Pharoh Cooper | Wide Receiver | #10 Team: Los Angeles Rams Age / DOB: (23) / 3/7/1995 Ht / Wt: 5'11' / 208 College: South Carolina Drafted: 2016 / Rd. 4 (117) / LAR Contract: view contract details [x] 6/9/2016: Signed a four-year, $2.89 million contract. The deal included a $554,666 signing bonus. 2018: $630,000, 2019: $720,000, 2020: Free Agent Share: Tweet

Latest News Recent News

Rams placed KR Pharoh Cooper (ankle) on injured reserve. He'll miss at least eight weeks on IR but is a candidate to return this season. An All Pro returner, losing Cooper is a major special teams downgrade. The Rams may look to sign someone to replace Cooper. Source: Ian Rapoport on Twitter

Rams KR/WR Pharoh Cooper has a "serious" ankle injury that is expected to sideline him multiple weeks. Cooper was a first-team All Pro last season as a returner, so it's a significant loss for the Rams. His backup, WR Mike Thomas, is also hurt with a multi-week groin injury, putting L.A. in the market for some return-game help. Source: Joe Curley on Twitter

Pharoh Cooper (ankle) is questionable to return in Week 1 against the Rams. Cooper injured his ankle early into the fourth quarter Monday. Cooper Kupp replaced him as punt returner. We'll know more when coach Sean McVay speaks after the game. Source: Los Angeles Rams on Twitter