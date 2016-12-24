Tyler Boyd | Wide Receiver | #83

The Cincinnati Enquirer's Paul Dehner Jr. expects sophomore Tyler Boyd to be the Bengals' second most productive wide receiver.

With No. 9 overall pick John Ross in a limited role to start the season, Dehner thinks Brandon LaFell will get the official No. 2 designation, but he expects Boyd to be more productive. Ross' role is expected to grow as the season goes on, however, and A.J. Green and Tyler Eifert should dominate targets as long as they are healthy. Despite the positive news, Boyd is not a fantasy option in standard-sized leagues.