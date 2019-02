Dolphins GM Chris Grier said the team will "definitely consider" selecting a quarterback in this year's draft.

Grier also praised signee QB Jake Rudock (who has thrown a total of five career passes), noting the 2016 sixth-rounder was a "big kid" who was "in a similar offense." Grier said no decision had been made on the future of Ryan Tannehill just yet, a lie as transparent as the notion the Dolphins are trying to win in 2019. Miami will undoubtedly take a chance on a signal-caller in April's draft, but he could simply be a project who plays behind a one-year veteran stop-gap until the team can lockdown a top-three pick this upcoming season. It's still plausible the Dolphins restructure Tannehill's contract in order to maneuver a trade rather than outright release him as they go for broke in what will clearly be a rebuilding year.