Devontae Booker | Running Back | #23 Team: Denver Broncos Age / DOB: (24) / 5/27/1992 Ht / Wt: 5'11' / 219 College: Utah Drafted: 2016 / Rd. 4 (136) / DEN Contract: view contract details [x] 5/13/2016: Signed to a four-year, $2.723 million contract. The deal included a $383,392 signing bonus. 2016: $450,000, 2017: $540,000, 2018: $630,000, 2019: $720,000, 2020: Free Agent

The Broncos are expected to employ more power-blocking concepts under new OL coach Jeff Davidson and OC Mike McCoy. McCoy has a flexible background -- willing to adjust his scheme to fit his personnel -- but Davidson has primarily coached power-blocking units as opposed to outgoing coach Gary Kubiak's zone scheme. Devontae Booker struggled at times in Kubiak's one-cut-and-go run game and could theoretically benefit from the scheme change. Either way, Booker will face competition for the starting job. Source: Boulder Daily Camera

Devontae Booker rushed 14 times for 57 yards and a touchdown while adding two catches for 52 yards and another score Week 17 against the Raiders. Booker was a profound disappointment after C.J. Anderson went down with a knee injury early in the season, but he had one of his best outings as a rookie in the finale, taking a carry 11 yards for a score in the first quarter and weaving through traffic for a 43-yard touchdown on a screen pass in the second. Booker still worked behind Justin Forsett, but the big day gave him 612 rushing yards, 265 yards through the air, and five total touchdowns on the season. Forsett is likely to leave in the offseason, but Booker will find himself back behind a healthy Anderson when Week 1 of 2017 rolls around. That said, Anderson has not proven he can stay healthy, and this performance at least gives some hope Booker can have more success as a sophomore.

Devontae Booker rushed five times for 27 yards in the Broncos' Week 16 loss to the Chiefs. He led the team with 44 yards on six catches. Booker and Forsett again split carries, but Booker continues to make mistakes. He lost a fumble when Chiefs S Daniel Sorensen punched it out after a short gain. The ball flew up in the air and looked as if the Broncos were going to recover it, but a lineman ultimately muffed the recovery before the Chiefs pounced on the loose ball. Booker hasn't been a fantasy factor for weeks, especially since the Justin Forsett addition. Denver hosts Oakland in Week 17.