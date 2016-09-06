Cody Kessler | Quarterback | #6 Team: Cleveland Browns Age / DOB: (23) / 5/11/1993 Ht / Wt: 6'1' / 215 College: USC Drafted: 2016 / Rd. 3 (93) / CLE Contract: view contract details [x] 6/9/2016: Signed a four-year, $3.3 million contract. The deal included a $664,788 signing bonus. 2017: $604,049, 2018: $758,098, 2019: $912,147, 2020: Free Agent Share: Tweet

Latest News Recent News

Cody Kessler is expected to begin offseason workouts as the Browns' starting quarterback. Brock Osweiler is "likely" to be No. 2 on the depth chart in spring practices, with Kevin Hogan and rookie DeShone Kizer rounding out the depth chart. Per NFL.com's Mike Silver, the Browns considered signing Osweiler in 2016 free agency and have "reshaped their perspectives" on Osweiler, regarding him as "someone who might be salvageable." Kessler's year of experience in coach Hue Jackson's system will give the sophomore quarterback an early leg up. Source: NFL.com

Cody Kessler hopes to improve his deep ball as a second-year pro. "I definitely spent countless hours in the weight room and out on the field and really, really emphasized pushing the ball down field and different things with my mechanics," Kessler said. Kessler's arm strength was a known issue coming out of USC. There's really not much he can do to meaningfully improve it. Currently penciled in as the Browns' No. 1, Kessler will be getting competition, if not an outright replacement, in the draft. Source: Akron Beacon-Journal

NFL.com's Ian Rapoport reports the Browns will give Cody Kessler a "chance to start." This could be Kessler's agent talking. Three days ago, coach Hue Jackson claimed he had no part in Kessler's selection, though he sang a different tune last year. Kessler is presently the only sensible option on Cleveland's roster, but that figures to change by the draft. The Browns won't be entering Week 1 with Kessler and Brock Osweiler as their "top two" quarterbacks. Source: Ian Rapoport on Twitter