Player Page

Weather | Roster

Josh Doctson | Wide Receiver | #18

Team: Washington Redskins
Age / DOB:  (24) / 12/3/1992
Ht / Wt:  6'2' / 206
College: TCU
Drafted: 2016 / Rd. 1 (22) / WAS
Contract: view contract details
Share: 

Latest News

Recent News

CSN Mid-Atlantic's JP Finlay reports 2016 first-round WR Josh Doctson (Achilles') "has looked quick and healthy this offseason."
Doctson missed most of the offseason program and training camp last year with a mysterious Achilles' injury before landing on injured reserve after two games. Even after signing Terrelle Pryor, Washington needs much more from Doctson this season to help replace DeSean Jackson and Pierre Garcon. If he can stay healthy, Doctson should push for 100 targets and be a big factor in the red zone. May 20 - 11:13 AM
Source: CSN Mid-Atlantic
More Josh Doctson Player News

Highest Searched Players over the last 7 days


Career Stats
YearReceivingRushingFumb.KO RetPunt Ret
YearTeamGRecYdsY/GAvg100+TDRushYdsY/GAvg100+TDLostYdsTDYdsTD
2016WAS226633.033.00000.0.00000000
Josh Doctson's 2017 Draft Rank and Projections
View Josh Doctson's 2017 Draft Rank and Projections. View Josh Doctson's complete fantasy player profile, which has..

  • - Complete stat projections
  • - Outlooks
  • - Tiered rankings
  • - Fantasy point values
  • -

Go to Josh Doctson's player profile.
Game Log
GameReceivingRushingFumb.KO RetPunt Ret
WeekDateOppRecYdsAvgTDRushYdsAvgTDLostYdsTDYdsTD
1Sep 12PIT199.0000.0000000
2Sep 18DAL15757.0000.0000000

Depth Charts

Skill Players
PosRoleName
QB1Kirk Cousins
2Colt McCoy
3Nate Sudfeld
RB1Rob Kelley
2Chris Thompson
3Samaje Perine
4Matt Jones
5Mack Brown
GLB1Rob Kelley
2Samaje Perine
3RB1Chris Thompson
2Rob Kelley
WR11Terrelle Pryor
2Josh Doctson
3Maurice Harris
4Robert Davis
5Kendal Thompson
WR21Jamison Crowder
2Brian Quick
3Ryan Grant
4Matt Hazel
5Reggie Diggs
WR31Josh Doctson
TE1Jordan Reed
2Vernon Davis
3Niles Paul
4Jeremy Sprinkle
5Derek Carrier
LT1Trent Williams
2Ty Nsekhe
3John Kling
LG1Shawn Lauvao
2Isaiah Williams
3Ronald Patrick
C1Spencer Long
2Chase Roullier
RG1Brandon Scherff
2Arie Kouandjio
3Kyle Kalis
RT1Morgan Moses
2Vinston Painter
3Kevin Bowen
K1Dustin Hopkins
 

 