Carson Wentz | Quarterback | #11

Carson Wentz completed 27-of-43 passes for 245 yards and two touchdowns in the Eagles' Week 17 win over the Cowboys.

Wentz again struggled with his accuracy at points in this game and continued to make dangerous decisions late in the down, which is something he struggled with as a rookie. Still, he managed to complete 62.4 percent of his passes while throwing for 3,782 yards, 16 touchdowns, and 14 interceptions without much help around him in his first season in the league. He also became the first Eagles quarterback to start all 16 games since Donovan McNabb in 2008. Wentz is clearly a quarterback the Eagles can build around, and he should only improve with time and better weapons. It would not be surprising if he jumped into the streaming tier of fantasy quarterbacks during his sophomore campaign.