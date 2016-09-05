Josh Doctson | Wide Receiver | #18 Team: Washington Redskins Age / DOB: (24) / 12/3/1992 Ht / Wt: 6'2' / 206 College: TCU Drafted: 2016 / Rd. 1 (22) / WAS Contract: view contract details [x] 5/9/2016: Signed a four-year, $10.049 million contract. The deal contains $9.429 million guaranteed, including a $5.508 million signing bonus. 2016: $450,000, 2017: $906,802, 2018: $1.36 million, 2019: $1.82 million, 2020: Club Option, 2021: Free Agent Share: Tweet

CSN Mid-Atlantic's JP Finlay reports 2016 first-round WR Josh Doctson (Achilles') "has looked quick and healthy this offseason." Doctson missed most of the offseason program and training camp last year with a mysterious Achilles' injury before landing on injured reserve after two games. Even after signing Terrelle Pryor, Washington needs much more from Doctson this season to help replace DeSean Jackson and Pierre Garcon. If he can stay healthy, Doctson should push for 100 targets and be a big factor in the red zone. Source: CSN Mid-Atlantic

Coach Jay Gruden said Josh Doctson (Achilles) will be moved slowly through OTAs. Doctson should get in some limited work, but isn’t 100 percent recovered from his Achilles' issue. The Redskins hope he’ll be full speed for training camp. In an ideal world, the Redskins will be able to line up Doctson opposite Terrelle Pryor with Jamison Crowder in the slot this sesaon. Source: redskins.com

Josh Doctson (Achilles') has progressed to running receiver drills. In a series of Snapchat videos on Friday, Doctson is seen doing some ladder drills and route-running at Redskins Park. Doctson didn't look to be running at full speed, but it's certainly progress. Coach Jay Gruden had hoped February would bring more results in Doctson's rehab, and it appears the sophomore is on track for OTAs. If DeSean Jackson and/or Pierre Garcon leave as free agents, and Doctson can stay healthy, he could be in for a big year-two leap. Source: Master Tesfatsion on Twitter