Ezekiel Elliott | Running Back | #21 Team: Dallas Cowboys Age / DOB: (21) / 7/22/1995 Ht / Wt: 6'0' / 225 College: Ohio State Drafted: 2016 / Rd. 1 (4) / DAL Contract: view contract details [x] 5/18/2015: Signed a four-year, $24.9 million contract. The deal is fully guaranteed, including a $16.3 million signing bonus.

Latest News Recent News

Cowboys coach Jason Garrett said the starters will play a full complement of snaps Monday night against the Lions. "We like the rhythm of our offense and how Dak [Prescott] is playing," Garrett said. This is not a surprise considering the Cowboys have consistently said they will not rest their starters, but it is still comforting to fantasy owners relying on a Cowboy to bring home the title. Ezekiel Elliott, Dak Prescott, and Dez Bryant can be safely left in fantasy lineups tonight. Source: Ed Werder on Twitter

Ezekiel Elliott rushed 23 times for 159 yards and a touchdown and caught three passes for 29 yards in the Cowboys' Week 15 win over the Bucs. Elliott put Dallas up early with a two-yard touchdown in the second quarter. He ripped off big runs all night in a workhorse role. The yardage is a season-high and his second straight 100-plus yard game. Elliott is the heavy favorite to win Rookie of the Year and could get some MVP votes. He'll remain locked in as a matchup-proof RB1 for Week 16 against Detroit.

Ezekiel Elliott had 24 carries for 107 yards in Week 14 against the Giants. The Cowboys rode Elliott early, giving 15 of his carries in the first half. He didn’t have any trouble finding room despite the tough matchup. Elliott carried the offense with drive-sustaining runs but fell out of the gameplan late. The Cowboys should be more run committed against the Bucs in Week 15.