Ezekiel Elliott | Running Back | #21

Team: Dallas Cowboys
Age / DOB:  (21) / 7/22/1995
Ht / Wt:  6'0' / 225
College: Ohio State
Drafted: 2016 / Rd. 1 (4) / DAL
Contract: view contract details
Cowboys coach Jason Garrett said the starters will play a full complement of snaps Monday night against the Lions.
"We like the rhythm of our offense and how Dak [Prescott] is playing," Garrett said. This is not a surprise considering the Cowboys have consistently said they will not rest their starters, but it is still comforting to fantasy owners relying on a Cowboy to bring home the title. Ezekiel Elliott, Dak Prescott, and Dez Bryant can be safely left in fantasy lineups tonight. Dec 26 - 10:42 AM
Source: Ed Werder on Twitter
Current Season Stats
YearRushingReceivingFumb.KO RetPunt Ret
YearTeamGRushYdsY/GAvg100+TDRecYdsY/GAvg100+TDLostYdsTDYdsTD
2016DAL143101551110.85.07133135125.111.30110000
Career Stats
YearRushingReceivingFumb.KO RetPunt Ret
YearTeamGRushYdsY/GAvg100+TDRecYdsY/GAvg100+TDLostYdsTDYdsTD
Game Log
GameRushingReceivingFumb.KO RetPunt Ret
WeekDateOppRushYdsAvgTDRecYdsAvgTDLostYdsTDYdsTD
1Sep 11NYG20512.61111.0000000
2Sep 18@WAS21834.01242.0010000
3Sep 25CHI301404.7022010.0000000
4Oct 2@SF231386.0111919.0000000
5Oct 9CIN151348.9233712.3000000
6Oct 16@GB281575.602178.5000000
8Oct 30PHI22964.4045213.0000000
9Nov 6@CLE18925.12155.0000000
10Nov 13@PIT211145.4229547.5100000
11Nov 20BAL25973.904307.5000000
12Nov 24WAS20974.9222311.5000000
13Dec 1@MIN20864.314194.8000000
14Dec 11@NYG241074.5000.0000000
15Dec 18TB231596.913299.7000000
16Dec 26DETGame scheduled for 12/26 8:30 PM ET
17Jan 1@PHIGame scheduled for 1/1 1:00 PM ET

Skill Players
PosRoleName
QB1Dak Prescott
2Tony Romo
3Mark Sanchez
RB1Ezekiel Elliott
2Alfred Morris
3Lance Dunbar
4Darren McFadden
GLB1Ezekiel Elliott
2Alfred Morris
3RB1Ezekiel Elliott
2Lance Dunbar
FB1Keith Smith
WR11Dez Bryant
2Cole Beasley
3Lucky Whitehead
WR21Terrance Williams
2Brice Butler
WR31Cole Beasley
TE1Jason Witten
2Gavin Escobar
LT1Tyron Smith
LG1Ronald Leary
C1Travis Frederick
2Joe Looney
RG1Zack Martin
RT1Doug Free
2Chaz Green
K1Dan Bailey
 

 