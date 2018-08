Vernon Hargreaves | Defensive Back | #28 Team: Tampa Bay Buccaneers Age / DOB: (23) / 6/3/1995 Ht / Wt: 5'10' / 204 College: Florida Drafted: 2016 / Rd. 1 (11) / TB Contract: view contract details [x] 5/6/2016: Signed a four-year, $14.17 million contract. The deal contains $14.17 million guaranteed, including an $8.5 million signing bonus. 2018: $1.73 million, 2019: $2.38 million, 2020: Club Option, 2021: Free Agent Share: Tweet

Bucs CB Vernon Hargreaves suffered a groin injury in Thursday night's preseason opener and is done for the game. The injury happened in the first quarter. A disappointment through two seasons as a first-round pick in the 2016 draft, Hargreaves has been in danger of losing playing time after struggling both as an outside and slot corner. The Bucs' secondary was thin and weak even before Hargreaves' injury.

Vernon Hargreaves (leg) remained sidelined at Sunday's practice. He hasn't seen the field since suffering a lower leg laceration at Friday's practice. The injury required stitches. When healthy, Hargreaves will operate as the Bucs' primary slot corner. Source: Greg Human on Twitter

Bucs DC Mike Smith said third-year CB Vernon Hargreaves will likely be the team's slot corner this season. The No. 11 overall pick in the 2016 draft, Hargreaves played just over 12.7% of his snaps in the slot last season, roughly the same amount he was there as a rookie. The Bucs haven't re-signed last year's nickel corner Robert McClain and appear ready to turn the gig over to Hargreaves. Veteran Brent Grimes and 2016 fourth-rounder Ryan Smith are the favorites to open the year in nickel packages, while the Bucs used 2018 second-rounders on Carlton Davis and M.J. Stewart. Source: Greg Auman on Twitter