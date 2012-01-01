Player Page

Braxton Miller | Wide Receiver | #13

Team: Houston Texans
Age / DOB:  (24) / 11/30/1992
Ht / Wt:  6'2' / 215
College: Ohio State
Drafted: 2016 / Rd. 3 (85) / HOU
Contract: view contract details
Texans declared WR Braxton Miller, OLs Jah Reid and Kendall Lamm, DE Ufomba Kamalu, CB Kevin Johnson, CB Marcus Burley, and G/C Greg Mancz inactive for Week 4 against the Titans.
Miller has been passed on the depth chart by Bruce Ellington with Will Fuller returning to the lineup. Oct 1 - 11:39 AM
Current Season Stats
YearReceivingRushingFumb.KO RetPunt Ret
YearTeamGRecYdsY/GAvg100+TDRushYdsY/GAvg100+TDLostYdsTDYdsTD
2017HOU33258.38.30000.0.00000000
Career Stats
YearReceivingRushingFumb.KO RetPunt Ret
YearTeamGRecYdsY/GAvg100+TDRushYdsY/GAvg100+TDLostYdsTDYdsTD
2016HOU1015999.96.60130.0.000041010
Game Log
GameReceivingRushingFumb.KO RetPunt Ret
WeekDateOppRecYdsAvgTDRushYdsAvgTDLostYdsTDYdsTD
1Sep 10JAC00.0000.0000000
2Sep 14@CIN2105.0000.0000000
3Sep 24@NE11515.0000.0000000
4Oct 1TENGame scheduled for 10/1 1:00 PM ET
5Oct 8KCGame scheduled for 10/8 8:30 PM ET
6Oct 15CLEGame scheduled for 10/15 1:00 PM ET
8Oct 29@SEAGame scheduled for 10/29 4:05 PM ET
9Nov 5INDGame scheduled for 11/5 1:00 PM ET
10Nov 12@LARGame scheduled for 11/12 4:05 PM ET
11Nov 19ARZGame scheduled for 11/19 1:00 PM ET
12Nov 27@BALGame scheduled for 11/27 8:30 PM ET
13Dec 3@TENGame scheduled for 12/3 1:00 PM ET
14Dec 10SFGame scheduled for 12/10 1:00 PM ET
15Dec 17@JACGame scheduled for 12/17 1:00 PM ET
16Dec 25PITGame scheduled for 12/25 4:30 PM ET
17Dec 31@INDGame scheduled for 12/31 1:00 PM ET

Depth Charts

Skill Players
PosRoleName
QB1Tom Savage
2Deshaun Watson
RB1Lamar Miller
2Alfred Blue
3D'Onta Foreman
4Tyler Ervin
5Jordan Todman
GLB1Lamar Miller
2Alfred Blue
3RB1Lamar Miller
2Alfred Blue
FB1Jay Prosch
WR11DeAndre Hopkins
2Bruce Ellington
WR21Braxton Miller
2Will Fuller
WR31Braxton Miller
TE1C.J. Fiedorowicz
2Ryan Griffin
3Stephen Anderson
LT1Kendall Lamm
2Julie'n Davenport
3Jah Reid
LG1Xavier Su'a-Filo
C1Nick Martin
2Greg Mancz
3Kyle Fuller
RG1Jeff Allen
RT1Breno Giacomini
2Chris Clark
K1Ka'imi Fairbairn
 

 