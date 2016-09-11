Player Page

Leonte Carroo | Wide Receiver | #88

Team: Miami Dolphins
Age / DOB:  (23) / 1/24/1994
Ht / Wt:  6'1' / 217
College: Rutgers
Drafted: 2016 / Rd. 3 (86) / MIA
Contract: view contract details
According to the Miami Herald, the Dolphins are "not convinced" sophomore WR Leonte Carroo is ready to handle third receiver duties.
It's why they're still trying to re-sign free agent Kenny Stills despite his exorbitant asking price. Last year, the Dolphins' front office was so smitten with Carroo they traded a 2016 sixth-round pick in addition to third- and fourth-round picks this year to select Carroo at No. 86 overall. Carroo earned only 120 offensive snaps and made no impact on special teams. Mar 6 - 1:14 PM
Current Season Stats
YearReceivingRushingFumb.KO RetPunt Ret
YearTeamGRecYdsY/GAvg100+TDRushYdsY/GAvg100+TDLostYdsTDYdsTD
2016MIA143292.19.70100.0.00000000
Career Stats
YearReceivingRushingFumb.KO RetPunt Ret
YearTeamGRecYdsY/GAvg100+TDRushYdsY/GAvg100+TDLostYdsTDYdsTD
2016MIA143292.19.70100.0.00000000
Game Log
GameReceivingRushingFumb.KO RetPunt Ret
WeekDateOppRecYdsAvgTDRushYdsAvgTDLostYdsTDYdsTD
1Sep 11@SEA2147.0000.0000000
2Sep 18@NE00.0000.0000000
3Sep 25CLE00.0000.0000000
4Sep 29@CIN00.0000.0000000
5Oct 9TEN00.0000.0000000
6Oct 16PIT00.0000.0000000
7Oct 23BUF00.0000.0000000
9Nov 6NYJ00.0000.0000000
10Nov 13@LAC00.0000.0000000
11Nov 20@LAR00.0000.0000000
12Nov 27SF11515.0100.0000000
13Dec 4@BAL00.0000.0000000
14Dec 11ARZ00.0000.0000000
15Dec 17@NYJ00.0000.0000000
 

 