Player Search Help
To search for a player use one of two formats:
"last name" or "last name, first name"
Player Results
Article Results
Player Page
Weather |
Roster
Rashaun Allen
(TE)
Tyler Ervin
(RB)
Justin Hardee
(WR)
Lamar Miller
(RB)
Jaelen Strong
(WR)
Dres Anderson
(WR)
Ka'imi Fairbairn
(K)
Shaq Hill
(WR)
Nick Novak
(K)
Chris Thompson
(WR)
Stephen Anderson
(TE)
C.J. Fiedorowicz
(TE)
DeAndre Hopkins
(WR)
Dare Ogunbowale
(RB)
Deshaun Watson
(QB)
Evan Baylis
(TE)
D'Onta Foreman
(RB)
Akeem Hunt
(RB)
Jay Prosch
(RB)
Brandon Weeden
(QB)
Alfred Blue
(RB)
Will Fuller
(WR)
Riley McCarron
(WR)
Tom Savage
(QB)
DeAndrew White
(WR)
Cory Carter
(K)
Deante' Gray
(WR)
Braxton Miller
(WR)
Devin Street
(WR)
Wendall Williams
(WR)
Zach Conque
(TE)
Ryan Griffin
(TE)
Close
|
Full Depth Charts
Close
|
Weather data courtesy of Weather.com
Will Fuller | Wide Receiver | #15
Team:
Houston Texans
Age / DOB:
(
23
) / 4/16/1994
Ht / Wt:
6'0' / 185
College:
Notre Dame
Drafted:
2016 / Rd. 1 (21) / HOU
Contract:
view contract details
[x]
6/26/16: Signed a four-year, $10.164 million contract. The deal contains $9.86 million guaranteed, including a $5.59 million signing bonus. 2017: $912,014, 2018: $1.37 million, 2019: $1.83 million, 2020: Club Option, 2021: Free Agent
Share:
Tweet
Latest News
Recent News
The Houston Chronicle expects Will Fuller (collarbone) to miss 2-3 months.
That would put Fuller's return range somewhere in Weeks 5-8. Because Fuller did not open camp on the active/PUP list, he is ineligible for reserve/PUP. We don't anticipate the Texans placing Fuller on injured reserve, but he's not going to be a factor in the first month of the season. He should be scratched off fantasy cheatsheets. The Chronicle expects Braxton Miller and Jaelen Strong to share Fuller's snaps across from Nuk Hopkins.
Aug 2 - 2:08 PM
Source:
Houston Chronicle
Will Fuller suffered a broken collarbone on Wednesday and is out indefinitely.
Broken collarbones can have a wide range of absence timetables. Fuller is almost certain to miss regular-season games. He's likely looking at a recovery frame anywhere from 6-12 weeks. Fuller was having a quiet, yet promising, offseason working to correct his rookie-year troubles. A big-upside, late-round flier, Fuller can no longer be counted on for first-half contributions. The Texans will turn to Jaelen Strong and Braxton Miller behind DeAndre Hopkins.
Aug 2 - 1:13 PM
Source:
Adam Schefter on Twitter
Texans WRs coach John Perry said sophomore Will Fuller is working to correct his issues with drops.
"He has really taken a lot of ownership of that," Perry said. "He comes out and does a lot of pre-practice work on his own." Perry added Fuller struggled to track the ball downfield at times last season, so they are working to put him in similar situations during camp. After leaving several big plays on the field last year, Fuller could take a step forward simply by holding onto the ball.
Jul 31 - 11:45 AM
Source:
ESPN
The Texans are expected to take Will Fuller off punt returns.
Fuller was one of the top returners in the league as a rookie, averaging 15 yards per punt. The Texans want him to focus on playing wideout after fading down the second half of last season. Tyler Ervin is the favorite to replace Fuller.
Jul 1 - 3:09 PM
Source:
Houston Chronicle
Texans WR Fuller (collarbone) out 2-3 months
Aug 2 - 2:08 PM
Will Fuller breaks collarbone on Wednesday
Aug 2 - 1:13 PM
Will Fuller working to correct drop issue
Jul 31 - 11:45 AM
Texans likely to take Fuller off punt returns
Jul 1 - 3:09 PM
More Will Fuller Player News
Highest Searched Players
over the last 7 days
1
C. Kaepernick
FA
(3829)
2
A. Luck
IND
(3075)
3
J. Reed
WAS
(2976)
4
J. Flacco
BAL
(2764)
5
M. Bryant
PIT
(2762)
6
E. Elliott
DAL
(2716)
7
C. Hyde
SF
(2711)
8
L. Bell
PIT
(2625)
9
M. Gillislee
NE
(2620)
10
C. McCaffrey
CAR
(2517)
Player Page
Recent News
Related News
Team News
Career Stats
Depth Charts
Game Log
Houston Texans Tickets
Career Stats
Year
Receiving
Rushing
Fumb.
KO Ret
Punt Ret
Year
Team
G
Rec
Yds
Y/G
Avg
100+
TD
Rush
Yds
Y/G
Avg
100+
TD
Lost
Yds
TD
Yds
TD
2016
HOU
14
47
635
45.4
13.5
2
2
1
-3
-.2
-3.0
0
0
0
31
0
165
1
Will Fuller's 2017 Draft Rank and Projections
View
Will Fuller's
2017 Draft Rank and Projections. View Will Fuller's complete fantasy player profile, which has..
- Complete stat projections
- Outlooks
- Tiered rankings
- Fantasy point values
-
Go to
Will Fuller's player profile.
Game Log
Game
Receiving
Rushing
Fumb.
KO Ret
Punt Ret
Week
Date
Opp
Rec
Yds
Avg
TD
Rush
Yds
Avg
TD
Lost
Yds
TD
Yds
TD
1
Sep 11
CHI
5
107
21.4
1
0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
2
Sep 18
KC
4
104
26.0
0
0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
3
Sep 22
@NE
3
31
10.3
0
0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
4
Oct 2
TEN
7
81
11.6
1
0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
67
1
5
Oct 9
@MIN
1
4
4.0
0
0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
14
0
7
Oct 24
@DEN
4
22
5.5
0
0
0
.0
0
0
19
0
0
0
8
Oct 30
DET
1
23
23.0
0
0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
3
0
11
Nov 21
@OAK
1
17
17.0
0
0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
12
Nov 27
LAC
4
60
15.0
0
0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
27
0
13
Dec 4
@GB
5
59
11.8
0
0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
16
0
14
Dec 11
@IND
2
22
11.0
0
0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
15
Dec 18
JAC
4
42
10.5
0
1
-3
-3.0
0
0
12
0
38
0
16
Dec 24
CIN
3
39
13.0
0
0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
17
Jan 1
@TEN
3
24
8.0
0
0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
Depth Charts
Skill Players
Pos
Role
Name
QB
1
Tom Savage
2
Deshaun Watson
3
Brandon Weeden
RB
1
Lamar Miller
2
Alfred Blue
3
D'Onta Foreman
4
Akeem Hunt
5
Tyler Ervin
GLB
1
Lamar Miller
2
Alfred Blue
3RB
1
Lamar Miller
2
Alfred Blue
FB
1
Jay Prosch
WR1
1
DeAndre Hopkins
2
Jaelen Strong
3
Dres Anderson
4
Chris Thompson
5
Shaq Hill
WR2
1
Will Fuller
Sidelined
The Houston Chronicle expects Will Fuller (collarbone) to miss 2-3 months.
That would put Fuller's return range somewhere in Weeks 5-8. Because Fuller did not open camp on the active/PUP list, he is ineligible for reserve/PUP. We don't anticipate the Texans placing Fuller on injured reserve, but he's not going to be a factor in the first month of the season. He should be scratched off fantasy cheatsheets. The Chronicle expects Braxton Miller and Jaelen Strong to share Fuller's snaps across from Nuk Hopkins.
Aug 2
2
Braxton Miller
3
Wendall Williams
4
Justin Hardee
5
Deante' Gray
I.L.
Jan 1
WR3
1
Braxton Miller
TE
1
C.J. Fiedorowicz
2
Ryan Griffin
3
Stephen Anderson
4
Rashaun Allen
5
Evan Baylis
LT
1
Duane Brown
2
Chris Clark
3
Kendall Lamm
LG
1
Xavier Su'a-Filo
2
Chad Slade
3
David Quessenberry
C
1
Greg Mancz
2
Nick Martin
3
Kyle Fuller
RG
1
Jeff Allen
2
Josh Walker
3
Erik Austell
RT
1
Breno Giacomini
2
Julie'n Davenport
3
Laurence Gibson
K
1
Nick Novak
2
Ka'imi Fairbairn
