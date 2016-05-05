Welcome,
Player Results
Article Results
Matt Bryant
(K)
Devonta Freeman
(RB)
Brian Hill
(RB)
Tyler Renew
(RB)
Matt Simms
(QB)
Deante Burton
(WR)
Devin Fuller
(WR)
Austin Hooper
(TE)
Andre Roberts
(WR)
D.J. Tialavea
(TE)
Derrick Coleman
(RB)
Taylor Gabriel
(WR)
Julio Jones
(WR)
Matt Ryan
(QB)
Levine Toilolo
(TE)
Tevin Coleman
(RB)
Darion Griswold
(TE)
Josh Magee
(WR)
Mohamed Sanu
(WR)
Alek Torgersen
(QB)
Anthony Dable
(WR)
Marvin Hall
(WR)
Mike Meyer
(K)
Eric Saubert
(TE)
Terron Ward
(RB)
B.J. Daniels
(QB)
Justin Hardy
(WR)
Josh Perkins
(TE)
Matt Schaub
(QB)
Nick Williams
(WR)
Reggie Davis
(WR)
Austin Hooper | Tight End | #81
Team:
Atlanta Falcons
Age / DOB:
(
22
) / 10/29/1994
Ht / Wt:
6'3' / 254
College:
Stanford
Drafted:
2016 / Rd. 3 (81) / ATL
Contract:
view contract details
5/5/2016: Signed a four-year, $3.165 million contract. The deal included a $746,524 signing bonus. 2017: $540,000, 2018: $630,000, 2019:, $720,000, 2020: Free Agent
Latest News
Recent News
Speaking at minicamp, Matt Ryan said sophomore TE Austin Hooper has improved "exponentially" this offseason.
Ryan expects Hooper to be "a big part of our offensive success this year," and said the second-year pro is "playing like a veteran out there." As a rookie, Hooper quickly emerged as one of the NFL's best blocking tight ends and flashed an ability to stretch the field. Hooper offers 2017 breakout potential.
Jun 13 - 9:51 PM
Source:
Kelsey Conway on Twitter
Austin Hooper caught 3-of-6 targets for 32 yards and a touchdown in the Falcons' Super Bowl 51 loss to the Patriots.
Hooper scored the second touchdown of the game and was highly active in the passing game, leading Atlanta in targets. A 2016 third-round pick who left Stanford after his sophomore year, Hooper has a promising future as a receiving tight end. With Jacob Tamme and Levine Toilolo's contracts up, Hooper should have a shot to make a second-year NFL leap. He won't be 23 until next October.
Feb 5 - 11:32 PM
Austin Hooper (knee) is not listed on the Falcons' final injury report for Saturday's Divisional Round game against the Seahawks.
He's back after missing the previous three games with a sprained knee. Among rookie tight ends, only San Diego's Hunter Henry put up more receiving yards than Hooper this season.
Jan 13 - 3:02 PM
Source:
Bob Condotta on Twitter
Austin Hooper (knee) is practicing on Wednesday.
Hooper returned to practice last week from his MCL sprain, but the Falcons were on a bye and didn't need to submit an injury report. He's fully expected back for Saturday's game against the Seahawks after missing Weeks 15-17.
Jan 11 - 3:05 PM
Source:
Vaughn McClure on Twitter
Matt Ryan talks up 2nd-year TE Austin Hooper
Jun 13 - 9:51 PM
Hooper leads Falcons in Super Bowl targets
Feb 5 - 11:32 PM
Hooper (knee) all set for Divisional Round
Jan 13 - 3:02 PM
Austin Hooper back at practice Wednesday
Jan 11 - 3:05 PM
More Austin Hooper Player News
Career Stats
Year
Receiving
Rushing
Fumb.
KO Ret
Punt Ret
Year
Team
G
Rec
Yds
Y/G
Avg
100+
TD
Rush
Yds
Y/G
Avg
100+
TD
Lost
Yds
TD
Yds
TD
2016
ATL
14
19
271
19.4
14.3
0
3
0
0
.0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
Austin Hooper's 2017 Draft Rank and Projections
View
Austin Hooper's
2017 Draft Rank and Projections. View Austin Hooper's complete fantasy player profile, which has..
- Complete stat projections
- Outlooks
- Tiered rankings
- Fantasy point values
-
Go to
Austin Hooper's player profile.
Game Log
Game
Receiving
Rushing
Fumb.
KO Ret
Punt Ret
Week
Date
Opp
Rec
Yds
Avg
TD
Rush
Yds
Avg
TD
Lost
Yds
TD
Yds
TD
1
Sep 11
TB
1
14
14.0
0
0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
2
Sep 18
@OAK
3
84
28.0
0
0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
3
Sep 26
@NO
0
0
.0
0
0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
4
Oct 2
CAR
1
42
42.0
1
0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
5
Oct 9
@DEN
1
14
14.0
0
0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
6
Oct 16
@SEA
0
0
.0
0
0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
7
Oct 23
LAC
0
0
.0
0
0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
8
Oct 30
GB
5
41
8.2
0
0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
9
Nov 3
@TB
3
46
15.3
1
0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
10
Nov 13
@PHI
1
8
8.0
0
0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
12
Nov 27
ARZ
2
8
4.0
0
0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
13
Dec 4
KC
0
0
.0
0
0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
14
Dec 11
@LAR
1
5
5.0
0
0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
15
Dec 18
SF
1
9
9.0
1
0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
Depth Charts
Skill Players
Pos
Role
Name
QB
1
Matt Ryan
2
Matt Schaub
3
Matt Simms
4
Alek Torgersen
RB
1
Devonta Freeman
2
Tevin Coleman
3
Brian Hill
4
Terron Ward
GLB
1
Devonta Freeman
2
Tevin Coleman
3RB
1
Devonta Freeman
2
Tevin Coleman
FB
1
Derrick Coleman
2
Tyler Renew
WR1
1
Julio Jones
Sidelined
Julio Jones (foot surgery) is sitting out minicamp.
Jones underwent his third career left foot surgery on March 6. While the first two operations addressed fractures, Julio's latest surgery merely fixed a bunion on his foot. Jones should be full go for the start of training camp.
Jun 13
2
Taylor Gabriel
Sidelined
Taylor Gabriel has been sidelined by a "lower leg strain" at OTAs and minicamp.
It sounds like a calf injury. The Falcons are being cautious, but speedy guys like Gabriel always seem more susceptible to muscle pulls. He may not participate in minicamp this week, but Gabriel should be fine by July.
Jun 13
3
Andre Roberts
4
Devin Fuller
5
Deante Burton
WR2
1
Mohamed Sanu
2
Justin Hardy
3
Nick Williams
4
Anthony Dable
5
B.J. Daniels
WR3
1
Taylor Gabriel
TE
1
Austin Hooper
2
Levine Toilolo
3
Josh Perkins
4
D.J. Tialavea
5
Eric Saubert
LT
1
Jake Matthews
2
Daniel Brunskill
3
Wil Freeman
LG
1
Andy Levitre
2
Sean Harlow
3
Trevor Robinson
C
1
Alex Mack
2
Cornelius Edison
3
Cam Keizur
4
Travis Averill
RG
1
Wes Schweitzer
2
Ben Garland
RT
1
Ryan Schraeder
2
Kevin Graf
3
Andreas Knappe
K
1
Matt Bryant
2
Mike Meyer
Falcons Fantasy Preview
Jun 13
Evan Silva breaks down the 2017 Atlanta Falcons from a fantasy perspective.
