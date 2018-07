Vernon Butler | Defensive Lineman | #92 Team: Carolina Panthers Age / DOB: (24) / 6/14/1994 Ht / Wt: 6'4' / 330 College: Louisiana Tech Drafted: 2016 / Rd. 1 (30) / CAR Contract: view contract details [x] 5/13/2016: Signed a four-year, $8.4 million contract. The deal contains $8 million guaranteed, including a $4.3 million signing bonus. 2018: $1.21 million, 2019: $1.6 million, 2020: Club Option, 2021: Free Agent Share: Tweet

Panthers DT Vernon Butler has been accused of assaulting a woman at a nightclub. The woman alleges that Butler threw ice at her face before pushing her out of the VIP section. She says she then fell down the stairs and that Butler pushed her a second time, bruising her face. The woman's attorney claims Butler was upset because his client had been rejecting Butler's advances on social media before again rejecting them at the club. The Panthers have said they are aware of the allegations. Source: Profootballtalk on NBCSports.com

According to Steve Reed of the Associated Press, Panthers DT Vernon Butler (knee) is on track to play against the Bills in Week 2. Butler missed the opener with a sprained knee but is practicing in full for Week 2. The 2016 first-rounder registered 13 tackles and 1.5 sacks over 228 defensive snaps last season. Source: Steve Reed on Twitter

Panthers DT Vernon Butler (knee) participated in Tuesday's practice. Butler suffered a sprained knee in the preseason opener. There was some concern about his availability for Week 1, but this practice puts him on track. DT Kyle Love (ankle) also practiced on Tuesday. Source: ESPN