Player Page

Weather | Roster

Taylor Decker | Tackle | #68

Team: Detroit Lions
Age / DOB:  (22) / 8/23/1994
Ht / Wt:  6'7' / 311
College: Ohio State
Drafted: 2016 / Rd. 1 (16) / DET
Contract: view contract details
Share: 

Latest News

Recent News

Lions LT Taylor Decker underwent shoulder surgery on Monday.
Decker hurt the shoulder in practice last week. As has become the custom, coach Jim Caldwell refused to offer much in the way of details, but it is notable he would not commit to Decker being ready for Week 1. The coach did say he expects him to return this year. If the injury does sideline Decker into the season, it will be a massive loss for an offensive line which looked poised to take a step forward after adding RT Rick Wagner and RG T.J. Lang in free agency. Caldwell said he will update Decker's status again at the start of camp. 2016 fifth-rounder Joe Dahl worked as the first-team left tackle on Monday. Jun 6 - 10:09 AM
Source: Dave Birkett on Twitter
More Taylor Decker Player News

Highest Searched Players over the last 7 days


Career Stats
YearTacklesSacksInterceptionsFumbMiscKO RetPunt Ret
YearTeamGSoloAstTotalSackYdsYd/SkIntYdsIntTDRecTDFrcdPass DSftyYdsTDYdsTD
2016DET161010.00.0000000000000
Taylor Decker's 2017 Draft Rank and Projections
View Taylor Decker's 2017 Draft Rank and Projections. View Taylor Decker's complete fantasy player profile, which has..

  • - Complete stat projections
  • - Outlooks
  • - Tiered rankings
  • - Fantasy point values
  • -

Go to Taylor Decker's player profile.
Game Log
GameTacklesSacksInterceptionsFumbMiscKO RetPunt Ret
WeekDateOppSoloAstTotalSackYdsYd/SkIntYdsIntTDRecTDFrcdPass DSftyYdsTDYdsTD

Depth Charts

Skill Players
PosRoleName
QB1Matthew Stafford
2Jake Rudock
3Brad Kaaya
RB1Ameer Abdullah
2Theo Riddick
3Zach Zenner
4Dwayne Washington
5Matt Asiata
GLB1Zach Zenner
2Ameer Abdullah
3RB1Theo Riddick
2Ameer Abdullah
WR11Golden Tate
2Jace Billingsley
3Keshawn Martin
4Michael Rector
WR21Marvin Jones
2T.J. Jones
3Kenny Golladay
4Jared Abbrederis
WR31T.J. Jones
TE1Eric Ebron
2Darren Fells
3Cole Wick
4Michael Roberts
5Khari Lee
LT1Taylor Decker
2Corey Robinson
3Arturo Uzdavinis
LG1Graham Glasgow
2Laken Tomlinson
C1Travis Swanson
2Matt Rotheram
RG1T.J. Lang
2Joe Dahl
3Brandon Thomas
RT1Rick Wagner
2Cornelius Lucas
K1Matt Prater
 

 