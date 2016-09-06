Welcome,
|
Cody Kessler | Quarterback | #6
Cody Kessler | Quarterback | #6
Team:
Cleveland Browns
Age / DOB:
(
23
) / 5/11/1993
Ht / Wt:
6'1' / 215
College:
USC
Drafted:
2016 / Rd. 3 (93) / CLE
Contract:
view contract details
[x]
6/9/2016: Signed a four-year, $3.3 million contract. The deal included a $664,788 signing bonus. 2017: $604,049, 2018: $758,098, 2019: $912,147, 2020: Free Agent
Share:
Tweet
Latest News
Recent News
Cody Kessler is expected to begin offseason workouts as the Browns' starting quarterback.
Brock Osweiler is "likely" to be No. 2 on the depth chart in spring practices, with Kevin Hogan and rookie DeShone Kizer rounding out the depth chart. Per NFL.com's Mike Silver, the Browns considered signing Osweiler in 2016 free agency and have "reshaped their perspectives" on Osweiler, regarding him as "someone who might be salvageable." Kessler's year of experience in coach Hue Jackson's system will give the sophomore quarterback an early leg up.
May 1 - 6:19 PM
Source:
NFL.com
Cody Kessler hopes to improve his deep ball as a second-year pro.
"I definitely spent countless hours in the weight room and out on the field and really, really emphasized pushing the ball down field and different things with my mechanics," Kessler said. Kessler's arm strength was a known issue coming out of USC. There's really not much he can do to meaningfully improve it. Currently penciled in as the Browns' No. 1, Kessler will be getting competition, if not an outright replacement, in the draft.
Apr 18 - 6:33 PM
Source:
Akron Beacon-Journal
NFL.com's Ian Rapoport reports the Browns will give Cody Kessler a "chance to start."
This could be Kessler's agent talking. Three days ago, coach Hue Jackson claimed he had no part in Kessler's selection, though he sang a different tune last year. Kessler is presently the only sensible option on Cleveland's roster, but that figures to change by the draft. The Browns won't be entering Week 1 with Kessler and Brock Osweiler as their "top two" quarterbacks.
Mar 10 - 12:49 PM
Source:
Ian Rapoport on Twitter
Coach Hue Jackson intimated selecting Cody Kessler in the third round of last year's draft wasn't his decision.
After the pick was made, Jackson was on record saying "trust me on this one." He's since changed his tune, saying "you play with the hand that's dealt you," suggesting the analytics-driven front office made the call. Jackson, at the Combine last week, said he prefers his quarterback to be at least 6-foot-2. Kessler is 6'1/215. Another passer linked to the Browns, Tyrod Taylor, is also 6-foot-1. Draft prospects DeShone Kizer (6'4), Patrick Mahomes (6'2), Deshaun Watson (6'2), and Mitchell Trubisky (6'2) all meet Jackson's desired height.
Mar 7 - 10:54 PM
Source:
ESPN.com
Kessler to open spring as Browns starting QB
May 1 - 6:19 PM
Cody Kessler hoping to improve deep ball
Apr 18 - 6:33 PM
Browns will supposedly give Kessler a shot
Mar 10 - 12:49 PM
Hue Jackson intimates Kessler wasn't his pick
Mar 7 - 10:54 PM
More Cody Kessler Player News
Recent News
Related News
Team News
Career Stats
Depth Charts
Game Log
Cleveland Browns Tickets
Career Stats
Year
Passing
Rushing
Fumb.
Year
Team
G
Comp
Att
%
Yds
Y/G
Y/A
300+
TD
Int
Rush
Yds
Y/G
Avg
TD
100+
Lost
2016
CLE
9
128
195
65.6
1380
153.3
7.1
1
6
2
11
18
2.0
1.6
0
0
1
Game Log
Game
Passing
Rushing
Fumb.
Week
Date
Opp
Comp
Att
%
Yds
Y/A
TD
Int
Rush
Yds
Avg
TD
Lost
3
Sep 25
@MIA
21
33
63.6
244
7.4
0
0
2
-1
-.5
0
1
4
Oct 2
@WAS
28
40
70.0
223
5.6
1
1
2
2
1.0
0
0
5
Oct 9
NE
5
8
62.5
62
7.8
1
0
1
0
.0
0
0
6
Oct 16
@TEN
26
41
63.4
336
8.2
2
0
1
3
3.0
0
0
7
Oct 23
@CIN
9
11
81.8
82
7.5
0
0
1
-2
-2.0
0
0
9
Nov 6
DAL
19
27
70.4
203
7.5
1
0
2
11
5.5
0
0
10
Nov 10
@BAL
11
18
61.1
91
5.1
1
0
1
3
3.0
0
0
11
Nov 20
PIT
7
14
50.0
128
9.1
0
1
1
2
2.0
0
0
16
Dec 24
LAC
2
3
66.7
11
3.7
0
0
0
0
.0
0
0
Depth Charts
Skill Players
Pos
Role
Name
QB
1
Cody Kessler
2
Brock Osweiler
3
DeShone Kizer
4
Kevin Hogan
RB
1
Isaiah Crowell
2
Duke Johnson
3
George Atkinson III
4
Darius Jackson
5
Matt Dayes
GLB
1
Isaiah Crowell
2
Duke Johnson
3RB
1
Duke Johnson
2
Isaiah Crowell
FB
1
Dan Vitale
WR1
1
Corey Coleman
2
Ricardo Louis
3
Mario Alford
4
Jordan Leslie
5
James Wright
WR2
1
Kenny Britt
2
Rashard Higgins
3
Jordan Payton
4
Rannell Hall
5
Josh Boyce
WR3
1
Rashard Higgins
TE
1
David Njoku
2
Seth DeValve
3
Randall Telfer
4
J.P. Holtz
LT
1
Joe Thomas
2
Matt McCants
LG
1
Joel Bitonio
Sidelined
Browns signed LG Joel Bitonio to a five-year, $51 million extension through 2022.
The deal includes $23 million guaranteed. It's a whopper in the context of Bitonio's injury woes the past two seasons — he's currently recovering from Lisfranc surgery — but Bitonio has been one of the league's best young guards when on the field. The rebuilding Browns are trying to assemble a bully up front. Bitonio turns 26 in October. Sidelined since last October, Bitonio is expected to be ready for Week 1.
Mar 9
2
Spencer Drango
3
Marcus Martin
C
1
J.C. Tretter
2
Marcus Martin
3
Austin Reiter
Sidelined
Browns placed C Austin Reiter on injured reserve with a torn left ACL, ending his season.
A 2015 seventh-round pick of the Redskins, Reiter made his first career appearance Sunday, starting against the Redskins. With first-rounder Cameron Erving still week to week with a bruised lung, the Browns could be down to option three at the pivot in Week 5.
Oct 3
4
Anthony Fabiano
RG
1
Kevin Zeitler
2
John Greco
Sidelined
The Browns could move RG John Greco to center.
Moving Greco would allow Cam Erving to play right tackle after his disastrous 2016. The Browns also want to add a starter at guard with Greco and Joel Bitonio recovering from Lisfranc surgeries. Greco isn't a lock to be ready for Week 1.
Feb 24
3
Zach Sterup
RT
1
Shon Coleman
2
Cameron Erving
3
Roderick Johnson
K
1
Zane Gonzalez
2
Cody Parkey
3
Brett Maher
