Click to close (or press Esc)
Player Results
Article Results
Close
|
Weather data courtesy of Weather.com
Kenneth Dixon | Running Back | #30
Team:
Baltimore Ravens
Age / DOB:
(
22
) / 1/21/1994
Ht / Wt:
5'10' / 212
College:
Louisiana Tech
Drafted:
2016 / Rd. 4 (134) / BAL
Contract:
view contract details
[x]
5/4/2016: Signed a four-year, $2.723 million contract. The deal included a $383,392 signing bonus. 2016: $450,000
Share:
Tweet
Latest News
Recent News
Coach John Harbaugh admitted the Ravens want to add a game-breaking running back to the roster this offseason.
"We need another back," Harbaugh said. "We have not run the football well enough or enough, really, for the last two years. That has to change." The Ravens have set a franchise-low in rushing attempts each of the past two seasons, and Harbaugh wants to change that after missing the playoffs both years. Kenneth Dixon was drafted in the fourth round last year, but he and Terrance West didn't provide many big plays on offense in 2016. Baltimore could be a landing spot for LSU's Leonard Fournette or FSU's Dalvin Cook in the draft.
Jan 9 - 9:32 AM
Source:
ESPN.com
Kenneth Dixon rushed ten times for 44 yards and a touchdown and caught 3-of-4 targets for 19 yards in the Ravens' Week 17 loss to the Bengals.
He touched the ball 13 times to Terrance West's 9. A fourth-round pick out of Louisiana Tech, Dixon opened the year nursing an MCL injury and therefore started slow, but his role grew as the season progressed and he was arguably the Ravens' best back by year's end. Dixon has a chance to be the Ravens' lead back in 2017 and will be worthy of mid- to late-round consideration in 2017 re-draft leagues. Turning 23 later this month, Dixon is a strong hold in Dynasty.
Jan 1 - 4:13 PM
Kenneth Dixon rushed 12 times for 57 yards and caught 1-of-3 targets for one yard in the Ravens' Week 16 loss to the Steelers.
Dixon did not get the start, but he rotated fairly evenly with Terrance West. Both lost passing-down work to FB Kyle Juszczyk, which makes sense considering Dixon completely whiffed on a blitz pickup which got Joe Flacco killed by Lawrence Timmons in the second quarter. The rookie also fumbled just before halftime, but he was able to fall on the ball. Those mistakes aside, Dixon had some impressive moments against Pittsburgh, showing off his balance and strength to finish runs and looking explosive when given a crease. Unfortunately, his fantasy upside is capped by what looks like a three-way timeshare.
Sun, Dec 25, 2016 08:21:00 PM
Jeff Zrebiec of the Baltimore Sun doesn't believe the Ravens trust either Kenneth Dixon or Terrance West on third downs.
Dixon missed a critical block on third down Sunday against the Eagles and was scarcely used after that. Fullback Kyle Juszczyk out-snapped both Dixon and West in that game and was often the only back in on passing downs. It's a reminder that neither of Baltimore's main running backs can be trusted as anything more than flex options going forward.
Tue, Dec 20, 2016 11:18:00 AM
Source:
Baltimore Sun
Ravens want to add game-breaking RB to roster
Jan 9 - 9:32 AM
Dixon logs 13 touches against Bengals
Jan 1 - 4:13 PM
Kenneth Dixon has up and down day Week 16
Sun, Dec 25, 2016 08:21:00 PM
Kenneth Dixon still struggling in pass protection
Tue, Dec 20, 2016 11:18:00 AM
More Kenneth Dixon Player News
Current Season Stats
Year
Rushing
Receiving
Fumb.
KO Ret
Punt Ret
Year
Team
G
Rush
Yds
Y/G
Avg
100+
TD
Rec
Yds
Y/G
Avg
100+
TD
Lost
Yds
TD
Yds
TD
2016
BAL
12
88
382
31.8
4.3
0
2
30
162
13.5
5.4
0
1
0
0
0
0
0
Career Stats
Year
Rushing
Receiving
Fumb.
KO Ret
Punt Ret
Year
Team
G
Rush
Yds
Y/G
Avg
100+
TD
Rec
Yds
Y/G
Avg
100+
TD
Lost
Yds
TD
Yds
TD
2016
BAL
12
88
382
31.8
4.3
0
2
30
162
13.5
5.4
0
1
0
0
0
0
0
Game Log
Game
Rushing
Receiving
Fumb.
KO Ret
Punt Ret
Week
Date
Opp
Rush
Yds
Avg
TD
Rec
Yds
Avg
TD
Lost
Yds
TD
Yds
TD
5
Oct 9
WAS
3
-1
-.3
0
1
6
6.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
6
Oct 16
@NYG
2
11
5.5
0
1
1
1.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
7
Oct 23
@NYJ
1
0
.0
0
1
-1
-1.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
9
Nov 6
PIT
9
13
1.4
0
2
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
10
Nov 10
CLE
6
38
6.3
0
5
42
8.4
0
0
0
0
0
0
11
Nov 20
@DAL
6
40
6.7
0
0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
12
Nov 27
CIN
13
49
3.8
0
4
31
7.8
0
0
0
0
0
0
13
Dec 4
MIA
6
56
9.3
0
4
21
5.3
0
0
0
0
0
0
14
Dec 12
@NE
11
39
3.5
0
8
42
5.3
1
0
0
0
0
0
15
Dec 18
PHI
9
36
4.0
1
0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
16
Dec 25
@PIT
12
57
4.8
0
1
1
1.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
17
Jan 1
@CIN
10
44
4.4
1
3
19
6.3
0
0
0
0
0
0
Depth Charts
Skill Players
Pos
Role
Name
QB
1
Joe Flacco
2
Ryan Mallett
RB
1
Terrance West
2
Kenneth Dixon
3
Buck Allen
4
Stephen Houston
GLB
1
Terrance West
2
Kenneth Dixon
3RB
1
Kenneth Dixon
2
Terrance West
FB
1
Kyle Juszczyk
WR1
1
Steve Smith Sr.
Out of FB
Steve Smith Sr. announced his retirement from the NFL after 16 seasons.
"This is to notify you that as of today I will no longer be antagonizing defensive backs," said Smith, in true "89" fashion. "I am retiring from the NFL." Smith was a third-round pick of the Panthers in 2001 and spent his first 13 years in Carolina. He's the team's all-time leading receiver with 836 catches for 12,197 yards and 67 touchdowns. In two seasons with the Ravens, Smith caught 116 balls for 1,469 yards and eight scores. Smith is seventh on the all-time receiving yards list and deserves serious Hall of Fame consideration.
Jan 6
2
Kamar Aiken
3
Breshad Perriman
WR2
1
Mike Wallace
2
Chris Moore
WR3
1
Kamar Aiken
TE
1
Dennis Pitta
2
Crockett Gillmore
Doubtful
Ravens TE Crockett Gillmore (thigh) is doubtful for Week 12 against the Bengals.
He's going to miss his fourth straight game. Darren Waller will continue to play opposite Dennis Pitta in two tight ends sets.
Nov 25
3
Darren Waller
LT
1
Ronnie Stanley
Questionable
Ravens LT Ronnie Stanley (foot) is listed as questionable for Week 7.
Stanley practiced fully and will start after missing the last three games. His return comes at a good time with Joe Flacco (questionable, shoulder) at less than 100 percent. The Ravens will be without RG Marshal Yanda (doubtful, shoulder) against the Jets.
Oct 21
2
James Hurst
LG
1
Alex Lewis
Questionable
Ravens LG Alex Lewis (ankle) is questionable for Week 15.
Lewis practiced fully all week and should play for the first time since Week 10. His return is an upgrade to Baltimore's run game.
Dec 16
2
John Urschel
C
1
Jeremy Zuttah
2
Ryan Jensen
RG
1
Marshal Yanda
Sidelined
Ravens RG Marshal Yanda is considering surgery to repair a torn labrum.
The injury hampered him for most of the season, though he still earned PFF's highest grade out of 77 qualifiers at guard. Surgery could sideline Yanda for a chunk of the offseason, though he should be fine for Week 1. He's under contract through 2019.
Jan 3
2
Vlad Ducasse
RT
1
Rick Wagner
K
1
Justin Tucker
