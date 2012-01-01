Kenyan Drake | Running Back | #32

Welcome,
Guest
Logout
|
Profile
|
Contact / Help
|
My Roto
Login
|
Register
|
Contact / Help
|
My Roto
[X]
Player Search Help
To search for a player use one of two formats:
"last name" or "last name, first name"
HOME
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
PL
GOLF
NASCAR
NFL DRAFT
DAILY
FANDUEL
Games
Features
Forums
Mobile
Shop
Tickets
NFL Home
Player News
Headlines
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Draft
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Papers
Tickets
Scores
</>
Click to close (or press Esc)
Player Results
Article Results
MLB PAGES
MLB Home
Player News
Headlines
MLB Daily
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts:
AL
|
NL
Papers
Forums
COLUMNS
Winter Meetings: Day One
Dec 12
Winter Meetings Storylines
Dec 11
Stanton to Become Bronx Bomber
Dec 9
Lowdown: M's Go Fishing
Dec 8
Lowdown: Bronx Tales
Dec 6
Lowdown: Making the Cut
Dec 4
Lowdown: Hot Stove Warming?
Dec 1
Lowdown: Beltran the Skipper?
Nov 29
SPECIAL CONTENT
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Baseball Daily Dose
PARTNERS
Baseball Tickets
Shop MLB Gear
FANTASY BASEBALL HEADLINES
Mets, Rockies, Jays, Mariners in on Jay Bruce
Mets, Orioles discussing Harvey-for-RP trade
Dombrowski says Bradley rumors 'not accurate'
Phillies expected to bring back Pat Neshek
Bucs 'willing to listen' to offers for Cole
Report: Rockies interested in Carlos Santana
Report: Astros interested in adding top SP
Angels have been in touch with 3B Moustakas
Marlins acquire INF Castro in Stanton trade
Yankees officially acquire Giancarlo Stanton
Report: Mets have inquired on Alex Colome
Report: Red Sox making OF Bradley available
HardballTalk
ProFootballTalk
ProBasketballTalk
NFL PAGES
NFL Home
Player News
Headlines
NFL Daily
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts
Papers
Forums
COLUMNS
What to Do About Wentz
Dec 11
Dynasty First Down Week 14
Dec 11
Week 14: NFC Targets & Touches
Dec 11
Carson Wentz's Season-Ender
Dec 11
Getting Defensive: Week 15
Dec 11
Dose: Week 14 Review
Dec 11
Matchups: Patriots at Dolphins
Dec 10
Week 14 Live Blog
Dec 10
SPECIAL CONTENT
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Football Daily Dose
NFL Draft
PARTNERS
Football Tickets
Shop NFL Gear
FANTASY FOOTBALL HEADLINES
Jay Cutler throws three touchdowns in win
Jarvis Landry scores two touchdowns in win
Kenyan Drake racks up 193 scrimmage yards
Tom Brady struggles, throws two picks in loss
Hogan, Lewis, Gilmore all active Monday night
Raiders commit to OC Downing for rest of 2017
Wentz's surgery this week; out 9-12 months?
Packers stay noncommittal on Rodgers playing
Chris Hogan expected to play 'a lot' tonight
Jets won't start Hackenberg; roll with Petty
Lions won't commit to Abdullah as starter
Eli Manning to remain starter for Week 15
NBA PAGES
NBA Home
Player News
Headlines
NBA Daily
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts
Papers
Forums
COLUMNS
NBA Power Rankings: Week 9
Dec 11
Waiver Wired Podcast
Dec 11
Wired: Top NBA pickups Week 9
Dec 11
Dose: Dennis The Menace
Dec 11
Flowing Austin Rivers
Dec 11
Dose: LeBron Is Not Human
Dec 10
The Week Ahead: Week 9
Dec 9
Spurs, Kings & Top Picks Pod
Dec 9
SPECIAL CONTENT
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Basketball Daily Dose
PARTNERS
Basketball Tickets
Shop NBA Gear
FANTASY BASKETBALL HEADLINES
Milos Teodosic hits two 3-pointers in return
Damian Lillard scores 39 in loss to Warriors
Jonas Valanciunas drops 23 & 15 on Clips
Jordan Bell scores 11 pts, shines in start
Durant leads Warriors past Blazers w/ 28 pts
Harrell's big night ruined by knee scare
Nick Young (concussion) won't return Monday
James Harden hands out 17 assists in win
Clint Capela scores career-high 28 points
E'Twaun Moore drops career-high 36 points
Rajon Rondo triple-doubles in loss to HOU
Jrue Holiday scores 37 on 16-of-21 FGs
NHL PAGES
NHL Home
Player News
Headlines
NHL Daily
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts
Probables
Papers
Forums
COLUMNS
Dose: Jets continue to Soar
Dec 12
Brent Burns Catching Fire
Dec 11
Tarasenko has OT Winner
Dec 11
Waiver Wired: Connor a Keeper
Dec 10
Dose: A Quick Six
Dec 10
Bobrovsky, Holtby Look Great
Dec 9
Panarin Leads With 5 Assists
Dec 9
NHL celebrates 100th Year
Dec 8
SPECIAL CONTENT
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Hockey Daily Dose
PARTNERS
Hockey Tickets
Shop NHL Gear
FANTASY HOCKEY HEADLINES
Corey Perry exits game with lower-body injury
Alex Kerfoot injured on Monday night
Mathieu Perreault nets 2G, 1A in win over VAN
Zetterberg scores first goal since Oct. 18
Vincent Trocheck pushes point streak to 5
Phil Kessel extends point streak to 5 games
Rick Nash ends 10-game goalless drought
John Tavares scores in win over Capitals
Jonathan Bernier to start Monday vs. PIT
Panthers will get Barkov back on Monday
Ryan Getzlaf confirms he'll play Monday night
Ryan Johansen hopes to return Wednesday
NASCAR PAGES
NAS Home
Player News
Headlines
Features
COLUMNS
Look Ahead: Daytona in 70 days
Dec 10
2018 Daytona 500 in 76 days
Dec 4
Jones Vs. Suarez
Nov 22
Wrapup: Homestead-Miami
Nov 19
Update: Homestead
Nov 18
DFS: Homestead
Nov 17
Chasing Homestead
Nov 16
Caps After Phoenix (Fall)
Nov 14
PARTNERS
NASCAR Tickets
Shop NASCAR Gear
FANTASY NASCAR HEADLINES
Bass Pro Shops sponsors Newman in Daytona 500
Nemechek joins Ganassi XFINITY Series team
Crew chief change for Spencer Gallagher
Richard Petty Motorsports to field Chevrolets
Kahne readies to begin new chapter at Leavine
Rheem sponsors Bell/Preece in XFINITY Series
Rheem sponsors Bell/Preece in XFINITY Series
Bayne and AdvoCare 'Back in Black' for 2018
Dale Jr. Most Popular for 15 straight years
Sadler: XFINITY Series’ Most Popular Driver
Vinnie Miller to drive for JD Motorsports
Credit One Bank full 2018 sponsor for Larson
GOLF PAGES
GOLF Home
Player News
Headlines
Features
Injuries
COLUMNS
Joburg Open Preview
Dec 4
Hero World Challenge Preview
Nov 27
Mauritius Open Preview
Nov 27
Australian PGA Preview
Nov 27
Rookie Austin Cook wins RSM
Nov 20
Challenge Tour Graduate Report
Nov 20
Hong Kong Open Preview
Nov 20
Expert Picks: RSM Classic
Nov 14
PARTNERS
Golf Channel Fantasy Challenge
Play Virtual Golf
Golf Tickets
Shop Golf Products
FANTASY GOLF HEADLINES
Serene Shubhankar Sharma wins the Joburg Open
Lee McCoy takes top honors at Web Q-School
Sharma leads as Joburg Open drags into Monday
R2 leader Pulkkanen has tough day in Joburg
Sharma surges into 5-shot lead at Joburg Open
Blomstrand has peek at 59; goes 2nd in Joburg
Sharma charges through Joburg field with 61
Pulkkanen pounces; 64 earns Joburg Open lead
Baldwin bags pair of eagles in Joburg opener
Davidse hoists up 63; leads early in Joburg
Freak injury; Oosthuizen out of Joburg Open
In-form Frittelli seeking to up his S.A. game
NFL DRAFT PAGES
NFL Draft Home
Player News
Headlines
CFB Daily
Features
Podcasts
COLUMNS
Bowl Confidence Picks
Dec 10
Army-Navy Preview
Dec 7
Small School Standouts
Dec 4
Championship Week ATS picks
Nov 30
Week 13 CFB Best Bets
Nov 22
Match-ups Mixer: Week 13
Nov 19
Week 12 CFB Best Bets
Nov 16
Top Pass Catching Tight Ends
Nov 15
PARTNERS
NFL-Draft Tickets
Shop College Football Gear
NFL DRAFT HEADLINES
Top G prospect Hill chooses Georgia
Stanford to name former QB Pritchard new OC
A&M hires Memphis OC Dickey to run offense
SMU turns to Sonny Dykes to replace Morris
Florida DT Bryan declares for the NFL Draft
Huskers lose commitment of top-40 recruit
Taggart: FSU will increase tempo on offense
Allen (shoulder) still unsure of bowl status
QB Shea Patterson will transfer to Michigan
S Snyder arrested on drunk driving charges
Pitt S Whitehead declares for the 2018 draft
Sonny Dykes likely SMU's next head coach
PREMIER LEAGUE PAGES
Premier League Home
Player News
Headlines
Rumors
Features
Injuries
Transfers
Depth Charts
COLUMNS
Fuzzy's FPL Favorites - GW17
Dec 11
Late Fitness Check GW17
Dec 11
The Bargain Hunter - Week 17
Dec 11
Team News - Week 16
Dec 9
Late Fitness Check GW16
Dec 8
Fuzzy's FPL Favorites - GW16
Dec 8
Sean's Super Subs - Week 16
Dec 7
Stag's Take - Gameweek 16 & 17
Dec 7
PARTNERS
Shop Soccer Gear
PREMIER LEAGUE HEADLINES
Sakho set to miss weeks with calf tear
Sakho setback is bad news for Palace
Ramsey unlikely to be risked midweek
Man City goes 11 points clear with derby win
Lukaku defensive errors haunt United in derby
Rooney heroic as Everton pull off derby draw
Salah-bration muted by Lovren mistake in draw
The Austin revival continues in late draw
Olivier Giroud to the rescue in St Mary's dra
Leicester steal three points thanks to OG
Early Arnie goal has Hammers blowing bubbles
Chelsea title hopes squashed after loss
FEATURED BLOGS
HardballTalk
ProFootballTalk
ProBasketballTalk
ProHockeyTalk
CollegeFootballTalk
GolfTalkCentral
CollegeFootballTalk
Off the Bench
ProSoccerTalk
NBC SPORTS TALK
HardballTalk
» HBT on NBCSports.com
ProFootballTalk
» PFT on NBCSports.com
ProBasketballTalk
» PBT on NBCSports.com
ProHockeyTalk
» PHT on NBCSports.com
CollegeFootballTalk
» CFT on NBCSports.com
GolfTalkCentral
» GTC on GolfChannel.com
CollegeBasketballTalk
College hoops news and rumors
» CBT on NBCSports.com
Off the Bench
An irreverent, offbeat look at sports
» OTB on NBCSports.com
ProSoccerTalk
» PST on NBCSports.com
FANTASY GAMES
Golf Channel Challenge
Yahoo! Baseball
Yahoo! Basketball
Yahoo! March Madness
Yahoo! Soccer
Yahoo! Football
Yahoo! Auto
Yahoo! Games
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Baseball
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Basketball
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
March Madness
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Football
Player Page
Weather |
Roster
Leonte Carroo
(WR)
David Fales
(QB)
MarQueis Gray
(TE)
DeVante Parker
(WR)
Kenny Stills
(WR)
Jay Cutler
(QB)
Anthony Fasano
(TE)
Jarvis Landry
(WR)
Cody Parkey
(K)
Ryan Tannehill
(QB)
AJ Derby
(TE)
Isaiah Ford
(WR)
Matt Moore
(QB)
Senorise Perry
(RB)
Julius Thomas
(TE)
Kenyan Drake
(RB)
Jakeem Grant
(WR)
Francis Owusu
(WR)
De'Veon Smith
(RB)
Damien Williams
(RB)
Close
|
Full Depth Charts
Close
|
Weather data courtesy of Weather.com
Kenyan Drake | Running Back | #32
Team:
Miami Dolphins
Age / DOB:
(
23
) / 1/26/1994
Ht / Wt:
6'1' / 211
College:
Alabama
Drafted:
2016 / Rd. 3 (73) / MIA
Contract:
view contract details
[x]
6/16/2016: Signed a four-year, $3.5 million contract. The deal included an $821,260 signing bonus. 2017: $595,000, 2018: $705,000, 2019: $810,000, 2020: Free Agent
Share:
Tweet
Latest News
Recent News
Kenyan Drake rushed 25 times for 114 yards and caught 5-of-6 targets for 79 yards in the Dolphins' Week 14 win over the Patriots.
Drake looked electric as the Dolphins' workhorse. On two occasions he dodged an unblocked blitzing player behind the line of scrimmage and ran for a big gain. The Dolphins took advantage of Drake's pass-catching ability, lining him out wide against Patriots' linebackers and creating an easy mismatch, resulting in multiple big plays. His diverse skill set has opened up their offense. Drake will be a high-upside RB1 in Week 15 against the Bills as long as RB Damien Williams remains sidelined.
Dec 12 - 12:15 AM
Kenyan Drake rushed 23 times for 120 yards and a touchdown and caught 3-of-5 targets for 21 yards in the Dolphins' Week 13 win over the Broncos.
With Damien Williams (shoulder) on the shelf, Drake dominated the workload as Senorise Perry was the only other Dolphins running back to touch the ball, logging five garbage-time carries. Drake is an explosive perimeter runner who has improved between the tackles, and earned a bigger share of the touches regardless of Williams' health. If Williams sits out Week 14 against the Patriots, Drake will remain an RB2 play with RB1 upside.
Dec 3 - 4:40 PM
Kenyan Drake is likely to be the Dolphins' featured back Week 13 against the Broncos.
The Dolphins have yet to rule him out, but Damien Williams is reportedly going to miss some time with a dislocated shoulder, and Senorise Perry suffered a concussion against the Patriots. Miami will add another back to the roster -- promoting De'Veon Smith from the practice squad makes the most sense -- but this backfield should belong to Drake if Williams is forced to miss time. Even in a tough matchup against Denver, that will make him a FLEX play.
Nov 28 - 9:38 AM
Kenyan Drake rushed nine times for 20 yards and caught 3-of-4 targets for 27 yards and a touchdown in the Dolphins' Week 12 loss to New England.
Drake took over as Miami's feature back following Damien Williams' pectoral/shoulder injury, which looked severe and knocked Williams out for the remainder of the game. If Williams can't play in Week 13 against the Broncos, Drake would become a high-end flex option in a tough matchup.
Nov 26 - 5:12 PM
Kenyan Drake racks up 193 scrimmage yards
Dec 12 - 12:15 AM
Kenyan Drake rips Broncos for 141 yards, TD
Dec 3 - 4:40 PM
Kenyan Drake likely to have featured role
Nov 28 - 9:38 AM
Kenyan Drake gets 12 touches in Week 12
Nov 26 - 5:12 PM
More Kenyan Drake Player News
Highest Searched Players
over the last 7 days
1
Z. Ertz
PHI
(9713)
2
J. Mixon
CIN
(8387)
3
C. Hogan
NE
(8328)
4
M. Stafford
DET
(7211)
5
A. Cooper
OAK
(7070)
6
D. Martin
TB
(6894)
7
T. Taylor
BUF
(6620)
8
A. Kamara
NO
(6416)
9
M. Ingram
NO
(6243)
10
A. Rodgers
GB
(6183)
Player Page
Recent News
Related News
Team News
Career Stats
Depth Charts
Game Log
Miami Dolphins Tickets
Current Season Stats
Year
Rushing
Receiving
Fumb.
KO Ret
Punt Ret
Year
Team
G
Rush
Yds
Y/G
Avg
100+
TD
Rec
Yds
Y/G
Avg
100+
TD
Lost
Yds
TD
Yds
TD
2017
MIA
13
90
434
33.4
4.8
2
2
23
189
14.5
8.2
0
1
2
147
0
0
0
Career Stats
Year
Rushing
Receiving
Fumb.
KO Ret
Punt Ret
Year
Team
G
Rush
Yds
Y/G
Avg
100+
TD
Rec
Yds
Y/G
Avg
100+
TD
Lost
Yds
TD
Yds
TD
2016
MIA
16
33
179
11.2
5.4
0
2
9
46
2.9
5.1
0
0
0
397
1
0
0
Game Log
Game
Rushing
Receiving
Fumb.
KO Ret
Punt Ret
Week
Date
Opp
Rush
Yds
Avg
TD
Rec
Yds
Avg
TD
Lost
Yds
TD
Yds
TD
2
Sep 17
@LAC
1
-3
-3.0
0
0
0
.0
0
0
71
0
0
0
3
Sep 24
@NYJ
1
0
.0
0
1
2
2.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
4
Oct 1
NO
1
6
6.0
0
2
5
2.5
0
0
0
0
0
0
5
Oct 8
TEN
1
0
.0
0
0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
6
Oct 15
@ATL
0
0
.0
0
0
0
.0
0
0
35
0
0
0
7
Oct 22
NYJ
0
0
.0
0
0
0
.0
0
0
26
0
0
0
8
Oct 26
@BAL
6
22
3.7
0
0
0
.0
0
0
15
0
0
0
9
Nov 5
OAK
9
69
7.7
0
6
35
5.8
0
1
0
0
0
0
10
Nov 13
@CAR
7
82
11.7
1
2
10
5.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
11
Nov 19
TB
7
4
.6
0
1
10
10.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
12
Nov 26
@NE
9
20
2.2
0
3
27
9.0
1
1
0
0
0
0
13
Dec 3
DEN
23
120
5.2
1
3
21
7.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
14
Dec 11
NE
25
114
4.6
0
5
79
15.8
0
0
0
0
0
0
15
Dec 17
@BUF
Game scheduled for 12/17 1:00 PM ET
16
Dec 24
@KC
Game scheduled for 12/24 1:00 PM ET
17
Dec 31
BUF
Game scheduled for 12/31 1:00 PM ET
Depth Charts
Skill Players
Pos
Role
Name
QB
1
Jay Cutler
2
Matt Moore
Sidelined
Dolphins declared QB Matt Moore, TE AJ Derby, DT Davon Godchaux, RB Damien Williams, CB Tory McTyer, and OLs Isaac Asiata and Jermon Bushrod inactive for Week 13 against the Broncos.
Jay Cutler is back in the starting lineup. Moore is dealing with a foot injury significant enough that he isn't healthy enough to back up Cutler.
Dec 3
3
David Fales
RB
1
Kenyan Drake
2
Damien Williams
Sidelined
Dolphins declared RB Damien Williams, QB Matt Moore, CB Cordrea Tankersley, OG Isaac Asiata, G/T Jermon Bushrod, DE Cameron Malveaux, and TE AJ Derby inactive for Week 14 against the Patriots.
Williams was already ruled out with a shoulder issue, and Tankersley has ankle and shoulder injuries. Kenyan Drake will remain a volume-driven RB2.
Dec 11
3
Senorise Perry
4
De'Veon Smith
GLB
1
Kenyan Drake
2
Damien Williams
3RB
1
Kenyan Drake
2
Damien Williams
WR1
1
Jarvis Landry
2
Leonte Carroo
3
Jakeem Grant
WR2
1
DeVante Parker
2
Kenny Stills
WR3
1
Kenny Stills
TE
1
Julius Thomas
2
Anthony Fasano
3
MarQueis Gray
4
AJ Derby
I.L.
Dolphins claimed TE AJ Derby off waivers from the Broncos.
Rashawn Scott was waived in the corresponding roster move. A shoulder injury sidelined Derby earlier this month, but he must be trending toward full health if Miami was willing to use a waiver claim on him. He gives the Fins some depth behind starter Julius Thomas.
Nov 29
LT
1
Laremy Tunsil
Questionable
Dolphins LT Laremy Tunsil (knee) is expected to be fine for Thursday Night Football.
Tunsil's injury was not as serious as it looked. The short week does provide a challenge, but it sounds like he will be out there on Matt Moore's blindside.
Oct 23
2
Zach Sterup
LG
1
Ted Larsen
C
1
Mike Pouncey
2
Jake Brendel
RG
1
Jermon Bushrod
2
Isaac Asiata
RT
1
Jesse Davis
K
1
Cody Parkey
Headlines
What to Do About Wentz
Dec 11
We won't be seeing Carson Wentz on a football field any time soon. What does his injury mean for fantasy owners? Jesse Pantuosco gives his take.
More NFL Columns
»
What to Do About Wentz
Dec 11
»
Dynasty First Down Week 14
Dec 11
»
Week 14: NFC Targets & Touches
Dec 11
»
Carson Wentz's Season-Ender
Dec 11
»
Getting Defensive: Week 15
Dec 11
»
Dose: Week 14 Review
Dec 11
»
Matchups: Patriots at Dolphins
Dec 10
»
Week 14 Live Blog
Dec 10
NFL Headlines
»
Jay Cutler throws three touchdowns in win
»
Jarvis Landry scores two touchdowns in win
»
Kenyan Drake racks up 193 scrimmage yards
»
Tom Brady struggles, throws two picks in loss
»
Hogan, Lewis, Gilmore all active Monday night
»
Raiders commit to OC Downing for rest of 2017
»
Wentz's surgery this week; out 9-12 months?
»
Packers stay noncommittal on Rodgers playing
»
Chris Hogan expected to play 'a lot' tonight
»
Jets won't start Hackenberg; roll with Petty
»
Lions won't commit to Abdullah as starter
»
Eli Manning to remain starter for Week 15
NFL Links
»
Take on the Rotoworld NFL staff on FanDuel
»
Build around these 5 players for your Week 14 lineups
»
Daily Fantasy Section
»
FanDuel MLB Premium Content
»
NFL Depth Charts
»
Rotoworld Fantasy Football Season Pass
»
Week 15: Watch Rotoworld's DFS Pick Six
»
Switching from FanDuel NFL to NBA
»
Do your own mock draft
Site Links
Advertising
Jobs
Help / Contact Us
Privacy Policy
AdChoices
Terms of Service
Site Map
Independent Programming Report
Tickets
Sports Jobs
Facebook
Facebook
Twitter
Rotoworld - @Rotoworld
Football - @Rotoworld_FB
Baseball - @Rotoworld_BB
Basketball - @Rotoworld_BK
Hockey - @Rotoworld_HK
Golf - @RotoworldGolf
NFL Draft - @Rotoworld_Draft
Premier League - @Rotoworld_PL
Fantasy Guides
Baseball Draft Guide
Baseball Season Pass
Football Draft Guide
Football Season Pass
Basketball Draft Guide
Basketball Season Pass
Hockey Draft Guide
Hockey Season Pass
2017 © NBC Sports Digital.
All Rights Reserved