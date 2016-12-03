Player Page

Ryan Kelly | Center | #78

Team: Indianapolis Colts
Age / DOB:  (24) / 5/30/1993
Ht / Wt:  6'4' / 309
College: Alabama
Drafted: 2016 / Rd. 1 (18) / IND
Contract: view contract details
Colts C Ryan Kelly (leg) was "spotted on crutches" following Thursday's practice.
The Colts were mum on Kelly's status, though he was able to finish a drill after initially getting hurt. The team could be waiting for test results before making a statement. Aug 10 - 5:04 PM
Source: Mike Chappell on Twitter
Career Stats
YearTacklesSacksInterceptionsFumbMiscKO RetPunt Ret
YearTeamGSoloAstTotalSackYdsYd/SkIntYdsIntTDRecTDFrcdPass DSftyYdsTDYdsTD
2016IND162020.00.0000000000000
Game Log
GameTacklesSacksInterceptionsFumbMiscKO RetPunt Ret
WeekDateOppSoloAstTotalSackYdsYd/SkIntYdsIntTDRecTDFrcdPass DSftyYdsTDYdsTD

Depth Charts

Skill Players
PosRoleName
QB1Andrew Luck
2Scott Tolzien
3Stephen Morris
4Phillip Walker
RB1Frank Gore
2Robert Turbin
3Marlon Mack
4Josh Ferguson
5Troymaine Pope
GLB1Frank Gore
2Robert Turbin
3RB1Frank Gore
2Robert Turbin
WR11T.Y. Hilton
2Phillip Dorsett
3Quan Bray
4Tevaun Smith
5Fred Brown
WR21Donte Moncrief
2Chester Rogers
3Kamar Aiken
4Valdez Showers
5Bug Howard
WR31Chester Rogers
TE1Jack Doyle
2Erik Swoope
3Brandon Williams
4Darrell Daniels
LT1Anthony Castonzo
2Fahn Cooper
3Andrew Wylie
4Arturo Uzdavinis
LG1Jack Mewhort
2Deyshawn Bond
3Blake Muir
C1Ryan Kelly
2Adam Redmond
RG1Joe Haeg
2Denzelle Good
3Brian Schwenke
RT1Le'Raven Clark
2Zach Banner
3Jeremy Vujnovich
K1Adam Vinatieri
 

 