Player Results
Article Results
NFL PAGES
NFL Home
Player News
Headlines
NFL Daily
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts
Papers
Forums
COLUMNS
An Early Dive Into SOS
Apr 24
Silva's 2017 NFL Mock Draft
Apr 24
NFL Draft Needs: Bucs
Apr 20
NFL Draft Needs: Saints
Apr 20
NFL Draft Needs: Schedule
Apr 20
NFL's Best GMs 2017
Apr 19
Foxboro Happenings
Apr 19
NFL Draft Needs: Falcons
Apr 19
SPECIAL CONTENT
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Football Daily Dose
NFL Draft
PARTNERS
Football Tickets
Shop NFL Gear
FANTASY FOOTBALL HEADLINES
Report: Browns mulling trade up from No. 12
OLB Dodd (foot) still not 100 percent healthy
Still no Teddy Bridgewater return timeline
Stefon Diggs says he'll be in better shape
Vikings, Bradford have yet to talk extension
Titans exercise Taylor Lewan's option season
Draft prospect Gareon Conley accused of rape
Free agent Cutler not considering retirement
Latavius Murray expects to be ready for camp
Falcons pick up Jake Matthews' 5th-yr option
Panthers might pick McCaffrey over Fournette?
McShay: Cardinals, Chiefs linked with Mahomes
COLUMNS
Mock Draft VI
Apr 25
Podcast: Dueling Mock Drafts
Apr 24
Norris: Top 150 Draft Board
Apr 23
Weekly News Rundown
Apr 21
NFL Draft Needs: Saints
Apr 20
NFL Draft Needs: Bucs
Apr 20
NFL Draft Needs: Schedule
Apr 20
NFL Draft News, Buzz & Rumors
Apr 19
Weather
Weather |
Roster
Jace Amaro
(TE)
David Fluellen
(RB)
Marcus Mariota
(QB)
DeMarco Murray
(RB)
Phillip Supernaw
(TE)
Beau Brinkley
(TE)
Jalston Fowler
(RB)
Rishard Matthews
(WR)
Tim Semisch
(TE)
Alex Tanney
(QB)
Matt Cassel
(QB)
Derrick Henry
(RB)
K.J. Maye
(WR)
Tajae Sharpe
(WR)
Delanie Walker
(TE)
Jerome Cunningham
(TE)
Jonathan Krause
(WR)
Tre McBride
(WR)
Ryan Succop
(K)
Eric Weems
(WR)
Harry Douglas
(WR)
Marc Mariani
(WR)
Close
|
Full Depth Charts
Close
|
Weather data courtesy of Weather.com
Kevin Dodd | Linebacker | #93
Team:
Tennessee Titans
Age / DOB:
(
24
) / 7/14/1992
Ht / Wt:
6'5' / 277
College:
Clemson
Drafted:
2016 / Rd. 2 (33) / TEN
Contract:
view contract details
[x]
5/31/2016: Signed a four-year, $6.55 million contract. The deal contains $4.31 million guaranteed, including a $2.96 million signing bonus. 2017: $747,832, 2018: $1.04 million, 2019: $1.34 million, 2020: Free Agent
Share:
Tweet
Latest News
Recent News
Titans OLB Kevin Dodd (foot) still isn't 100 percent healthy.
Speaking Tuesday, GM Jon Robinson deemed Dodd's injury "delicate." The 2016 second-rounder is still dealing with pain. It's bad news after Dodd's rookie year was wrecked by foot issues. Dodd had a "preventative" — i.e. necessary — operation last May before struggling through foot problems basically all seasons. He played 179 ineffective snaps before landing on injured reserve. Dodd should be considered questionable for training camp.
Apr 25 - 3:01 PM
Source:
Paul Kuharsky on Twitter
Titans placed OLB Kevin Dodd on injured reserve with a foot injury, ending his season.
Dodd underwent "preventative" foot surgery in May, and could require another operation. A rookie second-rounder, Dodd played 179 highly-ineffective snaps before going down. His health will be a question mark heading into 2017. LB Justin Staples has been promoted from the practice squad to take his roster spot. Old for a rookie (24) with limited athleticism for his position, Dodd could quickly verge toward "bust" status.
Mon, Dec 5, 2016 02:12:00 PM
Source:
Paul Kuharsky on Twitter
Titans second-round OLB Kevin Dodd was added to the injury report as questionable with a foot injury.
It is concerning after Dodd underwent "preventative" surgery on his right foot in May. It is unclear if this injury is to the same foot, but the timing of his addition to the injury report suggests he suffered a setback Friday. Dodd has one sack in 137 snaps this season.
Sat, Oct 22, 2016 11:25:00 AM
Source:
Jim Wyatt on Twitter
Titans activated OLB Kevin Dodd (foot) off the active/PUP list.
Dodd underwent "preventative" surgery on his right foot in May, but he was always expected back early in training camp. Once healthy, Dodd should play a big rotational role behind starters Derrick Morgan and Brian Orakpo.
Sat, Aug 13, 2016 11:25:00 AM
Source:
ESPN
OLB Dodd (foot) still not 100 percent healthy
Apr 25 - 3:01 PM
Titans send OLB Kevin Dodd to injured reserve
Mon, Dec 5, 2016 02:12:00 PM
Titans add rookie OLB Kevin Dodd to report
Sat, Oct 22, 2016 11:25:00 AM
Kevin Dodd (foot) activated off PUP list
Sat, Aug 13, 2016 11:25:00 AM
More Kevin Dodd Player News
Tennessee Titans Tickets
Career Stats
Year
Tackles
Sacks
Interceptions
Fumb
Misc
KO Ret
Punt Ret
Year
Team
G
Solo
Ast
Total
Sack
Yds
Yd/Sk
Int
Yds
IntTD
Rec
TD
Frcd
Pass D
Sfty
Yds
TD
Yds
TD
2016
TEN
9
5
0
5
1.0
6
6.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
Game Log
Game
Tackles
Sacks
Interceptions
Fumb
Misc
KO Ret
Punt Ret
Week
Date
Opp
Solo
Ast
Total
Sack
Yds
Yd/Sk
Int
Yds
IntTD
Rec
TD
Frcd
Pass D
Sfty
Yds
TD
Yds
TD
1
Sep 11
MIN
0
0
0
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
2
Sep 18
@DET
3
0
3
1.0
6
6.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
3
Sep 25
OAK
0
0
0
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
4
Oct 2
@HOU
0
0
0
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
5
Oct 9
@MIA
0
0
0
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
6
Oct 16
CLE
1
0
1
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
7
Oct 23
IND
0
0
0
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
9
Nov 6
@LAC
1
0
1
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
10
Nov 13
GB
0
0
0
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
Depth Charts
Skill Players
Pos
Role
Name
QB
1
Marcus Mariota
Sidelined
Marcus Mariota (broken leg) hopes to resume running in 2-3 weeks.
He was using a scooter to get around as recently as early March. Mariota will likely miss the entire offseason program, but is progressing on pace to be ready for training camp.
Apr 17
2
Matt Cassel
3
Alex Tanney
RB
1
DeMarco Murray
2
Derrick Henry
3
David Fluellen
GLB
1
Derrick Henry
2
DeMarco Murray
3RB
1
DeMarco Murray
2
Derrick Henry
FB
1
Jalston Fowler
WR1
1
Rishard Matthews
2
Tre McBride
3
Eric Weems
4
Jonathan Krause
WR2
1
Tajae Sharpe
2
Harry Douglas
3
K.J. Maye
WR3
1
Harry Douglas
TE
1
Delanie Walker
2
Phillip Supernaw
3
Jace Amaro
4
Jerome Cunningham
5
Tim Semisch
LT
1
Taylor Lewan
2
Dennis Kelly
LG
1
Quinton Spain
2
Sebastian Tretola
C
1
Ben Jones
2
Tim Lelito
3
Karim Barton
RG
1
Josh Kline
2
Josue Matias
RT
1
Jack Conklin
2
Tyler Marz
K
1
Ryan Succop
Headlines
An Early Dive Into SOS
Apr 24
SOS wiz Warren Sharp begins his Strength of Schedule series with dives into easy and hard schedules, and teams primed for easy and hard starts.
More NFL Columns
»
An Early Dive Into SOS
Apr 24
»
Silva's 2017 NFL Mock Draft
Apr 24
»
NFL Draft Needs: Bucs
Apr 20
»
NFL Draft Needs: Saints
Apr 20
»
NFL Draft Needs: Schedule
Apr 20
»
NFL's Best GMs 2017
Apr 19
»
Foxboro Happenings
Apr 19
»
NFL Draft Needs: Falcons
Apr 19
NFL Headlines
»
Report: Browns mulling trade up from No. 12
»
OLB Dodd (foot) still not 100 percent healthy
»
Still no Teddy Bridgewater return timeline
»
Stefon Diggs says he'll be in better shape
»
Vikings, Bradford have yet to talk extension
»
Titans exercise Taylor Lewan's option season
»
Draft prospect Gareon Conley accused of rape
»
Free agent Cutler not considering retirement
»
Latavius Murray expects to be ready for camp
»
Falcons pick up Jake Matthews' 5th-yr option
»
Panthers might pick McCaffrey over Fournette?
»
McShay: Cardinals, Chiefs linked with Mahomes
NFL Links
»
FanDuel Single Entry Series Strategy: Touches
»
Free MLB Draft Guide w/ your 1st FanDuel deposit
»
Daily Fantasy Section
»
FanDuel MLB Premium Content
»
NFL Depth Charts
»
Rotoworld Fantasy Football Season Pass
»
Week 15: Watch Rotoworld's DFS Pick Six
»
Do your own mock draft
»
Switching from FanDuel NFL to NBA
