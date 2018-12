Darron Lee | Linebacker | #58 Team: New York Jets Age / DOB: (24) / 10/18/1994 Ht / Wt: 6'1' / 232 College: Ohio State Drafted: 2016 / Rd. 1 (20) / NYJ Contract: view contract details [x] 7/27/2016: Signed a four-year, $10.221 million contract. The deal included a $5.633 million signing bonus. 2018: $1.37 million, 2019: $1.83 million, 2020: Club Option, 2021: Free Agent Share: Tweet

NFL suspended Jets ILB Darron Lee four games for violating the league's substance abuse policy. With only four weeks remaining, the suspension will end his season. Lee took a step forward in 2018, posting 74 tackles and three interceptions as one of the better cover linebackers in the league. The Jets need to make a decision on whether to exercise Lee's fifth-year option this offseason. Source: Ian Rapoport on Twitter

Jets ILB Darron Lee said he is focused on making more plays in pass coverage this season. A first-round pick in 2016, Lee has struggled in coverage through two seasons, but he thinks he improved last year despite again failing to record a single interception. Now he wants to turn that improvement into impact plays. "I've got to get some picks," Lee said. "I definitely had a way better second year. I think I've used those first two years to just absorb what I could do better. Now, I can really, really hone in." Lee will start next to free-agent addition Avery Williamson in the middle of the defense. Source: NJ Advance Media

Jets coach Todd Bowles defended ILB Darron Lee's performance Week 2 against the Raiders. Lee struggled against the run in Oakland, but the coach does not think it is fair to single out the 2016 first-round pick. "You’re singling out Darron. We had a lot of guys not playing the run very well," Bowles said. "There were more guys involved in that play than you guys see. He’ll be fine." The coach has to defend his player, but Lee has been a disappointment so far in his career. Source: New York Post