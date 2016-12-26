Welcome,
Devontae Booker | Running Back | #23
Team:
Denver Broncos
Age / DOB:
(
24
) / 5/27/1992
Ht / Wt:
5'11' / 219
College:
Utah
Drafted:
2016 / Rd. 4 (136) / DEN
Contract:
view contract details
[x]
5/13/2016: Signed to a four-year, $2.723 million contract. The deal included a $383,392 signing bonus. 2016: $450,000, 2017: $540,000, 2018: $630,000, 2019: $720,000, 2020: Free Agent
Share:
Tweet
Latest News
Recent News
The Broncos are expected to employ more power-blocking concepts under new OL coach Jeff Davidson and OC Mike McCoy.
McCoy has a flexible background -- willing to adjust his scheme to fit his personnel -- but Davidson has primarily coached power-blocking units as opposed to outgoing coach Gary Kubiak's zone scheme. Devontae Booker struggled at times in Kubiak's one-cut-and-go run game and could theoretically benefit from the scheme change. Either way, Booker will face competition for the starting job.
Jan 27 - 8:43 PM
Source:
Boulder Daily Camera
Devontae Booker rushed 14 times for 57 yards and a touchdown while adding two catches for 52 yards and another score Week 17 against the Raiders.
Booker was a profound disappointment after C.J. Anderson went down with a knee injury early in the season, but he had one of his best outings as a rookie in the finale, taking a carry 11 yards for a score in the first quarter and weaving through traffic for a 43-yard touchdown on a screen pass in the second. Booker still worked behind Justin Forsett, but the big day gave him 612 rushing yards, 265 yards through the air, and five total touchdowns on the season. Forsett is likely to leave in the offseason, but Booker will find himself back behind a healthy Anderson when Week 1 of 2017 rolls around. That said, Anderson has not proven he can stay healthy, and this performance at least gives some hope Booker can have more success as a sophomore.
Jan 2 - 12:20 AM
Devontae Booker rushed five times for 27 yards in the Broncos' Week 16 loss to the Chiefs.
He led the team with 44 yards on six catches. Booker and Forsett again split carries, but Booker continues to make mistakes. He lost a fumble when Chiefs S Daniel Sorensen punched it out after a short gain. The ball flew up in the air and looked as if the Broncos were going to recover it, but a lineman ultimately muffed the recovery before the Chiefs pounced on the loose ball. Booker hasn't been a fantasy factor for weeks, especially since the Justin Forsett addition. Denver hosts Oakland in Week 17.
Mon, Dec 26, 2016 10:02:00 AM
Devontae Booker rushed six times for 17 yards in the Broncos' Week 15 loss to the Patriots, adding two catches for 16 additional yards.
Booker was the clear 1B to Justin Forsett's 1A. Per Pro Football Focus, Forsett out-snapped Booker 34-28. Forsett out-touched and out-gained his younger teammate 14-8 and 53-33, respectively. We'd expect things to unfold similarly in Week 16 against the Chiefs, leaving Booker off the FLEX radar for the fantasy finals.
Sun, Dec 18, 2016 08:03:00 PM
Broncos expected to use more power-run game
Jan 27 - 8:43 PM
Devontae Booker scores twice in season finale
Jan 2 - 12:20 AM
Booker and Forsett each receive five carries
Mon, Dec 26, 2016 10:02:00 AM
Devontae Booker rushes for 17 yards vs. Pats
Sun, Dec 18, 2016 08:03:00 PM
More Devontae Booker Player News
Highest Searched Players
over the last 7 days
1
J. Jones
ATL
(3821)
2
C. Hogan
NE
(3097)
3
B. Roethlisberger
PIT
(3051)
4
L. Bell
PIT
(3039)
5
R. Gronkowski
NE
(2940)
6
K. Cousins
WAS
(2931)
7
L. Green
PIT
(2782)
8
A. Brown
PIT
(2687)
9
J. Nelson
GB
(2504)
10
M. Bryant
PIT
(2295)
Current Season Stats
Year
Rushing
Receiving
Fumb.
KO Ret
Punt Ret
Year
Team
G
Rush
Yds
Y/G
Avg
100+
TD
Rec
Yds
Y/G
Avg
100+
TD
Lost
Yds
TD
Yds
TD
2016
DEN
16
174
612
38.3
3.5
0
4
31
265
16.6
8.5
0
1
3
0
0
0
0
Career Stats
Year
Rushing
Receiving
Fumb.
KO Ret
Punt Ret
Year
Team
G
Rush
Yds
Y/G
Avg
100+
TD
Rec
Yds
Y/G
Avg
100+
TD
Lost
Yds
TD
Yds
TD
2016
DEN
16
174
612
38.3
3.5
0
4
31
265
16.6
8.5
0
1
3
0
0
0
0
Game Log
Game
Rushing
Receiving
Fumb.
KO Ret
Punt Ret
Week
Date
Opp
Rush
Yds
Avg
TD
Rec
Yds
Avg
TD
Lost
Yds
TD
Yds
TD
1
Sep 8
CAR
3
8
2.7
0
0
0
.0
0
1
0
0
0
0
2
Sep 18
IND
9
46
5.1
0
1
5
5.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
3
Sep 25
@CIN
4
8
2.0
0
1
17
17.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
4
Oct 2
@TB
7
30
4.3
0
0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
5
Oct 9
ATL
6
23
3.8
0
4
36
9.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
6
Oct 13
@SD
5
46
9.2
0
2
7
3.5
0
0
0
0
0
0
7
Oct 24
HOU
17
83
4.9
1
1
4
4.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
8
Oct 30
SD
19
54
2.8
1
5
30
6.0
0
1
0
0
0
0
9
Nov 6
@OAK
10
22
2.2
0
1
8
8.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
10
Nov 13
@NO
24
76
3.2
0
2
12
6.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
12
Nov 27
KC
24
79
3.3
0
1
22
22.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
13
Dec 4
@JAC
18
35
1.9
1
1
2
2.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
14
Dec 11
@TEN
3
1
.3
0
2
10
5.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
15
Dec 18
NE
6
17
2.8
0
2
16
8.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
16
Dec 25
@KC
5
27
5.4
0
6
44
7.3
0
1
0
0
0
0
17
Jan 1
OAK
14
57
4.1
1
2
52
26.0
1
0
0
0
0
0
Depth Charts
Skill Players
Pos
Role
Name
QB
1
Trevor Siemian
Sidelined
Trevor Siemian will undergo a "minor, elective" procedure on his left, non-throwing shoulder this week.
9 News Denver's Mike Klis reports Siemian is expected to be ready for the offseason program. "It’s optional surgery," Siemian said. "It really only bothers me when I work out but I figure I’m going to have to keep working out for a while so I’m getting it fixed." Siemian injured his shoulder early in the season against the Bucs, but that injury only caused him to miss one game. Unless the Broncos bring in a veteran, Siemian should be considered the frontrunner for the starting quarterback job, but the Broncos will likely give Paxton Lynch every opportunity to push him in training camp.
Jan 3
2
Paxton Lynch
3
Austin Davis
RB
1
C.J. Anderson
Sidelined
C.J. Anderson (knee) expects to be ready for training camp.
Anderson is three months removed from a torn meniscus. He was recently cleared to run and could get in some work at OTAs. Anderson averaged 4.0 YPC in seven games last year, but should be back at his $2.9 million salary.
Jan 13
2
Devontae Booker
3
Kapri Bibbs
4
Juwan Thompson
5
Bernard Pierce
GLB
1
C.J. Anderson
2
Devontae Booker
3RB
1
C.J. Anderson
2
Devontae Booker
WR1
1
Demaryius Thomas
2
Jordan Taylor
3
Cody Latimer
4
Hunter Sharp
WR2
1
Emmanuel Sanders
2
Bennie Fowler
3
Kalif Raymond
WR3
1
Jordan Taylor
TE
1
Virgil Green
2
Jeff Heuerman
3
AJ Derby
4
Steven Scheu
LT
1
Russell Okung
2
Ty Sambrailo
LG
1
Max Garcia
2
Connor McGovern
C
1
Matt Paradis
Sidelined
Broncos C Matt Paradis underwent the first of two hip surgeries Tuesday.
Paradis underwent arthroscopic surgery on his right hip Tuesday and will have his left hip scoped in three weeks. Dr. Marc Philippon, who is performing both surgeries, believes the procedures will make Paradis "a much better athlete," but added he could be facing a lengthy recovery. Paradis sounds like he will start training camp on the PUP list, and his availability for Week 1 is in question.
Jan 12
2
James Ferentz
3
Sam Brenner
4
Dillon Day
RG
1
Michael Schofield
2
Billy Turner
RT
1
Donald Stephenson
2
Ty Sambrailo
3
Justin Murray
K
1
Brandon McManus
Headlines
Podcast: Senior Bowl
Jan 27
Raymond Summerlin and Patrick Daugherty run down the latest news before Josh Norris stops by to discuss the best fantasy prospects at the Senior Bowl.
More NFL Columns
»
Podcast: Senior Bowl
Jan 27
»
Dose: Cousins Contract Looms
Jan 26
»
Shootout Time in Houston
Jan 24
»
NFL Futures Deals
Jan 24
»
The Coaching Carousel: AFC
Jan 23
»
The Coaching Carousel: NFC
Jan 23
»
Dose: Super Bowl LI Awaits
Jan 23
»
Podcast: Championship Matchups
Jan 22
NFL Headlines
»
Broncos expected to use more power-run game
»
Vikings not ruling out Bridgewater for 2017
»
Update: 49ers to interview Shanahan Friday
»
Report: Bridgewater likely to miss all of '17
»
Trubisky seen as this year's top QB prospect
»
Reid: Tyreek Hill could double snaps in 2017
»
Sammie Coates (hand) could require surgery
»
Kyle Shanahan meeting with 49ers on Saturday
»
Bills' Cyrus Kouandjio undergoes hip surgery
»
Cousins says he would play under tag again
»
Jadeveon Clowney undergoes scope on left knee
»
Jags GM: 'We can win a Super Bowl with Blake'
