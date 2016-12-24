Welcome,
Click to close (or press Esc)
Player Results
Article Results
Yahoo! Games
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Baseball
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Basketball
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Hockey
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Football
Player Page
Weather |
Roster
Mario Alford
(WR)
Josh Gordon
(WR)
Kevin Hogan
(QB)
Josh McCown
(QB)
Jordan Payton
(WR)
George Atkinson III
(RB)
Robert Griffin III
(QB)
Darius Jackson
(RB)
Patrick Murray
(K)
Terrelle Pryor
(WR)
Gary Barnidge
(TE)
Rannell Hall
(WR)
Duke Johnson
(RB)
Rajion Neal
(RB)
Randall Telfer
(TE)
Corey Coleman
(WR)
Andrew Hawkins
(WR)
Cody Kessler
(QB)
Cody Parkey
(K)
Dan Vitale
(RB)
Isaiah Crowell
(RB)
Rashard Higgins
(WR)
Ricardo Louis
(WR)
Dennis Parks
(WR)
Glenn Winston
(RB)
Seth DeValve
(TE)
Close
|
Full Depth Charts
Close
|
Weather data courtesy of Weather.com
Corey Coleman | Wide Receiver | #19
Team:
Cleveland Browns
Age / DOB:
(
22
) / 7/6/1994
Ht / Wt:
5'11' / 185
College:
Baylor
Drafted:
2016 / Rd. 1 (15) / CLE
Contract:
view contract details
[x]
5/13/2016: Signed a four-year, $11.654 million contract. The deal includes a $6.676 million signing bonus. 2016: $450,000, 2017: $979,773, 2018: $1.5 million, 2019: $2 million, 2020: Club Option, 2021: Free Agent
Share:
Tweet
Latest News
Recent News
Browns WR Corey Coleman's agent has issued a vague denial about an unknown incident.
Coleman's agent appears to be trying to get out in front of a story that's yet to break. "Unfortunately Corey Coleman's name has surfaced in a police report concerning an incident that occurred in the lobby of the apartment complex in which he lives," his agent said. "Corey, while aware of the incident, denies the allegations that have been made and looks forward to clearing his name." Stay tuned.
Jan 5 - 1:59 PM
Source:
Adam Schefter on Twitter
Corey Coleman caught 5-of-9 targets for 40 yards in the Browns' Week 17 loss to the Steelers.
It was a rough rookie year for the No. 15 overall pick in the draft. Coleman got off to a hot start, hanging 2-69 and 5-104-2 line in Weeks 1 and 2, but he broke his hand in practice ahead of Week 3 and missed the next six weeks. He was never able to overcome it as the Browns cycled through quarterbacks and Terrelle Pryor emerged as the No. 1 wideout. Coleman caught 33-of-63 targets for 413 yards and three touchdowns on the year. He's a decent buy-low candidate in Dynasty. Coleman was drawing some loose Odell Beckham comparisons coming out of Baylor. If Pryor leaves as a free agent, Coleman will be the locked-in No. 1. Cleveland should also land a new quarterback.
Jan 1 - 7:44 PM
Corey Coleman caught 2-of-5 targets for 15 yards in the Browns' Week 16 win over the Chargers.
Coleman has come within inches of a few big plays this year, but he hasn't been able to finish. He remains a high-upside hold in Dynasty leagues.
Sat, Dec 24, 2016 04:48:00 PM
Corey Coleman caught 3-of-4 targets for 24 yards in the Browns' Week 15 loss to the Bills.
Coleman has six catches for 50 yards in two games since Robert Griffin III's return. The rookie wideout probably isn't going to find any rhythm with RGIII trying to re-learn how to play quarterback. It's become "wait till next year" with the No. 15 overall pick.
Sun, Dec 18, 2016 06:40:00 PM
Coleman's agent issues denial about incident
Jan 5 - 1:59 PM
Corey Coleman goes 5-40 in Week 17 finale
Jan 1 - 7:44 PM
Corey Coleman goes 2-15 against Chargers
Sat, Dec 24, 2016 04:48:00 PM
Corey Coleman goes for 20 yards versus Bills
Sun, Dec 18, 2016 06:40:00 PM
More Corey Coleman Player News
Highest Searched Players
over the last 7 days
1
D. Johnson
ARZ
(3777)
2
S. Ware
KC
(3744)
3
L. Miller
HOU
(3727)
4
R. Cobb
GB
(3584)
5
J. Ajayi
MIA
(3472)
6
T. Rawls
SEA
(3333)
7
R. Tannehill
MIA
(3120)
8
J. Jones
ATL
(3104)
9
T. Taylor
BUF
(2925)
10
T. Riddick
DET
(2921)
Player Page
Recent News
Related News
Team News
Career Stats
Depth Charts
Game Log
Cleveland Browns Tickets
Current Season Stats
Year
Receiving
Rushing
Fumb.
KO Ret
Punt Ret
Year
Team
G
Rec
Yds
Y/G
Avg
100+
TD
Rush
Yds
Y/G
Avg
100+
TD
Lost
Yds
TD
Yds
TD
2016
CLE
10
33
413
41.3
12.5
1
3
2
10
1.0
5.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
Career Stats
Year
Receiving
Rushing
Fumb.
KO Ret
Punt Ret
Year
Team
G
Rec
Yds
Y/G
Avg
100+
TD
Rush
Yds
Y/G
Avg
100+
TD
Lost
Yds
TD
Yds
TD
2016
CLE
10
33
413
41.3
12.5
1
3
2
10
1.0
5.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
Game Log
Game
Receiving
Rushing
Fumb.
KO Ret
Punt Ret
Week
Date
Opp
Rec
Yds
Avg
TD
Rush
Yds
Avg
TD
Lost
Yds
TD
Yds
TD
1
Sep 11
@PHI
2
69
34.5
0
0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
2
Sep 18
BAL
5
104
20.8
2
0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
9
Nov 6
DAL
3
41
13.7
0
0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
10
Nov 10
@BAL
3
17
5.7
0
0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
11
Nov 20
PIT
4
39
9.8
0
0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
12
Nov 27
NYG
3
38
12.7
1
0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
14
Dec 11
CIN
3
26
8.7
0
1
1
1.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
15
Dec 18
@BUF
3
24
8.0
0
0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
16
Dec 24
SD
2
15
7.5
0
0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
17
Jan 1
@PIT
5
40
8.0
0
1
9
9.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
Depth Charts
Skill Players
Pos
Role
Name
QB
1
Robert Griffin III
2
Cody Kessler
3
Josh McCown
4
Kevin Hogan
RB
1
Isaiah Crowell
2
Duke Johnson
3
George Atkinson III
4
Darius Jackson
GLB
1
Isaiah Crowell
2
Duke Johnson
3RB
1
Duke Johnson
2
Isaiah Crowell
WR1
1
Corey Coleman
2
Andrew Hawkins
3
Ricardo Louis
WR2
1
Terrelle Pryor
Sidelined
Impending free agent Terrelle Pryor told his agents that he wants to remain in Cleveland.
"Despite the 1-15 record, I’m not worried about that," said Pryor. "I love this place. I love Cleveland. I love the fans here. It’s amazing." It's not the first time Pryor has professed his love for Cleveland, though he should draw interest from plenty of teams on the open market. Pryor's transition to wide receiver has gone swimmingly. He collected over 1,000 yards this year despite playing the final month with a finger injury. Regardless of where he ends up signing, Pryor should be a mid-round pick in fantasy drafts next summer.
Jan 3
2
Rashard Higgins
3
Jordan Payton
Suspended
NFL suspended Browns WR Jordan Payton four games for violating the league's performance-enhancing drugs policy.
It'll end Payton's season. A fifth-round pick out of UCLA, Payton earned only 30 snaps on offense while wallowing behind Terrelle Pryor, Corey Coleman, Andrew Hawkins, Ricardo Louis, and Rashard Higgins on the Browns' wide receiver depth chart. Payton may be hard pressed to make the Browns' 2017 roster, but he will be given every opportunity in next year's training camp.
Dec 9
WR3
1
Andrew Hawkins
TE
1
Gary Barnidge
2
Randall Telfer
Sidelined
Browns placed TE Randall Telfer (foot) on the active/NFI list.
Telfer will miss the majority of 2015 with his Lisfranc injury. The Browns haven't ruled out a late-season return for the sixth-round rookie.
Jul 22
3
Seth DeValve
LT
1
Joe Thomas
LG
1
Spencer Drango
2
Alvin Bailey
C
1
Cameron Erving
2
Gabe Ikard
RG
1
Zach Sterup
RT
1
Austin Pasztor
2
Shon Coleman
K
1
Cody Parkey
Headlines
The Coaching Carousel: NFC
Jan 5
Raymond Summerlin looks into every coaching rumor and runs down the organizational structure of every team in the NFC.
More NFL Columns
»
The Coaching Carousel: NFC
Jan 5
»
Complete Playoff Ranks
Jan 5
»
Dose: Raiders Rolling Cook
Jan 5
»
Week 17 AFC Targets/Touches
Jan 4
»
The Coaching Carousel: AFC
Jan 4
»
Final 2016 Power Rankings
Jan 4
»
Wildcard Round Rankings
Jan 4
»
Dose: Ugly Matchup in H-Town
Jan 4
NFL Headlines
»
Coleman's agent issues denial about incident
»
Giants want to be physical with Ty Montgomery
»
Jaylon Smith expected to return for OTAs
»
Eagles won't let DeFilippo talk with Jets
»
Jeremy Hill will be a 'backup' next season?
»
GM: Brandon Marshall 'still very good player'
»
Martellus Bennett 'loves it' in New England
»
Redskins move on from struggling DC Joe Barry
»
Russell Wilson may shed knee brace this week
»
Jets GM likes Hackenberg 'as a prospect'
»
Cobb 'good day' Wed, will practice again Thu
»
Joseph: Byron Maxwell (ankle) 'day to day'
NFL Links
»
How To Transition From DFS NFL to NBA
»
Play $1 NFL Dive, get free entry to $3k contest!
»
Daily Fantasy Section
»
FanDuel MLB Premium Content
»
NFL Depth Charts
»
Rotoworld Fantasy Football Season Pass
»
Week 15: Watch Rotoworld's DFS Pick Six
»
Do your own mock draft
»
FanDuel $5 Million WFFC Event Recap
»
FREE FanDuel contest w/ $200 in prizes!
