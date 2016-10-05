DeForest Buckner | Defensive Lineman | #99

Welcome,
Guest
Logout
|
Profile
|
Contact / Help
|
My Roto
Login
|
Register
|
Contact / Help
|
My Roto
[X]
Player Search Help
To search for a player use one of two formats:
"last name" or "last name, first name"
HOME
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
PL
GOLF
NASCAR
NFL DRAFT
DAILY
FANDUEL
Games
Features
Forums
Mobile
Shop
Tickets
NFL Home
Player News
Headlines
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Draft
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Papers
Tickets
Scores
</>
Click to close (or press Esc)
Player Results
Article Results
MLB PAGES
MLB Home
Player News
Headlines
MLB Daily
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts:
AL
|
NL
Papers
Forums
COLUMNS
Lowdown: Braves Get Phillips
Feb 13
Showdown: Sanchez vs. Lucroy
Feb 11
Bailey, Perkins Hit Roadblocks
Feb 10
Podcast: Mets Check-In
Feb 10
Podcast: Reds Check-In
Feb 9
Bullpen Review: NL East
Feb 8
Lowdown: Nap Time in Texas
Feb 8
Podcast: Giants Check-In
Feb 6
SPECIAL CONTENT
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Baseball Daily Dose
PARTNERS
Baseball Tickets
Shop MLB Gear
FANTASY BASEBALL HEADLINES
Wilson Ramos (knee) likely out until July?
Report: Travis Wood to sign with Royals
Mattingly: Bour to be given everyday at-bats
Bum, Giants have not talked extension lately
Jake Odorizzi had arbitration hearing Monday
Nationals do one year + option with 1B Lind
Reds finalize minors deal with Bronson Arroyo
Familia expected at Mets camp on Tuesday
Harvey (shoulder) says he is healthy for ST
Reds' Price: Jose Peraza set to start at 2B
Travis Wood nearing deal with unnamed club
Royals, Maness agree to minor league pact
HardballTalk
ProFootballTalk
ProBasketballTalk
NFL PAGES
NFL Home
Player News
Headlines
NFL Daily
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts
Papers
Forums
COLUMNS
NFL Team Needs
Feb 13
NFL Transactions Tracker
Feb 13
Fantasy MVPs
Feb 9
2017 NFL Free Agent List
Feb 9
The Greatest Super Bowl
Feb 7
The Coaching Carousel: NFC
Feb 6
The Coaching Carousel: AFC
Feb 6
Daily Dose: Pats On Top Again
Feb 6
SPECIAL CONTENT
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Football Daily Dose
NFL Draft
PARTNERS
Football Tickets
Shop NFL Gear
FANTASY FOOTBALL HEADLINES
49ers switching to Seahawks-style 4-3 defense
NFL scout on WR Victor Cruz: 'Probably done'
McKenzie wants to re-sign Latavius Murray
Chargers expected to pick up Verrett's option
Pats won't get into 'bidding war' for Bennett
Giants will 'make a legitimate run' at JPP
Aldon Smith 'cooperating' with investigation
49ers hire Robert Saleh to coordinate defense
Giants moving on from free agent TE Donnell
Cards GM: We need to find a long-term QB
Raiders expected to move on from Lat Murray
Giants cut RB Jennings, create $2.5M in space
NBA PAGES
NBA Home
Player News
Headlines
NBA Daily
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts
Papers
Forums
COLUMNS
Season Long Pod for Feb. 13
Feb 13
NBA Power Rankings: Week 17
Feb 13
Live NBA Chat: Monday @ 2pm ET
Feb 13
Dose: Jahlil Gonna Gokafor
Feb 13
Trade Breakdown: Nurk & Plum
Feb 12
The Gary Harris House of Hoops
Feb 12
Wired: Top NBA Pickups Week 17
Feb 12
Dose: Durant Gets Last Laugh
Feb 12
SPECIAL CONTENT
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Basketball Daily Dose
PARTNERS
Basketball Tickets
Shop NBA Gear
FANTASY BASKETBALL HEADLINES
Juan Hernangomez goes off for 27 & 10
Triple-Jokic: Nikola triple-doubles again
Stephen Curry scores just 11 points in loss
Pat McCaw scores career-high 19 points
Marcus Smart drops 19 points w/ complete line
Ty Lawson (adductor) questionable Tuesday
John Wall scores 15 w/ 14 assists in easy win
Elfrid Payton racks up 20/5/4 in 31 minutes
Dario Saric impresses again w/ double-double
Deron Williams ejected from Monday's game
Kemba Walker scores 29, Hornets lose again
Meyers Leonard will start Monday vs. ATL
NHL PAGES
NHL Home
Player News
Headlines
NHL Daily
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts
Probables
Papers
Forums
COLUMNS
Roman Josi's Big Week
Feb 13
Dose: Brent Burns
Feb 13
Waiver Wired: Pick Pominville
Feb 12
Dose: The King Hits 400
Feb 12
Give Dubnyk Some Love
Feb 11
Dubnyk earns his 30th Victory
Feb 11
Pay Attention to the Schedule
Feb 10
Thornton Ends Unusual Run
Feb 10
SPECIAL CONTENT
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Hockey Daily Dose
PARTNERS
Hockey Tickets
Shop NHL Gear
FANTASY HOCKEY HEADLINES
Mike Smith gets second shutout this season
Jimmy Vesey scores the game winner for NYR
Scott Hartnell suffers LBI vs. Rangers
Jeremy Smith will make NHL debut on Tuesday
Gustav Nyquist will have a phone hearing Wed.
Evgeni Malkin may be a game-time call Tuesday
NHL picks Pominville as 1st star of the week
Bo Horvat has deep bruise, unclear for Tues.
Rangers will turn to Antti Raanta on Monday
Huberdeau has impressed since his return
Leon Draisaitl taken off top line in practice
Tuukka Rask notches 25-save shutout vs. MTL
NASCAR PAGES
NAS Home
Player News
Headlines
Features
COLUMNS
2017 Rookie Class
Feb 10
2017 Daytona 500 in 15 days
Feb 10
2. Kevin Harvick
Feb 6
Allocation Management
Feb 2
Green flag for 500 in 24 days
Feb 1
3. Jimmie Johnson
Jan 30
4. Kyle Busch
Jan 27
Look Ahead: Only 31 days to go
Jan 25
PARTNERS
NASCAR Tickets
Shop NASCAR Gear
FANTASY NASCAR HEADLINES
Landon Cassill: Good Daytona dark horse
Denny Hamlin best at Daytona over last 3 yrs
DJ Kennington to attempt 2nd MENC start Dayto
Kevin Harvick 2nd-best at Kansas
Chavous returns to Premium, plans full season
Brown joins Martins Motorsports truck team
Dale Earnhardt Jr. hopes to erase 2016 result
Keselowski best at Michigan during last 3 yrs
2 Daytona starts for Ty Dillon, 2 mid-20s
Jimmie Johnson 2nd-best at Texas
Yeley in Daytona truck opener for AM Racing
Clements set to run full XFINITY season
GOLF PAGES
GOLF Home
Player News
Headlines
Features
Injuries
COLUMNS
Genesis Open: Power Ranking
Feb 13
Spieth wins AT&T Pebble Beach
Feb 13
World Super 6 Perth Preview
Feb 13
Pebble Beach: Preview & Ranks
Feb 7
Expert Picks: AT&T Pro-Am
Feb 7
Matsuyama wins WMPO; AGAIN
Feb 6
Maybank Championship Preview
Feb 6
WM Phoenix Open: Power Ranking
Jan 31
PARTNERS
Golf Channel Fantasy Challenge
Play Virtual Golf
Golf Tickets
Shop Golf Products
FANTASY GOLF HEADLINES
Kevin Tway medals at Genesis Open Monday Q
Oosthuizen faces new task on return to Perth
Kraft snares career-best 2nd at Pebble Beach
Spieth cruises to 4-shot win at AT&T Pro-Am
Woodland twirls 65 w/ career-best 10 birdies
Zanotti wins Maybank with birdie-eagle finish
Simpson among notable MCs at AT&T; 12 MDFs
Kraft vaults to T3 after 8-birdie 66 in R3
Dustin Johnson climbs to T3 w/ bogey-free 66
Spieth surges to 6-shot lead with another 65
Sponsor invite Oppenheim opens AT&T 69-69-68
Snedeker posts 11-under with 7-birdie 67
NFL DRAFT PAGES
NFL Draft Home
Player News
Headlines
CFB Daily
Features
Podcasts
COLUMNS
Weekly News Rundown
Feb 10
Podcast: Davis, Dalvin & Alvin
Feb 10
Podcast: Mock Draft Talk
Feb 9
Rookie Dynasty Mock Draft
Feb 7
NFL Mock Draft 2.0
Feb 6
Weekly News Recap
Feb 3
Podcast: Fournette & Company
Feb 3
Winners and Losers of NSD
Feb 2
PARTNERS
NFL-Draft Tickets
Shop College Football Gear
NFL DRAFT HEADLINES
Wolverines hire former 49ers OC Johnson
LSU QB Brandon Harris will transfer
Bama OL Cotton arrested on marijuana charges
50-50 split on whether Peppers is a Rd 1 pick
Caplan: Reuben Foster had shoulder surgery
Exec: Mahomes will drive a HC crazy for years
KState HC Snyder diagnosed with throat cancer
Is Chad Hansen a top 5 WR? Brugler says yes
Jonathan Allen named Lombardi Award winner
Report: Collin Klein to join Wildcats staff
Myles Garrett: Cowboys comments meant as joke
Report: Snyder in hospital for treatment
PREMIER LEAGUE PAGES
Premier League Home
Player News
Headlines
Rumors
Features
Injuries
Transfers
Depth Charts
COLUMNS
Team News - Week 25
Feb 11
Sean's Super Subs - GW25
Feb 10
Late Fitness Check GW25
Feb 10
Fuzzy's FPL Favorites - GW25
Feb 10
DFS Soccer: Week 25
Feb 10
Stag’s Take - Gameweek 25
Feb 9
AM's Perfect XI - Week 25
Feb 9
The Bargain Hunter-Week 25
Feb 8
PARTNERS
Shop Soccer Gear
PREMIER LEAGUE HEADLINES
England hopeful continues to shine for Boro
Bilic: Carroll can impress Southgate anytime
Improved Cherries bite the dust vs Man City
Magic man Lanzini shines against West Brom
Dyer (achilles) to have season-ending surgery
Ranieri to consider changes after defeat
Dyer injury the only blot on an excellent win
Swansea take vital points from Leicester
Leicester sink to 17th after trip to Swansea
Sublime FK by Brady earns Burnley big point
Pedro strikes early but Blues only draw 1-1
Tackle in training sidelines Terry
FEATURED BLOGS
HardballTalk
ProFootballTalk
ProBasketballTalk
ProHockeyTalk
CollegeFootballTalk
GolfTalkCentral
CollegeFootballTalk
Off the Bench
ProSoccerTalk
NBC SPORTS TALK
HardballTalk
» HBT on NBCSports.com
ProFootballTalk
» PFT on NBCSports.com
ProBasketballTalk
» PBT on NBCSports.com
ProHockeyTalk
» PHT on NBCSports.com
CollegeFootballTalk
» CFT on NBCSports.com
GolfTalkCentral
» GTC on GolfChannel.com
CollegeBasketballTalk
College hoops news and rumors
» CBT on NBCSports.com
Off the Bench
An irreverent, offbeat look at sports
» OTB on NBCSports.com
ProSoccerTalk
» PST on NBCSports.com
FANTASY GAMES
Golf Channel Challenge
Yahoo! Baseball
Yahoo! Basketball
Yahoo! Hockey
Yahoo! Soccer
Yahoo! Auto
Yahoo! Games
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Baseball
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Basketball
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Hockey
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Football
Player Page
Weather |
Roster
Blake Bell
(TE)
Jim Dray
(TE)
DuJuan Harris
(RB)
Raheem Mostert
(RB)
Nick Rose
(K)
Aaron Burbridge
(WR)
Bruce Ellington
(WR)
Carlos Hyde
(RB)
Kyle Nelson
(TE)
Rashad Ross
(WR)
Garrett Celek
(TE)
Blaine Gabbert
(QB)
Colin Kaepernick
(QB)
Quinton Patton
(WR)
DeAndre Smelter
(WR)
Mike Davis
(RB)
Je'Ron Hamm
(TE)
Jeremy Kerley
(WR)
Christian Ponder
(QB)
Torrey Smith
(WR)
Phil Dawson
(K)
Chris Harper
(WR)
Vance McDonald
(TE)
Eric Rogers
(WR)
Rod Streater
(WR)
Shaun Draughn
(RB)
Close
|
Full Depth Charts
Close
|
Weather data courtesy of Weather.com
DeForest Buckner | Defensive Lineman | #99
Team:
San Francisco 49ers
Age / DOB:
(
22
) / 3/17/1994
Ht / Wt:
6'7' / 300
College:
Oregon
Drafted:
2016 / Rd. 1 (7) / SF
Contract:
view contract details
[x]
5/6/2016: Signed a four-year, $18.19 million contract. The deal contains $18.19 million guaranteed, including an $11.42 million signing bonus. 2017: $1.27 million, 2018: $2.1 million, 2019: $2.93 million, 2020: Club Option, 2021: Free Agent
Share:
Tweet
Latest News
Recent News
The 49ers are expected to switch to a 4-3 defense under new DC Robert Saleh.
Saleh worked in Seattle under Pete Carroll from 2011-2013 and followed Gus Bradley to Jacksonville to coach linebackers. Carroll and Bradley run a 4-3 "under" front, which has some stylistic similarities to a 3-4, but is a 4-3 in base form. Each of the 49ers' last two first-round picks -- Arik Armstead and DeForest Buckner -- stand 6-foot-7 and were drafted to be 3-4 defensive ends. They will be questionable fits in San Francisco's new defense.
Feb 13 - 11:38 PM
Source:
Adam Caplan on Twitter
49ers DE DeForest Buckner (foot) has been ruled out for Week 5 against the Cardinals.
The No. 7 overall pick in the draft has held his own both as a run stopper and pass rusher. Arik Armstead and Quinton Dial will handle 3-4 end duties.
Wed, Oct 5, 2016 03:43:00 PM
49ers RE DeForest Buckner (foot) is considered doubtful for Week 5.
Buckner was the No. 7 overall pick in the draft. His loss coupled with ILB Navorro Bowman's Achilles' tear are major blows to San Francisco's defense. With or without Carson Palmer, David Johnson should eat on Thursday Night Football.
Mon, Oct 3, 2016 05:46:00 PM
Source:
Matt Maiocco on Twitter
49ers first-round DE DeForest Buckner will open the season as a starter.
It is not a surprise after he spent all camp with the first-team defense, but it is a good sign of the No. 7 overall pick's development. He will start opposite fellow giant and former college teammate Arik Armstead, who is expected to be ready for Week 1 despite a shoulder injury. Starting nose Quinton Dial is also dealing with a knee injury, but he is expected to play as well.
Mon, Sep 5, 2016 08:45:00 AM
Source:
ESPN
49ers switching to Seahawks-style 4-3 defense
Feb 13 - 11:38 PM
49ers rule out DE Buckner (foot) for TNF
Wed, Oct 5, 2016 03:43:00 PM
DeForest Buckner doubtful for Week 5
Mon, Oct 3, 2016 05:46:00 PM
DeForest Buckner will open as starter
Mon, Sep 5, 2016 08:45:00 AM
More DeForest Buckner Player News
Highest Searched Players
over the last 7 days
1
D. Jackson
WAS
(2049)
2
T. Taylor
BUF
(1685)
3
A. Jeffery
CHI
(1657)
4
J. Garoppolo
NE
(1623)
5
M. Kendricks
PHI
(1621)
6
K. Cousins
WAS
(1566)
7
P. Garcon
WAS
(1498)
8
T. Romo
DAL
(1496)
9
R. Cobb
GB
(1443)
10
T. Brady
NE
(1391)
Player Page
Recent News
Related News
Team News
Career Stats
Depth Charts
Game Log
San Francisco 49ers Tickets
Current Season Stats
Year
Tackles
Sacks
Interceptions
Fumb
Misc
KO Ret
Punt Ret
Year
Team
G
Solo
Ast
Total
Sack
Yds
Yd/Sk
Int
Yds
IntTD
Rec
TD
Frcd
Pass D
Sfty
Yds
TD
Yds
TD
2016
SF
15
43
30
73
6.0
26
4.3
0
0
0
2
0
0
1
0
0
0
0
0
Career Stats
Year
Tackles
Sacks
Interceptions
Fumb
Misc
KO Ret
Punt Ret
Year
Team
G
Solo
Ast
Total
Sack
Yds
Yd/Sk
Int
Yds
IntTD
Rec
TD
Frcd
Pass D
Sfty
Yds
TD
Yds
TD
2016
SF
15
43
30
73
6.0
26
4.3
0
0
0
2
0
0
1
0
0
0
0
0
Game Log
Game
Tackles
Sacks
Interceptions
Fumb
Misc
KO Ret
Punt Ret
Week
Date
Opp
Solo
Ast
Total
Sack
Yds
Yd/Sk
Int
Yds
IntTD
Rec
TD
Frcd
Pass D
Sfty
Yds
TD
Yds
TD
1
Sep 12
LAR
1
2
3
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
2
Sep 18
@CAR
1
4
5
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
3
Sep 25
@SEA
1
7
8
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
4
Oct 2
DAL
3
2
5
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
6
Oct 16
@BUF
5
4
9
2.0
0
.0
0
0
0
1
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
7
Oct 23
TB
4
2
6
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
9
Nov 6
NO
1
1
2
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
10
Nov 13
@ARZ
3
0
3
1.0
9
9.0
0
0
0
1
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
11
Nov 20
NE
2
2
4
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
12
Nov 27
@MIA
3
1
4
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
13
Dec 4
@CHI
4
1
5
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
14
Dec 11
NYJ
10
1
11
2.0
9
4.5
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
15
Dec 18
@ATL
3
1
4
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
16
Dec 24
@LAR
1
0
1
1.0
8
8.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
1
0
0
0
0
0
17
Jan 1
SEA
1
2
3
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
Depth Charts
Skill Players
Pos
Role
Name
QB
1
Colin Kaepernick
RB
1
Carlos Hyde
Sidelined
Carlos Hyde (torn MCL) doesn't require surgery.
He's out for Week 17, but it's ultimately good news for the 49ers' third-year back. "Ultimately" because the issue still fits the theme of Hyde struggling to stay healthy as an NFLer. Hyde will enter 2017 having missed 14 games in three years. Headed into the final season of his rookie contract, Hyde will be returning as an RB2 with durability question marks.
Dec 26
2
DuJuan Harris
3
Mike Davis
4
Raheem Mostert
GLB
1
Carlos Hyde
2
DuJuan Harris
3RB
1
Carlos Hyde
2
DuJuan Harris
WR1
1
Torrey Smith
2
DeAndre Smelter
3
Eric Rogers
Sidelined
49ers WR Eric Rogers is out for the year after suffering a torn ACL at Thursday's practice.
He went down on a non-contact play during a kickoff drill. It's a tough blow for the former CFL star. Before the injury, Rogers was in the mix for the Niners' No. 3 receiver vacancy. DeAndre Smelter and Quinton Patton will see more looks in three-wide sets with Rogers on the shelf.
Aug 5
4
Rashad Ross
WR2
1
Chris Harper
2
Aaron Burbridge
3
Bruce Ellington
WR3
1
Aaron Burbridge
TE
1
Vance McDonald
Sidelined
49ers placed TE Vance McDonald on injured reserve with a shoulder injury, ending his season.
McDonald suffered the year-ending injury literally one day after signing a five-year, $35 million extension. An athletic mismatch with some blocking ability but inconsistent hands, McDonald's outlook in Dynasty leagues is entirely contingent on where the 49ers' leadership heads and who they choose at quarterback.
Dec 12
2
Garrett Celek
3
Blake Bell
4
Je'Ron Hamm
LT
1
Joe Staley
2
John Theus
LG
1
Zane Beadles
2
Norman Price
C
1
Daniel Kilgore
2
Marcus Martin
RG
1
Josh Garnett
2
Alex Balducci
RT
1
Trent Brown
K
1
Nick Rose
Headlines
NFL Team Needs
Feb 13
Evan Silva breaks down the top-three positional needs for all 32 NFL teams.
More NFL Columns
»
NFL Team Needs
Feb 13
»
NFL Transactions Tracker
Feb 13
»
Fantasy MVPs
Feb 9
»
2017 NFL Free Agent List
Feb 9
»
The Greatest Super Bowl
Feb 7
»
The Coaching Carousel: NFC
Feb 6
»
The Coaching Carousel: AFC
Feb 6
»
Daily Dose: Pats On Top Again
Feb 6
NFL Headlines
»
49ers switching to Seahawks-style 4-3 defense
»
NFL scout on WR Victor Cruz: 'Probably done'
»
McKenzie wants to re-sign Latavius Murray
»
Chargers expected to pick up Verrett's option
»
Pats won't get into 'bidding war' for Bennett
»
Giants will 'make a legitimate run' at JPP
»
Aldon Smith 'cooperating' with investigation
»
49ers hire Robert Saleh to coordinate defense
»
Giants moving on from free agent TE Donnell
»
Cards GM: We need to find a long-term QB
»
Raiders expected to move on from Lat Murray
»
Giants cut RB Jennings, create $2.5M in space
NFL Links
»
Transitioning from FanDuel NFL to NBA
»
Win a trip for 3 to golf with Jerome Bettis!
»
Daily Fantasy Section
»
FanDuel MLB Premium Content
»
NFL Depth Charts
»
Rotoworld Fantasy Football Season Pass
»
Week 15: Watch Rotoworld's DFS Pick Six
»
Do your own mock draft
»
Switching from FanDuel NFL to NBA
»
Play $1 NFL Dive, get free entry to $3k contest!
Site Links
Advertising
Jobs
Help / Contact Us
Privacy Policy
AdChoices
Terms of Service
Site Map
Independent Programming Report
Tickets
Sports Jobs
Facebook
Facebook
Twitter
Rotoworld - @Rotoworld
Football - @Rotoworld_FB
Baseball - @Rotoworld_BB
Basketball - @Rotoworld_BK
Hockey - @Rotoworld_HK
Golf - @RotoworldGolf
NFL Draft - @Rotoworld_Draft
Premier League - @Rotoworld_PL
Fantasy Guides
Baseball Draft Guide
Baseball Season Pass
Football Draft Guide
Football Season Pass
Basketball Draft Guide
Basketball Season Pass
Hockey Draft Guide
Hockey Season Pass
2017 © NBC Sports Digital.
All Rights Reserved