Player Results
Article Results
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Baseball
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Basketball
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
March Madness
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Football
Player Page
Weather |
Roster
Doug Baldwin
(WR)
Malcolm Johnson
(TE)
Tre Madden
(RB)
Thomas Rawls
(RB)
Kelvin Taylor
(RB)
Trevone Boykin
(QB)
Jermaine Kearse
(WR)
Terrence Magee
(RB)
Marcel Reece
(RB)
Will Tukuafu
(RB)
Chris Briggs
(TE)
Eddie Lacy
(RB)
Tanner McEvoy
(WR)
Paul Richardson
(WR)
Nick Vannett
(TE)
Alex Collins
(RB)
Kenny Lawler
(WR)
J.D. McKissic
(RB)
Ronnie Shields
(TE)
Blair Walsh
(K)
Brandon Cottom
(RB)
Tyler Lockett
(WR)
Tyler Ott
(TE)
Tyler Slavin
(WR)
Kasen Williams
(WR)
George Farmer
(RB)
Marcus Lucas
(TE)
Troymaine Pope
(RB)
Rodney Smith
(WR)
Luke Willson
(TE)
Jimmy Graham
(TE)
John Lunsford
(K)
C.J. Prosise
(RB)
Joe Sommers
(TE)
Russell Wilson
(QB)
Jamel Johnson
(WR)
Close
|
Full Depth Charts
Close
|
Weather data courtesy of Weather.com
Trevone Boykin | Quarterback | #2
Team:
Seattle Seahawks
Age / DOB:
(
23
) / 8/22/1993
Ht / Wt:
6'0' / 213
College:
TCU
Contract:
view contract details
[x]
5/2/2016: Signed a three-year, $1.62 million contract. 2017: $540,000, 2018: $630,000, 2019: Restricted Free Agent
Share:
Tweet
Latest News
Recent News
Seahawks QB Trevone Boykin was arrested for the second time in two weeks on Thursday.
Popped for public intoxication and drug possession last Monday, Boykin was picked up on Thursday for violating his 2016 probation agreement. In other words, the second arrest is related to last week's episode, not a new incident. Boykin was arrested in Dec. 2016 for drunkenly assaulting a police officer during TCU's bowl week. Boykin's status as Russell Wilson's No. 2 is on life support.
Apr 6 - 7:48 PM
Source:
TMZ.com
Seahawks coach Pete Carroll said "early indications" are the team will retain Trevone Boykin following his arrest for public intoxication and marijuana possession.
"Early indications are that we’ll give him an opportunity to be back with us," said Carroll. "We’ll see what happens though." Boykin was already on probation for a previous arrest when he was booked in Dallas early Monday morning. He could be facing punishment for violating the league's personal conduct policy.
Mar 31 - 3:17 PM
Source:
SeahawksWire
Seahawks QB Trevone Boykin was arrested for marijuana possession and public intoxication early Monday morning in Dallas.
Boykin was the passenger in a car that crashed into a Dallas bar around 2 AM early Monday and injured five people. The female driver was allegedly drunk. Boykin is no stranger to trouble at bars, as he was arrested for hitting an officer in a bar fight while at TCU in 2015. He was Russell Wilson's backup last season as an UDFA after beating out Tarvaris Jackson for the job.
Mar 27 - 10:19 AM
Source:
FOX Dallas
Trevone Boykin completed 7-of-15 passes for 72 yards and rushed six times for 22 yards in the fourth preseason game.
It was a step back after Boykin had been progressing well throughout training camp. "He had some problems tonight," coach Pete Carroll said. "He’s not as sharp as he has been." Seattle had looked poised to keep Boykin as Russell Wilson's backup. Thursday's performance may have tested their resolve, but he will likely open the season as the No. 2.
Sat, Sep 3, 2016 08:37:00 AM
Source:
Seattle Times
Trevone Boykin arrested again on Thursday
Apr 6 - 7:48 PM
Seahawks expected to keep Trevor Boykin
Mar 31 - 3:17 PM
Boykin busted for pot and public intoxication
Mar 27 - 10:19 AM
Trevone Boykin struggled against Raiders
Sat, Sep 3, 2016 08:37:00 AM
More Trevone Boykin Player News
Player Page
Recent News
Related News
Team News
Career Stats
Depth Charts
Game Log
Seattle Seahawks Tickets
Current Season Stats
Year
Passing
Rushing
Fumb.
Year
Team
G
Comp
Att
%
Yds
Y/G
Y/A
300+
TD
Int
Rush
Yds
Y/G
Avg
TD
100+
Lost
2016
SEA
6
13
18
72.2
145
24.2
8.1
0
1
1
8
1
.2
.1
0
0
0
Career Stats
Year
Passing
Rushing
Fumb.
Year
Team
G
Comp
Att
%
Yds
Y/G
Y/A
300+
TD
Int
Rush
Yds
Y/G
Avg
TD
100+
Lost
2016
SEA
6
13
18
72.2
145
24.2
8.1
0
1
1
8
1
.2
.1
0
0
0
Game Log
Game
Passing
Rushing
Fumb.
Week
Date
Opp
Comp
Att
%
Yds
Y/A
TD
Int
Rush
Yds
Avg
TD
Lost
2
Sep 18
@LAR
0
0
.0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
.0
0
0
3
Sep 25
SF
7
9
77.8
65
7.2
1
1
2
-2
-1.0
0
0
11
Nov 20
PHI
0
0
.0
0
.0
0
0
1
-5
-5.0
0
0
13
Dec 4
CAR
2
3
66.7
38
12.7
0
0
1
1
1.0
0
0
14
Dec 11
@GB
0
0
.0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
.0
0
0
17
Jan 1
@SF
4
6
66.7
42
7.0
0
0
4
7
1.8
0
0
Depth Charts
Skill Players
Pos
Role
Name
QB
1
Russell Wilson
2
Trevone Boykin
RB
1
Eddie Lacy
Sidelined
New Seahawks RB Eddie Lacy's contract includes monthly weight clauses.
Lacy gets $55,000 for every month he meets the team's target weight. It's 255 for May, 250 for June and August, and 245 for the season. It jibes with Pete Carroll's Tuesday assertion that the Seahawks want Lacy to play in the 240s. Even with Lacy currently in the 260s, they're perfectly reasonable goals. Lacy will be on the wrong side of a career crossroads if he can't get in shape this season.
Mar 16
2
Thomas Rawls
3
C.J. Prosise
Sidelined
Seahawks coach Pete Carroll said Thomas Rawls and C.J. Prosise will compete for the top spot at running back.
It is not a surprising statement as the Seahawks preach competition at every position, but it is promising Carroll still sees Prosise as a possibility at starter after questioning his durability earlier this offseason. No matter who "wins" the competition, both guys will have a role.
Mar 2
4
Alex Collins
5
Troymaine Pope
GLB
1
Eddie Lacy
2
Thomas Rawls
3RB
1
C.J. Prosise
2
Eddie Lacy
FB
1
Brandon Cottom
2
Tre Madden
3
Malcolm Johnson
WR1
1
Doug Baldwin
2
Paul Richardson
3
Tanner McEvoy
4
Tyler Slavin
5
Rodney Smith
WR2
1
Jermaine Kearse
2
Tyler Lockett
Sidelined
ESPN's Sheil Kapadia told Next Level Fantasy's Mike Clay Tyler Lockett (broken leg) is ahead of schedule and should be ready for Week 1.
Coach Pete Carroll said the same in January, but it is good to hear it from someone other than the notoriously optimistic coach. While Paul Richardson made a splash in the playoffs, Lockett has proven he can be a dangerous weapon when given the chance. Unfortunately, those chances have not come as consistently as his fantasy owners would like through two seasons.
Mar 18
3
Kenny Lawler
4
Jamel Johnson
5
Kasen Williams
WR3
1
Tyler Lockett
TE
1
Jimmy Graham
2
Luke Willson
3
Nick Vannett
4
Ronnie Shields
5
Joe Sommers
LT
1
George Fant
2
Rees Odhiambo
LG
1
Luke Joeckel
Sidelined
Seahawks GM John Schneider was "impressed" by new OL Luke Joeckel's performance at guard last season.
The Seahawks have said Joeckel is a candidate at both left tackle and left guard, but Schneider's comments indicate he could start out on the interior. His 2016 playing time was brief for the Jaguars, but Joeckel appeared more competent at guard than tackle before shredding his knee.
Mar 28
2
Mark Glowinski
3
Will Pericak
C
1
Justin Britt
2
Joey Hunt
3
Ross Burbank
RG
1
Oday Aboushi
2
Robert Myers
RT
1
Germain Ifedi
2
Garry Gilliam
K
1
Blair Walsh
2
John Lunsford
