Christian Hackenberg | Quarterback | #5

Team: New York Jets
Age / DOB:  (21) / 2/14/1995
Ht / Wt:  6'4' / 228
College: Penn State
Drafted: 2016 / Rd. 2 (51) / NYJ
Contract: view contract details
Jets second-round rookie Christian Hackenberg will not start Week 17.
You normally need to call in the National Guard to prevent quarterback-needy teams from contriving reasons to start early-round "prospects." The Jets, however, are closing their eyes and pretending Hackenberg doesn't exist. Not that it's surprising. Hackenberg was not a legitimate prospect at Penn State, and completely imploded in the preseason. He's not an NFL quarterback. It's that simple. The Jets might as well have donated the No. 51 overall pick to charity. Hackenberg won't be assured a roster spot in 2017. Dec 27 - 1:21 PM
Depth Charts

Skill Players
PosRoleName
QB1Bryce Petty
2Ryan Fitzpatrick
3Christian Hackenberg
RB1Matt Forte
2Bilal Powell
3Brandon Wilds
GLB1Matt Forte
2Bilal Powell
3RB1Bilal Powell
2Matt Forte
WR11Brandon Marshall
2Robby Anderson
3Charone Peake
WR21Quincy Enunwa
2Jalin Marshall
3Devin Smith
WR31Robby Anderson
TE1Austin Seferian-Jenkins
2Brandon Bostick
3Eric Tomlinson
LT1Brandon Shell
LG1James Carpenter
C1Wesley Johnson
RG1Craig Watts
2Dakota Dozier
RT1Brent Qvale
2Ben Ijalana
K1Nick Folk
 

 