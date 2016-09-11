Welcome,
Click to close (or press Esc)
Player Results
Article Results
Player Page
Weather |
Roster
Jay Ajayi
(RB)
Thomas Duarte
(TE)
Dominique Jones
(TE)
Senorise Perry
(RB)
Ryan Tannehill
(QB)
Jordan Cameron
(TE)
Andrew Franks
(K)
Jarvis Landry
(WR)
Rashawn Scott
(WR)
Julius Thomas
(TE)
Leonte Carroo
(WR)
Jakeem Grant
(WR)
Matt Moore
(QB)
Dion Sims
(TE)
Damien Williams
(RB)
Brandon Doughty
(QB)
MarQueis Gray
(TE)
Chris Pantale
(TE)
Kenny Stills
(WR)
T.J. Yates
(QB)
Kenyan Drake
(RB)
Storm Johnson
(RB)
DeVante Parker
(WR)
Close
|
Full Depth Charts
Close
|
Weather data courtesy of Weather.com
Leonte Carroo | Wide Receiver | #88
Team:
Miami Dolphins
Age / DOB:
(
23
) / 1/24/1994
Ht / Wt:
6'1' / 217
College:
Rutgers
Drafted:
2016 / Rd. 3 (86) / MIA
Contract:
view contract details
[x]
5/24/2016: Signed a four-year, $3.1 million contract. The deal included a $700,388 signing bonus. 2017: $540,000, 2018: $630,000, 2019: $720,000, 2020: Free Agent
Share:
Tweet
Latest News
Recent News
According to the Miami Herald, the Dolphins are "not convinced" sophomore WR Leonte Carroo is ready to handle third receiver duties.
It's why they're still trying to re-sign free agent Kenny Stills despite his exorbitant asking price. Last year, the Dolphins' front office was so smitten with Carroo they traded a 2016 sixth-round pick in addition to third- and fourth-round picks this year to select Carroo at No. 86 overall. Carroo earned only 120 offensive snaps and made no impact on special teams.
Mar 6 - 1:14 PM
Source:
Miami Herald
Dolphins WR Leonte Carroo was a healthy scratch for the Wild Card round.
The No. 86 overall pick of the draft, Carroo was active 14 times as a rookie, but completely buried on the depth chart, catching all of three passes. It was a disappointing campaign for a player who seemed relatively polished coming out of Rutgers, though the 'Fins were top heavy at wideout. With Kenny Stills a threat to depart in free agency, Carroo could get a longer look as a sophomore. He's still just an end-of-bench stash in Dynasty leagues.
Jan 8 - 4:45 PM
Leonte Carroo had two catches for 14 yards in Week 1.
Carroo played in three-wide sets with DeVante Parker sidelined. He made his first career catch against Richard Sherman, but was otherwise a non-factor. Carroo will see limited snaps if Parker returns next week.
Sun, Sep 11, 2016 08:46:00 PM
Dolphins third-round WR Leonte Carroo could begin the season as a gameday inactive.
Carroo is locked into a roster spot, but he looks to be behind veteran Griff Whalen on the depth chart. With fellow rookie Jakeem Grant an important contributor on special teams, Carroo would likely be the odd man out on gameday. The rookie is extremely talented, but his path to redraft relevance is a long one.
Thu, Sep 1, 2016 11:51:00 AM
Source:
Miami Herald
Dolphins not sold on Carroo for 3rd WR job
Mar 6 - 1:14 PM
Leonte Carroo healthy scratch for WC round
Jan 8 - 4:45 PM
Leonte Carroo makes first career catch
Sun, Sep 11, 2016 08:46:00 PM
Carroo could open season as gameday inactive
Thu, Sep 1, 2016 11:51:00 AM
More Leonte Carroo Player News
Highest Searched Players
over the last 7 days
1
A. Peterson
MIN
(3261)
2
K. Cousins
WAS
(2806)
3
T. Romo
DAL
(2793)
4
J. Charles
FA
(2469)
5
M. Glennon
TB
(2324)
6
B. Cooks
NO
(2270)
7
C. Kaepernick
FA
(2048)
8
K. Williams
PIT
(2031)
9
A. Jeffery
CHI
(1931)
10
B. Marshall
FA
(1799)
Player Page
Recent News
Related News
Team News
Career Stats
Depth Charts
Game Log
Miami Dolphins Tickets
Current Season Stats
Year
Receiving
Rushing
Fumb.
KO Ret
Punt Ret
Year
Team
G
Rec
Yds
Y/G
Avg
100+
TD
Rush
Yds
Y/G
Avg
100+
TD
Lost
Yds
TD
Yds
TD
2016
MIA
14
3
29
2.1
9.7
0
1
0
0
.0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
Career Stats
Year
Receiving
Rushing
Fumb.
KO Ret
Punt Ret
Year
Team
G
Rec
Yds
Y/G
Avg
100+
TD
Rush
Yds
Y/G
Avg
100+
TD
Lost
Yds
TD
Yds
TD
2016
MIA
14
3
29
2.1
9.7
0
1
0
0
.0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
Game Log
Game
Receiving
Rushing
Fumb.
KO Ret
Punt Ret
Week
Date
Opp
Rec
Yds
Avg
TD
Rush
Yds
Avg
TD
Lost
Yds
TD
Yds
TD
1
Sep 11
@SEA
2
14
7.0
0
0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
2
Sep 18
@NE
0
0
.0
0
0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
3
Sep 25
CLE
0
0
.0
0
0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
4
Sep 29
@CIN
0
0
.0
0
0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
5
Oct 9
TEN
0
0
.0
0
0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
6
Oct 16
PIT
0
0
.0
0
0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
7
Oct 23
BUF
0
0
.0
0
0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
9
Nov 6
NYJ
0
0
.0
0
0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
10
Nov 13
@LAC
0
0
.0
0
0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
11
Nov 20
@LAR
0
0
.0
0
0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
12
Nov 27
SF
1
15
15.0
1
0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
13
Dec 4
@BAL
0
0
.0
0
0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
14
Dec 11
ARZ
0
0
.0
0
0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
15
Dec 17
@NYJ
0
0
.0
0
0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
Depth Charts
Skill Players
Pos
Role
Name
QB
1
Ryan Tannehill
2
Matt Moore
3
Brandon Doughty
RB
1
Jay Ajayi
2
Damien Williams
3
Kenyan Drake
4
Storm Johnson
5
Senorise Perry
GLB
1
Jay Ajayi
2
Damien Williams
3RB
1
Jay Ajayi
2
Damien Williams
WR1
1
Jarvis Landry
2
Jakeem Grant
WR2
1
DeVante Parker
2
Leonte Carroo
3
Rashawn Scott
WR3
1
Leonte Carroo
TE
1
Julius Thomas
2
MarQueis Gray
3
Dominique Jones
4
Thomas Duarte
5
Chris Pantale
LT
1
Laremy Tunsil
2
Terry Poole
LG
1
Anthony Steen
2
Jake Brendel
C
1
Mike Pouncey
RG
1
Kraig Urbik
2
Jesse Davis
RT
1
Ja'Wuan James
2
Sam Young
K
1
Andrew Franks
Headlines
Best Free Agent Destinations
Mar 6
Raymond Summerlin examines the best fantasy landing spots for the top free agents.
More NFL Columns
»
Best Free Agent Destinations
Mar 6
»
2017 NFL Free Agent List
Mar 6
»
NFL Transactions Tracker
Mar 6
»
Updated Free Agent Top 100
Mar 5
»
NFL's Best Coaches 2017
Mar 1
»
Tag-a-palooza
Feb 28
»
Top 100 NFL Free Agents
Feb 27
»
What’s Next for Romo?
Feb 22
NFL Headlines
»
Dolphins not sold on Carroo for 3rd WR job
»
Titans now viewed as frontrunner for Cooks?
»
NFL Network 3-way trade rumor was fake news?
»
Bears fully expected to release Eddie Royal
»
Redskins, McCloughan 'headed to a divorce'
»
Vikings WLB Greenway retires after 11 seasons
»
Bears tell FA Brian Hoyer they want him back
»
Jags floated as possible Romo landing spot
»
Panthers to pursue free agent LT Matt Kalil
»
Redskins believe they can win with Colt McCoy
»
Report: 49ers have interest in Mike Glennon
»
Bucs sign DE Gholston to 5-year, $27.5M deal
