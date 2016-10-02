Welcome,
Click to close (or press Esc)
Player Results
Article Results
Player Page
Weather |
Roster
Derek Carr
(QB)
Andre Holmes
(WR)
Taiwan Jones
(RB)
Jalen Richard
(RB)
Lee Smith
(TE)
Connor Cook
(QB)
Gabe Holmes
(TE)
Matt McGloin
(QB)
Mychal Rivera
(TE)
Clive Walford
(TE)
Amari Cooper
(WR)
Johnny Holton
(WR)
Latavius Murray
(RB)
Seth Roberts
(WR)
DeAndre Washington
(RB)
Michael Crabtree
(WR)
Sebastian Janikowski
(K)
Jamize Olawale
(RB)
Close
|
Full Depth Charts
Close
|
Weather data courtesy of Weather.com
Connor Cook | Quarterback | #8
Team:
Oakland Raiders
Age / DOB:
(
23
) / 1/29/1993
Ht / Wt:
6'4' / 217
College:
Michigan State
Drafted:
2016 / Rd. 4 (100) / OAK
Contract:
view contract details
[x]
5/9/2016: Signed a four-year, $2.959 million contract. The deal includes a $619,888 signing bonus. 2016: $450,000, 2017: $540,000, 2018: $630,000, 2019: $720,000, 2020: Free Agent
Share:
Tweet
Latest News
Recent News
NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reports Connor Cook is expected to start for the Raiders this week against the Texans.
The Raiders added a quarterback to their practice squad Monday, suggesting they think Matt McGloin's shoulder injury will keep him out of this weekend's game. McGloin did not look good against Denver before leaving, but at least he has been given practice reps this season. Cook admitted he was unfamiliar with some of the plays the Raiders ran in Week 17, and it is unlikely he will master the offense in a short week. The Raiders will almost certainly attempt to ride the running game against Houston, but the Texans will likely follow the Broncos' blueprint by stacking the box and daring Cook to beat them. Whether or not he can is one of the biggest questions of Wild Card weekend.
Jan 3 - 10:05 AM
Source:
Ian Rapoport on Twitter
Rookie QB Connor Cook admitted Monday that the Raiders called plays in Sunday's Week 17 game that he's never even run before in practice.
Third-string quarterbacks do not get reps during the week, so this isn't a surprise. It is also a likely indication that the Raiders will start Matt McGloin against the Texans if McGloin's shoulder checks out. Cook did handle himself surprisingly well in Sunday's loss to Denver, moving the offense better than McGloin did early on. The Raiders' quarterback situation remains a huge liability.
Jan 2 - 5:57 PM
Source:
Vic Tafur on Twitter
Connor Cook completed 14-of-21 passes for 150 yards, a touchdown, and an interception in the Raiders' Week 17 loss to the Broncos.
The loss knocks the Raiders all the way to the No. 5 seed and out of a first-round bye, but the game was already going the wrong way before Cook took over for an injured Matt McGloin in the second quarter. Cook did lead the only touchdown drive of the game for the Raiders, capping it with a nice throw to Amari Cooper who did the rest for a 32-yard score. He was stripped on a sack just after halftime, however, and threw a bad interception to essentially end the game. Neither quarterback was very good on Sunday, and the loss means the Raiders will have to make a quick decision on who to start in Houston. Based on how each played Sunday, it would not be surprising if Cook gets the nod.
Jan 1 - 7:51 PM
Raiders declared QB Connor Cook, OT Matt McCants, RB Taiwan Jones, CB Antonio Hamilton, OT Menelik Watkins, S Nate Allen, and T/G Austin Howard inactive for Week 4 against the Ravens.
Cook is the Raiders' No. 3 QB behind Derek Carr and Matt McGloin.
Sun, Oct 2, 2016 11:44:00 AM
Connor Cook expected to start this week
Jan 3 - 10:05 AM
Cook not well practiced in Raiders offense
Jan 2 - 5:57 PM
Connor Cook up and down in relief of McGloin
Jan 1 - 7:51 PM
Raiders declare Week 4 inactives
Sun, Oct 2, 2016 11:44:00 AM
More Connor Cook Player News
Player Page
Recent News
Related News
Team News
Career Stats
Depth Charts
Game Log
Oakland Raiders Tickets
Current Season Stats
Year
Passing
Rushing
Fumb.
Year
Team
G
Comp
Att
%
Yds
Y/G
Y/A
300+
TD
Int
Rush
Yds
Y/G
Avg
TD
100+
Lost
2016
OAK
1
14
21
66.7
150
150.0
7.1
0
1
1
0
0
.0
.0
0
0
1
Career Stats
Year
Passing
Rushing
Fumb.
Year
Team
G
Comp
Att
%
Yds
Y/G
Y/A
300+
TD
Int
Rush
Yds
Y/G
Avg
TD
100+
Lost
2016
OAK
1
14
21
66.7
150
150.0
7.1
0
1
1
0
0
.0
.0
0
0
1
Game Log
Game
Passing
Rushing
Fumb.
Week
Date
Opp
Comp
Att
%
Yds
Y/A
TD
Int
Rush
Yds
Avg
TD
Lost
17
Jan 1
@DEN
14
21
66.7
150
7.1
1
1
0
0
.0
0
1
Depth Charts
Skill Players
Pos
Role
Name
QB
1
Matt McGloin
Sidelined
When asked if Matt McGloin (shoulder) would be able to start Saturday's Wild Card game against the Texans, Raiders coach Jack Del Rio said, "We'll see how the week goes."
Del Rio said McGloin underwent an MRI and is still feeling sore after leaving Sunday's game early. He also thought McGloin was pressing before his injury. Meanwhile McGloin's replacement, fourth-round rookie Connor Cook, admitted he was unprepared for some of the plays that were called in the loss to Denver. The Raiders are a shell of themselves without Derek Carr and are limping into the postseason. McGloin will be the favorite to start if healthy, but it's still too early to make that determination.
Jan 2
2
Connor Cook
3
Garrett Gilbert
Out of FB
Raiders signed QB Garrett Gilbert to their practice squad.
The move suggests there is real concern about Matt McGloin's (shoulder) availability for the Wild Card round. Connor Cook closed out the Week 17 loss with McGloin sidelined, and he would get the start if McGloin cannot play this week.
Jan 2
RB
1
Latavius Murray
2
DeAndre Washington
3
Jalen Richard
Questionable
Jalen Richard rushed three times for three yards and "added" one catch for -5 yards Week 17 against the Broncos.
The junior member of a three-man committee in the Raiders' backfield, Richard cannot be trusted even in tournaments for the Wild Card round.
Jan 1
4
Taiwan Jones
Questionable
Taiwan Jones is in the league's concussion protocol.
He'll need to pass multiple tests before returning to practice. Jones surprisingly got three touches in Week 1, but is behind Jalen Richard and DeAndre Washington for backup duties.
Sep 14
GLB
1
Latavius Murray
2
Jamize Olawale
3RB
1
Latavius Murray
2
DeAndre Washington
FB
1
Jamize Olawale
WR1
1
Amari Cooper
Questionable
Amari Cooper caught 4-of-8 targets for 39 yards and a touchdown Week 17 against the Broncos.
Cooper was headed for a dreadful game before he went into beast mode late in the third quarter. Working against Chris Harris, Cooper held off the corner with his left arm before coming down with a nice throw from Connor Cook, breaking a tackle, and make an athletic move up the sideline to avoid Aqib Talib and reach out for the pylon. It could have been an even bigger day, but Matt McGloin missed Cooper on what would have been a long touchdown in the first half. Cooper has now failed to top 60 yards in seven of his last eight games, and things will not get much easier in Houston next week.
Jan 1
2
Andre Holmes
3
Johnny Holton
WR2
1
Michael Crabtree
Questionable
Michael Crabtree caught 5-of-8 targets for 47 yards Week 17 against the Broncos.
His 47 yards actually paced the team on a day where the offense could get nothing going against a swarming defense. Crabtree looked to be bothered by an ankle injury late in the game, but he still was able to do enough to surpass 1,000 yards for the first time since 2012. With an unsettled quarterback situation, things will not get much easier next week in Houston.
Jan 1
2
Seth Roberts
WR3
1
Seth Roberts
TE
1
Clive Walford
2
Mychal Rivera
LT
1
Donald Penn
LG
1
Kelechi Osemele
2
Vadal Alexander
C
1
Rodney Hudson
RG
1
Gabe Jackson
2
Jon Feliciano
3
Denver Kirkland
RT
1
Menelik Watson
Sidelined
Raiders declared RT Menelik Watson, QB Connor Cook, CB Dexter McDonald, DB Antonio Hamilton, OT Matt McCants, TE Ryan O'Malley and DL Stacy McGee inactive for Week 8 against the Bucs.
This will be Watson's fifth straight missed game. The 2013 second-rounder has been highly injury prone.
Oct 30
2
Austin Howard
K
1
Sebastian Janikowski
Dose: Coaching Chaos
Jan 3
After a wave of firings, six head-coaching jobs are up for grabs. Jesse Pantuosco sorts out the chaos in Tuesday's Dose.
