Kevin Hogan | Quarterback | #8 Team: Washington Redskins Age / DOB: (25) / 10/20/1992 Ht / Wt: 6'3' / 218 College: Stanford Drafted: 2016 / Rd. 5 (162) / KC Contract: view contract details [x] 2018: Exclusive Rights Free Agent

Redskins acquired QB Kevin Hogan from the Browns for a 2018 sixth-round pick. Cleveland is also sending a sixth-round pick, so Washington only moves down 17 spots. It's a low-cost flyer for the Redskins that adds some backup competition for Colt McCoy. Hogan made eight appearances (one start) in the Browns' carousel over the last two years, throwing more interceptions (7) than touchdowns (4). He isn't a lock for a roster spot. Source: Adam Schefter on Twitter

NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reports the Browns have given QB Kevin Hogan permission to seek a trade. Hogan is currently third on the depth chart behind new additions Tyrod Taylor and Drew Stanton, and he will fall even further once the Browns select a quarterback with the No. 1 overall pick. Cleveland received a conditional seventh-round pick for Cody Kessler last month. They will be hard-pressed to get even that for Hogan. Source: Ian Rapoport on Twitter

Kevin Hogan is inactive for Week 8 against the Vikings. Not listed on the injury report, it means he has officially been demoted to the No. 3 spot. Cody Kessler will take over for DeShone Kizer when Hue Jackson inevitably panics and pulls the rookie on Sunday.