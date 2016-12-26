Player Page

Devontae Booker | Running Back | #23

Team: Denver Broncos
Age / DOB:  (24) / 5/27/1992
Ht / Wt:  5'11' / 219
College: Utah
Drafted: 2016 / Rd. 4 (136) / DEN
Contract: view contract details
The Broncos are expected to employ more power-blocking concepts under new OL coach Jeff Davidson and OC Mike McCoy.
McCoy has a flexible background -- willing to adjust his scheme to fit his personnel -- but Davidson has primarily coached power-blocking units as opposed to outgoing coach Gary Kubiak's zone scheme. Devontae Booker struggled at times in Kubiak's one-cut-and-go run game and could theoretically benefit from the scheme change. Either way, Booker will face competition for the starting job. Jan 27 - 8:43 PM
Source: Boulder Daily Camera
Current Season Stats
YearRushingReceivingFumb.KO RetPunt Ret
YearTeamGRushYdsY/GAvg100+TDRecYdsY/GAvg100+TDLostYdsTDYdsTD
2016DEN1617461238.33.5043126516.68.50130000
Career Stats
YearRushingReceivingFumb.KO RetPunt Ret
YearTeamGRushYdsY/GAvg100+TDRecYdsY/GAvg100+TDLostYdsTDYdsTD
2016DEN1617461238.33.5043126516.68.50130000
Game Log
GameRushingReceivingFumb.KO RetPunt Ret
WeekDateOppRushYdsAvgTDRecYdsAvgTDLostYdsTDYdsTD
1Sep 8CAR382.7000.0010000
2Sep 18IND9465.10155.0000000
3Sep 25@CIN482.0011717.0000000
4Oct 2@TB7304.3000.0000000
5Oct 9ATL6233.804369.0000000
6Oct 13@SD5469.20273.5000000
7Oct 24HOU17834.91144.0000000
8Oct 30SD19542.815306.0010000
9Nov 6@OAK10222.20188.0000000
10Nov 13@NO24763.202126.0000000
12Nov 27KC24793.3012222.0000000
13Dec 4@JAC18351.91122.0000000
14Dec 11@TEN31.302105.0000000
15Dec 18NE6172.802168.0000000
16Dec 25@KC5275.406447.3010000
17Jan 1OAK14574.1125226.0100000

Depth Charts

Skill Players
PosRoleName
QB1Trevor Siemian
2Paxton Lynch
3Austin Davis
RB1C.J. Anderson
2Devontae Booker
3Kapri Bibbs
4Juwan Thompson
5Bernard Pierce
GLB1C.J. Anderson
2Devontae Booker
3RB1C.J. Anderson
2Devontae Booker
WR11Demaryius Thomas
2Jordan Taylor
3Cody Latimer
4Hunter Sharp
WR21Emmanuel Sanders
2Bennie Fowler
3Kalif Raymond
WR31Jordan Taylor
TE1Virgil Green
2Jeff Heuerman
3AJ Derby
4Steven Scheu
LT1Russell Okung
2Ty Sambrailo
LG1Max Garcia
2Connor McGovern
C1Matt Paradis
2James Ferentz
3Sam Brenner
4Dillon Day
RG1Michael Schofield
2Billy Turner
RT1Donald Stephenson
2Ty Sambrailo
3Justin Murray
K1Brandon McManus
 

 