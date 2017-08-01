Player Page

Kendall Fuller | Defensive Back | #29

Team: Kansas City Chiefs
Age / DOB:  (22) / 2/13/1995
Ht / Wt:  5'11' / 198
College: Virginia Tech
Drafted: 2016 / Rd. 3 (84) / WAS
Contract: view contract details
Chiefs acquired CB Kendall Fuller and a 2018 third-round pick from the Redskins in exchange for QB Alex Smith.
A 2016 third-rounder, Fuller struggled as a rookie off a 2015 knee injury. But this past season, as the Redskins' No. 1 slot corner, Fuller appeared in all 16 games and graded out as Pro Football Focus' No. 5 cover corner out of 121 qualifiers. The Chiefs really struggled on the back end of the defense in 2017, so Fuller will be a welcomed addition and should slide right into slot duties in K.C. Jan 30 - 11:01 PM
Current Season Stats
YearTacklesSacksInterceptionsFumbMiscKO RetPunt Ret
YearTeamGSoloAstTotalSackYdsYd/SkIntYdsIntTDRecTDFrcdPass DSftyYdsTDYdsTD
2017WAS164312550.00.044000110012000
Career Stats
YearTacklesSacksInterceptionsFumbMiscKO RetPunt Ret
YearTeamGSoloAstTotalSackYdsYd/SkIntYdsIntTDRecTDFrcdPass DSftyYdsTDYdsTD
2016WAS133210420.00.0000000200000
2017WAS164312550.00.044000110012000
Game Log
GameTacklesSacksInterceptionsFumbMiscKO RetPunt Ret
WeekDateOppSoloAstTotalSackYdsYd/SkIntYdsIntTDRecTDFrcdPass DSftyYdsTDYdsTD
1Sep 10PHI4150.00.0000000100000
2Sep 17@LAR4040.00.0000000000000
3Sep 24OAK1230.00.0100001100000
4Oct 2@KC2020.00.0000000000000
6Oct 15SF1010.00.0130000200000
7Oct 23@PHI4040.00.0000000000000
8Oct 29DAL1230.00.0000000000000
9Nov 5@SEA3140.00.0100000100000
10Nov 12MIN3140.00.0000000000000
11Nov 19@NO5270.00.0000000000000
12Nov 23NYG0000.00.0110000100000
13Nov 30@DAL3140.00.00000000012000
14Dec 10@LAC2020.00.0000000000000
15Dec 17ARZ6280.00.0000000200000
16Dec 24DEN2020.00.0000000100000
17Dec 31@NYG2020.00.0000000100000

Depth Charts

Skill Players
PosRoleName
QB1Patrick Mahomes
RB1Kareem Hunt
2Spencer Ware
3Charcandrick West
4Akeem Hunt
5George Atkinson III
GLB1Kareem Hunt
2Spencer Ware
3RB1Charcandrick West
2Kareem Hunt
FB1Anthony Firkser
WR11Tyreek Hill
2Jehu Chesson
3Gehrig Dieter
4Brandon Shippen
WR21Chris Conley
2Demarcus Robinson
3Marcus Kemp
4Daniel Braverman
WR31Demarcus Robinson
TE1Travis Kelce
2Demetrius Harris
3Orson Charles
4Jace Amaro
LT1Eric Fisher
LG1Bryan Witzmann
2Parker Ehinger
3Kaleb Johnson
C1Mitch Morse
RG1Laurent Duvernay-Tardif
2Cameron Erving
3Dillon Gordon
RT1Mitchell Schwartz
2Andrew Wylie
K1Harrison Butker
 

 