Player Results
Article Results
Player Page
Weather |
Roster
Robby Anderson
(WR)
Quincy Enunwa
(WR)
Brandon Marshall
(WR)
Bryce Petty
(QB)
Devin Smith
(WR)
Brandon Bostick
(TE)
Ryan Fitzpatrick
(QB)
Jalin Marshall
(WR)
Bilal Powell
(RB)
Geno Smith
(QB)
Braedon Bowman
(TE)
Nick Folk
(K)
Chris Owusu
(WR)
Khiry Robinson
(RB)
Eric Tomlinson
(TE)
Kellen Davis
(TE)
Matt Forte
(RB)
Charone Peake
(WR)
Austin Seferian-Jenkins
(TE)
Brandon Wilds
(RB)
Eric Decker
(WR)
Christian Hackenberg
(QB)
Christian Hackenberg | Quarterback | #5
Team:
New York Jets
Age / DOB:
(
21
) / 2/14/1995
Ht / Wt:
6'4' / 228
College:
Penn State
Drafted:
2016 / Rd. 2 (51) / NYJ
Contract:
view contract details
[x]
5/12/2016: Signed a four-year, $4.7 million contract. The deal included a $1.58 million signing bonus. 2016: $450,000, 2017: $661,832, 2018: $873,664, 2019: $1.08 million, 2020: Free Agent
Share:
Tweet
Latest News
Recent News
Jets second-round rookie Christian Hackenberg will not start Week 17.
You normally need to call in the National Guard to prevent quarterback-needy teams from contriving reasons to start early-round "prospects." The Jets, however, are closing their eyes and pretending Hackenberg doesn't exist. Not that it's surprising. Hackenberg was not a legitimate prospect at Penn State, and completely imploded in the preseason. He's not an NFL quarterback. It's that simple. The Jets might as well have donated the No. 51 overall pick to charity. Hackenberg won't be assured a roster spot in 2017.
Dec 27 - 1:21 PM
ESPN's Rich Cimini would be "very surprised" if the Jets draft another quarterback early in the 2017 NFL Draft.
Cimini believes drafting another quarterback in the first or second round "would be an admission from general manager Mike Maccagnan that he botched the Christian Hackenberg pick." While Cimini's point is a good one, the Jets seem to have already admitted Hackenberg is trending toward being a wasted pick by not even considering him as a starting option at the tail end of a lost season. The quicker the Jets realize their future at quarterback is not on the roster, the better it will be for the organization.
Dec 17 - 10:05 AM
Source:
ESPN
ESPN's Rich Cimini says Christian Hackenberg "isn't close" to being ready to start.
The Jets have no plans to play Hackenberg despite a lost season. Bryce Petty will start the final four games.
Dec 10 - 8:24 PM
Source:
Rich Cimini on Twitter
The Jets have no plans to play No. 51 overall pick Christian Hackenberg down the stretch.
The second-rounder will only see playing time if Bryce Petty gets hurt. A team with quarterback problems would normally try to contrive any possible reason to get a second-rounder on the field, but Hackenberg isn't close to ready. It's quite possible he never will be. Hackenberg was a bad player in college, and an immense stretch as a day-two pick.
Dec 6 - 4:38 PM
Source:
Brian Costello on Twitter
Wasted-pick Hackenberg not starting Week 17
Dec 27 - 1:21 PM
Beat writer 'very surprised' if Jets draft QB
Dec 17 - 10:05 AM
Christian Hackenberg 'not close' to ready
Dec 10 - 8:24 PM
Jets: No plans to play Christian Hackenberg
Dec 6 - 4:38 PM
More Christian Hackenberg Player News
Career Stats
Depth Charts
Game Log
Current Season Stats
Year
Passing
Rushing
Fumb.
Year
Team
G
Comp
Att
%
Yds
Y/G
Y/A
300+
TD
Int
Rush
Yds
Y/G
Avg
TD
100+
Lost
In-season stats are currently unavailable
Career Stats
Year
Passing
Rushing
Fumb.
Year
Team
G
Comp
Att
%
Yds
Y/G
Y/A
300+
TD
Int
Rush
Yds
Y/G
Avg
TD
100+
Lost
Career stats are currently unavailable
Game Log
Game
Passing
Rushing
Fumb.
Week
Date
Opp
Comp
Att
%
Yds
Y/A
TD
Int
Rush
Yds
Avg
TD
Lost
17
Jan 1
BUF
Game scheduled for 1/1 1:00 PM ET
Depth Charts
Skill Players
Pos
Role
Name
QB
1
Bryce Petty
Sidelined
Jets placed QB Bryce Petty (shoulder) on injured reserve, ending his season.
The Jets announced Petty has a torn labrum in his left (non-throwing) shoulder, which would have hurt Petty's chances of protecting himself in Week 17 against the Bills. The Jets will turn back to Ryan Fitzpatrick, in all likelihood, because they never intended for 2016 second-round pick Christian Hackenberg to play a snap this season. The Bills' D/ST will be an appealing streamer in DFS and season-long leagues that extend into Week 17.
Dec 26
2
Ryan Fitzpatrick
3
Christian Hackenberg
RB
1
Matt Forte
Sidelined
Matt Forte (shoulder, knee) did not practice Tuesday.
Forte has not played since Week 15 and is now dealing with a shoulder issue in addition to his torn meniscus. It would not be surprising if he landed on injured reserve later this week.
Dec 27
2
Bilal Powell
3
Brandon Wilds
GLB
1
Matt Forte
2
Bilal Powell
3RB
1
Bilal Powell
2
Matt Forte
WR1
1
Brandon Marshall
Questionable
Brandon Marshall (hip) did not practice Tuesday.
It was an informal practice, and Marshall will likely be back to his limited ways for Wednesday's session. Marshall has 59 catches for 788 yards and three touchdowns through 15 games. Even if he suits up this week against Buffalo, he will not be an option in DFS.
Dec 27
2
Robby Anderson
3
Charone Peake
WR2
1
Quincy Enunwa
2
Jalin Marshall
3
Devin Smith
WR3
1
Robby Anderson
TE
1
Austin Seferian-Jenkins
Sidelined
Austin Seferian-Jenkins left Saturday's Week 16 game against the Patriots with a hamstring injury and will not return.
He'll finish the afternoon with one catch for 17 yards. Seferian-Jenklns dropped a would-be touchdown pass from Ryan Fitzpatrick in the second quarter after beating Patrick Chung in coverage. Brandon Bostick has entered the game at tight end for New York.
Dec 24
2
Brandon Bostick
3
Eric Tomlinson
LT
1
Brandon Shell
LG
1
James Carpenter
Questionable
Jets LG James Carpenter (calf) is expected to play Week 3.
Carpenter suffered a calf injury Thursday night against the Jets. An MRI confirmed the issue is just a strain. With 10 days to get healthy before their next game, Carpenter should suit up against the Chiefs.
Sep 17
C
1
Wesley Johnson
RG
1
Craig Watts
2
Dakota Dozier
RT
1
Brent Qvale
2
Ben Ijalana
K
1
Nick Folk
