Will Fuller | Wide Receiver | #15 Team: Houston Texans Age / DOB: (23) / 4/16/1994 Ht / Wt: 6'0' / 185 College: Notre Dame Drafted: 2016 / Rd. 1 (21) / HOU Contract: view contract details [x] 6/26/16: Signed a four-year, $10.164 million contract. The deal contains $9.86 million guaranteed, including a $5.59 million signing bonus. 2017: $912,014, 2018: $1.37 million, 2019: $1.83 million, 2020: Club Option, 2021: Free Agent

The Houston Chronicle expects Will Fuller (collarbone) to miss 2-3 months. That would put Fuller's return range somewhere in Weeks 5-8. Because Fuller did not open camp on the active/PUP list, he is ineligible for reserve/PUP. We don't anticipate the Texans placing Fuller on injured reserve, but he's not going to be a factor in the first month of the season. He should be scratched off fantasy cheatsheets. The Chronicle expects Braxton Miller and Jaelen Strong to share Fuller's snaps across from Nuk Hopkins. Source: Houston Chronicle

Will Fuller suffered a broken collarbone on Wednesday and is out indefinitely. Broken collarbones can have a wide range of absence timetables. Fuller is almost certain to miss regular-season games. He's likely looking at a recovery frame anywhere from 6-12 weeks. Fuller was having a quiet, yet promising, offseason working to correct his rookie-year troubles. A big-upside, late-round flier, Fuller can no longer be counted on for first-half contributions. The Texans will turn to Jaelen Strong and Braxton Miller behind DeAndre Hopkins. Source: Adam Schefter on Twitter

Texans WRs coach John Perry said sophomore Will Fuller is working to correct his issues with drops. "He has really taken a lot of ownership of that," Perry said. "He comes out and does a lot of pre-practice work on his own." Perry added Fuller struggled to track the ball downfield at times last season, so they are working to put him in similar situations during camp. After leaving several big plays on the field last year, Fuller could take a step forward simply by holding onto the ball. Source: ESPN