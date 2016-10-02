Connor Cook | Quarterback | #8 Team: Oakland Raiders Age / DOB: (23) / 1/29/1993 Ht / Wt: 6'4' / 217 College: Michigan State Drafted: 2016 / Rd. 4 (100) / OAK Contract: view contract details [x] 5/9/2016: Signed a four-year, $2.959 million contract. The deal includes a $619,888 signing bonus. 2016: $450,000, 2017: $540,000, 2018: $630,000, 2019: $720,000, 2020: Free Agent Share: Tweet

NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reports Connor Cook is expected to start for the Raiders this week against the Texans. The Raiders added a quarterback to their practice squad Monday, suggesting they think Matt McGloin's shoulder injury will keep him out of this weekend's game. McGloin did not look good against Denver before leaving, but at least he has been given practice reps this season. Cook admitted he was unfamiliar with some of the plays the Raiders ran in Week 17, and it is unlikely he will master the offense in a short week. The Raiders will almost certainly attempt to ride the running game against Houston, but the Texans will likely follow the Broncos' blueprint by stacking the box and daring Cook to beat them. Whether or not he can is one of the biggest questions of Wild Card weekend. Source: Ian Rapoport on Twitter

Rookie QB Connor Cook admitted Monday that the Raiders called plays in Sunday's Week 17 game that he's never even run before in practice. Third-string quarterbacks do not get reps during the week, so this isn't a surprise. It is also a likely indication that the Raiders will start Matt McGloin against the Texans if McGloin's shoulder checks out. Cook did handle himself surprisingly well in Sunday's loss to Denver, moving the offense better than McGloin did early on. The Raiders' quarterback situation remains a huge liability. Source: Vic Tafur on Twitter

Connor Cook completed 14-of-21 passes for 150 yards, a touchdown, and an interception in the Raiders' Week 17 loss to the Broncos. The loss knocks the Raiders all the way to the No. 5 seed and out of a first-round bye, but the game was already going the wrong way before Cook took over for an injured Matt McGloin in the second quarter. Cook did lead the only touchdown drive of the game for the Raiders, capping it with a nice throw to Amari Cooper who did the rest for a 32-yard score. He was stripped on a sack just after halftime, however, and threw a bad interception to essentially end the game. Neither quarterback was very good on Sunday, and the loss means the Raiders will have to make a quick decision on who to start in Houston. Based on how each played Sunday, it would not be surprising if Cook gets the nod.