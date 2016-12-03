Ryan Kelly | Center | #78

Sidelined

Colts GM Chris Ballard told NFL Network's Tom Pelissero that it's still to be determined if Andrew Luck (shoulder) will be ready for Week 1.

We believe this is the first time someone from the Colts' organization has openly admitted that Luck may not be ready for Week 1. To this point, all anyone has said is that Luck "remains without a timetable" and "he'll be out there when he's ready." They've been extremely vague. Although Ballard said Luck's availability for Week 1 may be in question, Ballard said reserve/PUP is not an option. The Colts can beat the Rams in the opener with Scott Tolzien.