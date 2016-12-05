Player Page

Kevin Dodd | Linebacker | #93

Team: Tennessee Titans
Age / DOB:  (24) / 7/14/1992
Ht / Wt:  6'5' / 277
College: Clemson
Drafted: 2016 / Rd. 2 (33) / TEN
Titans OLB Kevin Dodd (foot) still isn't 100 percent healthy.
Speaking Tuesday, GM Jon Robinson deemed Dodd's injury "delicate." The 2016 second-rounder is still dealing with pain. It's bad news after Dodd's rookie year was wrecked by foot issues. Dodd had a "preventative" — i.e. necessary — operation last May before struggling through foot problems basically all seasons. He played 179 ineffective snaps before landing on injured reserve. Dodd should be considered questionable for training camp. Apr 25 - 3:01 PM
Source: Paul Kuharsky on Twitter
Career Stats
YearTacklesSacksInterceptionsFumbMiscKO RetPunt Ret
YearTeamGSoloAstTotalSackYdsYd/SkIntYdsIntTDRecTDFrcdPass DSftyYdsTDYdsTD
2016TEN95051.066.0000000000000
Game Log
GameTacklesSacksInterceptionsFumbMiscKO RetPunt Ret
WeekDateOppSoloAstTotalSackYdsYd/SkIntYdsIntTDRecTDFrcdPass DSftyYdsTDYdsTD
1Sep 11MIN0000.00.0000000000000
2Sep 18@DET3031.066.0000000000000
3Sep 25OAK0000.00.0000000000000
4Oct 2@HOU0000.00.0000000000000
5Oct 9@MIA0000.00.0000000000000
6Oct 16CLE1010.00.0000000000000
7Oct 23IND0000.00.0000000000000
9Nov 6@LAC1010.00.0000000000000
10Nov 13GB0000.00.0000000000000

Depth Charts

Skill Players
PosRoleName
QB1Marcus Mariota
2Matt Cassel
3Alex Tanney
RB1DeMarco Murray
2Derrick Henry
3David Fluellen
GLB1Derrick Henry
2DeMarco Murray
3RB1DeMarco Murray
2Derrick Henry
FB1Jalston Fowler
WR11Rishard Matthews
2Tre McBride
3Eric Weems
4Jonathan Krause
WR21Tajae Sharpe
2Harry Douglas
3K.J. Maye
WR31Harry Douglas
TE1Delanie Walker
2Phillip Supernaw
3Jace Amaro
4Jerome Cunningham
5Tim Semisch
LT1Taylor Lewan
2Dennis Kelly
LG1Quinton Spain
2Sebastian Tretola
C1Ben Jones
2Tim Lelito
3Karim Barton
RG1Josh Kline
2Josue Matias
RT1Jack Conklin
2Tyler Marz
K1Ryan Succop
 

 