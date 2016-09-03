Trevone Boykin | Quarterback | #2 Team: Seattle Seahawks Age / DOB: (23) / 8/22/1993 Ht / Wt: 6'0' / 213 College: TCU Contract: view contract details [x] 5/2/2016: Signed a three-year, $1.62 million contract. 2017: $540,000, 2018: $630,000, 2019: Restricted Free Agent Share: Tweet

Seahawks QB Trevone Boykin was arrested for the second time in two weeks on Thursday. Popped for public intoxication and drug possession last Monday, Boykin was picked up on Thursday for violating his 2016 probation agreement. In other words, the second arrest is related to last week's episode, not a new incident. Boykin was arrested in Dec. 2016 for drunkenly assaulting a police officer during TCU's bowl week. Boykin's status as Russell Wilson's No. 2 is on life support. Source: TMZ.com

Seahawks coach Pete Carroll said "early indications" are the team will retain Trevone Boykin following his arrest for public intoxication and marijuana possession. "Early indications are that we’ll give him an opportunity to be back with us," said Carroll. "We’ll see what happens though." Boykin was already on probation for a previous arrest when he was booked in Dallas early Monday morning. He could be facing punishment for violating the league's personal conduct policy. Source: SeahawksWire

Seahawks QB Trevone Boykin was arrested for marijuana possession and public intoxication early Monday morning in Dallas. Boykin was the passenger in a car that crashed into a Dallas bar around 2 AM early Monday and injured five people. The female driver was allegedly drunk. Boykin is no stranger to trouble at bars, as he was arrested for hitting an officer in a bar fight while at TCU in 2015. He was Russell Wilson's backup last season as an UDFA after beating out Tarvaris Jackson for the job. Source: FOX Dallas