Leonte Carroo | Wide Receiver | #88

According to the Miami Herald, the Dolphins are "not convinced" sophomore WR Leonte Carroo is ready to handle third receiver duties.

It's why they're still trying to re-sign free agent Kenny Stills despite his exorbitant asking price. Last year, the Dolphins' front office was so smitten with Carroo they traded a 2016 sixth-round pick in addition to third- and fourth-round picks this year to select Carroo at No. 86 overall. Carroo earned only 120 offensive snaps and made no impact on special teams.