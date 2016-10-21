Welcome,
Shaq Lawson | Defensive Lineman | #90
Team:
Buffalo Bills
Age / DOB:
(
23
) / 6/17/1994
Ht / Wt:
6'3' / 267
College:
Clemson
Drafted:
2016 / Rd. 1 (19) / BUF
Contract:
view contract details
[x]
6/6/16: Signed a four-year, $10.27 million contract. The deal contains $9.82 million guaranteed, including a $5.67 million signing bonus. 2017: $917,226, 2018: $1.38 million, 2019: $1.85 million, 2020: Club Option, 2021: Free Agent
Share:
Tweet
Latest News
Recent News
Bills DE Shaq Lawson suffered a groin injury in Thursday's practice.
Lawson immediately headed off to see the doctor. It sounds like an MRI could be on tap. With just 72 hours until Sunday's game in Atlanta, Lawson is looking mighty questionable for Week 4.
Sep 28 - 2:19 PM
Source:
Mike Rodak on Twitter
Bills second-year EDGE Shaq Lawson says he feels much more comfortable in Buffalo's new 4-3 defense.
Lawson was actually drafted to play 3-4 outside linebacker by the old Rex Ryan regime, but he was a 4-3 defensive end at Clemson. "I will always have my hand in the dirt," Lawson said of the new defense. "I was always an attack defensive end. You know, not having to stand up and drop into coverage." The Bills need a breakout year from Lawson across from RE Jerry Hughes.
Jun 15 - 1:45 PM
Source:
buffalobills.com
Bills OLB Shaq Lawson underwent knee surgery after the season.
It sounds like a routine scope. The 19th overall pick in last April's draft, Lawson's rookie season began slowly due to a shoulder injury he suffered at Clemson. Lawson wound up with two sacks in ten games. The Bills should be looking to Lawson for a much bigger role in his sophomore campaign.
Jan 20 - 4:22 PM
Bills first-round OLB Shaq Lawson (shoulder, PUP) will be activated for Sunday's Week 7 game against the Dolphins.
Per NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, Lawson will be available in "spot duty," which implies that he'll be on a snap count. It's been a long-time coming for the first-round pick. Sunday will mark Lawson's NFL debut after needing almost five months to recover from shoulder surgery. In his absence, Lorenzo Alexander has emerged as one of the better pass-rushing linebackers in football.
Fri, Oct 21, 2016 03:22:00 PM
Source:
Ian Rapoport on Twitter
Shaq Lawson suffers groin injury in practice
Sep 28 - 2:19 PM
Shaq Lawson feels more comfortable as 4-3 DE
Jun 15 - 1:45 PM
Shaq Lawson coming off knee surgery
Jan 20 - 4:22 PM
Shaq Lawson (shoulder) set to debut on Sunday
Fri, Oct 21, 2016 03:22:00 PM
More Shaq Lawson Player News
Current Season Stats
Year
Tackles
Sacks
Interceptions
Fumb
Misc
KO Ret
Punt Ret
Year
Team
G
Solo
Ast
Total
Sack
Yds
Yd/Sk
Int
Yds
IntTD
Rec
TD
Frcd
Pass D
Sfty
Yds
TD
Yds
TD
2017
BUF
3
5
5
10
2.0
8
4.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
1
0
0
0
0
0
Career Stats
Year
Tackles
Sacks
Interceptions
Fumb
Misc
KO Ret
Punt Ret
Year
Team
G
Solo
Ast
Total
Sack
Yds
Yd/Sk
Int
Yds
IntTD
Rec
TD
Frcd
Pass D
Sfty
Yds
TD
Yds
TD
2016
BUF
10
7
6
13
2.0
17
8.5
0
0
0
0
0
1
1
0
0
0
0
0
Game Log
Game
Tackles
Sacks
Interceptions
Fumb
Misc
KO Ret
Punt Ret
Week
Date
Opp
Solo
Ast
Total
Sack
Yds
Yd/Sk
Int
Yds
IntTD
Rec
TD
Frcd
Pass D
Sfty
Yds
TD
Yds
TD
1
Sep 10
NYJ
2
1
3
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
1
0
0
0
0
0
2
Sep 17
@CAR
2
4
6
1.0
7
7.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
3
Sep 24
DEN
1
0
1
1.0
1
1.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
4
Oct 1
@ATL
Game scheduled for 10/1 1:00 PM ET
5
Oct 8
@CIN
Game scheduled for 10/8 1:00 PM ET
7
Oct 22
TB
Game scheduled for 10/22 1:00 PM ET
8
Oct 29
OAK
Game scheduled for 10/29 1:00 PM ET
9
Nov 2
@NYJ
Game scheduled for 11/2 8:25 PM ET
10
Nov 12
NO
Game scheduled for 11/12 1:00 PM ET
11
Nov 19
@LAC
Game scheduled for 11/19 4:05 PM ET
12
Nov 26
@KC
Game scheduled for 11/26 1:00 PM ET
13
Dec 3
NE
Game scheduled for 12/3 1:00 PM ET
14
Dec 10
IND
Game scheduled for 12/10 1:00 PM ET
15
Dec 17
MIA
Game scheduled for 12/17 1:00 PM ET
16
Dec 24
@NE
Game scheduled for 12/24 1:00 PM ET
17
Dec 31
@MIA
Game scheduled for 12/31 1:00 PM ET
Depth Charts
Skill Players
Pos
Role
Name
QB
1
Tyrod Taylor
2
Nathan Peterman
3
Joe Webb
RB
1
LeSean McCoy
2
Mike Tolbert
3
Joe Banyard
4
Taiwan Jones
GLB
1
LeSean McCoy
2
Mike Tolbert
3RB
1
LeSean McCoy
2
Mike Tolbert
FB
1
Patrick DiMarco
WR1
1
Jordan Matthews
2
Andre Holmes
WR2
1
Zay Jones
2
Brandon Tate
3
Kaelin Clay
WR3
1
Andre Holmes
TE
1
Charles Clay
Questionable
Charles Clay caught six passes for 39 yards and a touchdown in Week 3 against Denver.
Clay was left wide open on a broken play in the red-zone for his touchdown. He's scored in 2-of-3 games to open the year, but has yet to go over 60 yards. Clay will remain a touchdown-dependent TE1 for Week 4 against the Falcons.
Sep 24
2
Nick O'Leary
3
Logan Thomas
4
Khari Lee
LT
1
Cordy Glenn
Sidelined
Bills LT Cordy Glenn (ankle) did not practice Thursday.
The missed session suggests Glenn will be sidelined for the second game in a row. Dion Dawkins will continue to start in his place.
Sep 28
2
Dion Dawkins
3
Seantrel Henderson
Suspended
Suspended Bills OT Seantrel Henderson took a pay cut this offseason.
The Bills quietly renegotiated Henderson's contract on June 22. His 2017 base salary was reduced from $1.797 million to $690,000 while his cap hit was lowered from $1.808 million to $981,757. Henderson still has five games remaining on his 10-game ban for violating the league's substance abuse policy. The former seventh-round pick will enter free agency after this year.
Aug 25
LG
1
Richie Incognito
C
1
Eric Wood
2
Ryan Groy
RG
1
John Miller
2
Vlad Ducasse
RT
1
Jordan Mills
2
Conor McDermott
K
1
Stephen Hauschka
