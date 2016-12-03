Ryan Kelly | Center | #78

Welcome,
Guest
Logout
|
Profile
|
Contact / Help
|
My Roto
Login
|
Register
|
Contact / Help
|
My Roto
[X]
Player Search Help
To search for a player use one of two formats:
"last name" or "last name, first name"
HOME
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
PL
GOLF
NASCAR
NFL DRAFT
DAILY
FANDUEL
Games
Features
Forums
Mobile
Shop
Tickets
NFL Home
Player News
Headlines
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Draft
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Papers
Tickets
Scores
</>
Click to close (or press Esc)
Player Results
Article Results
MLB PAGES
MLB Home
Player News
Headlines
MLB Daily
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts:
AL
|
NL
Papers
Forums
COLUMNS
Waiver Wired: Adding Aaron
Aug 10
Daily Dose: Buyer Beware?
Aug 10
The Stretch Run Beckons
Aug 9
Notes: Hoping For Hoskins
Aug 9
Dose: Rockin' Reynaldo
Aug 9
MLB Power Rankings: Week 19
Aug 8
Daily Dose: Birthday Boy Blast
Aug 8
Hot Hitter Rundown
Aug 7
SPECIAL CONTENT
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Baseball Daily Dose
PARTNERS
Baseball Tickets
Shop MLB Gear
FANTASY BASEBALL HEADLINES
Davidson (wrist) aiming to return Tuesday
Odorizzi (foot) expects to make next start
Trevor Cahill (shoulder) placed on 10-day DL
Rendon (illness) out of Nats lineup Thursday
Hoskins in left, hitting seventh in MLB debut
Duda (thumb) back in Rays' lineup Thursday
Tigers' Fulmer (elbow) may return next week
NYY activate Aaron Hicks (oblique) from DL
Billy Hamilton out of Reds' lineup Thursday
Frazier homers, nabs three RBI and four runs
Verlander fires eight shutout frames, one hit
Kinsler homers, drives in four, scores four
HardballTalk
ProFootballTalk
ProBasketballTalk
NFL PAGES
NFL Home
Player News
Headlines
NFL Daily
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts
Papers
Forums
COLUMNS
Quarterback Notebook
Aug 10
Podcast: The Winning Formula
Aug 10
Dose: Andrew Luck in Limbo
Aug 10
Dose: Depth Chart Drama
Aug 9
Dose: Injury Woes
Aug 8
Good Backs on 'Bad' Teams
Aug 8
Best Case/Worst Case 2017: WRs
Aug 7
Late-Round RB Targets
Aug 5
SPECIAL CONTENT
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Football Daily Dose
NFL Draft
PARTNERS
Football Tickets
Shop NFL Gear
FANTASY FOOTBALL HEADLINES
Tyreek the 'star' of Chiefs training camp
Ryan Kelly 'spotted on crutches' Thursday
Elliott ruling could come as early as Friday
Patrick Mahomes turning heads in Chiefs camp
Report: Megatron resisting comeback overtures
Bengals turned down 2nd for A.J. McCarron
Carr targeting Jared Cook 'often' during camp
Jeremy Hill could 'start all season'
D'Onta Foreman breaks 41-yard sideline run
Deshaun Watson productive in 2017 debut
Jaelen Strong works as starter in preseason
McCaffrey debuts with 33 yards on 7 carries
NBA PAGES
NBA Home
Player News
Headlines
NBA Daily
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts
Papers
Forums
COLUMNS
Free Agency Winners and Losers
Aug 9
Is Karl-Anthony Towns No. 1?
Aug 8
August 6 Fantasy Hoops Pod
Aug 6
Fantasy Hoops Mock Draft Two
Aug 1
2017 Draft Class Ranks Part 3
Jul 30
Rookie and Allen Crabbe Pod
Jul 26
Top Five for 2017 Draft Class
Jul 25
Summer League Winners, Losers
Jul 19
SPECIAL CONTENT
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Basketball Daily Dose
PARTNERS
Basketball Tickets
Shop NBA Gear
FANTASY BASKETBALL HEADLINES
Patrick Patterson undergoes knee surgery
Tony Parker says he'll be back in 4-5 months
Knicks ask Carmelo to expand his 'wish list'
Zach Randolph arrested for drug possession
Cuban: Yogi and Smith will push each other
Dennis Smith will have to win starting PG job
Willie Reed's wife will not press charges
Jahlil Okafor acknowledges trade rumors
Knicks sign Michael Beasley
Ben McLemore (foot) to miss 12 weeks
Isaiah Thomas to be ready for training camp?
Muscle Watch: The DeMarcus Cousins Edition
NHL PAGES
NHL Home
Player News
Headlines
NHL Daily
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts
Probables
Papers
Forums
COLUMNS
2017-18 Preview: Part 3
Aug 9
2017-18 Preview: Part 2
Aug 2
2017-18 Preview: Part 1
Jul 26
What Went Wrong: NYI, TBL
Jul 17
UFA Frenzy: What's Left?
Jul 10
Pod: Free Agent Frenzy Recap
Jul 6
UFA Frenzy Winners, Losers
Jul 3
Free Agency Primer
Jun 28
SPECIAL CONTENT
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Hockey Daily Dose
PARTNERS
Hockey Tickets
Shop NHL Gear
FANTASY HOCKEY HEADLINES
RFA Wennberg still waiting for new contract
Matt Murray feels he is just getting started
Jaromir Jagr remains hopeful for NHL deal
Zach Parise hopes for rebound performance
Eddie Olczyk has a form of colon cancer
Crosby has plenty of 'years left at his peak'
Ovechkin still hopes to play in 2018 Olympics
Report: Arbitrator awards Schmidt 2 yr/$4.45M
Red Wings sign Michael Rasmussen to ELC
Coyotes will not rush Dylan Strome
Ryan Strome set for a fresh start with Oilers
Stepan looks to add leadership to Coyotes
NASCAR PAGES
NAS Home
Player News
Headlines
Features
COLUMNS
Caps After Michigan (Summer)
Aug 8
Wrapup: Watkins Glen
Aug 6
Update: Watkins Glen
Aug 6
I Love New York 355 Stats
Aug 4
DFS: Watkins Glen
Aug 3
Chasing Watkins Glen
Aug 2
Caps After Pocono (Summer)
Aug 1
Wrapup: Pocono and Iowa
Jul 30
PARTNERS
NASCAR Tickets
Shop NASCAR Gear
FANTASY NASCAR HEADLINES
Keith Rocco in #85 for Bud King of Beers 150
Silk replacing Szegedy in No. 85 modified
Christopher: Bud 'King of Beers' 150 stats
Dave Sapienza: Bud 'King of Beers' 150 stats
Max Zachem: Bud 'King of Beers' 150 stats
Rowan Pennink: Bud 'King of Beers' 150 stats
Eric Goodale: Bud 'King of Beers' 150 stats
Bobby Santos: Bud 'King of Beers' 150 stats
Craig Lutz: Bud 'King of Beers' 150 stats
Ryan Preece: Bud 'King of Beers' 150 stats
Timmy Solomito: Bud 'King of Beers' 150 stats
Bonsignore: Bud 'King of Beers' 150 stats
GOLF PAGES
GOLF Home
Player News
Headlines
Features
Injuries
COLUMNS
Expert Picks: PGA Championship
Aug 8
99th PGA Championship Preview
Aug 8
Matsuyama romps to WGC win
Aug 7
PGA Championship Preview
Aug 7
Expert Picks: WGC-Bridgestone
Aug 1
WGC-Bridgestone Preview
Aug 1
Vegas back-to-back in Canada
Jul 31
Expert Picks: Canadian Open
Jul 25
PARTNERS
Golf Channel Fantasy Challenge
Play Virtual Golf
Golf Tickets
Shop Golf Products
FANTASY GOLF HEADLINES
Beef Johnston (shoulder) WDs from 99th PGA
Olesen's 67 takes early PGA Championship lead
Koepka continues strong play in the majors
Spieth eyes career Grand Slam at 99th PGA
W. Simpson preps for home game @ Quail Hollow
Defending Walker heads to Quail Hollow Club
Snedeker (rib) WDs from 99th PGA Championship
Stroud snags maiden win at the Barracuda
Werenski settles for playoff loss in Reno
C. Hoffman solo 3rd; first career WGC top 10
54-hole co-leader Zach Johnson ends solo 2nd
Matsuyama career-low 61; wins WGC by five
NFL DRAFT PAGES
NFL Draft Home
Player News
Headlines
CFB Daily
Features
Podcasts
COLUMNS
Tiered CFB Fantasy RB rankings
Aug 9
Tiered CFB Fantasy QB rankings
Aug 8
CFB Preview: Team Nos. 74-62
Aug 3
Deep Diving for CFB Sleepers
Aug 1
Top-300 Overall CFB Fantasy
Jul 30
CFB Preview: Team Nos. 94-75
Jul 25
CFB Preview: Team Nos. 114-95
Jul 21
CFB Preview: Team Nos. 130-115
Jul 17
PARTNERS
NFL-Draft Tickets
Shop College Football Gear
NFL DRAFT HEADLINES
Early hype builds for USC frosh RB Carr
Star WR Miller (undisclosed) leaves practice
CMU TE Conklin (foot) ruled out indefinitely
QB Starkel the favorite to start for Aggies
Badgers lose LB Jack Cichy for 2017 (ACL)
Gators' Reese played with 2 fractured wrists
WKU turns to Jackson as new No. 1 receiver
TT frosh QB Luke Gonsioroski dies of cancer
Beavs QB McMaryion transferring to Fresno St.
WKU suspends Quinton Baker, two others
USC TE Imatorbhebhe (hip) out for two weeks
Sam Darnold remains Bovada's Heisman fave
PREMIER LEAGUE PAGES
Premier League Home
Player News
Headlines
Rumors
Features
Injuries
Transfers
Depth Charts
COLUMNS
Sean's Super Subs GW1
Aug 10
Stag's Take - Gameweek 1
Aug 10
Fuzzy's FPL Favorites - GW1
Aug 10
Sit/Start for PL Draft - WK1
Aug 9
Man Utd Pre-Season Guide
Aug 9
AM's Perfect XI - Week 1
Aug 9
Burnley - Season Preview
Aug 9
Leicester City Season Preview
Aug 8
PARTNERS
Shop Soccer Gear
PREMIER LEAGUE HEADLINES
Eric-Maxim Choupo-Moting joins Potters
Aaron Ramsey back in training for Arsenal
Huth back in training after ankle surgery
Mesut Ozil back in full training
Leicester without midfield duo for PL opener
Iheanacho fit after pre-season knock
Andre Gray joins Watford from Burnley
Alexis to miss Arsenal's first two matches
Watford on verge of landing Burnley's Gray
Sigurdsson move to Everton hits a snag
Brighton winger returns ahead of schedule
Van Dijk submits transfer request
FEATURED BLOGS
HardballTalk
ProFootballTalk
ProBasketballTalk
ProHockeyTalk
CollegeFootballTalk
GolfTalkCentral
CollegeFootballTalk
Off the Bench
ProSoccerTalk
NBC SPORTS TALK
HardballTalk
» HBT on NBCSports.com
ProFootballTalk
» PFT on NBCSports.com
ProBasketballTalk
» PBT on NBCSports.com
ProHockeyTalk
» PHT on NBCSports.com
CollegeFootballTalk
» CFT on NBCSports.com
GolfTalkCentral
» GTC on GolfChannel.com
CollegeBasketballTalk
College hoops news and rumors
» CBT on NBCSports.com
Off the Bench
An irreverent, offbeat look at sports
» OTB on NBCSports.com
ProSoccerTalk
» PST on NBCSports.com
FANTASY GAMES
Golf Channel Challenge
Yahoo! Baseball
Yahoo! Basketball
Yahoo! March Madness
Yahoo! Soccer
Yahoo! Football
Yahoo! Auto
Yahoo! Games
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Baseball
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Basketball
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
March Madness
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Football
Player Page
Weather |
Roster
Kamar Aiken
(WR)
Darrell Daniels
(TE)
Henry Krieger-Coble
(TE)
Troymaine Pope
(RB)
Scott Tolzien
(QB)
Harvey Binford
(WR)
Phillip Dorsett
(WR)
Andrew Luck
(QB)
Brian Riley
(WR)
Robert Turbin
(RB)
Marvin Bracy
(WR)
Jack Doyle
(TE)
Marlon Mack
(RB)
Chester Rogers
(WR)
Adam Vinatieri
(K)
Quan Bray
(WR)
Josh Ferguson
(RB)
Christine Michael
(RB)
Valdez Showers
(WR)
Phillip Walker
(QB)
Chris Briggs
(TE)
Frank Gore
(RB)
Donte Moncrief
(WR)
Tevaun Smith
(WR)
Brandon Williams
(TE)
Fred Brown
(WR)
T.Y. Hilton
(WR)
Stephen Morris
(QB)
Erik Swoope
(TE)
George Winn
(RB)
Dalton Crossan
(RB)
Bug Howard
(WR)
JoJo Natson Jr.
(WR)
Close
|
Full Depth Charts
Close
|
Weather data courtesy of Weather.com
Ryan Kelly | Center | #78
Team:
Indianapolis Colts
Age / DOB:
(
24
) / 5/30/1993
Ht / Wt:
6'4' / 309
College:
Alabama
Drafted:
2016 / Rd. 1 (18) / IND
Contract:
view contract details
[x]
5/4/2016: Signed a four-year, $10.45 million contract. The deal included a $5.8 million signing bonus. 2017: $925,045, 2018: $1.4 million, 2019: $1.87 million, 2020: Club Option, 2021: Free Agent
Share:
Tweet
Latest News
Recent News
Colts C Ryan Kelly (leg) was "spotted on crutches" following Thursday's practice.
The Colts were mum on Kelly's status, though he was able to finish a drill after initially getting hurt. The team could be waiting for test results before making a statement.
Aug 10 - 5:04 PM
Source:
Mike Chappell on Twitter
Colts C Ryan Kelly (shoulder) will play Week 13 against the Jets.
Kelly was forced from the Thanksgiving game by a shoulder injury, but he practiced in full all week and was left off the final injury report. The rookie has been solid in the center of the Colts' line.
Sat, Dec 3, 2016 02:00:00 PM
Ryan Kelly (shoulder) participated in Monday's practice.
It is a promising development after Kelly was knocked out of Thursday's game after just three snaps with a shoulder injury. The first-round rookie has been a massive upgrade for the Colts. They will certainly be happy he looks on track to play this week.
Mon, Nov 28, 2016 10:57:00 AM
Source:
Kevin Bowen on Twitter
Colts C Ryan Kelly left Thursday's Week 12 game against the Steelers with a shoulder injury and will not return.
He got hurt on the Colts' opening drive. RG Denzelle Good also went down with a neck/shoulder. Jonotthan Harrison has entered the game at center with Joe Reitz taking over at right tackle. Joe Haeg has moved from right tackle to right guard.
Thu, Nov 24, 2016 08:52:00 PM
Source:
Tom James on Twitter
Ryan Kelly 'spotted on crutches' Thursday
Aug 10 - 5:04 PM
Ryan Kelly (shoulder) ready to go for Week 13
Sat, Dec 3, 2016 02:00:00 PM
Ryan Kelly (shoulder) on the field Monday
Mon, Nov 28, 2016 10:57:00 AM
Kelly exits with shoulder injury in Week 12
Thu, Nov 24, 2016 08:52:00 PM
More Ryan Kelly Player News
Highest Searched Players
over the last 7 days
1
J. Cutler
MIA
(5339)
2
R. Tannehill
MIA
(4428)
3
M. Bryant
PIT
(4119)
4
A. Luck
IND
(3971)
5
E. Elliott
DAL
(3608)
6
J. Mixon
CIN
(3411)
7
E. Lacy
SEA
(3362)
8
D. Martin
TB
(3319)
9
L. Bell
PIT
(3314)
10
K. Hunt
KC
(3303)
Player Page
Recent News
Related News
Team News
Career Stats
Depth Charts
Game Log
Indianapolis Colts Tickets
Career Stats
Year
Tackles
Sacks
Interceptions
Fumb
Misc
KO Ret
Punt Ret
Year
Team
G
Solo
Ast
Total
Sack
Yds
Yd/Sk
Int
Yds
IntTD
Rec
TD
Frcd
Pass D
Sfty
Yds
TD
Yds
TD
2016
IND
16
2
0
2
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
Ryan Kelly's 2017 Draft Rank and Projections
View
Ryan Kelly's
2017 Draft Rank and Projections. View Ryan Kelly's complete fantasy player profile, which has..
- Complete stat projections
- Outlooks
- Tiered rankings
- Fantasy point values
-
Go to
Ryan Kelly's player profile.
Game Log
Game
Tackles
Sacks
Interceptions
Fumb
Misc
KO Ret
Punt Ret
Week
Date
Opp
Solo
Ast
Total
Sack
Yds
Yd/Sk
Int
Yds
IntTD
Rec
TD
Frcd
Pass D
Sfty
Yds
TD
Yds
TD
Depth Charts
Skill Players
Pos
Role
Name
QB
1
Andrew Luck
Sidelined
Colts GM Chris Ballard told NFL Network's Tom Pelissero that it's still to be determined if Andrew Luck (shoulder) will be ready for Week 1.
We believe this is the first time someone from the Colts' organization has openly admitted that Luck may not be ready for Week 1. To this point, all anyone has said is that Luck "remains without a timetable" and "he'll be out there when he's ready." They've been extremely vague. Although Ballard said Luck's availability for Week 1 may be in question, Ballard said reserve/PUP is not an option. The Colts can beat the Rams in the opener with Scott Tolzien.
Aug 9
2
Scott Tolzien
3
Stephen Morris
4
Phillip Walker
RB
1
Frank Gore
2
Robert Turbin
3
Marlon Mack
4
Josh Ferguson
5
Troymaine Pope
GLB
1
Frank Gore
2
Robert Turbin
3RB
1
Frank Gore
2
Robert Turbin
WR1
1
T.Y. Hilton
2
Phillip Dorsett
Sidelined
Phillip Dorsett has missed the last four practices with a hamstring injury.
Dorsett also missed minicamp with a hamstring injury. There is no reason at this point to believe the injury is serious, but it is a big setback for a player who may be fighting for his roster spot. As of now, Chester Rogers looks like the favorite for the No. 3 spot with Dorsett and Kamar Aiken competing behind him.
Aug 10
3
Quan Bray
4
Tevaun Smith
I.L.
Colts promoted WR Tevaun Smith from the practice squad.
WR Quan Bray was placed on injured reserve in a corresponding roster move. The Colts have gotten extremely little production behind T.Y. Hilton since Donte Moncrief went down with a shoulder injury. An UDFA out of Iowa, Smith had a productive summer, catching 10 passes for 138 yards and two touchdowns in the preseason.
Oct 18
5
Fred Brown
WR2
1
Donte Moncrief
2
Chester Rogers
3
Kamar Aiken
4
Valdez Showers
5
Bug Howard
WR3
1
Chester Rogers
TE
1
Jack Doyle
2
Erik Swoope
3
Brandon Williams
4
Darrell Daniels
LT
1
Anthony Castonzo
2
Fahn Cooper
3
Andrew Wylie
4
Arturo Uzdavinis
LG
1
Jack Mewhort
2
Deyshawn Bond
3
Blake Muir
C
1
Ryan Kelly
Sidelined
Colts C Ryan Kelly (leg) was "spotted on crutches" following Thursday's practice.
The Colts were mum on Kelly's status, though he was able to finish a drill after initially getting hurt. The team could be waiting for test results before making a statement.
Aug 10
2
Adam Redmond
RG
1
Joe Haeg
2
Denzelle Good
3
Brian Schwenke
RT
1
Le'Raven Clark
2
Zach Banner
3
Jeremy Vujnovich
K
1
Adam Vinatieri
Headlines
Quarterback Notebook
Aug 10
Rich Hribar takes a top-down view of the quarterback position for fantasy football.
More NFL Columns
»
Quarterback Notebook
Aug 10
»
Podcast: The Winning Formula
Aug 10
»
Dose: Andrew Luck in Limbo
Aug 10
»
Dose: Depth Chart Drama
Aug 9
»
Dose: Injury Woes
Aug 8
»
Good Backs on 'Bad' Teams
Aug 8
»
Best Case/Worst Case 2017: WRs
Aug 7
»
Late-Round RB Targets
Aug 5
NFL Headlines
»
Tyreek the 'star' of Chiefs training camp
»
Ryan Kelly 'spotted on crutches' Thursday
»
Elliott ruling could come as early as Friday
»
Patrick Mahomes turning heads in Chiefs camp
»
Report: Megatron resisting comeback overtures
»
Bengals turned down 2nd for A.J. McCarron
»
Carr targeting Jared Cook 'often' during camp
»
Jeremy Hill could 'start all season'
»
D'Onta Foreman breaks 41-yard sideline run
»
Deshaun Watson productive in 2017 debut
»
Jaelen Strong works as starter in preseason
»
McCaffrey debuts with 33 yards on 7 carries
NFL Links
»
Free NFL Draft Guide for new FanDuel users
»
Your 24/7 place to talk DFS - RotoGrinders Chat!
»
Daily Fantasy Section
»
FanDuel MLB Premium Content
»
NFL Depth Charts
»
Rotoworld Fantasy Football Season Pass
»
Week 15: Watch Rotoworld's DFS Pick Six
»
Switching from FanDuel NFL to NBA
»
Do your own mock draft
Site Links
Advertising
Jobs
Help / Contact Us
Privacy Policy
AdChoices
Terms of Service
Site Map
Independent Programming Report
Tickets
Sports Jobs
Facebook
Facebook
Twitter
Rotoworld - @Rotoworld
Football - @Rotoworld_FB
Baseball - @Rotoworld_BB
Basketball - @Rotoworld_BK
Hockey - @Rotoworld_HK
Golf - @RotoworldGolf
NFL Draft - @Rotoworld_Draft
Premier League - @Rotoworld_PL
Fantasy Guides
Baseball Draft Guide
Baseball Season Pass
Football Draft Guide
Football Season Pass
Basketball Draft Guide
Basketball Season Pass
Hockey Draft Guide
Hockey Season Pass
2017 © NBC Sports Digital.
All Rights Reserved