Player Results
Article Results
COLUMNS
Risers & Fallers: SF Edition
May 20
Dose: Cavs Still Undefeated
May 19
NBA DFS Podcast for May 19
May 19
Dose: ECF Game 2 Preview
May 19
NBA Mock Draft: 5/18
May 18
Dose: Cavs Crush the Celtics
May 18
Eastern Conf. Finals Preview
May 17
NBA Combine: Shooting
May 17
SPECIAL CONTENT
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Basketball Daily Dose
PARTNERS
Basketball Tickets
Shop NBA Gear
FANTASY BASKETBALL HEADLINES
Kawhi Leonard (ankle) ruled out of Game 3
Enes Kanter detained in Romanian airport
Isaiah Thomas (hip) uncertain for Game 3
Not Just A Regular Guy: LeBron crushes Boston
Kyrie Irving scores 23 points in win vs. BOS
Jaylen Brown scores 19 points in bad loss
Gerald Green starting over Amir Johnson
Kevon Looney (hip) doubtful for Game 3
Andre Iguodala (knee) goes through practice
Report: Mavericks interested in Jrue Holiday
Isaiah Thomas struggles in Gm 1 loss vs. Cavs
Tristan Thompson scores 20 pts on 7-of-7 FGs
Player Page
Weather |
Roster
Brandon Banks
(WR)
Vernon Davis
(TE)
Matt Hazel
(WR)
Colt McCoy
(QB)
James Quick
(WR)
Mack Brown
(RB)
Reggie Diggs
(WR)
Dustin Hopkins
(K)
Zach Pascal
(WR)
Jordan Reed
(TE)
Derek Carrier
(TE)
Josh Doctson
(WR)
Levern Jacobs
(WR)
Niles Paul
(TE)
Jeremy Sprinkle
(TE)
Kirk Cousins
(QB)
Manasseh Garner
(TE)
Matt Jones
(RB)
Samaje Perine
(RB)
Nate Sudfeld
(QB)
Jamison Crowder
(WR)
Ryan Grant
(WR)
Rob Kelley
(RB)
Terrelle Pryor
(WR)
Chris Thompson
(RB)
Robert Davis
(WR)
Maurice Harris
(WR)
Keith Marshall
(RB)
Brian Quick
(WR)
Kendal Thompson
(WR)
Josh Doctson | Wide Receiver | #18
Team:
Washington Redskins
Age / DOB:
(
24
) / 12/3/1992
Ht / Wt:
6'2' / 206
College:
TCU
Drafted:
2016 / Rd. 1 (22) / WAS
Contract:
view contract details
[x]
5/9/2016: Signed a four-year, $10.049 million contract. The deal contains $9.429 million guaranteed, including a $5.508 million signing bonus. 2016: $450,000, 2017: $906,802, 2018: $1.36 million, 2019: $1.82 million, 2020: Club Option, 2021: Free Agent
Share:
Tweet
Latest News
Recent News
CSN Mid-Atlantic's JP Finlay reports 2016 first-round WR Josh Doctson (Achilles') "has looked quick and healthy this offseason."
Doctson missed most of the offseason program and training camp last year with a mysterious Achilles' injury before landing on injured reserve after two games. Even after signing Terrelle Pryor, Washington needs much more from Doctson this season to help replace DeSean Jackson and Pierre Garcon. If he can stay healthy, Doctson should push for 100 targets and be a big factor in the red zone.
May 20 - 11:13 AM
Source:
CSN Mid-Atlantic
Coach Jay Gruden said Josh Doctson (Achilles) will be moved slowly through OTAs.
Doctson should get in some limited work, but isn’t 100 percent recovered from his Achilles' issue. The Redskins hope he’ll be full speed for training camp. In an ideal world, the Redskins will be able to line up Doctson opposite Terrelle Pryor with Jamison Crowder in the slot this sesaon.
Apr 8 - 5:09 PM
Source:
redskins.com
Josh Doctson (Achilles') has progressed to running receiver drills.
In a series of Snapchat videos on Friday, Doctson is seen doing some ladder drills and route-running at Redskins Park. Doctson didn't look to be running at full speed, but it's certainly progress. Coach Jay Gruden had hoped February would bring more results in Doctson's rehab, and it appears the sophomore is on track for OTAs. If DeSean Jackson and/or Pierre Garcon leave as free agents, and Doctson can stay healthy, he could be in for a big year-two leap.
Feb 24 - 10:37 AM
Source:
Master Tesfatsion on Twitter
CSN MidAtlantic’s Rich Tandler projects over 100 targets for Josh Doctson in 2017.
Doctson played just two rookie-year games and was limited all season with an Achilles' issue. Doctson profiled as an eventual No. 1 receiver coming out of college, but his future outlook is murky due to repeated Achilles' setbacks. Tandler's projected role for Doctson assumes DeSean Jackson and Pierre Garcon won’t be re-signed, and that Doctson will return at full strength.
Feb 8 - 6:06 PM
Source:
CSN Mid-Atlantic
Report: Doctson has looked quick and healthy
May 20 - 11:13 AM
Gruden: Josh Doctson will be moved slowly
Apr 8 - 5:09 PM
Josh Doctson running drills at Redskins Park
Feb 24 - 10:37 AM
Josh Doctson projected for big 2017 role
Feb 8 - 6:06 PM
More Josh Doctson Player News
Player Page
Recent News
Related News
Team News
Career Stats
Depth Charts
Game Log
Career Stats
Year
Receiving
Rushing
Fumb.
KO Ret
Punt Ret
Year
Team
G
Rec
Yds
Y/G
Avg
100+
TD
Rush
Yds
Y/G
Avg
100+
TD
Lost
Yds
TD
Yds
TD
2016
WAS
2
2
66
33.0
33.0
0
0
0
0
.0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
Josh Doctson's 2017 Draft Rank and Projections
View
Josh Doctson's
2017 Draft Rank and Projections. View Josh Doctson's complete fantasy player profile, which has..
- Complete stat projections
- Outlooks
- Tiered rankings
- Fantasy point values
-
Go to
Josh Doctson's player profile.
Game Log
Game
Receiving
Rushing
Fumb.
KO Ret
Punt Ret
Week
Date
Opp
Rec
Yds
Avg
TD
Rush
Yds
Avg
TD
Lost
Yds
TD
Yds
TD
1
Sep 12
PIT
1
9
9.0
0
0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
2
Sep 18
DAL
1
57
57.0
0
0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
Depth Charts
Skill Players
Pos
Role
Name
QB
1
Kirk Cousins
2
Colt McCoy
3
Nate Sudfeld
RB
1
Rob Kelley
Sidelined
CSN Mid-Atlantic's J.P. Finlay expects Rob Kelley to remain the lead back in Washington.
Finlay reports the team has "been impressed" by Kelley's work this offseason, although if they were completely sold on him as the lead back they likely would not have drafted Samaje Perine in the fourth round. Even so, Finlay expects Perine to be more of a short-yardage back as a rookie. Finlay's colleague Rich Tandler also expects Kelley to keep the job throughout training camp, but he is less confident in his ability to hold off Perine during the season. This position battle will be one of the more interesting ones to watch during training camp.
May 12
2
Chris Thompson
3
Samaje Perine
4
Matt Jones
5
Mack Brown
GLB
1
Rob Kelley
2
Samaje Perine
3RB
1
Chris Thompson
2
Rob Kelley
WR1
1
Terrelle Pryor
2
Josh Doctson
Sidelined
CSN Mid-Atlantic's JP Finlay reports 2016 first-round WR Josh Doctson (Achilles') "has looked quick and healthy this offseason."
Doctson missed most of the offseason program and training camp last year with a mysterious Achilles' injury before landing on injured reserve after two games. Even after signing Terrelle Pryor, Washington needs much more from Doctson this season to help replace DeSean Jackson and Pierre Garcon. If he can stay healthy, Doctson should push for 100 targets and be a big factor in the red zone.
May 20
3
Maurice Harris
4
Robert Davis
5
Kendal Thompson
WR2
1
Jamison Crowder
2
Brian Quick
3
Ryan Grant
4
Matt Hazel
5
Reggie Diggs
WR3
1
Josh Doctson
TE
1
Jordan Reed
2
Vernon Davis
3
Niles Paul
4
Jeremy Sprinkle
5
Derek Carrier
LT
1
Trent Williams
2
Ty Nsekhe
3
John Kling
LG
1
Shawn Lauvao
2
Isaiah Williams
3
Ronald Patrick
C
1
Spencer Long
2
Chase Roullier
RG
1
Brandon Scherff
2
Arie Kouandjio
3
Kyle Kalis
RT
1
Morgan Moses
2
Vinston Painter
3
Kevin Bowen
K
1
Dustin Hopkins
2017 PPR Start-Up Draft
May 17
The Rotoworld crew and a few special guests game out a Dynasty league mock following the draft and free agency.
