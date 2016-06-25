Taylor Decker | Tackle | #68 Team: Detroit Lions Age / DOB: (22) / 8/23/1994 Ht / Wt: 6'7' / 311 College: Ohio State Drafted: 2016 / Rd. 1 (16) / DET Contract: view contract details [x] 5/6/2016: Signed a four-year, $10.967 million contract, all of which is fully guaranteed. The deal includes a $6.176 million signing bonus. There is a club option for 2020. 2017: $948,499, 2018: $1.447 million, 2019: $1.945 million, 2020: Club Option, 2021: Free Agent Share: Tweet

Latest News Recent News

Lions LT Taylor Decker underwent shoulder surgery on Monday. Decker hurt the shoulder in practice last week. As has become the custom, coach Jim Caldwell refused to offer much in the way of details, but it is notable he would not commit to Decker being ready for Week 1. The coach did say he expects him to return this year. If the injury does sideline Decker into the season, it will be a massive loss for an offensive line which looked poised to take a step forward after adding RT Rick Wagner and RG T.J. Lang in free agency. Caldwell said he will update Decker's status again at the start of camp. 2016 fifth-rounder Joe Dahl worked as the first-team left tackle on Monday. Source: Dave Birkett on Twitter

No. 16 overall pick Taylor Decker took every snap at left tackle during the offseason practices open to the media. It is officially time to call Decker the Lions' left tackle. Riley Reiff will switch to the right side in the final year of his rookie deal, strengthening a position which was a real issue for Detroit last season. The future is slightly more hazy on the interior of the line, with at least two of the three positions in question. Source: MLive.com

No. 16 overall pick Taylor Decker is still working at left tackle during the second week of Lions OTAs. Riley Reiff remained on the right side. The Lions had been open about their desire to find a new left tackle this offseason, but Decker was seen as a better fit on the right side by most evaluators. Detroit obviously disagrees. It is not yet set in stone, but it appears Decker will open his rookie season on the blindside. Source: Kyle Meinke on Twitter