Corey Coleman | Wide Receiver | #19

Sidelined

Impending free agent Terrelle Pryor told his agents that he wants to remain in Cleveland.

"Despite the 1-15 record, I’m not worried about that," said Pryor. "I love this place. I love Cleveland. I love the fans here. It’s amazing." It's not the first time Pryor has professed his love for Cleveland, though he should draw interest from plenty of teams on the open market. Pryor's transition to wide receiver has gone swimmingly. He collected over 1,000 yards this year despite playing the final month with a finger injury. Regardless of where he ends up signing, Pryor should be a mid-round pick in fantasy drafts next summer.