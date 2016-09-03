Player Page

Trevone Boykin | Quarterback | #2

Team: Seattle Seahawks
Age / DOB:  (23) / 8/22/1993
Ht / Wt:  6'0' / 213
College: TCU
Contract: view contract details
Seahawks QB Trevone Boykin was arrested for the second time in two weeks on Thursday.
Popped for public intoxication and drug possession last Monday, Boykin was picked up on Thursday for violating his 2016 probation agreement. In other words, the second arrest is related to last week's episode, not a new incident. Boykin was arrested in Dec. 2016 for drunkenly assaulting a police officer during TCU's bowl week. Boykin's status as Russell Wilson's No. 2 is on life support. Apr 6 - 7:48 PM
Source: TMZ.com
Current Season Stats
YearPassingRushingFumb.
YearTeamGCompAtt % YdsY/GY/A300+TDIntRushYdsY/GAvgTD100+Lost
2016SEA6131872.214524.28.101181.2.1000
Career Stats
YearPassingRushingFumb.
YearTeamGCompAtt % YdsY/GY/A300+TDIntRushYdsY/GAvgTD100+Lost
2016SEA6131872.214524.28.101181.2.1000
Game Log
GamePassingRushingFumb.
WeekDateOppCompAtt % YdsY/ATDIntRushYdsAvgTDLost
2Sep 18@LAR00.00.00000.000
3Sep 25SF7977.8657.2112-2-1.000
11Nov 20PHI00.00.0001-5-5.000
13Dec 4CAR2366.73812.700111.000
14Dec 11@GB00.00.00000.000
17Jan 1@SF4666.7427.000471.800

Depth Charts

Skill Players
PosRoleName
QB1Russell Wilson
2Trevone Boykin
RB1Eddie Lacy
2Thomas Rawls
3C.J. Prosise
4Alex Collins
5Troymaine Pope
GLB1Eddie Lacy
2Thomas Rawls
3RB1C.J. Prosise
2Eddie Lacy
FB1Brandon Cottom
2Tre Madden
3Malcolm Johnson
WR11Doug Baldwin
2Paul Richardson
3Tanner McEvoy
4Tyler Slavin
5Rodney Smith
WR21Jermaine Kearse
2Tyler Lockett
3Kenny Lawler
4Jamel Johnson
5Kasen Williams
WR31Tyler Lockett
TE1Jimmy Graham
2Luke Willson
3Nick Vannett
4Ronnie Shields
5Joe Sommers
LT1George Fant
2Rees Odhiambo
LG1Luke Joeckel
2Mark Glowinski
3Will Pericak
C1Justin Britt
2Joey Hunt
3Ross Burbank
RG1Oday Aboushi
2Robert Myers
RT1Germain Ifedi
2Garry Gilliam
K1Blair Walsh
2John Lunsford
 

 