Player Page

Weather | Roster

Alex Collins | Running Back | #36

Team: Unsigned Free Agent
Age / DOB:  (23) / 8/26/1994
Ht / Wt:  5'10' / 210
College: Arkansas
Drafted: 2016 / Rd. 5 (171) / SEA
Contract: view contract details
Share: 

Latest News

Recent News

Seahawks waived RB Alex Collins.
The 2016 fifth-rounder could not carve out a role in a wide-open backfield, getting passed by seventh-rounder Chris Carson. Collins generated just 89 yards on 22 preseason carries (4.00 YPC). He graded out as a poor athlete by NFL running back standards, and his Seahawks tape ended up matching his measurables. Sep 2 - 1:14 PM
Source: Tom Pelissero on Twitter
More Alex Collins Player News

Highest Searched Players over the last 7 days


Career Stats
YearRushingReceivingFumb.KO RetPunt Ret
YearTeamGRushYdsY/GAvg100+TDRecYdsY/GAvg100+TDLostYdsTDYdsTD
2016SEA113112511.44.00111847.67.60010000
Alex Collins's 2017 Draft Rank and Projections
View Alex Collins's 2017 Draft Rank and Projections. View Alex Collins's complete fantasy player profile, which has..

  • - Complete stat projections
  • - Outlooks
  • - Tiered rankings
  • - Fantasy point values
  • -

Go to Alex Collins's player profile.
Game Log
GameRushingReceivingFumb.KO RetPunt Ret
WeekDateOppRushYdsAvgTDRecYdsAvgTDLostYdsTDYdsTD
2Sep 18@LAR20.0000.0000000
3Sep 25SF4123.002199.5000000
4Oct 2@NYJ111.0000.0000000
6Oct 16ATL122.01199.0000000
7Oct 23@ARZ122.0000.0000000
9Nov 7BUF00.0000.0000000
10Nov 13@NE122.0000.0000000
12Nov 27@TB00.0000.0000000
14Dec 11@GB7233.3033311.0010000
16Dec 24ARZ7284.004194.8000000
17Jan 1@SF7557.90144.0000000

Depth Charts

Skill Players
PosRoleName
QB1Robert Griffin III
2Colin Kaepernick
3Phillip Sims
4Josh Freeman
5Matt Barkley
6Ryan Lindley
7Brock Osweiler
8G.J. Kinne
9Matt McGloin
10Johnny Manziel
11Jerrod Johnson
12Aaron Murray
13Dylan Thompson
14Charlie Whitehurst
15Brandon Doughty
16Joe Callahan
17Brad Kaaya
18Joe Webb
19Josh Johnson
20Brandon Weeden
21Nate Sudfeld
22Thad Lewis
23Seth Lobato
24Brad Sorensen
25Tim Tebow
26Ryan Williams
27Bryan Bennett
28Matt Blanchard
29Dan LeFevour
30Austin Trainor
31McLeod Bethel-Thompson
32Pat Devlin
33Alek Torgersen
34Ryan Nassib
35Keith Wenning
36Trevor Knight
37Jerry Lovelocke
38Chandler Harnish
39Chase Rettig
40Dane Evans
41Joe Licata
42Marquise Williams
43Max Wittek
44Sefo Liufau
45Phillip Walker
46Taysom Hill
47Tyler Ferguson
48David Olson
49R.J. Archer
50Cody Fajardo
51Shane Carden
52Griffin Neal
53Garrett Gilbert
54David Fales
55Zach Mettenberger
56Sean Renfree
57Dalyn Williams
58Eli Jenkins
59Wes Lunt
60Jake Waters
RB1James Starks
2Joseph Randle
3Chris Johnson
4Rashad Jennings
5Joique Bell
6Dominique Williams
7Tim Hightower
8Toby Gerhart
9Khiry Robinson
10Fitzgerald Toussaint
11Aaron Green
12LaMichael James
13Alonzo Harris
14Karlos Williams
15Brandon Burks
16Khalfani Muhammad
17Terrell Newby
18Jahad Thomas
19Brandon Ross
20Cedric O'Neal
21Bronson Hill
22Jeremy McNichols
23Devine Redding
24Josh Harris
25Matt Jones
26Darrin Reaves
27Anthony Dixon
28Zac Stacy
29Josh Ferguson
30Jordan Johnson
31Bobby Rainey
32Ronnie Hillman
33Stevan Ridley
34Brandon Wilds
35Glenn Winston
36Akeem Judd
37B.J. Daniels
38DuJuan Harris
39Matt Asiata
40Isaiah Pead
41Dan Herron
42Jerome Smith
43George Atkinson III
44Jahwan Edwards
45Ross Scheuerman
46Kenneth Harper
47Jawon Chisholm
48Zac Brooks
49Brandon Brown-Dukes
50Jalen Simmons
51Alex Collins
52Michael Dyer
53Jeremy Stewart
54Keshawn Hill
55LaVance Taylor
GLB1Rashad Jennings
2Tim Hightower
3Chris Johnson
4Toby Gerhart
3RB1Joseph Randle
2Fitzgerald Toussaint
3James Starks
4Rashad Jennings
FB1Austin Johnson
2Joe Don Duncan
3Andrew Bonnet
4Ryan Mueller
5Henry Hynoski
6James Casey
7Darrel Young
8Erik Lorig
9Will Johnson
10Emil Igwenagu
11Jorvorskie Lane
12Lorenzo Taliaferro
13Brandon Cottom
14Paul Lasike
15Blake Renaud
16Devon Johnson
17Quayvon Hicks
18Alstevis Squirewell
19Sam Rogers
20Freddie Stevenson
21Tyler McCloskey
22Anthony Firkser
23Joe Bacci
24Kiero Small
25J.C. Copeland
26Joey Iosefa
27Zach Boren
28John Conner
29Brad Smelley
30Patrick Skov
31Soma Vainuku
32Jordan Campbell
33Juwan Thompson
34Glenn Gronkowski
35Will Ratelle
36Tyler Renew
37Chris Swain
38Nikita Whitlock
39Trey Millard
40Sam Bergen
41Zach Laskey
42John Robinson-Woodgett
43Malcolm Johnson
44Sione Houma
45Algernon Brown
WR11Anquan Boldin
2Greg Jennings
3Marques Colston
4Jeremy Kerley
5Keith Mumphery
6Marcus Easley
7Jerome Simpson
8Josh Morgan
9Tyler Davis
10Hakeem Nicks
11Jacoby Ford
12Preston Parker
13Douglas McNeil
14Stevie Johnson
15Eddie Royal
16Tanner Gentry
17Greg Little
18Kris Durham
19Corey Fuller
20Dwayne Bowe
21James Jones
22Mario Alford
23Kyle Prater
24Keenan Reynolds
25Miles Austin
26Kain Colter
27DeAndre Reaves
28Greg Salas
29Josh Huff
30Maurice Harris
31Dres Anderson
32Ben Edwards
33Carlton Mitchell
34Nick Harwell
35Armon Binns
36Reggie Dunn
37Mitch Mathews
38Jared Dangerfield
39Tevaun Smith
40Joshua Stangby
41Ricky Collins
42Isaac Fruechte
43Zach D'Orazio
44Kenzel Doe
45Keyarris Garrett
46Jaxon Shipley
47Robert Davis
48Travin Dural
49Malcolm Lewis
50Nate Washington
51Damian Williams
52Marquess Wilson
53Josh Lenz
54Eric Rogers
55Damaris Johnson
56Dezmin Lewis
57Robert Herron
58Shaq Evans
59Kevin Norwood
60Solomon Patton
61Jonathan Krause
62David Moore
63Cobi Hamilton
64Jaydon Mickens
65Michael Rector
66Kenny Cook
67Tevin Reese
68Issac Blakeney
69David Porter
70L'Damian Washington
71Ryan Spadola
72Corey Washington
73Duke Williams
74Travis Labhart
75Devin Street
76Jarrett Boykin
77Lance Lewis
78Joseph Anderson
79Josh Stewart
80Marlon Moore
81Louis Murphy
82Shaq Hill
83Travis Rudolph
84Tyler Murphy
85Marquez Clark
86Josh Harper
87Rasheed Bailey
88Donatella Luckett
89Chandler Worthy
90Darius Jennings
91Dennis Parks
92Quinshad Davis
93Rashaun Simonise
94Reece Horn
95Ishmael Zamora
96Tyler McDonald
97Ezell Ruffin
98DaVaris Daniels
99Jeff Beathard
100Javontee Herndon
101Zach Pascal
102Aaron Dobson
WR21Roddy White
2Brian Hartline
3Ace Sanders
4Chris Givens
5Marcus Thigpen
6Riley Cooper
7Denarius Moore
8Ryan Whalen
9Joe Morgan
10Jacoby Jones
11Nathan Palmer
12Chris Harper
13Victor Cruz
14Donteea Dye
15Austin Pettis
16Ryan Broyles
17A.J. Jenkins
18Emory Blake
19Kevin Smith
20Dorial Green-Beckham
21R.J. Harris
22Bobo Wilson
23K.J. Brent
24Onterio McCalebb
25Shakim Phillips
26Andre Debose
27DeVier Posey
28Mike Brown
29Tandon Doss
30Eric Weems
31Tre McBride
32Marcus Leak
33Jimmie Hunt
34Devon Wylie
35Jay Lee
36Mike Williams
37Keshawn Martin
38Rashad Ross
39Keon Hatcher
40Frankie Hammond
41Devante Davis
42Amir Carlisle
43Michael Preston
44Phil Bates
45Milton Williams III
46Mose Frazier
47Darius Powe
48Noel Thomas
49Malachi Dupre
50Jerome Lane
51Isiah Ferguson
52Daniel Rodriguez
53A.J. Cruz
54James Butler
55Anthony Dable
56Myles White
57Kadron Boone
58Ryan Lankford
59T.J. Graham
60Clyde Gates
61Drew Morgan
62Brandon Reilly
63Justin Hardee
64Andy Jones
65Paul Turner
66Jake Kumerow
67Reggie Bell
68Jeremy Ross
69Marcus Harris
70Tom Nelson
71Leonard Hankerson
72James Quick
73Juron Criner
74Stephen Hill
75Saalim Hakim
76Griff Whalen
77Kashif Moore
78Josh Boyce
79DeMarcus Ayers
80Paul McRoberts
81Michael Bennett
82Paul Browning
83Austin Willis
84Andre Davis
85Demetrius Wilson
86Josh Reese
87DiAndre Campbell
88Trevor Harman
89Josh Magee
90David Glidden
91Durron Neal
92Kalif Raymond
93Kieran Duncan
94Jarvis Turner
95T.J. Thorpe
96Trindon Holliday
97Chris King
98Isaac Whitney
99Tim Patrick
100Marcus Kemp
101Moritz Bohringer
102Reggie Diggs
103Levi Norwood
104Ed Williams
105Danny Anthrop
106Marken Michel
107Christion Jones
WR31Marques Colston
2Jeremy Kerley
3Chris Givens
4Riley Cooper
TE1Gary Barnidge
2Owen Daniels
3Scott Chandler
4Craig Stevens
5Ladarius Green
6Tony Moeaki
7Zach Sudfeld
8Brandon Bostick
9Dante Rosario
10Kyle Miller
11Andrew Quarless
12Matt Spaeth
13Blake Annen
14Will Tye
15Scott Simonson
16Mickey Shuler
17Jace Amaro
18Michael Cooper
19Cole Wick
20Beau Gardner
21Nic Jacobs
22Dominique Jones
23Gavin Escobar
24Chase Ford
25Bruce Miller
26Nick Kasa
27Chase Dixon
28Evan Baylis
29Marcus Lucas
30John Phillips
31Richard Gordon
32Matt Lengel
33Aaron Peck
34Eric Wallace
35Beau Sandland
36Chase Coffman
37Casey Pierce
38Mike McFarland
39Gabe Holmes
40Rob Blanchflower
41Jacob Maxwell
42Asante Cleveland
43Anthony Denham
44D.J. Williams
45Cooper Helfet
46Mason Schreck
47Mo Alie-Cox
48Larry Donnell
49Rashaun Allen
50Justice Cunningham
51Cameron Clear
52David Paulson
53Steve Maneri
54Gerell Robinson
55Brandon Barden
56Kevin Greene
57Jake Stoneburner
58Chris Gragg
59Robert Tonyan Jr.
60Ryan Taylor
61Konrad Reuland
62Brett Brackett
63Michael Egnew
64Jake Murphy
65Jerome Cunningham
66Rory Anderson
67John Peters
68Tevin Westbrook
69Adrien Robinson
70Jake McGee
71Jay Rome
72Kivon Cartwright
73Braxton Deaver
74M.J. McFarland
75Clayton Echard
76Taylor McNamara
77Jason Croom
78Gannon Sinclair
79Jack Tabb
80Arthur Lynch
81Keith Towbridge
82Rob Housler
83Adam Zaruba
84Orson Charles
85Austin Traylor
86Dan Light
87Jordan Thompson
LT1Terry Poole
2Cyrus Kouandjio
3Emmett Cleary
4Tyson Chandler
5Jordan Rigsbee
6King Dunlap
7Eugene Monroe
8Charles Brown
9Cameron Bradfield
10Reid Fragel
11Michael Bowie
12Carter Bykowski
13Kevin Graf
14Blaine Clausell
15Rob Crisp
16Avery Young
17Justin Senior
18Javarius Leamon
19Khalif Barnes
20Takoby Cofield
21Jason Fox
22Micah Hatchie
23Kyle Roberts
24Michael Oher
25Robert Myers
26Wil Freeman
27Vince Kowalski
28David Hedelin
29Taylor Fallin
30John Weidenaar
31Victor Salako
32Jake Rodgers
33Dieugot Joseph
34Collin Buchanan
35Cody Booth
36Justin Renfrow
37David Foucault
38Steven Moore
39Larson Graham
40Andrew Wylie
41Andrew McDonald
42Lars Hanson
43Garry Williams
44Roubbens Joseph
45John Kling
46Tyrus Thompson
47Jordan Swindle
48Jerry Ugokwe
49Tyler Catalina
LG1Ben Grubbs
2Chad Slade
3Zac Kerin
4Jarell Broxton
5Cyril Richardson
6Jake Simonich
7Mackenzy Bernadeau
8Sam Brenner
9Jordan Simmons
10Dallas Thomas
11Oni Omoile
12Isaiah Williams
13John Fullington
14Ben Heenan
15Antoine Everett
16Sebastian Tretola
17Orlando Franklin
18David Arkin
19Edawn Coughman
20Ryan Seymour
21Cameron Jefferson
22Jeff Adams
23Adrian Bellard
24Tanner Hawkinson
25Josh Allen
26Ronald Patrick
27Brian Folkerts
28Matthew Masifilo
29Lene Maiava
30Jamison Lalk
31Al Bond
32Cameron Hunt
33Ben Braden
34Kitt O'Brien
35Darren Keyton
36Jake Bernstein
37Collin Rahrig
38Vi Teofilo
39Aaron Neary
40Alex Cooper
41Garrick Mayweather
42Michael Liedtke
43Nila Kasitati
44Geoff Gray
45Freddie Tagaloa
46Greg Pyke
47Richard Levy
48Pearce Slater
C1Nick Mangold
2Jeremy Zuttah
3Jack Allen
4Khaled Holmes
5Manuel Ramirez
6Julian Vandervelde
7Mitchell Bell
8Gino Gradkowski
9Leo Koloamatangi
10Marcus Henry
11Jacob Flores
12Fernando Velasco
13Jacques McClendon
14Tim Barnes
15Drew Nowak
16Garth Gerhart
17Travis Averill
18Barrett Jones
19Dalton Freeman
20Patrick Lewis
21Demetrius Rhaney
22Josh Andrews
23Karim Barton
24Gabe Ikard
25Ben Clarke
26Brian De La Puente
27Mark Spelman
28J.J. Dielman
29Braxston Cave
30Robert Kugler
31Quinton Schooley
32Taylor Boggs
33James Stone
34Lucas Crowley
35Reese Dismukes
36Dillon Farrell
37Ben Gottschalk
38Erik Austell
39Tyler Orlosky
RG1Louis Vasquez
2Todd Herremans
3Garrett Gilkey
4Cyril Lemon
5Geoff Schwartz
6Andrew Tiller
7Robert Myers
8T.J. Clemmings
9Craig Watts
10Darrion Weems
11Mike Matthews
12John Greco
13Kraig Urbik
14Paul Fanaika
15Chris Scott
16Hugh Thornton
17Jared Smith
18Michael Schofield
19Josh Walker
20Tre' Jackson
21Josue Matias
22Leon Brown
23Willie Beavers
24Jason King
25Chase Farris
26Kristjan Sokoli
27Jarrod Pughsley
28Alvin Bailey
29Adam Replogle
30Will Pericak
31Antoine McClain
32David Quessenberry
33Ryker Mathews
34Boston Stiverson
35Terran Vaughn
36Donovan Williams
37Jessamen Dunker
38Tony Hills
39Mitchell Kirsch
40Tyler Johnstone
41Kareem Are
42Kyle Kalis
43Shahbaz Ahmed
44Trip Thurman
45Ruben Carter
46Jarvis Harrison
47Matt Rotheram
48Chris Muller
49Chris Barker
50Thomas Evans
51Mike McQueen
52Cameron Hunt
RT1J'Marcus Webb
2Ian Silberman
3Korren Kirven
4Jah Reid
5Tyler Marz
6Erik Pears
7Tayo Fabuluje
8Eric Winston
9William Poehls
10Sebastian Vollmer
11Mitchell Van Dyk
12Adrian Bellard
13Nick Ritcher
14Patrick Miller
15Norman Price
16Darryl Baldwin
17Isiah Cage
18De'Ondre Wesley
19Zeth Ramsay
20Justin Murray
21Kevin Bowen
22Josh James
23Ryan Mack
24Torian White
25Brad Seaton
26Lamar Holmes
27Michael Williams
28Luke Marquardt
29Martin Wallace
30Colin Kelly
31Pierce Burton
32Kona Schwenke
33Andrew Lauderdale
34Jonah Pirsig
35Keavon Milton
36Laurence Gibson
37Andreas Knappe
K1Jake Elliott
2Josh Brown
3Nick Novak
4Dan Carpenter
5Patrick Murray
6Mike Meyer
7Cody Parkey
8Ross Martin
9Andrew Furney
10Justin Manton
11Corey Acosta
12Marshall Morgan
13John Lunsford
14Nick Rose
15Marshall Koehn
16Roberto Aguayo
17Carey Spear
18Billy Cundiff
19Jaden Oberkrom
20Shayne Graham
21Mike Nugent
22Shaun Suisham
23Brandon Bogotay
24Jordan Gay
25Zach Hocker
26Kyle Brindza
27Taylor Bertolet
28Brad Craddock
29Devon Bell
30Andy Phillips
31Brett Maher
32Tom Obarski
33Jonathan Brown
34Ty Long
 

 