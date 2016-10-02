Player Page

Weather | Roster

Connor Cook | Quarterback | #8

Team: Oakland Raiders
Age / DOB:  (23) / 1/29/1993
Ht / Wt:  6'4' / 217
College: Michigan State
Drafted: 2016 / Rd. 4 (100) / OAK
Contract: view contract details
Share: 

Latest News

Recent News

NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reports Connor Cook is expected to start for the Raiders this week against the Texans.
The Raiders added a quarterback to their practice squad Monday, suggesting they think Matt McGloin's shoulder injury will keep him out of this weekend's game. McGloin did not look good against Denver before leaving, but at least he has been given practice reps this season. Cook admitted he was unfamiliar with some of the plays the Raiders ran in Week 17, and it is unlikely he will master the offense in a short week. The Raiders will almost certainly attempt to ride the running game against Houston, but the Texans will likely follow the Broncos' blueprint by stacking the box and daring Cook to beat them. Whether or not he can is one of the biggest questions of Wild Card weekend. Jan 3 - 10:05 AM
Source: Ian Rapoport on Twitter
More Connor Cook Player News

Highest Searched Players over the last 7 days


Current Season Stats
YearPassingRushingFumb.
YearTeamGCompAtt % YdsY/GY/A300+TDIntRushYdsY/GAvgTD100+Lost
2016OAK1142166.7150150.07.101100.0.0001
Career Stats
YearPassingRushingFumb.
YearTeamGCompAtt % YdsY/GY/A300+TDIntRushYdsY/GAvgTD100+Lost
2016OAK1142166.7150150.07.101100.0.0001
Game Log
GamePassingRushingFumb.
WeekDateOppCompAtt % YdsY/ATDIntRushYdsAvgTDLost
17Jan 1@DEN142166.71507.11100.001

Depth Charts

Skill Players
PosRoleName
QB1Matt McGloin
2Connor Cook
3Garrett Gilbert
RB1Latavius Murray
2DeAndre Washington
3Jalen Richard
4Taiwan Jones
GLB1Latavius Murray
2Jamize Olawale
3RB1Latavius Murray
2DeAndre Washington
FB1Jamize Olawale
WR11Amari Cooper
2Andre Holmes
3Johnny Holton
WR21Michael Crabtree
2Seth Roberts
WR31Seth Roberts
TE1Clive Walford
2Mychal Rivera
LT1Donald Penn
LG1Kelechi Osemele
2Vadal Alexander
C1Rodney Hudson
RG1Gabe Jackson
2Jon Feliciano
3Denver Kirkland
RT1Menelik Watson
2Austin Howard
K1Sebastian Janikowski
 

 