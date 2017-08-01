Kendall Fuller | Defensive Back | #29 Team: Kansas City Chiefs Age / DOB: (22) / 2/13/1995 Ht / Wt: 5'11' / 198 College: Virginia Tech Drafted: 2016 / Rd. 3 (84) / WAS Contract: view contract details [x] 6/2/2016: Signed a four-year, $3.12 million contract. The deal included a $718,424 signing bonus. 2018: $647,500, 2019: $750,000, 2020: Free Agent Share: Tweet

Latest News Recent News

Chiefs acquired CB Kendall Fuller and a 2018 third-round pick from the Redskins in exchange for QB Alex Smith. A 2016 third-rounder, Fuller struggled as a rookie off a 2015 knee injury. But this past season, as the Redskins' No. 1 slot corner, Fuller appeared in all 16 games and graded out as Pro Football Focus' No. 5 cover corner out of 121 qualifiers. The Chiefs really struggled on the back end of the defense in 2017, so Fuller will be a welcomed addition and should slide right into slot duties in K.C.

ESPN Redskins reporter John Keim wrote sophomore CB Kendall Fuller has looked "comfortable" in camp. Coming off microfracture surgery, Fuller rarely looked comfortable as a rookie, allowing the second-highest passer rating (122.7) among slot corners according to Pro Football Focus. He is healthy now, however, and Keim reports it is showing up on the field. Fuller looks like the favorite to start in the slot with Josh Norman and Bashaud Breeland on the perimeter. Source: ESPN

Redskins CB Kendall Fuller (knee) says he’s fully healthy. Fuller was one of the worst slot corners in the league as a rookie. He’ll be given a chance to take a second-year leap now that he’s over his injuries. Coach Jay Gruden expects a breakout 2017 from Fuller. Source: redskins.com