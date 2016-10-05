Player Page

DeForest Buckner | Defensive Lineman | #99

Team: San Francisco 49ers
Age / DOB:  (22) / 3/17/1994
Ht / Wt:  6'7' / 300
College: Oregon
Drafted: 2016 / Rd. 1 (7) / SF
Contract: view contract details
The 49ers are expected to switch to a 4-3 defense under new DC Robert Saleh.
Saleh worked in Seattle under Pete Carroll from 2011-2013 and followed Gus Bradley to Jacksonville to coach linebackers. Carroll and Bradley run a 4-3 "under" front, which has some stylistic similarities to a 3-4, but is a 4-3 in base form. Each of the 49ers' last two first-round picks -- Arik Armstead and DeForest Buckner -- stand 6-foot-7 and were drafted to be 3-4 defensive ends. They will be questionable fits in San Francisco's new defense. Feb 13 - 11:38 PM
Source: Adam Caplan on Twitter
Current Season Stats
YearTacklesSacksInterceptionsFumbMiscKO RetPunt Ret
YearTeamGSoloAstTotalSackYdsYd/SkIntYdsIntTDRecTDFrcdPass DSftyYdsTDYdsTD
2016SF 154330736.0264.3000200100000
Career Stats
YearTacklesSacksInterceptionsFumbMiscKO RetPunt Ret
YearTeamGSoloAstTotalSackYdsYd/SkIntYdsIntTDRecTDFrcdPass DSftyYdsTDYdsTD
2016SF 154330736.0264.3000200100000
Game Log
GameTacklesSacksInterceptionsFumbMiscKO RetPunt Ret
WeekDateOppSoloAstTotalSackYdsYd/SkIntYdsIntTDRecTDFrcdPass DSftyYdsTDYdsTD
1Sep 12LAR1230.00.0000000000000
2Sep 18@CAR1450.00.0000000000000
3Sep 25@SEA1780.00.0000000000000
4Oct 2DAL3250.00.0000000000000
6Oct 16@BUF5492.00.0000100000000
7Oct 23TB4260.00.0000000000000
9Nov 6NO1120.00.0000000000000
10Nov 13@ARZ3031.099.0000100000000
11Nov 20NE2240.00.0000000000000
12Nov 27@MIA3140.00.0000000000000
13Dec 4@CHI4150.00.0000000000000
14Dec 11NYJ101112.094.5000000000000
15Dec 18@ATL3140.00.0000000000000
16Dec 24@LAR1011.088.0000000100000
17Jan 1SEA1230.00.0000000000000

