Hunter Henry | Tight End | #86 Team: San Diego Chargers Age / DOB: (22) / 12/7/1994 Ht / Wt: 6'5' / 250 College: Arkansas Drafted: 2016 / Rd. 2 (35) / SD Contract: view contract details [x] 6/2/2016: Signed a four-year, $6.38 million contract. The deal contains $3.98 million guaranteed, including a $2.84 million signing bonus. 2016: $450,000, 2017: $740,014, 2018: $1.03 million, 2019: $1.32 million, 2020: Free Agent

ESPN reports Hunter Henry will be the Chargers' "featured tight end" next season. Antonio Gates plans to play next year, but ESPN reports the veteran is "well aware" he will take a backseat to Henry. The Chargers might also ask Gates to take a pay cut from the $5 million he is owed in salary and bonuses next year. Henry caught seven touchdowns and looked surprisingly comfortable for a rookie tight end in a limited role this season. If he is able to lock up a decent target share, he will be squarely in the TE1 discussion. Source: ESPN

Hunter Henry was not targeted in the Chargers' Week 16 loss to Cleveland. Henry hasn't been running many pass routes even while gobbling up red-zone scores recently, so he was essentially due for a game like this. Antonio Gates will wrap up the season as San Diego's No. 1 pass-catching tight end.

Hunter Henry caught 3-of-4 targets for 37 yards and a touchdown in the Chargers' Week 15 loss to the Raiders. Henry was again out-snapped by Antonio Gates, but Henry is actually able to get open at this stage of his career. Gates finished with one catch for 11 yards on two targets. For as long as Gates is a Charger, Henry will continue to be a rotational tight end who needs short touchdown catches to return any fantasy value.