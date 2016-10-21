Shaq Lawson | Defensive Lineman | #90

Lawson immediately headed off to see the doctor. It sounds like an MRI could be on tap. With just 72 hours until Sunday's game in Atlanta, Lawson is looking mighty questionable for Week 4.

Bills second-year EDGE Shaq Lawson says he feels much more comfortable in Buffalo's new 4-3 defense.

Lawson was actually drafted to play 3-4 outside linebacker by the old Rex Ryan regime, but he was a 4-3 defensive end at Clemson. "I will always have my hand in the dirt," Lawson said of the new defense. "I was always an attack defensive end. You know, not having to stand up and drop into coverage." The Bills need a breakout year from Lawson across from RE Jerry Hughes.