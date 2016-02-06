Welcome,
Click to close (or press Esc)
Player Results
Article Results
Yahoo! Auto
Yahoo! Games
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Baseball
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Basketball
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Hockey
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Football
Roster
Keenan Allen
(WR)
Asante Cleveland
(TE)
Hunter Henry
(TE)
Jamaal Jones
(WR)
Philip Rivers
(QB)
Travis Benjamin
(WR)
Jeff Cumberland
(TE)
Javontee Herndon
(WR)
Josh Lambo
(K)
Derek Watt
(RB)
Ronnie Brown
(RB)
Geremy Davis
(WR)
Ronnie Hillman
(RB)
Dexter McCluster
(RB)
Andre Williams
(RB)
Isaiah Burse
(WR)
Kenneth Farrow
(RB)
Dontrelle Inman
(WR)
Sean McGrath
(TE)
Tyrell Williams
(WR)
Jeremy Butler
(WR)
Antonio Gates
(TE)
Stevie Johnson
(WR)
Branden Oliver
(RB)
Danny Woodhead
(RB)
Kellen Clemens
(QB)
Melvin Gordon
(RB)
Hunter Henry | Tight End | #86
Team:
San Diego Chargers
Age / DOB:
(
22
) / 12/7/1994
Ht / Wt:
6'5' / 250
College:
Arkansas
Drafted:
2016 / Rd. 2 (35) / SD
Contract:
view contract details
6/2/2016: Signed a four-year, $6.38 million contract. The deal contains $3.98 million guaranteed, including a $2.84 million signing bonus. 2016: $450,000, 2017: $740,014, 2018: $1.03 million, 2019: $1.32 million, 2020: Free Agent
Latest News
Recent News
ESPN reports Hunter Henry will be the Chargers' "featured tight end" next season.
Antonio Gates plans to play next year, but ESPN reports the veteran is "well aware" he will take a backseat to Henry. The Chargers might also ask Gates to take a pay cut from the $5 million he is owed in salary and bonuses next year. Henry caught seven touchdowns and looked surprisingly comfortable for a rookie tight end in a limited role this season. If he is able to lock up a decent target share, he will be squarely in the TE1 discussion.
Dec 31 - 10:17 AM
Source:
ESPN
Hunter Henry was not targeted in the Chargers' Week 16 loss to Cleveland.
Henry hasn't been running many pass routes even while gobbling up red-zone scores recently, so he was essentially due for a game like this. Antonio Gates will wrap up the season as San Diego's No. 1 pass-catching tight end.
Dec 24 - 5:07 PM
Hunter Henry caught 3-of-4 targets for 37 yards and a touchdown in the Chargers' Week 15 loss to the Raiders.
Henry was again out-snapped by Antonio Gates, but Henry is actually able to get open at this stage of his career. Gates finished with one catch for 11 yards on two targets. For as long as Gates is a Charger, Henry will continue to be a rotational tight end who needs short touchdown catches to return any fantasy value.
Dec 18 - 8:19 PM
Hunter Henry caught 2-of-5 targets for 13 yards and a touchdown in the Chargers' Week 14 loss to the Panthers.
Henry was stealing snaps from Antonio Gates until getting shaken up on a Philip Rivers hospital ball. It looks like the Bolts might give Henry a little more run down the stretch, but it's hard to see him rising above TE2 status in fantasy.
Dec 11 - 6:36 PM
Hunter Henry will be 'featured' TE next year
Dec 31 - 10:17 AM
Hunter Henry not targeted against Cleveland
Dec 24 - 5:07 PM
Hunter Henry goes 3-37-1 against Raiders
Dec 18 - 8:19 PM
Hunter Henry scores touchdown vs. Panthers
Dec 11 - 6:36 PM
More Hunter Henry Player News
Player Page
Recent News
Related News
Team News
Career Stats
Depth Charts
Game Log
San Diego Chargers Tickets
Current Season Stats
Year
Receiving
Rushing
Fumb.
KO Ret
Punt Ret
Year
Team
G
Rec
Yds
Y/G
Avg
100+
TD
Rush
Yds
Y/G
Avg
100+
TD
Lost
Yds
TD
Yds
TD
2016
SD
14
32
435
31.1
13.6
0
7
0
0
.0
.0
0
0
1
10
0
0
0
Career Stats
Year
Receiving
Rushing
Fumb.
KO Ret
Punt Ret
Year
Team
G
Rec
Yds
Y/G
Avg
100+
TD
Rush
Yds
Y/G
Avg
100+
TD
Lost
Yds
TD
Yds
TD
Career stats are currently unavailable
Game Log
Game
Receiving
Rushing
Fumb.
KO Ret
Punt Ret
Week
Date
Opp
Rec
Yds
Avg
TD
Rush
Yds
Avg
TD
Lost
Yds
TD
Yds
TD
1
Sep 11
@KC
1
20
20.0
0
0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
2
Sep 18
JAC
0
0
.0
0
0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
3
Sep 25
@IND
5
72
14.4
0
0
0
.0
0
1
0
0
0
0
4
Oct 2
NO
4
61
15.3
1
0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
5
Oct 9
@OAK
3
74
24.7
1
0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
6
Oct 13
DEN
6
83
13.8
1
0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
7
Oct 23
@ATL
1
16
16.0
0
0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
8
Oct 30
@DEN
2
14
7.0
0
0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
10
Nov 13
MIA
2
11
5.5
1
0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
12
Nov 27
@HOU
2
20
10.0
1
0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
13
Dec 4
TB
1
14
14.0
0
0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
14
Dec 11
@CAR
2
13
6.5
1
0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
15
Dec 18
OAK
3
37
12.3
1
0
0
.0
0
0
10
0
0
0
16
Dec 24
@CLE
0
0
.0
0
0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
17
Jan 1
KC
Game scheduled for 1/1 4:25 PM ET
Depth Charts
Skill Players
Pos
Role
Name
QB
1
Philip Rivers
2
Kellen Clemens
RB
1
Melvin Gordon
Sidelined
Melvin Gordon (hip, knee) is out for Week 17 against the Chiefs.
To quote Ron Burgundy, that escalated quickly. It looked like Gordon was on track to play this week after putting in two limited practices but was downgraded to DNP on Friday and consequently ruled out for Sunday's finale. He'll finish the year just three yards shy of 1,000. Gordon enjoyed a tremendous bounce-back season after struggling mightily as a rookie in 2015. He'll be a borderline first-rounder in fantasy drafts next summer. Ronnie Hillman and Andre Williams will carry the rock in his absence in Week 17.
Dec 30
2
Ronnie Hillman
3
Andre Williams
GLB
1
Melvin Gordon
2
Ronnie Hillman
3RB
1
Melvin Gordon
2
Ronnie Hillman
FB
1
Derek Watt
WR1
1
Travis Benjamin
2
Jeremy Butler
WR2
1
Dontrelle Inman
2
Tyrell Williams
3
Geremy Davis
WR3
1
Tyrell Williams
TE
1
Antonio Gates
2
Hunter Henry
3
Sean McGrath
4
Asante Cleveland
LT
1
King Dunlap
Sidelined
The Chargers may be without three offensive line starters for Sunday's game versus New Orleans.
Chargers LT King Dunlap (migraines) has been ruled out, while RT Joe Barksdale (foot) and LG Orlando Franklin (back) are listed as questionable. Barksdale did not practice on Friday, a typically ominous sign. Franklin did get in a limited session. Melvin Gordon has a dream matchup against the Saints in Week 4, but he may have to overcome a significantly short-handed offensive line.
RotoGrinders.com
Daily Slant:
Gordon is an interesting GPP fade in what appears to be a dream match-up. Gordon really struggled in his first game as the workhorse back (16 carries for 35 yards and a TD). You could help yourself by pivoting up to guys like Le'Veon Bell, Lamar Miller or Ezekiel Elliot.
Sep 30
2
Chris Hairston
Sidelined
Chargers OT Chris Hairston exited Week 4 against the Saints with a groin injury.
He left in the second quarter and never returned. Hairston was filling in for King Dunlap at left tackle. RT Joe Barksdale swapped sides after Hairston exited.
Oct 2
LG
1
Orlando Franklin
Sidelined
Chargers LG Orlando Franklin suffered a concussion in Week 9.
His status for Week 10 is uncertain. Franklin also suffered a concussion last December. As the Chargers have a bye in Week 11, it might make the most sense for the Chargers to hold their left guard out through the off week.
Nov 6
2
Kenny Wiggins
C
1
Matt Slauson
2
Max Tuerk
RG
1
D.J. Fluker
Questionable
Chargers RG D.J. Fluker (foot) was a full participant at Wednesday's practice.
Fluker had a scare when he suffered a foot injury last month but obviously he's in no danger of missing Week 1. The 25-year-old is hoping for a bounce-back year after grading 68th out of 82 qualified guards on PFF last season.
Sep 7
2
Spencer Pulley
RT
1
Joe Barksdale
K
1
Josh Lambo
