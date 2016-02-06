Player Page

Weather | Roster

Hunter Henry | Tight End | #86

Team: San Diego Chargers
Age / DOB:  (22) / 12/7/1994
Ht / Wt:  6'5' / 250
College: Arkansas
Drafted: 2016 / Rd. 2 (35) / SD
Contract: view contract details
Share: 

Latest News

Recent News

ESPN reports Hunter Henry will be the Chargers' "featured tight end" next season.
Antonio Gates plans to play next year, but ESPN reports the veteran is "well aware" he will take a backseat to Henry. The Chargers might also ask Gates to take a pay cut from the $5 million he is owed in salary and bonuses next year. Henry caught seven touchdowns and looked surprisingly comfortable for a rookie tight end in a limited role this season. If he is able to lock up a decent target share, he will be squarely in the TE1 discussion. Dec 31 - 10:17 AM
Source: ESPN
More Hunter Henry Player News

Highest Searched Players over the last 7 days


Current Season Stats
YearReceivingRushingFumb.KO RetPunt Ret
YearTeamGRecYdsY/GAvg100+TDRushYdsY/GAvg100+TDLostYdsTDYdsTD
2016SD143243531.113.60700.0.000110000
Career Stats
YearReceivingRushingFumb.KO RetPunt Ret
YearTeamGRecYdsY/GAvg100+TDRushYdsY/GAvg100+TDLostYdsTDYdsTD
Career stats are currently unavailable
Game Log
GameReceivingRushingFumb.KO RetPunt Ret
WeekDateOppRecYdsAvgTDRushYdsAvgTDLostYdsTDYdsTD
1Sep 11@KC12020.0000.0000000
2Sep 18JAC00.0000.0000000
3Sep 25@IND57214.4000.0010000
4Oct 2NO46115.3100.0000000
5Oct 9@OAK37424.7100.0000000
6Oct 13DEN68313.8100.0000000
7Oct 23@ATL11616.0000.0000000
8Oct 30@DEN2147.0000.0000000
10Nov 13MIA2115.5100.0000000
12Nov 27@HOU22010.0100.0000000
13Dec 4TB11414.0000.0000000
14Dec 11@CAR2136.5100.0000000
15Dec 18OAK33712.3100.00010000
16Dec 24@CLE00.0000.0000000
17Jan 1KCGame scheduled for 1/1 4:25 PM ET

Depth Charts

Skill Players
PosRoleName
QB1Philip Rivers
2Kellen Clemens
RB1Melvin Gordon
2Ronnie Hillman
3Andre Williams
GLB1Melvin Gordon
2Ronnie Hillman
3RB1Melvin Gordon
2Ronnie Hillman
FB1Derek Watt
WR11Travis Benjamin
2Jeremy Butler
WR21Dontrelle Inman
2Tyrell Williams
3Geremy Davis
WR31Tyrell Williams
TE1Antonio Gates
2Hunter Henry
3Sean McGrath
4Asante Cleveland
LT1King Dunlap
2Chris Hairston
LG1Orlando Franklin
2Kenny Wiggins
C1Matt Slauson
2Max Tuerk
RG1D.J. Fluker
2Spencer Pulley
RT1Joe Barksdale
K1Josh Lambo
 

 