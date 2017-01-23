Mike Groh | Wide Receiver

Sidelined

Eagles coach Doug Pederson said Jason Peters (ACL) is his "starting left tackle."

Peters has already said he will play in 2018, and it sounds like his coach will welcome him back with open arms. "He’s a Pro Bowl left tackle," Pederson said. "Guys like that, in my opinion, in my humble opinion, they can go out when they want to go out." Peters is questionable for training camp after tearing his ACL and MCL in October.