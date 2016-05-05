Player Page

Austin Hooper | Tight End | #81

Team: Atlanta Falcons
Age / DOB:  (22) / 10/29/1994
Ht / Wt:  6'3' / 254
College: Stanford
Drafted: 2016 / Rd. 3 (81) / ATL
Speaking at minicamp, Matt Ryan said sophomore TE Austin Hooper has improved "exponentially" this offseason.
Ryan expects Hooper to be "a big part of our offensive success this year," and said the second-year pro is "playing like a veteran out there." As a rookie, Hooper quickly emerged as one of the NFL's best blocking tight ends and flashed an ability to stretch the field. Hooper offers 2017 breakout potential. Jun 13 - 9:51 PM
Source: Kelsey Conway on Twitter
Career Stats
YearReceivingRushingFumb.KO RetPunt Ret
YearTeamGRecYdsY/GAvg100+TDRushYdsY/GAvg100+TDLostYdsTDYdsTD
2016ATL141927119.414.30300.0.00000000
Game Log
GameReceivingRushingFumb.KO RetPunt Ret
WeekDateOppRecYdsAvgTDRushYdsAvgTDLostYdsTDYdsTD
1Sep 11TB11414.0000.0000000
2Sep 18@OAK38428.0000.0000000
3Sep 26@NO00.0000.0000000
4Oct 2CAR14242.0100.0000000
5Oct 9@DEN11414.0000.0000000
6Oct 16@SEA00.0000.0000000
7Oct 23LAC00.0000.0000000
8Oct 30GB5418.2000.0000000
9Nov 3@TB34615.3100.0000000
10Nov 13@PHI188.0000.0000000
12Nov 27ARZ284.0000.0000000
13Dec 4KC00.0000.0000000
14Dec 11@LAR155.0000.0000000
15Dec 18SF199.0100.0000000

Depth Charts

Skill Players
PosRoleName
QB1Matt Ryan
2Matt Schaub
3Matt Simms
4Alek Torgersen
RB1Devonta Freeman
2Tevin Coleman
3Brian Hill
4Terron Ward
GLB1Devonta Freeman
2Tevin Coleman
3RB1Devonta Freeman
2Tevin Coleman
FB1Derrick Coleman
2Tyler Renew
WR11Julio Jones
2Taylor Gabriel
3Andre Roberts
4Devin Fuller
5Deante Burton
WR21Mohamed Sanu
2Justin Hardy
3Nick Williams
4Anthony Dable
5B.J. Daniels
WR31Taylor Gabriel
TE1Austin Hooper
2Levine Toilolo
3Josh Perkins
4D.J. Tialavea
5Eric Saubert
LT1Jake Matthews
2Daniel Brunskill
3Wil Freeman
LG1Andy Levitre
2Sean Harlow
3Trevor Robinson
C1Alex Mack
2Cornelius Edison
3Cam Keizur
4Travis Averill
RG1Wes Schweitzer
2Ben Garland
RT1Ryan Schraeder
2Kevin Graf
3Andreas Knappe
K1Matt Bryant
2Mike Meyer
 

 