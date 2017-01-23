Player Page

Weather | Roster

Mike Groh | Wide Receiver

Team: Philadelphia Eagles
Age / DOB:  (46) / 12/19/1971
Share: 

Latest News

Recent News

Eagles promoted WRs coach Mike Groh to offensive coordinator.
The Eagles also interviewed RBs coach Duce Staley for the job, but they are going with Groh. It may not mean much in the grand scheme of things as Doug Pederson will continue to run the offense while both Groh and Staley have big roles in game-planning, but it is a big career step for Groh, whose only other coordinating experience came at Virginia in the mid-2000s. Feb 20 - 11:44 AM
Source: ESPN
More Mike Groh Player News

Highest Searched Players over the last 7 days


Current Season Stats
YearReceivingRushingFumb.KO RetPunt Ret
YearTeamGRecYdsY/GAvg100+TDRushYdsY/GAvg100+TDLostYdsTDYdsTD
In-season stats are currently unavailable
Career Stats
YearReceivingRushingFumb.KO RetPunt Ret
YearTeamGRecYdsY/GAvg100+TDRushYdsY/GAvg100+TDLostYdsTDYdsTD
Career stats are currently unavailable
Game Log
GameReceivingRushingFumb.KO RetPunt Ret
WeekDateOppRecYdsAvgTDRushYdsAvgTDLostYdsTDYdsTD

Depth Charts

Skill Players
PosRoleName
QB1Carson Wentz
2Nick Foles
3Nate Sudfeld
RB1Jay Ajayi
2Corey Clement
3Wendell Smallwood
4Donnel Pumphrey
GLB1Jay Ajayi
2Corey Clement
3RB1Corey Clement
2Jay Ajayi
WR11Alshon Jeffery
2Mack Hollins
3Marcus Johnson
4Shelton Gibson
5Greg Ward
WR21Nelson Agholor
2Torrey Smith
3Bryce Treggs
4Marquess Wilson
5Dom Williams
WR31Torrey Smith
TE1Zach Ertz
2Brent Celek
3Josh Perkins
4Billy Brown
5Adam Zaruba
LT1Jason Peters
2Halapoulivaati Vaitai
LG1Stefen Wisniewski
2Darrell Greene
C1Jason Kelce
2Isaac Seumalo
3Jon Toth
RG1Brandon Brooks
2Chance Warmack
RT1Lane Johnson
2Taylor Hart
K1Jake Elliott
 

 