Kenneth Dixon | Running Back | #30 Team: Baltimore Ravens Age / DOB: (22) / 1/21/1994 Ht / Wt: 5'10' / 212 College: Louisiana Tech Drafted: 2016 / Rd. 4 (134) / BAL Contract: view contract details [x] 5/4/2016: Signed a four-year, $2.723 million contract. The deal included a $383,392 signing bonus. 2016: $450,000

Coach John Harbaugh admitted the Ravens want to add a game-breaking running back to the roster this offseason. "We need another back," Harbaugh said. "We have not run the football well enough or enough, really, for the last two years. That has to change." The Ravens have set a franchise-low in rushing attempts each of the past two seasons, and Harbaugh wants to change that after missing the playoffs both years. Kenneth Dixon was drafted in the fourth round last year, but he and Terrance West didn't provide many big plays on offense in 2016. Baltimore could be a landing spot for LSU's Leonard Fournette or FSU's Dalvin Cook in the draft. Source: ESPN.com

Kenneth Dixon rushed ten times for 44 yards and a touchdown and caught 3-of-4 targets for 19 yards in the Ravens' Week 17 loss to the Bengals. He touched the ball 13 times to Terrance West's 9. A fourth-round pick out of Louisiana Tech, Dixon opened the year nursing an MCL injury and therefore started slow, but his role grew as the season progressed and he was arguably the Ravens' best back by year's end. Dixon has a chance to be the Ravens' lead back in 2017 and will be worthy of mid- to late-round consideration in 2017 re-draft leagues. Turning 23 later this month, Dixon is a strong hold in Dynasty.

Kenneth Dixon rushed 12 times for 57 yards and caught 1-of-3 targets for one yard in the Ravens' Week 16 loss to the Steelers. Dixon did not get the start, but he rotated fairly evenly with Terrance West. Both lost passing-down work to FB Kyle Juszczyk, which makes sense considering Dixon completely whiffed on a blitz pickup which got Joe Flacco killed by Lawrence Timmons in the second quarter. The rookie also fumbled just before halftime, but he was able to fall on the ball. Those mistakes aside, Dixon had some impressive moments against Pittsburgh, showing off his balance and strength to finish runs and looking explosive when given a crease. Unfortunately, his fantasy upside is capped by what looks like a three-way timeshare.