The Week Ahead: Week 16
Jan 27
DeMarcus Cousins Fantasy Pod
Jan 27
Dose: Boogie Ruptures Achilles
Jan 27
SPECIAL CONTENT
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Basketball Daily Dose
PARTNERS
Basketball Tickets
Shop NBA Gear
FANTASY BASKETBALL HEADLINES
Knicks 'exploring avenues to part with Noah'
Avery Bradley is 'available' in trade talks
De'Aaron Fox w/ career-high 26 points, six 3s
Anthony Tolliver scores season-high 20 points
Fred VanVleet posts career-high 25 points
OKC wins 8th straight, Westbrook gets 37/14/9
Steven Adams gets 20 & 13, makes 10-of-11 FGs
Joel Embiid w/ 27 & 10, is 'available' Monday
Trevor Ariza (hamstring) to have tests Monday
Josh Jackson shoots 0-of-13 off Suns bench
James Harden flirts with triple-double in win
A.D. now all-time leader in rebounds for Pels
NHL PAGES
NHL Home
Player News
Headlines
NHL Daily
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts
Probables
Papers
Forums
COLUMNS
Penguins best in 5-on-3
Jan 29
The All-Star Game
Jan 29
WW: Beauvillier bandwagon
Jan 28
Daily Dose: Skill Show
Jan 28
ITC: Rask is Rolling
Jan 27
All-Star Weekend Preview
Jan 27
Vegas giving NHL Knightmares
Jan 26
Ovechkin Joins Exclusive List
Jan 26
SPECIAL CONTENT
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Hockey Daily Dose
PARTNERS
Hockey Tickets
Shop NHL Gear
FANTASY HOCKEY HEADLINES
Jagr clears waivers, set to return to CZE
Panthers move James Reimer (groin) to IR
Jacob Trouba out 6-8 weeks with ankle injury
Rickard Rakell, Pacific enjoy ASG victory
Brock Boeser reels in All-Star Game MVP
Kucherov scores hat trick in ASG win over MET
McDavid leads Pacific over Central at ASG
Calgary puts Jaromir Jagr on waivers
2019 All-Star Game on its way to San Jose
Oilers to open 2018-19 season in Sweden
Brock Boeser wins Accuracy Competition
Alex Ovechkin wins Hardest Shot Competition
NASCAR PAGES
NAS Home
Player News
Headlines
Features
COLUMNS
Daytona 500 in three weeks
Jan 28
16. Kurt Busch
Jan 27
17. Aric Almirola
Jan 25
18. Austin Dillon
Jan 23
Under a month to Cup racing
Jan 21
19. Ricky Stenhouse Jr.
Jan 20
20. Paul Menard
Jan 18
21. Trevor Bayne
Jan 16
PARTNERS
NASCAR Tickets
Shop NASCAR Gear
FANTASY NASCAR HEADLINES
Where to Watch Matt DiBenedetto
Erik Jones, Sport Clips 4 races announced
Pickens gearing up for Whelen Modified run
Eggleston earns first Chilly Willy 150 win
Shepherd returns to Pinty's with Jim Bray
Eckes prepares for ARCA Racing season ahead
Burton tops in ARCA SpeedFest 2018 practice
Lyons gets 4-race sponsorship for #15 truck
Code Rum primary sponsor for Sieg at Daytona
Allmendinger preps for season with Rolex 24
Kyle Busch “iffy” on Youth Movement
StarCom Racing acquires charter
GOLF PAGES
GOLF Home
Player News
Headlines
Features
Injuries
COLUMNS
Maybank Championship Preview
Jan 29
DFS Dish: Farmers
Jan 24
Expert Picks: Farmers
Jan 23
Rahm wins CBC in extra time
Jan 22
Farmers Insurance Open Preview
Jan 22
Dubai Desert Classic Preview
Jan 22
DFS Dish: CareerBuilder
Jan 17
Expert Picks: CareerBuilder
Jan 16
PARTNERS
Golf Channel Fantasy Challenge
Play Virtual Golf
Golf Tickets
Shop Golf Products
FANTASY GOLF HEADLINES
Alex Noren loses Farmers in Monday playoff
Jason Day wins Farmers in six-hole playoff
FIO sudden-death playoff suspended (darkness)
R. Palmer R4 72; settles for P2 at Farmers
Tiger Woods R4 72 at FIO; finishes T23
Hao Tong Li wins the '18 Dubai Desert Classic
Ryan Palmer dips to solo 2nd after R3 73
New-member Noren leads Farmers by one
Hossler R3 69; bogey-free for last 45 holes
Holmes rides inward 29 to clubhouse lead
Hole-in-one helps Levy move to T3 in Dubai DC
McIlroy loses lead but still on course at DDC
NFL DRAFT PAGES
NFL Draft Home
Player News
Headlines
CFB Daily
Features
Podcasts
COLUMNS
Podcast: Senior Bowl Review
Jan 27
2018 Senior Bowl: Day Two
Jan 25
2018 Senior Bowl: Day One
Jan 23
2018 Senior Bowl Week
Jan 22
East-West Shrine Wrap-up
Jan 20
Shrine Game Scout Conversation
Jan 17
East-West Shrine Game 2018
Jan 16
NFL Draft Declarations Tracker
Jan 10
PARTNERS
NFL-Draft Tickets
Shop College Football Gear
NFL DRAFT HEADLINES
Five-star 2019 S Williams commits to A&M
Four-star LB Peters flips from UK to FSU
Stanford's Love takes home Lombardi Award
Stoops will join twin brother at Oklahoma
UCF WR Smith goes for 79, TD in Senior Bowl
Penny has 142 total yards in Senior Bowl
QB Allen dominates in 2nd half of Senior Bowl
Richmond QB Lauletta wins Senior Bowl MVP
Chark goes for 160, South wins Senior Bowl
Report: VanGorder heading to Louisville as DC
Reports: Kansas State DC Hayes opts to retire
Oklahoma QB Mayfield to play in Senior Bowl
PREMIER LEAGUE PAGES
Premier League Home
Player News
Headlines
Rumors
Features
Injuries
Transfers
Depth Charts
COLUMNS
The Bargain Hunter - Week 25
Jan 29
Fuzzy's FPL Favorites - GW25
Jan 28
Stag's Take - Gameweek 25
Jan 28
AM's Perfect XI - Week 25
Jan 28
FPL Draft Recap - Week 24
Jan 25
Team News - Week 24
Jan 20
Late Fitness Check GW24
Jan 19
Stag's Take - Gameweek 24
Jan 18
PARTNERS
Shop Soccer Gear
PREMIER LEAGUE HEADLINES
Ulloa returns to Brighton on loan
Pep left fuming as Sane is sidelined
Masuaku adds to Moyes' problems
Hammer blow as Obiang is stretchered off
Leicester cruise into FA Cup fifth round
Carillo will give Southampton a direct route
United coast past Yeovil in the FA Cup
Huenemeier's Brighton future in doubt
Injuries starting to mount for Chelsea
WHU complete loan swoop for Joao Mario
West Ham provide mixed report on key winger
WHU defender back in light training
FEATURED BLOGS
HardballTalk
ProFootballTalk
ProBasketballTalk
ProHockeyTalk
CollegeFootballTalk
GolfTalkCentral
CollegeFootballTalk
Off the Bench
ProSoccerTalk
NBC SPORTS TALK
HardballTalk
» HBT on NBCSports.com
ProFootballTalk
» PFT on NBCSports.com
ProBasketballTalk
» PBT on NBCSports.com
ProHockeyTalk
» PHT on NBCSports.com
CollegeFootballTalk
» CFT on NBCSports.com
GolfTalkCentral
» GTC on GolfChannel.com
CollegeBasketballTalk
College hoops news and rumors
» CBT on NBCSports.com
Off the Bench
An irreverent, offbeat look at sports
» OTB on NBCSports.com
ProSoccerTalk
» PST on NBCSports.com
FANTASY GAMES
Golf Channel Challenge
Yahoo! Baseball
Yahoo! Basketball
Yahoo! March Madness
Yahoo! Soccer
Yahoo! Football
Yahoo! Auto
Yahoo! Games
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Baseball
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Basketball
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
March Madness
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Football
Player Page
Weather |
Roster
Antony Auclair
(TE)
Ryan Fitzpatrick
(QB)
Adam Humphries
(WR)
Devin Lucien
(WR)
Jacquizz Rodgers
(RB)
Peyton Barber
(RB)
Chris Godwin
(WR)
DeSean Jackson
(WR)
Doug Martin
(RB)
Charles Sims
(RB)
Cameron Brate
(TE)
Ryan Griffin
(QB)
Austin Johnson
(RB)
Freddie Martino
(WR)
Bobo Wilson
(WR)
Alan Cross
(TE)
O.J. Howard
(TE)
Jake Lampman
(WR)
Patrick Murray
(K)
Jameis Winston
(QB)
Mike Evans
(WR)
Close
|
Full Depth Charts
Close
|
Weather data courtesy of Weather.com
Todd Monken | Center
Team:
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Age / DOB:
(
51
) / 2/5/1966
Share:
Tweet
Latest News
Recent News
Bucs coach Dirk Koetter said Todd Monken will be the full-time offensive coordinator in 2018.
Monken also coached the wide receivers last season, but the Bucs are promoting Skyler Fulton to that job. "Monken will be a walk-around OC like almost every other team has," Koetter said. "Really nothing more to it than that at this time." Despite the head coach playing down the move, it at least opens up the possibility of Monken taking over play-calling duties, although Koetter has already said he plans to continue calling plays in 2018.
Jan 29 - 9:18 AM
Source:
Tampa Bay Times
New Bucs OC Todd Monken wants to increase the team's amount of big plays in 2016.
"We don’t need more five-yard plays,’’ Monken said. "How can we be explosive? That’s what the game’s about, man. People like big plays. I like big plays." Monken went on to say "trick plays are fun," and "what isn’t fun about explosive plays and throwing it down the field and guys making plays?" Dirk Koetter will remain the Bucs' play-caller in 2016, but Monken should be intimately involved in the game-planning. He's close friends with Koetter, and didn't leave a head-coaching job at Southern Mississippi to be hands off.
Thu, Jan 28, 2016 02:48:00 PM
Source:
Tampa Tribune
Bucs hired Southern Mississippi coach Todd Monken as offensive coordinator.
Monken will also serve as WRs coach. It's an outside-the-box hire, though Monken and new coach Dirk Koetter spent four seasons together in Jacksonville. It's odd from Monken's point of view, as he's coming off a strong year at Southern Miss, where he helped revive the program after taking over following an 0-12 2012. The Golden Eagles went 9-5 (7-1) in 2015. Monken previously served as the offensive coordinator for Oklahoma State, where he oversaw such talents as Brandon Weeden and Justin Blackmon. Koetter is expected to call his own plays.
Sun, Jan 24, 2016 04:33:00 PM
Monken to be full-time offensive coordinator
Jan 29 - 9:18 AM
Todd Monken aiming for more big plays
Thu, Jan 28, 2016 02:48:00 PM
Bucs pluck new OC Todd Monken from college
Sun, Jan 24, 2016 04:33:00 PM
More Todd Monken Player News
Highest Searched Players
over the last 7 days
1
R. Gronkowski
NE
(6549)
2
C. Wentz
PHI
(3299)
3
D. Bryant
DAL
(3087)
4
J. Edelman
NE
(2981)
5
J. Landry
MIA
(2957)
6
O. Beckham
NYG
(2939)
7
A. Luck
IND
(2734)
8
M. Gillislee
NE
(2723)
9
D. Cook
MIN
(2609)
10
M. Mitchell
NE
(2425)
Player Page
Recent News
Related News
Team News
Career Stats
Depth Charts
Game Log
Tampa Bay Buccaneers Tickets
Current Season Stats
Year
Tackles
Sacks
Interceptions
Fumb
Misc
KO Ret
Punt Ret
Year
Team
G
Solo
Ast
Total
Sack
Yds
Yd/Sk
Int
Yds
IntTD
Rec
TD
Frcd
Pass D
Sfty
Yds
TD
Yds
TD
In-season stats are currently unavailable
Career Stats
Year
Tackles
Sacks
Interceptions
Fumb
Misc
KO Ret
Punt Ret
Year
Team
G
Solo
Ast
Total
Sack
Yds
Yd/Sk
Int
Yds
IntTD
Rec
TD
Frcd
Pass D
Sfty
Yds
TD
Yds
TD
Career stats are currently unavailable
Game Log
Game
Tackles
Sacks
Interceptions
Fumb
Misc
KO Ret
Punt Ret
Week
Date
Opp
Solo
Ast
Total
Sack
Yds
Yd/Sk
Int
Yds
IntTD
Rec
TD
Frcd
Pass D
Sfty
Yds
TD
Yds
TD
Depth Charts
Skill Players
Pos
Role
Name
QB
1
Jameis Winston
2
Ryan Griffin
RB
1
Peyton Barber
2
Doug Martin
3
Jacquizz Rodgers
GLB
1
Peyton Barber
2
Doug Martin
3RB
1
Jacquizz Rodgers
2
Peyton Barber
FB
1
Alan Cross
2
Austin Johnson
WR1
1
Mike Evans
2
Chris Godwin
3
Freddie Martino
4
Devin Lucien
WR2
1
DeSean Jackson
2
Adam Humphries
3
Bobo Wilson
4
Jake Lampman
WR3
1
Adam Humphries
TE
1
O.J. Howard
2
Cameron Brate
3
Antony Auclair
LT
1
Donovan Smith
2
Leonard Wester
LG
1
Givens Price
C
1
Ali Marpet
2
Joe Hawley
RG
1
J.R. Sweezy
2
Michael Liedtke
3
Avery Young
RT
1
Demar Dotson
2
Caleb Benenoch
3
Brad Seaton
K
1
Patrick Murray
Headlines
Podcast: Senior Bowl Review
Jan 26
Josh joins Ray to review the three days of Senior Bowl practices and the top NFL Draft prospects at the event.
More NFL Columns
»
Podcast: Senior Bowl Review
Jan 26
»
Dose: Dan The Man
Jan 23
»
The Coaching Carousel: AFC
Jan 22
»
The Coaching Carousel: NFC
Jan 22
»
Dose: Conference Title Recap
Jan 22
»
AFCCG & NFCCG Matchups
Jan 21
»
Injury Report: AFCCG & NFCCG
Jan 20
»
Weather: Championship Forecast
Jan 20
NFL Headlines
»
Joe Thomas hints he won't sign new deal w/CLE
»
Robinson expects to be fully recovered 'soon'
»
Monken to be full-time offensive coordinator
»
Rob Gronkowski still in concussion protocol
»
Delanie Walker, Von Miller earn Pro Bowl MVPs
»
3 GMs say they would not trade for Aqib Talib
»
Davis Webb 'afterthought' for new NYG regime
»
Report: Broncos expected to shop Aqib Talib
»
Barkley a possibility for Colts at No. 3?
»
Colts to hire Josh McDaniels after Super Bowl
»
Rob Gronkowski returns to practice Saturday
»
Mayfield 'in play' for Browns with top pick
NFL Links
»
The Single Entry Series returns to FanDuel!
»
Rotoworld Fantasy Basketball Season Pass
»
NFL Depth Charts
»
Rotoworld Fantasy Football Season Pass
»
Week 15: Watch Rotoworld's DFS Pick Six
»
Switching from FanDuel NFL to NBA
»
Do your own mock draft
»
Play these 2 WRs in your FanDuel lineups this week.
Site Links
Advertising
Jobs
Help / Contact Us
Privacy Policy
AdChoices
Terms of Service
Site Map
Independent Programming Report
Tickets
Sports Jobs
Facebook
Facebook
Twitter
Rotoworld - @Rotoworld
Football - @Rotoworld_FB
Baseball - @Rotoworld_BB
Basketball - @Rotoworld_BK
Hockey - @Rotoworld_HK
Golf - @RotoworldGolf
NFL Draft - @Rotoworld_Draft
Premier League - @Rotoworld_PL
Fantasy Guides
Baseball Draft Guide
Baseball Season Pass
Football Draft Guide
Football Season Pass
Basketball Draft Guide
Basketball Season Pass
Hockey Draft Guide
Hockey Season Pass
2018 © NBC Sports Digital.
All Rights Reserved