Player Page

Weather | Roster

Will Fuller | Wide Receiver | #15

Team: Houston Texans
Age / DOB:  (23) / 4/16/1994
Ht / Wt:  6'0' / 185
College: Notre Dame
Drafted: 2016 / Rd. 1 (21) / HOU
Contract: view contract details
Share: 

Latest News

Recent News

The Houston Chronicle expects Will Fuller (collarbone) to miss 2-3 months.
That would put Fuller's return range somewhere in Weeks 5-8. Because Fuller did not open camp on the active/PUP list, he is ineligible for reserve/PUP. We don't anticipate the Texans placing Fuller on injured reserve, but he's not going to be a factor in the first month of the season. He should be scratched off fantasy cheatsheets. The Chronicle expects Braxton Miller and Jaelen Strong to share Fuller's snaps across from Nuk Hopkins. Aug 2 - 2:08 PM
Source: Houston Chronicle
More Will Fuller Player News

Highest Searched Players over the last 7 days


Career Stats
YearReceivingRushingFumb.KO RetPunt Ret
YearTeamGRecYdsY/GAvg100+TDRushYdsY/GAvg100+TDLostYdsTDYdsTD
2016HOU144763545.413.5221-3-.2-3.00003101651
Will Fuller's 2017 Draft Rank and Projections
View Will Fuller's 2017 Draft Rank and Projections. View Will Fuller's complete fantasy player profile, which has..

  • - Complete stat projections
  • - Outlooks
  • - Tiered rankings
  • - Fantasy point values
  • -

Go to Will Fuller's player profile.
Game Log
GameReceivingRushingFumb.KO RetPunt Ret
WeekDateOppRecYdsAvgTDRushYdsAvgTDLostYdsTDYdsTD
1Sep 11CHI510721.4100.0000000
2Sep 18KC410426.0000.0000000
3Sep 22@NE33110.3000.0000000
4Oct 2TEN78111.6100.00000671
5Oct 9@MIN144.0000.00000140
7Oct 24@DEN4225.5000.00019000
8Oct 30DET12323.0000.0000030
11Nov 21@OAK11717.0000.0000000
12Nov 27LAC46015.0000.00000270
13Dec 4@GB55911.8000.00000160
14Dec 11@IND22211.0000.0000000
15Dec 18JAC44210.501-3-3.000120380
16Dec 24CIN33913.0000.0000000
17Jan 1@TEN3248.0000.0000000

Depth Charts

Skill Players
PosRoleName
QB1Tom Savage
2Deshaun Watson
3Brandon Weeden
RB1Lamar Miller
2Alfred Blue
3D'Onta Foreman
4Akeem Hunt
5Tyler Ervin
GLB1Lamar Miller
2Alfred Blue
3RB1Lamar Miller
2Alfred Blue
FB1Jay Prosch
WR11DeAndre Hopkins
2Jaelen Strong
3Dres Anderson
4Chris Thompson
5Shaq Hill
WR21Will Fuller
2Braxton Miller
3Wendall Williams
4Justin Hardee
5Deante' Gray
WR31Braxton Miller
TE1C.J. Fiedorowicz
2Ryan Griffin
3Stephen Anderson
4Rashaun Allen
5Evan Baylis
LT1Duane Brown
2Chris Clark
3Kendall Lamm
LG1Xavier Su'a-Filo
2Chad Slade
3David Quessenberry
C1Greg Mancz
2Nick Martin
3Kyle Fuller
RG1Jeff Allen
2Josh Walker
3Erik Austell
RT1Breno Giacomini
2Julie'n Davenport
3Laurence Gibson
K1Nick Novak
2Ka'imi Fairbairn
 

 