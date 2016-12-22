Player Page

Carson Wentz | Quarterback | #11

Team: Philadelphia Eagles
Age / DOB:  (24) / 12/30/1992
Ht / Wt:  6'5' / 237
College: North Dakota State
Drafted: 2016 / Rd. 1 (2) / PHI
Contract: view contract details
Carson Wentz completed 27-of-43 passes for 245 yards and two touchdowns in the Eagles' Week 17 win over the Cowboys.
Wentz again struggled with his accuracy at points in this game and continued to make dangerous decisions late in the down, which is something he struggled with as a rookie. Still, he managed to complete 62.4 percent of his passes while throwing for 3,782 yards, 16 touchdowns, and 14 interceptions without much help around him in his first season in the league. He also became the first Eagles quarterback to start all 16 games since Donovan McNabb in 2008. Wentz is clearly a quarterback the Eagles can build around, and he should only improve with time and better weapons. It would not be surprising if he jumped into the streaming tier of fantasy quarterbacks during his sophomore campaign. Jan 1 - 4:22 PM
More Carson Wentz Player News

Current Season Stats
YearPassingRushingFumb.
YearTeamGCompAtt % YdsY/GY/A300+TDIntRushYdsY/GAvgTD100+Lost
2016PHI1535256462.43537235.86.341414451379.13.0203
Career Stats
YearPassingRushingFumb.
YearTeamGCompAtt % YdsY/GY/A300+TDIntRushYdsY/GAvgTD100+Lost
Career stats are currently unavailable
Game Log
GamePassingRushingFumb.
WeekDateOppCompAtt % YdsY/ATDIntRushYdsAvgTDLost
1Sep 11CLE223759.52787.52021.500
2Sep 19@CHI213461.81905.6106101.700
3Sep 25PIT233174.23019.72011010.000
5Oct 9@DET253375.82387.2212147.000
6Oct 16@WAS112250.01798.100221.000
7Oct 23MIN162857.11384.912561.201
8Oct 30@DAL324374.42024.7101-3-3.000
9Nov 6@NYG274757.43647.7024-4-1.000
10Nov 13ATL253669.42316.4004102.501
11Nov 20@SEA234551.12184.822122.000
12Nov 28GB243666.72547.1014338.310
13Dec 4@CIN366060.03085.1133165.300
14Dec 11WAS324669.63146.811252.501
15Dec 18@BAL224252.41704.001482.010
16Dec 22NYG132454.21526.3114276.800
17Jan 1DAL274362.82455.72011313.000

Depth Charts

Skill Players
PosRoleName
QB1Carson Wentz
2Chase Daniel
RB1Darren Sproles
2Byron Marshall
3Terrell Watson
GLB1Darren Sproles
2Byron Marshall
3RB1Darren Sproles
2Byron Marshall
WR11Jordan Matthews
2Dorial Green-Beckham
3Paul Turner
WR21Nelson Agholor
2Bryce Treggs
WR31Dorial Green-Beckham
TE1Zach Ertz
2Brent Celek
3Trey Burton
LT1Jason Peters
2Dillon Gordon
LG1Allen Barbre
2Isaac Seumalo
3Josh Andrews
C1Jason Kelce
2Stefen Wisniewski
RG1Brandon Brooks
2Dillon Gordon
RT1Halapoulivaati Vaitai
2Lane Johnson
K1Caleb Sturgis
 

 