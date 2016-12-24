Player Page

Corey Coleman | Wide Receiver | #19

Team: Cleveland Browns
Age / DOB:  (22) / 7/6/1994
Ht / Wt:  5'11' / 185
College: Baylor
Drafted: 2016 / Rd. 1 (15) / CLE
Contract: view contract details
Browns WR Corey Coleman's agent has issued a vague denial about an unknown incident.
Coleman's agent appears to be trying to get out in front of a story that's yet to break. "Unfortunately Corey Coleman's name has surfaced in a police report concerning an incident that occurred in the lobby of the apartment complex in which he lives," his agent said. "Corey, while aware of the incident, denies the allegations that have been made and looks forward to clearing his name." Stay tuned. Jan 5 - 1:59 PM
Source: Adam Schefter on Twitter
Current Season Stats
YearReceivingRushingFumb.KO RetPunt Ret
YearTeamGRecYdsY/GAvg100+TDRushYdsY/GAvg100+TDLostYdsTDYdsTD
2016CLE103341341.312.5132101.05.00000000
Career Stats
YearReceivingRushingFumb.KO RetPunt Ret
YearTeamGRecYdsY/GAvg100+TDRushYdsY/GAvg100+TDLostYdsTDYdsTD
2016CLE103341341.312.5132101.05.00000000
Game Log
GameReceivingRushingFumb.KO RetPunt Ret
WeekDateOppRecYdsAvgTDRushYdsAvgTDLostYdsTDYdsTD
1Sep 11@PHI26934.5000.0000000
2Sep 18BAL510420.8200.0000000
9Nov 6DAL34113.7000.0000000
10Nov 10@BAL3175.7000.0000000
11Nov 20PIT4399.8000.0000000
12Nov 27NYG33812.7100.0000000
14Dec 11CIN3268.70111.0000000
15Dec 18@BUF3248.0000.0000000
16Dec 24SD2157.5000.0000000
17Jan 1@PIT5408.00199.0000000

Depth Charts

Skill Players
PosRoleName
QB1Robert Griffin III
2Cody Kessler
3Josh McCown
4Kevin Hogan
RB1Isaiah Crowell
2Duke Johnson
3George Atkinson III
4Darius Jackson
GLB1Isaiah Crowell
2Duke Johnson
3RB1Duke Johnson
2Isaiah Crowell
WR11Corey Coleman
2Andrew Hawkins
3Ricardo Louis
WR21Terrelle Pryor
2Rashard Higgins
3Jordan Payton
WR31Andrew Hawkins
TE1Gary Barnidge
2Randall Telfer
3Seth DeValve
LT1Joe Thomas
LG1Spencer Drango
2Alvin Bailey
C1Cameron Erving
2Gabe Ikard
RG1Zach Sterup
RT1Austin Pasztor
2Shon Coleman
K1Cody Parkey
 

 