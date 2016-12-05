Kevin Dodd | Linebacker | #93 Team: Tennessee Titans Age / DOB: (24) / 7/14/1992 Ht / Wt: 6'5' / 277 College: Clemson Drafted: 2016 / Rd. 2 (33) / TEN Contract: view contract details [x] 5/31/2016: Signed a four-year, $6.55 million contract. The deal contains $4.31 million guaranteed, including a $2.96 million signing bonus. 2017: $747,832, 2018: $1.04 million, 2019: $1.34 million, 2020: Free Agent Share: Tweet

Latest News Recent News

Titans OLB Kevin Dodd (foot) still isn't 100 percent healthy. Speaking Tuesday, GM Jon Robinson deemed Dodd's injury "delicate." The 2016 second-rounder is still dealing with pain. It's bad news after Dodd's rookie year was wrecked by foot issues. Dodd had a "preventative" — i.e. necessary — operation last May before struggling through foot problems basically all seasons. He played 179 ineffective snaps before landing on injured reserve. Dodd should be considered questionable for training camp. Source: Paul Kuharsky on Twitter

Titans placed OLB Kevin Dodd on injured reserve with a foot injury, ending his season. Dodd underwent "preventative" foot surgery in May, and could require another operation. A rookie second-rounder, Dodd played 179 highly-ineffective snaps before going down. His health will be a question mark heading into 2017. LB Justin Staples has been promoted from the practice squad to take his roster spot. Old for a rookie (24) with limited athleticism for his position, Dodd could quickly verge toward "bust" status. Source: Paul Kuharsky on Twitter

Titans second-round OLB Kevin Dodd was added to the injury report as questionable with a foot injury. It is concerning after Dodd underwent "preventative" surgery on his right foot in May. It is unclear if this injury is to the same foot, but the timing of his addition to the injury report suggests he suffered a setback Friday. Dodd has one sack in 137 snaps this season. Source: Jim Wyatt on Twitter