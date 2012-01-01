Braxton Miller | Wide Receiver | #13

I.L.

Texans placed TE C.J. Fiedorowicz on injured reserve with a concussion.

The move comes after Fiedorowicz suffered two concussions in short succession. He was injured late in camp and then again on Sunday. It's a big blow to the Texans' offense, as Fiedorowicz is their primary pass catcher at tight end. The Texans are thin at receiver while Will Fuller (collarbone) is sidelined. Ryan Griffin should absorb most of Fiedorowicz's lost targets, but is missing Week 2 with a concussion of his own, as is third-stringer Stephen Anderson. It's a dire situation in Houston.