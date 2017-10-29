Welcome,
ProBasketballTalk
Chris Bazile
(TE)
Josh Doctson
(WR)
Rob Kelley
(RB)
Stephen Morris
(QB)
Paul Richardson
(WR)
Kapri Bibbs
(RB)
Manasseh Garner
(TE)
Byron Marshall
(RB)
Samaje Perine
(RB)
Alex Smith
(QB)
Jamison Crowder
(WR)
Maurice Harris
(WR)
Keith Marshall
(RB)
Brian Quick
(WR)
Jeremy Sprinkle
(TE)
Robert Davis
(WR)
Kevin Hogan
(QB)
Colt McCoy
(QB)
Jordan Reed
(TE)
Chris Thompson
(RB)
Vernon Davis
(TE)
Dustin Hopkins
(K)
Close
|
Full Depth Charts
Close
|
Weather data courtesy of Weather.com
Kevin Hogan | Quarterback | #8
Team:
Washington Redskins
Age / DOB:
(
25
) / 10/20/1992
Ht / Wt:
6'3' / 218
College:
Stanford
Drafted:
2016 / Rd. 5 (162) / KC
Contract:
view contract details
[x]
2018: Exclusive Rights Free Agent
Share:
Tweet
Latest News
Recent News
Redskins acquired QB Kevin Hogan from the Browns for a 2018 sixth-round pick.
Cleveland is also sending a sixth-round pick, so Washington only moves down 17 spots. It's a low-cost flyer for the Redskins that adds some backup competition for Colt McCoy. Hogan made eight appearances (one start) in the Browns' carousel over the last two years, throwing more interceptions (7) than touchdowns (4). He isn't a lock for a roster spot.
Apr 6 - 5:44 PM
Source:
Adam Schefter on Twitter
NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reports the Browns have given QB Kevin Hogan permission to seek a trade.
Hogan is currently third on the depth chart behind new additions Tyrod Taylor and Drew Stanton, and he will fall even further once the Browns select a quarterback with the No. 1 overall pick. Cleveland received a conditional seventh-round pick for Cody Kessler last month. They will be hard-pressed to get even that for Hogan.
Apr 5 - 8:51 AM
Source:
Ian Rapoport on Twitter
Kevin Hogan is inactive for Week 8 against the Vikings.
Not listed on the injury report, it means he has officially been demoted to the No. 3 spot. Cody Kessler will take over for DeShone Kizer when Hue Jackson inevitably panics and pulls the rookie on Sunday.
Sun, Oct 29, 2017 08:08:00 AM
Browns coach Hue Jackson will announce his Week 7 starter at quarterback on Wednesday.
Kevin Hogan was scarcely better than DeShone Kizer in the Browns' latest dismal loss on Sunday. Jackson also claimed Kizer "learned a lot" by watching Hogan and the game unfold from the sideline. Whomever the Browns start at quarterback in Week 7 will have a nonexistent receiver corps and barely functional running game.
Mon, Oct 16, 2017 02:34:00 PM
Source:
Andrew Gribble on Twitter
Redskins swap sixth-round pick for Hogan
Apr 6 - 5:44 PM
Kevin Hogan given permission to seek trade
Apr 5 - 8:51 AM
Kevin Hogan a healthy scratch Week 8
Sun, Oct 29, 2017 08:08:00 AM
Browns unsure of Week 7 starting quarterback
Mon, Oct 16, 2017 02:34:00 PM
More Kevin Hogan Player News
Current Season Stats
Year
Passing
Rushing
Fumb.
Year
Team
G
Comp
Att
%
Yds
Y/G
Y/A
300+
TD
Int
Rush
Yds
Y/G
Avg
TD
100+
Lost
2017
CLE
4
46
75
61.3
517
129.3
6.9
0
4
5
10
71
17.8
7.1
0
0
0
Career Stats
Year
Passing
Rushing
Fumb.
Year
Team
G
Comp
Att
%
Yds
Y/G
Y/A
300+
TD
Int
Rush
Yds
Y/G
Avg
TD
100+
Lost
2016
CLE
4
14
26
53.8
104
26.0
4.0
0
0
2
8
105
26.3
13.1
1
1
0
2017
CLE
4
46
75
61.3
517
129.3
6.9
0
4
5
10
71
17.8
7.1
0
0
0
Game Log
Game
Passing
Rushing
Fumb.
Week
Date
Opp
Comp
Att
%
Yds
Y/A
TD
Int
Rush
Yds
Avg
TD
Lost
2
Sep 17
@BAL
5
11
45.5
118
10.7
1
1
1
5
5.0
0
0
4
Oct 1
CIN
5
8
62.5
65
8.1
0
0
0
0
.0
0
0
5
Oct 8
NYJ
16
19
84.2
194
10.2
2
1
4
30
7.5
0
0
6
Oct 15
@HOU
20
37
54.1
140
3.8
1
3
5
36
7.2
0
0
Depth Charts
Skill Players
Pos
Role
Name
QB
1
Alex Smith
2
Colt McCoy
3
Kevin Hogan
4
Stephen Morris
RB
1
Samaje Perine
2
Chris Thompson
Sidelined
Chris Thompson (broken leg) said he will be ready for training camp.
Thompson had surgery to repair a broken right fibula in early December. He was given a four-to-six month timetable after the procedure, which makes him questionable for the offseason program but a near lock to be ready for training camp. Washington has questions on early downs, but Thompson is locked in as the passing-down back.
Jan 2
3
Rob Kelley
4
Byron Marshall
5
Kapri Bibbs
GLB
1
Samaje Perine
2
Chris Thompson
3RB
1
Chris Thompson
2
Samaje Perine
WR1
1
Jamison Crowder
2
Paul Richardson
3
Maurice Harris
WR2
1
Josh Doctson
2
Brian Quick
3
Robert Davis
WR3
1
Paul Richardson
TE
1
Jordan Reed
Sidelined
Redskins coach Jay Gruden said Jordan Reed had a "procedure done on his toes."
It explains why he is not expected to participate in OTAs. Reed ended the season on injured reserve because of a hamstring issue, but he was limited by a toe problem during training camp last year. Hopefully this procedure fixes the issue for good, but even if it does, Reed will remain one of the biggest injury risks in fantasy. The tight end has never played more than 14 games in a season.
Apr 3
2
Vernon Davis
3
Jeremy Sprinkle
4
Manasseh Garner
LT
1
Trent Williams
Sidelined
Redskins LT Trent Williams (knee) is expected to sit out OTAs.
Coach Jay Gruden doesn't expect Williams to be ready until late July. Williams played through knee issues for most of 2017 before getting surgery in December. The Redskins don’t have any concerns over his Week 1 status.
Feb 17
2
Ty Nsekhe
3
T.J. Clemmings
LG
1
Arie Kouandjio
2
Orlando Franklin
C
1
Chase Roullier
2
Demetrius Rhaney
3
Alex Balducci
RG
1
Brandon Scherff
2
Tyler Catalina
3
Kyle Kalis
RT
1
Morgan Moses
Sidelined
Redskins coach Jay Gruden said RT Morgan Moses (ankle) will not be ready for OTAs.
Neither will LT Trent Williams (knee). Moses underwent an operation on his ankle in January. He should be ready for training camp.
Mar 27
2
Cameron Jefferson
3
John Kling
K
1
Dustin Hopkins
