Player Results
Article Results
FANTASY BASEBALL HEADLINES
Rockies ink Alexi Amarista to one-year deal
Matt Wieters remains on Braves' 'target list'
Jays have considered trading for McCutchen
Bautista willing to consider one-year deal
Giants ink Michael Morse to minor league deal
'Good chance' Josh Hamilton re-signs with TEX
Turner's contract with Dodgers now official
Angels sign Ben Revere to one-year deal
'Strong possibility' Rangers sign Mike Napoli
Encarnacion turned down bigger offer from A's
A's sign Cuban righty Norge Ruiz for $2M
Inciarte, Braves ink five-year, $30.525M deal
FANTASY FOOTBALL HEADLINES
Reid: Spencer Ware (ribs) could have returned
Dolphins unlikely to rest starters on Sunday
Carroll unsure on Rawls' Week 17 availability
Tyler Lockett broke both fibula and tibia
Carr will have surgery Tuesday, out 6-8 weeks
Garrett says starters will play normal snaps
Baldwin had 44% tgt share after Lockett left
Julio Jones 'trying to be careful' in return
Spencer Ware heading for MRI on sore ribs
Giants could rest some starters in Week 17
Ravens OLB Terrell Suggs will play in 2017
Ben wants Steelers to 'get healthy' Week 17
FANTASY BASKETBALL HEADLINES
Andrew Bogut (knee) ruled out for Monday
Update: Dwight Howard (back) expected to play
Update: LeBron and Irving are iffy again
Evan Fournier (heel) is a game-time call
Dirk Nowitzki (body) is probable Monday
J.J. Barea (Achilles) ruled out for Monday
Report: Bucks are still shopping Greg Monroe
Raymond Felton posts 10/8/6 as starting PG
Chris Paul (hamstring) out next two games
Larry Nance (knee) out roughly four weeks
Russell Westbrook drops 31 & 15 in win vs MIN
Update: Chris Paul (hamstring) now out Sunday
FANTASY HOCKEY HEADLINES
Mike Sullivan earns 3-year extension from PIT
Steven Stamkos 'doing fine' in his recovery
Evgeni Malkin's next point with be No. 800
Sidney Crosby is still the best
Wild are one of best five-on-five teams
Mika Zibanejad looks for mid-late Jan. return
Desharnais lands on LTIR with knee injury
Mathieu Joseph signs 3-year ELC with Tampa
Maple Leafs recall Jhonas Enroth
Jonathan Drouin exits game vs WSH on Friday
Jeff Carter stays hot in OT loss to Dallas
Esa Lindell scores in OT to sink Los Angeles
FANTASY NASCAR HEADLINES
Brad Smith: 6th in 2016 ARCA Racing Series
Champion's Profile: Myers final So. Mod Champ
Myatt Snider in KBM #51 truck for eight races
Harrison Burton to compete in six truck races
Praytor: 5th in 2016 ARCA Racing Series
Truex Jr. named EMPA Driver of the Year
Josh Williams: 4th in 2016 ARCA Racing Series
Champion's Profile: Todd Gilliland
Kurzejewski: 3rd in 2016 ARCA Racing Series
Tom Hessert: 2nd in 2016 ARCA Racing Series
Champion's Profile: Doug Coby builds a legacy
Champion's Profile: Justin Haley finds groove
FANTASY GOLF HEADLINES
Mickelson (hernia) recovers over the holidays
Top-ranked Reed returning to Hong Kong Open
NFL DRAFT HEADLINES
Four-star LB McBride rings in UGA's Christmas
Feldman: RB McNichols will declare for NFL
UConn fires head coach Bob Diaco
Browns can earn No. 1 pick with loss to PIT
Brent Stockstill throws for 432 yards, 4 TD
Saint Juste rips off 170 yards rushing in win
Seven Miami players not making bowl trip
Stockstill (collarbone) set for Hawaii Bowl
Report: Brian Hill to declare for 2017 draft
Jordan Chunn scores thrice as Troy beats Ohio
Report: Kendal Briles to join Kiffin at FAU
Trent Taylor shreds Navy with 12-233-2 line
PREMIER LEAGUE HEADLINES
Boxing Day Blues for Bournemouth
Pedro fires Chelsea to 12th straight win
Giroud header saves Arsenal's blushes
Manchester United wins fourth straight
Llorente stays hot but Swans continue to sink
Moyes denied points in Old Trafford return
Gray edges Burnley to victory over 'Boro
Hammers win, Ayew opens account v old club
Everton back to winning ways vs. Leicester
Leicester City drops more points in home loss
Deeney's 100th Watford goal earns a 1-1 draw
Big Sam gets 1st point for CPL, Cabaye scores
Player Page
Weather |
Roster
Dan Bailey
(K)
Lance Dunbar
(RB)
Darren McFadden
(RB)
Tony Romo
(QB)
Geoff Swaim
(TE)
Cole Beasley
(WR)
Ezekiel Elliott
(RB)
Kellen Moore
(QB)
Mark Sanchez
(QB)
Lucky Whitehead
(WR)
Chris Brown
(WR)
Gavin Escobar
(TE)
Alfred Morris
(RB)
Jameill Showers
(QB)
Terrance Williams
(WR)
Dez Bryant
(WR)
James Hanna
(TE)
Dak Prescott
(QB)
Keith Smith
(RB)
Jason Witten
(TE)
Brice Butler
(WR)
Vince Mayle
(WR)
Ezekiel Elliott | Running Back | #21
Team:
Dallas Cowboys
Age / DOB:
(
21
) / 7/22/1995
Ht / Wt:
6'0' / 225
College:
Ohio State
Drafted:
2016 / Rd. 1 (4) / DAL
Contract:
view contract details
[x]
5/18/2015: Signed a four-year, $24.9 million contract. The deal is fully guaranteed, including a $16.3 million signing bonus.
Share:
Tweet
Latest News
Recent News
Cowboys coach Jason Garrett said the starters will play a full complement of snaps Monday night against the Lions.
"We like the rhythm of our offense and how Dak [Prescott] is playing," Garrett said. This is not a surprise considering the Cowboys have consistently said they will not rest their starters, but it is still comforting to fantasy owners relying on a Cowboy to bring home the title. Ezekiel Elliott, Dak Prescott, and Dez Bryant can be safely left in fantasy lineups tonight.
Dec 26 - 10:42 AM
Source:
Ed Werder on Twitter
Ezekiel Elliott rushed 23 times for 159 yards and a touchdown and caught three passes for 29 yards in the Cowboys' Week 15 win over the Bucs.
Elliott put Dallas up early with a two-yard touchdown in the second quarter. He ripped off big runs all night in a workhorse role. The yardage is a season-high and his second straight 100-plus yard game. Elliott is the heavy favorite to win Rookie of the Year and could get some MVP votes. He'll remain locked in as a matchup-proof RB1 for Week 16 against Detroit.
Dec 18 - 11:51 PM
Ezekiel Elliott had 24 carries for 107 yards in Week 14 against the Giants.
The Cowboys rode Elliott early, giving 15 of his carries in the first half. He didn’t have any trouble finding room despite the tough matchup. Elliott carried the offense with drive-sustaining runs but fell out of the gameplan late. The Cowboys should be more run committed against the Bucs in Week 15.
Dec 11 - 11:39 PM
Jerry Jones said the Cowboys do not plan to rest their starters even if they clinch the No. 1 seed.
With a first-round bye all but secure and home-field advantage likely to be locked up in the next couple weeks, the Cowboys will have a tough decision to make in Week 17. Jones says it will be "business as usual," which could be the right call with a bye week on the way, but it would still be surprising if Ezekiel Elliott saw his full workload once everything is locked up. It is still possible he sits out entirely in the final week. Because of the uncertainty, Alfred Morris is a must-add for Elliott owners.
Dec 6 - 9:43 AM
Source:
Charean Williams on Twitter
Garrett says starters will play normal snaps
Dec 26 - 10:42 AM
Elliott runs for 159 yards, TD in SNF win
Dec 18 - 11:51 PM
Ezekiel Elliott rushes for 107 yards on SNF
Dec 11 - 11:39 PM
Jerry: Cowboys do not plan to rest starters
Dec 6 - 9:43 AM
More Ezekiel Elliott Player News
Current Season Stats
Year
Rushing
Receiving
Fumb.
KO Ret
Punt Ret
Year
Team
G
Rush
Yds
Y/G
Avg
100+
TD
Rec
Yds
Y/G
Avg
100+
TD
Lost
Yds
TD
Yds
TD
2016
DAL
14
310
1551
110.8
5.0
7
13
31
351
25.1
11.3
0
1
1
0
0
0
0
Year
Rushing
Receiving
Fumb.
KO Ret
Punt Ret
Year
Team
G
Rush
Yds
Y/G
Avg
100+
TD
Rec
Yds
Y/G
Avg
100+
TD
Lost
Yds
TD
Yds
TD
Career stats are currently unavailable
Game Log
Game
Rushing
Receiving
Fumb.
KO Ret
Punt Ret
Week
Date
Opp
Rush
Yds
Avg
TD
Rec
Yds
Avg
TD
Lost
Yds
TD
Yds
TD
1
Sep 11
NYG
20
51
2.6
1
1
1
1.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
2
Sep 18
@WAS
21
83
4.0
1
2
4
2.0
0
1
0
0
0
0
3
Sep 25
CHI
30
140
4.7
0
2
20
10.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
4
Oct 2
@SF
23
138
6.0
1
1
19
19.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
5
Oct 9
CIN
15
134
8.9
2
3
37
12.3
0
0
0
0
0
0
6
Oct 16
@GB
28
157
5.6
0
2
17
8.5
0
0
0
0
0
0
8
Oct 30
PHI
22
96
4.4
0
4
52
13.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
9
Nov 6
@CLE
18
92
5.1
2
1
5
5.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
10
Nov 13
@PIT
21
114
5.4
2
2
95
47.5
1
0
0
0
0
0
11
Nov 20
BAL
25
97
3.9
0
4
30
7.5
0
0
0
0
0
0
12
Nov 24
WAS
20
97
4.9
2
2
23
11.5
0
0
0
0
0
0
13
Dec 1
@MIN
20
86
4.3
1
4
19
4.8
0
0
0
0
0
0
14
Dec 11
@NYG
24
107
4.5
0
0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
15
Dec 18
TB
23
159
6.9
1
3
29
9.7
0
0
0
0
0
0
16
Dec 26
DET
Game scheduled for 12/26 8:30 PM ET
17
Jan 1
@PHI
Game scheduled for 1/1 1:00 PM ET
Skill Players
Pos
Role
Name
QB
1
Dak Prescott
2
Tony Romo
3
Mark Sanchez
RB
1
Ezekiel Elliott
2
Alfred Morris
3
Lance Dunbar
Questionable
Cowboys RB Lance Dunbar (knee) is questionable for Week 9 against the Browns.
Dunbar has practiced fully all week and should be all systems go for Sunday's game in Cleveland. Look for him to share change-of-pace duties behind starter Ezekiel Elliott.
Nov 4
4
Darren McFadden
GLB
1
Ezekiel Elliott
2
Alfred Morris
3RB
1
Ezekiel Elliott
2
Lance Dunbar
FB
1
Keith Smith
WR1
1
Dez Bryant
2
Cole Beasley
3
Lucky Whitehead
WR2
1
Terrance Williams
2
Brice Butler
WR3
1
Cole Beasley
TE
1
Jason Witten
2
Gavin Escobar
LT
1
Tyron Smith
Questionable
Cowboys LT Tyron Smith (back) is listed as questionable for Week 14.
Smith has dealt with back issues all year. The Cowboys limited his reps in practice this week. Smith should be fine for Sunday night's game against the Giants.
Dec 9
LG
1
Ronald Leary
Questionable
Cowboys owner Jerry Jones said the team expects LG Ronald Leary (concussion) to play this week.
Leary exited Week 9 to be evaluated for a concussion in the fourth quarter and never returned. It is still not clear if he was placed in the concussion protocol, but Jones' optimism suggests he avoided injury. Joe Looney replaced Leary on Sunday.
Nov 8
C
1
Travis Frederick
2
Joe Looney
RG
1
Zack Martin
RT
1
Doug Free
Questionable
Cowboys coach Jason Garrett wouldn't give a timetable for RT Doug Free's return from foot surgery but said he doesn't "anticipate him missing very much time."
"We think he’s going to be healthy as we go here," said Garrett. Free also underwent foot surgery last offseason. He went on to start all 16 games for the Cowboys. The nine-year veteran should be ready in time for training camp.
Mar 23
2
Chaz Green
I.L.
Cowboys OT Chaz Green will undergo back surgery and miss the rest of the season.
Green made a pair of starts at left tackle earlier this season but hasn't played since Week 4. A third-round pick last year, Green was hurt his entire rookie year.
Dec 16
K
1
Dan Bailey
Questionable
Cowboys K Dan Bailey (questionable, back) is expected to play Week 5 against the Bengals.
Bailey reportedly came through Friday's practice session without any problems, so Dallas is not even going to sign a backup. Bailey will be fine for Sunday.
Oct 8
Dose: AFC Playoffs Set
Dec 26
Ryan McDowell discusses the final AFC playoff spots being locked up and the latest fantasy football developments in Monday's Daily Dose.
NFL Headlines
