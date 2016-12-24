Player Page

Tyler Boyd | Wide Receiver | #83

Team: Cincinnati Bengals
Age / DOB:  (22) / 11/15/1994
Ht / Wt:  6'2' / 197
College: Pittsburgh
Drafted: 2016 / Rd. 2 (55) / CIN
Contract: view contract details
The Cincinnati Enquirer's Paul Dehner Jr. expects sophomore Tyler Boyd to be the Bengals' second most productive wide receiver.
With No. 9 overall pick John Ross in a limited role to start the season, Dehner thinks Brandon LaFell will get the official No. 2 designation, but he expects Boyd to be more productive. Ross' role is expected to grow as the season goes on, however, and A.J. Green and Tyler Eifert should dominate targets as long as they are healthy. Despite the positive news, Boyd is not a fantasy option in standard-sized leagues. Aug 22 - 11:04 AM
Source: Paul Dehner Jr. on Twitter
Career Stats
YearReceivingRushingFumb.KO RetPunt Ret
YearTeamGRecYdsY/GAvg100+TDRushYdsY/GAvg100+TDLostYdsTDYdsTD
2016CIN165460337.711.2014583.614.50010000
Game Log
GameReceivingRushingFumb.KO RetPunt Ret
WeekDateOppRecYdsAvgTDRushYdsAvgTDLostYdsTDYdsTD
1Sep 11@NYJ22412.0000.0000000
2Sep 18@PIT67813.0000.0010000
3Sep 25DEN3186.0000.0000000
4Sep 29MIA11010.0000.0000000
5Oct 9@DAL33311.0000.0000000
6Oct 16@NE47919.8000.0000000
7Oct 23CLE133.0000.0000000
8Oct 30WAS5387.60133.0000000
10Nov 14@NYG2126.0000.0000000
11Nov 20BUF6549.0100.0000000
12Nov 27@BAL56212.4000.0000000
13Dec 4PHI46616.5000.0000000
14Dec 11@CLE6498.2024020.0000000
15Dec 18PIT2136.5000.0000000
16Dec 24@HOU22512.5000.0000000
17Jan 1BAL23919.5011515.0000000
 

 