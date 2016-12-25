Player Page

Kenneth Dixon | Running Back | #30

Team: Baltimore Ravens
Age / DOB:  (22) / 1/21/1994
Ht / Wt:  5'10' / 212
College: Louisiana Tech
Drafted: 2016 / Rd. 4 (134) / BAL
Coach John Harbaugh admitted the Ravens want to add a game-breaking running back to the roster this offseason.
"We need another back," Harbaugh said. "We have not run the football well enough or enough, really, for the last two years. That has to change." The Ravens have set a franchise-low in rushing attempts each of the past two seasons, and Harbaugh wants to change that after missing the playoffs both years. Kenneth Dixon was drafted in the fourth round last year, but he and Terrance West didn't provide many big plays on offense in 2016. Baltimore could be a landing spot for LSU's Leonard Fournette or FSU's Dalvin Cook in the draft. Jan 9 - 9:32 AM
Current Season Stats
YearRushingReceivingFumb.KO RetPunt Ret
YearTeamGRushYdsY/GAvg100+TDRecYdsY/GAvg100+TDLostYdsTDYdsTD
2016BAL128838231.84.3023016213.55.40100000
Career Stats
YearRushingReceivingFumb.KO RetPunt Ret
YearTeamGRushYdsY/GAvg100+TDRecYdsY/GAvg100+TDLostYdsTDYdsTD
2016BAL128838231.84.3023016213.55.40100000
Game Log
GameRushingReceivingFumb.KO RetPunt Ret
WeekDateOppRushYdsAvgTDRecYdsAvgTDLostYdsTDYdsTD
5Oct 9WAS3-1-.30166.0000000
6Oct 16@NYG2115.50111.0000000
7Oct 23@NYJ10.001-1-1.0000000
9Nov 6PIT9131.4020.0000000
10Nov 10CLE6386.305428.4000000
11Nov 20@DAL6406.7000.0000000
12Nov 27CIN13493.804317.8000000
13Dec 4MIA6569.304215.3000000
14Dec 12@NE11393.508425.3100000
15Dec 18PHI9364.0100.0000000
16Dec 25@PIT12574.80111.0000000
17Jan 1@CIN10444.413196.3000000

Depth Charts

Skill Players
PosRoleName
QB1Joe Flacco
2Ryan Mallett
RB1Terrance West
2Kenneth Dixon
3Buck Allen
4Stephen Houston
GLB1Terrance West
2Kenneth Dixon
3RB1Kenneth Dixon
2Terrance West
FB1Kyle Juszczyk
WR11Steve Smith Sr.
2Kamar Aiken
3Breshad Perriman
WR21Mike Wallace
2Chris Moore
WR31Kamar Aiken
TE1Dennis Pitta
2Crockett Gillmore
3Darren Waller
LT1Ronnie Stanley
2James Hurst
LG1Alex Lewis
2John Urschel
C1Jeremy Zuttah
2Ryan Jensen
RG1Marshal Yanda
2Vlad Ducasse
RT1Rick Wagner
K1Justin Tucker
 

 