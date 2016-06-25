Taylor Decker | Tackle | #68

Welcome,
Guest
Logout
|
Profile
|
Contact / Help
|
My Roto
Login
|
Register
|
Contact / Help
|
My Roto
[X]
Player Search Help
To search for a player use one of two formats:
"last name" or "last name, first name"
HOME
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
PL
GOLF
NASCAR
NFL DRAFT
DAILY
FANDUEL
Games
Features
Forums
Mobile
Shop
Tickets
NFL Home
Player News
Headlines
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Draft
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Papers
Tickets
Scores
</>
Click to close (or press Esc)
Player Results
Article Results
MLB PAGES
MLB Home
Player News
Headlines
MLB Daily
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts:
AL
|
NL
Papers
Forums
COLUMNS
Daily Dose: Herrera Heating Up
Jun 6
Hot Hitter Rundown
Jun 5
Top 10 Prospects: June 5
Jun 5
Daily Dose: Astro-nomical Wins
Jun 5
Spam For Pham
Jun 4
Dose: Volquez Tosses No-No
Jun 4
Week That Was: Trout Out
Jun 3
Daily Dose: The K in Kershaw
Jun 3
SPECIAL CONTENT
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Baseball Daily Dose
PARTNERS
Baseball Tickets
Shop MLB Gear
FANTASY BASEBALL HEADLINES
Marwin Gonzalez exits game with hand injury
Justin Bour (ankle) might be placed on DL
Devon Travis (wrist) sitting out on Monday
Pederson (concussion) could begin rehab Fri.
Wood (shoulder) expects to start this weekend
Kolten Wong (elbow) could be activated Friday
Aaron Sanchez (blister) plays catch Monday
Jayson Werth (foot) lands on disabled list
Cubs place Wade Davis on paternity leave
DL hasn't been ruled out for Napoli (back)
E-Rod (knee) likely shut down for 3-4 weeks
Schebler (shoulder) aiming to play Tuesday
HardballTalk
ProFootballTalk
ProBasketballTalk
NFL PAGES
NFL Home
Player News
Headlines
NFL Daily
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts
Papers
Forums
COLUMNS
NFL's Best QB Situations 2017
May 31
Mark Your Calendar
May 31
Fantasy Breakout Candidates
May 29
Bust a Move
May 24
Podcast: Silva's Top 150
May 22
2017 PPR Start-Up Draft
May 17
Ben’s Last Stand
May 17
Silva's May Top 150
May 14
SPECIAL CONTENT
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Football Daily Dose
NFL Draft
PARTNERS
Football Tickets
Shop NFL Gear
FANTASY FOOTBALL HEADLINES
Jamaal Charles thinks he can 'be the man'
Lions LT Decker undergoes shoulder surgery
Damage control: McVay says Goff 'is our guy'
Bills waive/NFI 2016 6th-rounder Listenbee
Muhammad Wilkerson's leg feels 'way better'
Maclin visiting Bills Tuesday, Ravens later
Panthers CB Bradberry breaks wrist in OTAs
49ers try to improve pass rush with Dumervil
Ravens cut Kyle Arrington after missing 2016
Leonte Carroo battling with 2016 UDFA Scott
Ravens take flier on slot CB Brandon Boykin
Seahawks pass on Kap, sign Austin Davis
NBA PAGES
NBA Home
Player News
Headlines
NBA Daily
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts
Papers
Forums
COLUMNS
NBA Draft Point Guard Rankings
Jun 5
Dose: Durantula Unleashed
Jun 5
Risers & Fallers: Centers
Jun 3
NBA Finals Podcast
Jun 2
Dose: Durant Dominates Game 1
Jun 2
NBA Podcast for May 31
May 31
Stats: Warriors Finals Preview
May 30
Mailbag: LeBron's Proper Place
May 29
SPECIAL CONTENT
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Basketball Daily Dose
PARTNERS
Basketball Tickets
Shop NBA Gear
FANTASY BASKETBALL HEADLINES
Shumpert to replace J.R. Smith in lineup?
J.R. Smith scoreless in 14 minutes in Game 2
Steph Curry triple-doubles in Game 2 victory
LeBron James' 29/14/11 not enough in Game 2
Kevin Durant nears 5x5 line, Warriors up 2-0
Klay Thompson hits 8-of-12 shots in Gm 2 win
Steve Kerr will return for Game 2 on Sunday
Report: Ball's workout for PHI not determined
Justise Winslow (shoulder) a month away
ESPN: Dion Waiters to decline player option
Upgrade: Kevin Durant scores 38 points in win
Stephen Curry scores 28 points in Game 1 win
NHL PAGES
NHL Home
Player News
Headlines
NHL Daily
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts
Probables
Papers
Forums
COLUMNS
Predators Even It Up at 2
Jun 6
Preds Take Bite out of Pens
Jun 4
What Went Wrong: NJD, ARI
Jun 2
What Went Wrong: Avs, Canucks
Jun 1
Pod: Are the Preds Toast?
Jun 1
Dose: Penguins up 2-0 in SCF
Jun 1
Penguins win the first one
May 30
Rotoworld's Stanley Cup Picks
May 27
SPECIAL CONTENT
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Hockey Daily Dose
PARTNERS
Hockey Tickets
Shop NHL Gear
FANTASY HOCKEY HEADLINES
Frederick Gaudreau makes history in Nashville
Filip Forsberg scores as Preds tie Cup Final
Competition committee proposes two changes
Jesper Fast will likely miss start of 17-18
Report: Jackets interested in Ilya Kovalchuk
Nick Bonino is a game-time decision Monday
Frederick Gaudreau gets game winner Saturday
Josi picks up 3 points in big Game 3 win
Henrik Lundqvist hurt his knee at Worlds
Pekka Rinne expected to start Game 3 vs. PIT
Report: Avs could move Tyson Barrie
Duchene very likely to be moved this summer
NASCAR PAGES
NAS Home
Player News
Headlines
Features
COLUMNS
Wrapup: Dover Int'l Speedway
Jun 4
Update: Dover (Spring)
Jun 3
AAA 400 Stats
Jun 2
DFS: Dover (Spring)
Jun 1
Chasing Dover (Spring)
May 31
Caps After Charlotte (Spring)
May 30
Wrapup: Charlotte
May 29
Update: Charlotte (Spring)
May 27
PARTNERS
NASCAR Tickets
Shop NASCAR Gear
FANTASY NASCAR HEADLINES
Daniel Hemric: OneMain Financial 200 results
A.J. Fike: Shore Lunch 250 results
Ryan Reed: OneMain Financial 200 results
Zane Smith: Shore Lunch 250 results
Travis Miller: Memphis 125 results
Lacroix: 5th in Ontario, retains points lead
Andrew Ranger: Choko/Fast Eddie 250 results
Matt Crafton: Bar Harbor 200 results
Brennan Poole: OneMain Financial 200 results
Trey Hutchens: Memphis 125 results
Brad Smith: Shore Lunch 250 results
L.P. Dumoulin: Choko/Fast Eddie 250 results
GOLF PAGES
GOLF Home
Player News
Headlines
Features
Injuries
COLUMNS
Dufner wins the Memorial by 3
Jun 5
Lyoness Open Preview
Jun 5
Memorial Tournament: Rankings
May 30
Expert Picks: the Memorial
May 30
Kisner wins DEAN & DELUCA
May 29
Nordea Masters Preview
May 29
Expert Picks: DEAN & DELUCA
May 23
Dean & Deluca: Power Ranking
May 22
PARTNERS
Golf Channel Fantasy Challenge
Play Virtual Golf
Golf Tickets
Shop Golf Products
FANTASY GOLF HEADLINES
Lovemark among notable WDs from SJC
Stricker snags U.S. Open spot; WDs from SJC
Ashun Wu defends the Lyoness Open in Austria
Wiesberger planning another Viennese Waltz
Fowler joint second at Memorial w/ closing 70
Dufner comes from behind to win the Memorial
Bad weather suspends Memorial for second time
Inclement weather suspends Memorial finale
Lahiri career-TOUR-best T2 with bogey-free 65
Magnificent Paratore wins the Nordea Masters
Summerhays leads by 3 after 68 in Round 3
Past champ Kuchar posts 10-under w/ 67 in R3
NFL DRAFT PAGES
NFL Draft Home
Player News
Headlines
CFB Daily
Features
Podcasts
COLUMNS
Press Conference: NFC North
May 23
Podcast: NFC West
May 12
Press Conference: NFC West
May 11
Podcast: Post-Draft NFC South
May 8
Press Conference: NFC South
May 4
2018 NFL Mock Draft
May 2
Podcast: Round One Review
Apr 28
Final 2017 Mock Draft II
Apr 27
PARTNERS
NFL-Draft Tickets
Shop College Football Gear
NFL DRAFT HEADLINES
Clemson DE Yeargin will miss 2017 season
3 Spartan players charged with sexual assault
UK has only SEC-commited QB picked to Opening
Brooks comps Tide WR Ridley to Reggie Wayne
DE Yeargin suffers neck injury in car wreck
Utah QB commit impresses at Elite 11 Final
Horns strike again with pledge from LB Adeoye
Jonathan Banks wins Tulane's starting QB job
Star DE Arden Key returns to LSU (shoulder)
Georgia reels in four-star G Warren Ericson
Notre Dame QB Zaire transferring to Florida
Suspended UM WR Perry working out w/ team
PREMIER LEAGUE PAGES
Premier League Home
Player News
Headlines
Rumors
Features
Injuries
Transfers
Depth Charts
COLUMNS
Early Summer Mock Draft - PT 1
Jun 2
Impact of Atletico Ban
Jun 1
Overreaction Monday - The Cups
May 28
Fuzzy's FPL Season Review
May 27
Overreaction Monday - Finale
May 22
Late Fitness Check GW38
May 19
Fuzzy's FPL Favorites - GW38
May 19
Stag’s Take - Gameweek 38
May 18
PARTNERS
Shop Soccer Gear
PREMIER LEAGUE HEADLINES
Another devastating loss for football
Hazard injury worse than first feared
Van Dijk wants Liverpool transfer
Wenger interested in move for Mahrez
Newcastle eyeing move for Pepe Reina
Hazard injury could be a blessing for CFC
WHU youngster prepared for loan challenge
Liverpool confident of signing Salah
Sanogo waves sayonara after 4-yrs at Arsenal
LCFC midfielder ready to fight for his place
Musa strikes twice on international duty
Courtois reaffirms desire to stay at Chelsea
FEATURED BLOGS
HardballTalk
ProFootballTalk
ProBasketballTalk
ProHockeyTalk
CollegeFootballTalk
GolfTalkCentral
CollegeFootballTalk
Off the Bench
ProSoccerTalk
NBC SPORTS TALK
HardballTalk
» HBT on NBCSports.com
ProFootballTalk
» PFT on NBCSports.com
ProBasketballTalk
» PBT on NBCSports.com
ProHockeyTalk
» PHT on NBCSports.com
CollegeFootballTalk
» CFT on NBCSports.com
GolfTalkCentral
» GTC on GolfChannel.com
CollegeBasketballTalk
College hoops news and rumors
» CBT on NBCSports.com
Off the Bench
An irreverent, offbeat look at sports
» OTB on NBCSports.com
ProSoccerTalk
» PST on NBCSports.com
FANTASY GAMES
Golf Channel Challenge
Yahoo! Baseball
Yahoo! Basketball
Yahoo! March Madness
Yahoo! Soccer
Yahoo! Auto
Yahoo! Games
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Baseball
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Basketball
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
March Madness
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Football
Player Page
Weather |
Roster
Jared Abbrederis
(WR)
Darren Fells
(TE)
T.J. Jones
(WR)
Theo Riddick
(RB)
Noel Thomas
(WR)
Ameer Abdullah
(RB)
Dontez Ford
(WR)
Brad Kaaya
(QB)
Michael Roberts
(TE)
Robert Tonyan Jr.
(WR)
Matt Asiata
(RB)
Kenny Golladay
(WR)
Khari Lee
(TE)
Jake Rudock
(QB)
Dwayne Washington
(RB)
Brandon Barnes
(TE)
Tion Green
(RB)
Keshawn Martin
(WR)
Ryan Spadola
(WR)
Cole Wick
(TE)
Jace Billingsley
(WR)
Mike James
(RB)
Matt Prater
(K)
Matthew Stafford
(QB)
Zach Zenner
(RB)
Eric Ebron
(TE)
Marvin Jones
(WR)
Michael Rector
(WR)
Golden Tate
(WR)
Close
|
Full Depth Charts
Close
|
Weather data courtesy of Weather.com
Taylor Decker | Tackle | #68
Team:
Detroit Lions
Age / DOB:
(
22
) / 8/23/1994
Ht / Wt:
6'7' / 311
College:
Ohio State
Drafted:
2016 / Rd. 1 (16) / DET
Contract:
view contract details
[x]
5/6/2016: Signed a four-year, $10.967 million contract, all of which is fully guaranteed. The deal includes a $6.176 million signing bonus. There is a club option for 2020. 2017: $948,499, 2018: $1.447 million, 2019: $1.945 million, 2020: Club Option, 2021: Free Agent
Share:
Tweet
Latest News
Recent News
Lions LT Taylor Decker underwent shoulder surgery on Monday.
Decker hurt the shoulder in practice last week. As has become the custom, coach Jim Caldwell refused to offer much in the way of details, but it is notable he would not commit to Decker being ready for Week 1. The coach did say he expects him to return this year. If the injury does sideline Decker into the season, it will be a massive loss for an offensive line which looked poised to take a step forward after adding RT Rick Wagner and RG T.J. Lang in free agency. Caldwell said he will update Decker's status again at the start of camp. 2016 fifth-rounder Joe Dahl worked as the first-team left tackle on Monday.
Jun 6 - 10:09 AM
Source:
Dave Birkett on Twitter
No. 16 overall pick Taylor Decker took every snap at left tackle during the offseason practices open to the media.
It is officially time to call Decker the Lions' left tackle. Riley Reiff will switch to the right side in the final year of his rookie deal, strengthening a position which was a real issue for Detroit last season. The future is slightly more hazy on the interior of the line, with at least two of the three positions in question.
Sat, Jun 25, 2016 10:12:00 AM
Source:
MLive.com
No. 16 overall pick Taylor Decker is still working at left tackle during the second week of Lions OTAs.
Riley Reiff remained on the right side. The Lions had been open about their desire to find a new left tackle this offseason, but Decker was seen as a better fit on the right side by most evaluators. Detroit obviously disagrees. It is not yet set in stone, but it appears Decker will open his rookie season on the blindside.
Thu, Jun 2, 2016 12:46:00 PM
Source:
Kyle Meinke on Twitter
Lions first-round pick Taylor Decker opened OTAs as the first-team left tackle.
Riley Reiff was expected remain on the left side in the final year of his rookie deal, but he was playing right tackle on Thursday. This is just one offseason practice, but the Lions have been fairly open about their desire to move Reiff to the right side. Decker was not seen as the player who would facilitate that switch by people outside the organization, but it seems Detroit has other ideas.
Thu, May 26, 2016 12:37:00 PM
Source:
Kyle Meinke on Twitter
Lions LT Decker undergoes shoulder surgery
Jun 6 - 10:09 AM
Taylor Decker took every snap at left tackle
Sat, Jun 25, 2016 10:12:00 AM
Taylor Decker still working at left tackle
Thu, Jun 2, 2016 12:46:00 PM
Taylor Decker opens OTAs at left tackle
Thu, May 26, 2016 12:37:00 PM
More Taylor Decker Player News
Highest Searched Players
over the last 7 days
1
J. Maclin
FA
(3542)
2
C. Kaepernick
FA
(1893)
3
D. Pitta
BAL
(1875)
4
C. Coleman
CLE
(1841)
5
T. Hill
KC
(1697)
6
C. Meredith
CHI
(1551)
7
C. Godwin
TB
(1549)
8
E. Lacy
SEA
(1536)
9
N. Bowman
SF
(1456)
10
J. Mixon
CIN
(1447)
Player Page
Recent News
Related News
Team News
Career Stats
Depth Charts
Game Log
Detroit Lions Tickets
Career Stats
Year
Tackles
Sacks
Interceptions
Fumb
Misc
KO Ret
Punt Ret
Year
Team
G
Solo
Ast
Total
Sack
Yds
Yd/Sk
Int
Yds
IntTD
Rec
TD
Frcd
Pass D
Sfty
Yds
TD
Yds
TD
2016
DET
16
1
0
1
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
Taylor Decker's 2017 Draft Rank and Projections
View
Taylor Decker's
2017 Draft Rank and Projections. View Taylor Decker's complete fantasy player profile, which has..
- Complete stat projections
- Outlooks
- Tiered rankings
- Fantasy point values
-
Go to
Taylor Decker's player profile.
Game Log
Game
Tackles
Sacks
Interceptions
Fumb
Misc
KO Ret
Punt Ret
Week
Date
Opp
Solo
Ast
Total
Sack
Yds
Yd/Sk
Int
Yds
IntTD
Rec
TD
Frcd
Pass D
Sfty
Yds
TD
Yds
TD
Depth Charts
Skill Players
Pos
Role
Name
QB
1
Matthew Stafford
2
Jake Rudock
3
Brad Kaaya
RB
1
Ameer Abdullah
Sidelined
Ameer Abdullah has revealed his 2016 foot injury was a Lisfranc "tear."
We already knew Abdullah's Week 2 injury was a ligament tear. Now we know it was the dreaded Lisfranc. The Lions went to great pains to keep the Lisfranc detail secret, and apparently even had the podcast audio where Abdullah made the admission removed. It doesn't really matter now, as Abdullah is near 100 percent after missing the final 14 games last year. The Lions have given Abdullah a vote of confidence as their early-down starter, passing up on meaningful competition in both the draft and free agency.
Jun 1
2
Theo Riddick
Sidelined
ESPN Lions reporter Michael Rothstein said don't expect Theo Riddick (wrists) to "do much" at OTAs.
Riddick is coming off surgeries on both wrists and the Lions have a reputation of bringing players along slowly after injuries. Per Rothstein, the goal is to have Riddick ready "by some point in August." Riddick will fill his usual role on passing downs when healthy.
May 28
3
Zach Zenner
4
Dwayne Washington
5
Matt Asiata
GLB
1
Zach Zenner
2
Ameer Abdullah
3RB
1
Theo Riddick
2
Ameer Abdullah
WR1
1
Golden Tate
2
Jace Billingsley
3
Keshawn Martin
4
Michael Rector
WR2
1
Marvin Jones
2
T.J. Jones
3
Kenny Golladay
4
Jared Abbrederis
WR3
1
T.J. Jones
TE
1
Eric Ebron
2
Darren Fells
3
Cole Wick
4
Michael Roberts
5
Khari Lee
LT
1
Taylor Decker
Sidelined
Lions LT Taylor Decker underwent shoulder surgery on Monday.
Decker hurt the shoulder in practice last week. As has become the custom, coach Jim Caldwell refused to offer much in the way of details, but it is notable he would not commit to Decker being ready for Week 1. The coach did say he expects him to return this year. If the injury does sideline Decker into the season, it will be a massive loss for an offensive line which looked poised to take a step forward after adding RT Rick Wagner and RG T.J. Lang in free agency. Caldwell said he will update Decker's status again at the start of camp. 2016 fifth-rounder Joe Dahl worked as the first-team left tackle on Monday.
Jun 6
2
Corey Robinson
3
Arturo Uzdavinis
LG
1
Graham Glasgow
2
Laken Tomlinson
C
1
Travis Swanson
2
Matt Rotheram
RG
1
T.J. Lang
Sidelined
Lions RG T.J. Lang (hip, foot) said he will be ready for training camp.
Lang underwent foot and hip surgeries after the season, but that did not stop the Lions from giving him a three-year, $28.5-million contract early in free agency. The veteran will sit out his first offseason program in Detroit, but he claimed to be a little ahead of schedule in his recovery. With Rick Wagner now at right tackle, the Lions managed to upgrade their offensive line despite losing Larry Warford and Riley Reiff in free agency.
Apr 25
2
Joe Dahl
3
Brandon Thomas
RT
1
Rick Wagner
2
Cornelius Lucas
K
1
Matt Prater
Headlines
NFL's Best QB Situations 2017
May 31
Patrick Daugherty breaks down the league's quarterback situations, assessing all 32 teams.
More NFL Columns
»
NFL's Best QB Situations 2017
May 31
»
Mark Your Calendar
May 31
»
Fantasy Breakout Candidates
May 29
»
Bust a Move
May 24
»
Podcast: Silva's Top 150
May 22
»
2017 PPR Start-Up Draft
May 17
»
Ben’s Last Stand
May 17
»
Silva's May Top 150
May 14
NFL Headlines
»
Jamaal Charles thinks he can 'be the man'
»
Lions LT Decker undergoes shoulder surgery
»
Damage control: McVay says Goff 'is our guy'
»
Bills waive/NFI 2016 6th-rounder Listenbee
»
Muhammad Wilkerson's leg feels 'way better'
»
Maclin visiting Bills Tuesday, Ravens later
»
Panthers CB Bradberry breaks wrist in OTAs
»
49ers try to improve pass rush with Dumervil
»
Ravens cut Kyle Arrington after missing 2016
»
Leonte Carroo battling with 2016 UDFA Scott
»
Ravens take flier on slot CB Brandon Boykin
»
Seahawks pass on Kap, sign Austin Davis
NFL Links
»
FanDuel Single Entry Series Strategy: Touches
»
FanDuel Mixup: a new way to play FanDuel baseball.
»
Daily Fantasy Section
»
FanDuel MLB Premium Content
»
NFL Depth Charts
»
Rotoworld Fantasy Football Season Pass
»
Week 15: Watch Rotoworld's DFS Pick Six
»
Do your own mock draft
»
Switching from FanDuel NFL to NBA
Site Links
Advertising
Jobs
Help / Contact Us
Privacy Policy
AdChoices
Terms of Service
Site Map
Independent Programming Report
Tickets
Sports Jobs
Facebook
Facebook
Twitter
Rotoworld - @Rotoworld
Football - @Rotoworld_FB
Baseball - @Rotoworld_BB
Basketball - @Rotoworld_BK
Hockey - @Rotoworld_HK
Golf - @RotoworldGolf
NFL Draft - @Rotoworld_Draft
Premier League - @Rotoworld_PL
Fantasy Guides
Baseball Draft Guide
Baseball Season Pass
Football Draft Guide
Football Season Pass
Basketball Draft Guide
Basketball Season Pass
Hockey Draft Guide
Hockey Season Pass
2017 © NBC Sports Digital.
All Rights Reserved