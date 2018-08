Sidelined

According to Jason La Canfora of CBS Sports, the "initial sense" is that Marlon Mack will miss a few weeks with a "manageable" hamstring strain.

Mack's injury occurred in Thursday's preseason opener at Seattle. The Colts are still waiting for "final confirmation" but if it's just a strain, Mack should have a chance to be ready for the start of the regular season. The second-year back is expected to lead a Colts backfield committee along with rookies Nyheim Hines and Jordan Wilkins. Goal-line enforcer Robert Turbin will join the fold when he returns from a four-game PED suspension.