Cody Kessler | Quarterback | #6

Team: Cleveland Browns
Age / DOB:  (23) / 5/11/1993
Ht / Wt:  6'1' / 215
College: USC
Drafted: 2016 / Rd. 3 (93) / CLE
Contract: view contract details
Cody Kessler is expected to begin offseason workouts as the Browns' starting quarterback.
Brock Osweiler is "likely" to be No. 2 on the depth chart in spring practices, with Kevin Hogan and rookie DeShone Kizer rounding out the depth chart. Per NFL.com's Mike Silver, the Browns considered signing Osweiler in 2016 free agency and have "reshaped their perspectives" on Osweiler, regarding him as "someone who might be salvageable." Kessler's year of experience in coach Hue Jackson's system will give the sophomore quarterback an early leg up. May 1 - 6:19 PM
Source: NFL.com
Career Stats
YearPassingRushingFumb.
YearTeamGCompAtt % YdsY/GY/A300+TDIntRushYdsY/GAvgTD100+Lost
2016CLE912819565.61380153.37.116211182.01.6001
Game Log
GamePassingRushingFumb.
WeekDateOppCompAtt % YdsY/ATDIntRushYdsAvgTDLost
3Sep 25@MIA213363.62447.4002-1-.501
4Oct 2@WAS284070.02235.611221.000
5Oct 9NE5862.5627.81010.000
6Oct 16@TEN264163.43368.220133.000
7Oct 23@CIN91181.8827.5001-2-2.000
9Nov 6DAL192770.42037.5102115.500
10Nov 10@BAL111861.1915.110133.000
11Nov 20PIT71450.01289.101122.000
16Dec 24LAC2366.7113.70000.000

Skill Players

Skill Players
PosRoleName
QB1Cody Kessler
2Brock Osweiler
3DeShone Kizer
4Kevin Hogan
RB1Isaiah Crowell
2Duke Johnson
3George Atkinson III
4Darius Jackson
5Matt Dayes
GLB1Isaiah Crowell
2Duke Johnson
3RB1Duke Johnson
2Isaiah Crowell
FB1Dan Vitale
WR11Corey Coleman
2Ricardo Louis
3Mario Alford
4Jordan Leslie
5James Wright
WR21Kenny Britt
2Rashard Higgins
3Jordan Payton
4Rannell Hall
5Josh Boyce
WR31Rashard Higgins
TE1David Njoku
2Seth DeValve
3Randall Telfer
4J.P. Holtz
LT1Joe Thomas
2Matt McCants
LG1Joel Bitonio
2Spencer Drango
3Marcus Martin
C1J.C. Tretter
2Marcus Martin
3Austin Reiter
4Anthony Fabiano
RG1Kevin Zeitler
2John Greco
3Zach Sterup
RT1Shon Coleman
2Cameron Erving
3Roderick Johnson
K1Zane Gonzalez
2Cody Parkey
3Brett Maher
 

 