Kenyan Drake | Running Back | #32

Team: Miami Dolphins
Age / DOB:  (23) / 1/26/1994
Ht / Wt:  6'1' / 211
College: Alabama
Drafted: 2016 / Rd. 3 (73) / MIA
Contract: view contract details
Kenyan Drake rushed 25 times for 114 yards and caught 5-of-6 targets for 79 yards in the Dolphins' Week 14 win over the Patriots.
Drake looked electric as the Dolphins' workhorse. On two occasions he dodged an unblocked blitzing player behind the line of scrimmage and ran for a big gain. The Dolphins took advantage of Drake's pass-catching ability, lining him out wide against Patriots' linebackers and creating an easy mismatch, resulting in multiple big plays. His diverse skill set has opened up their offense. Drake will be a high-upside RB1 in Week 15 against the Bills as long as RB Damien Williams remains sidelined. Dec 12 - 12:15 AM
Current Season Stats
YearRushingReceivingFumb.KO RetPunt Ret
YearTeamGRushYdsY/GAvg100+TDRecYdsY/GAvg100+TDLostYdsTDYdsTD
2017MIA139043433.44.8222318914.58.2012147000
Career Stats
YearRushingReceivingFumb.KO RetPunt Ret
YearTeamGRushYdsY/GAvg100+TDRecYdsY/GAvg100+TDLostYdsTDYdsTD
2016MIA163317911.25.4029462.95.1000397100
Game Log
GameRushingReceivingFumb.KO RetPunt Ret
WeekDateOppRushYdsAvgTDRecYdsAvgTDLostYdsTDYdsTD
2Sep 17@LAC1-3-3.0000.00071000
3Sep 24@NYJ10.00122.0000000
4Oct 1NO166.00252.5000000
5Oct 8TEN10.0000.0000000
6Oct 15@ATL00.0000.00035000
7Oct 22NYJ00.0000.00026000
8Oct 26@BAL6223.7000.00015000
9Nov 5OAK9697.706355.8010000
10Nov 13@CAR78211.712105.0000000
11Nov 19TB74.6011010.0000000
12Nov 26@NE9202.203279.0110000
13Dec 3DEN231205.213217.0000000
14Dec 11NE251144.6057915.8000000
15Dec 17@BUFGame scheduled for 12/17 1:00 PM ET
16Dec 24@KCGame scheduled for 12/24 1:00 PM ET
17Dec 31BUFGame scheduled for 12/31 1:00 PM ET

Depth Charts

Skill Players
PosRoleName
QB1Jay Cutler
2Matt Moore
3David Fales
RB1Kenyan Drake
2Damien Williams
3Senorise Perry
4De'Veon Smith
GLB1Kenyan Drake
2Damien Williams
3RB1Kenyan Drake
2Damien Williams
WR11Jarvis Landry
2Leonte Carroo
3Jakeem Grant
WR21DeVante Parker
2Kenny Stills
WR31Kenny Stills
TE1Julius Thomas
2Anthony Fasano
3MarQueis Gray
4AJ Derby
LT1Laremy Tunsil
2Zach Sterup
LG1Ted Larsen
C1Mike Pouncey
2Jake Brendel
RG1Jermon Bushrod
2Isaac Asiata
RT1Jesse Davis
K1Cody Parkey
 

 