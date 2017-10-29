Player Page

Kevin Hogan | Quarterback | #8

Team: Washington Redskins
Age / DOB:  (25) / 10/20/1992
Ht / Wt:  6'3' / 218
College: Stanford
Drafted: 2016 / Rd. 5 (162) / KC
Contract: view contract details
Redskins acquired QB Kevin Hogan from the Browns for a 2018 sixth-round pick.
Cleveland is also sending a sixth-round pick, so Washington only moves down 17 spots. It's a low-cost flyer for the Redskins that adds some backup competition for Colt McCoy. Hogan made eight appearances (one start) in the Browns' carousel over the last two years, throwing more interceptions (7) than touchdowns (4). He isn't a lock for a roster spot. Apr 6 - 5:44 PM
Source: Adam Schefter on Twitter
Current Season Stats
YearPassingRushingFumb.
YearTeamGCompAtt % YdsY/GY/A300+TDIntRushYdsY/GAvgTD100+Lost
2017CLE4467561.3517129.36.9045107117.87.1000
Career Stats
YearPassingRushingFumb.
YearTeamGCompAtt % YdsY/GY/A300+TDIntRushYdsY/GAvgTD100+Lost
2016CLE4142653.810426.04.0002810526.313.1110
2017CLE4467561.3517129.36.9045107117.87.1000
Game Log
GamePassingRushingFumb.
WeekDateOppCompAtt % YdsY/ATDIntRushYdsAvgTDLost
2Sep 17@BAL51145.511810.711155.000
4Oct 1CIN5862.5658.10000.000
5Oct 8NYJ161984.219410.2214307.500
6Oct 15@HOU203754.11403.8135367.200

Depth Charts

Skill Players
PosRoleName
QB1Alex Smith
2Colt McCoy
3Kevin Hogan
4Stephen Morris
RB1Samaje Perine
2Chris Thompson
3Rob Kelley
4Byron Marshall
5Kapri Bibbs
GLB1Samaje Perine
2Chris Thompson
3RB1Chris Thompson
2Samaje Perine
WR11Jamison Crowder
2Paul Richardson
3Maurice Harris
WR21Josh Doctson
2Brian Quick
3Robert Davis
WR31Paul Richardson
TE1Jordan Reed
2Vernon Davis
3Jeremy Sprinkle
4Manasseh Garner
LT1Trent Williams
2Ty Nsekhe
3T.J. Clemmings
LG1Arie Kouandjio
2Orlando Franklin
C1Chase Roullier
2Demetrius Rhaney
3Alex Balducci
RG1Brandon Scherff
2Tyler Catalina
3Kyle Kalis
RT1Morgan Moses
2Cameron Jefferson
3John Kling
K1Dustin Hopkins
 

 