Christian Hackenberg | Quarterback | #5 Team: New York Jets Age / DOB: (21) / 2/14/1995 Ht / Wt: 6'4' / 228 College: Penn State Drafted: 2016 / Rd. 2 (51) / NYJ Contract: view contract details [x] 5/12/2016: Signed a four-year, $4.7 million contract. The deal included a $1.58 million signing bonus. 2016: $450,000, 2017: $661,832, 2018: $873,664, 2019: $1.08 million, 2020: Free Agent Share: Tweet

Latest News Recent News

Jets second-round rookie Christian Hackenberg will not start Week 17. You normally need to call in the National Guard to prevent quarterback-needy teams from contriving reasons to start early-round "prospects." The Jets, however, are closing their eyes and pretending Hackenberg doesn't exist. Not that it's surprising. Hackenberg was not a legitimate prospect at Penn State, and completely imploded in the preseason. He's not an NFL quarterback. It's that simple. The Jets might as well have donated the No. 51 overall pick to charity. Hackenberg won't be assured a roster spot in 2017.

ESPN's Rich Cimini would be "very surprised" if the Jets draft another quarterback early in the 2017 NFL Draft. Cimini believes drafting another quarterback in the first or second round "would be an admission from general manager Mike Maccagnan that he botched the Christian Hackenberg pick." While Cimini's point is a good one, the Jets seem to have already admitted Hackenberg is trending toward being a wasted pick by not even considering him as a starting option at the tail end of a lost season. The quicker the Jets realize their future at quarterback is not on the roster, the better it will be for the organization. Source: ESPN

ESPN's Rich Cimini says Christian Hackenberg "isn't close" to being ready to start. The Jets have no plans to play Hackenberg despite a lost season. Bryce Petty will start the final four games. Source: Rich Cimini on Twitter