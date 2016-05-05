Austin Hooper | Tight End | #81 Team: Atlanta Falcons Age / DOB: (22) / 10/29/1994 Ht / Wt: 6'3' / 254 College: Stanford Drafted: 2016 / Rd. 3 (81) / ATL Contract: view contract details [x] 5/5/2016: Signed a four-year, $3.165 million contract. The deal included a $746,524 signing bonus. 2017: $540,000, 2018: $630,000, 2019:, $720,000, 2020: Free Agent Share: Tweet

Latest News Recent News

Speaking at minicamp, Matt Ryan said sophomore TE Austin Hooper has improved "exponentially" this offseason. Ryan expects Hooper to be "a big part of our offensive success this year," and said the second-year pro is "playing like a veteran out there." As a rookie, Hooper quickly emerged as one of the NFL's best blocking tight ends and flashed an ability to stretch the field. Hooper offers 2017 breakout potential. Source: Kelsey Conway on Twitter

Austin Hooper caught 3-of-6 targets for 32 yards and a touchdown in the Falcons' Super Bowl 51 loss to the Patriots. Hooper scored the second touchdown of the game and was highly active in the passing game, leading Atlanta in targets. A 2016 third-round pick who left Stanford after his sophomore year, Hooper has a promising future as a receiving tight end. With Jacob Tamme and Levine Toilolo's contracts up, Hooper should have a shot to make a second-year NFL leap. He won't be 23 until next October.

Austin Hooper (knee) is not listed on the Falcons' final injury report for Saturday's Divisional Round game against the Seahawks. He's back after missing the previous three games with a sprained knee. Among rookie tight ends, only San Diego's Hunter Henry put up more receiving yards than Hooper this season. Source: Bob Condotta on Twitter