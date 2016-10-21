Player Page

Shaq Lawson | Defensive Lineman | #90

Team: Buffalo Bills
Age / DOB:  (23) / 6/17/1994
Ht / Wt:  6'3' / 267
College: Clemson
Drafted: 2016 / Rd. 1 (19) / BUF
Bills DE Shaq Lawson suffered a groin injury in Thursday's practice.
Lawson immediately headed off to see the doctor. It sounds like an MRI could be on tap. With just 72 hours until Sunday's game in Atlanta, Lawson is looking mighty questionable for Week 4. Sep 28 - 2:19 PM
Source: Mike Rodak on Twitter
Current Season Stats
YearTacklesSacksInterceptionsFumbMiscKO RetPunt Ret
YearTeamGSoloAstTotalSackYdsYd/SkIntYdsIntTDRecTDFrcdPass DSftyYdsTDYdsTD
2017BUF355102.084.0000000100000
Career Stats
YearTacklesSacksInterceptionsFumbMiscKO RetPunt Ret
YearTeamGSoloAstTotalSackYdsYd/SkIntYdsIntTDRecTDFrcdPass DSftyYdsTDYdsTD
2016BUF1076132.0178.5000001100000
Game Log
GameTacklesSacksInterceptionsFumbMiscKO RetPunt Ret
WeekDateOppSoloAstTotalSackYdsYd/SkIntYdsIntTDRecTDFrcdPass DSftyYdsTDYdsTD
1Sep 10NYJ2130.00.0000000100000
2Sep 17@CAR2461.077.0000000000000
3Sep 24DEN1011.011.0000000000000
