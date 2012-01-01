Kenyan Drake | Running Back | #32 Team: Miami Dolphins Age / DOB: (23) / 1/26/1994 Ht / Wt: 6'1' / 211 College: Alabama Drafted: 2016 / Rd. 3 (73) / MIA Contract: view contract details [x] 6/16/2016: Signed a four-year, $3.5 million contract. The deal included an $821,260 signing bonus. 2017: $595,000, 2018: $705,000, 2019: $810,000, 2020: Free Agent Share: Tweet

Latest News Recent News

Kenyan Drake rushed 25 times for 114 yards and caught 5-of-6 targets for 79 yards in the Dolphins' Week 14 win over the Patriots. Drake looked electric as the Dolphins' workhorse. On two occasions he dodged an unblocked blitzing player behind the line of scrimmage and ran for a big gain. The Dolphins took advantage of Drake's pass-catching ability, lining him out wide against Patriots' linebackers and creating an easy mismatch, resulting in multiple big plays. His diverse skill set has opened up their offense. Drake will be a high-upside RB1 in Week 15 against the Bills as long as RB Damien Williams remains sidelined.

Kenyan Drake rushed 23 times for 120 yards and a touchdown and caught 3-of-5 targets for 21 yards in the Dolphins' Week 13 win over the Broncos. With Damien Williams (shoulder) on the shelf, Drake dominated the workload as Senorise Perry was the only other Dolphins running back to touch the ball, logging five garbage-time carries. Drake is an explosive perimeter runner who has improved between the tackles, and earned a bigger share of the touches regardless of Williams' health. If Williams sits out Week 14 against the Patriots, Drake will remain an RB2 play with RB1 upside.

Kenyan Drake is likely to be the Dolphins' featured back Week 13 against the Broncos. The Dolphins have yet to rule him out, but Damien Williams is reportedly going to miss some time with a dislocated shoulder, and Senorise Perry suffered a concussion against the Patriots. Miami will add another back to the roster -- promoting De'Veon Smith from the practice squad makes the most sense -- but this backfield should belong to Drake if Williams is forced to miss time. Even in a tough matchup against Denver, that will make him a FLEX play.