DeForest Buckner | Defensive Lineman | #99 Team: San Francisco 49ers Age / DOB: (22) / 3/17/1994 Ht / Wt: 6'7' / 300 College: Oregon Drafted: 2016 / Rd. 1 (7) / SF Contract: view contract details [x] 5/6/2016: Signed a four-year, $18.19 million contract. The deal contains $18.19 million guaranteed, including an $11.42 million signing bonus. 2017: $1.27 million, 2018: $2.1 million, 2019: $2.93 million, 2020: Club Option, 2021: Free Agent Share: Tweet

Latest News Recent News

The 49ers are expected to switch to a 4-3 defense under new DC Robert Saleh. Saleh worked in Seattle under Pete Carroll from 2011-2013 and followed Gus Bradley to Jacksonville to coach linebackers. Carroll and Bradley run a 4-3 "under" front, which has some stylistic similarities to a 3-4, but is a 4-3 in base form. Each of the 49ers' last two first-round picks -- Arik Armstead and DeForest Buckner -- stand 6-foot-7 and were drafted to be 3-4 defensive ends. They will be questionable fits in San Francisco's new defense. Source: Adam Caplan on Twitter

49ers DE DeForest Buckner (foot) has been ruled out for Week 5 against the Cardinals. The No. 7 overall pick in the draft has held his own both as a run stopper and pass rusher. Arik Armstead and Quinton Dial will handle 3-4 end duties.

49ers RE DeForest Buckner (foot) is considered doubtful for Week 5. Buckner was the No. 7 overall pick in the draft. His loss coupled with ILB Navorro Bowman's Achilles' tear are major blows to San Francisco's defense. With or without Carson Palmer, David Johnson should eat on Thursday Night Football. Source: Matt Maiocco on Twitter