Keith Marshall | Running Back | #39 Team: Washington Redskins Age / DOB: (23) / 2/16/1994 Ht / Wt: 5'11' / 222 College: Georgia Drafted: 2016 / Rd. 7 (243) / WAS Contract: view contract details [x] 5/16/2016: Signed a four-year, $2.40 million contract. The deal included a $65,550 signing bonus. 2016: $450,000, 2017: $540,000, 2018: $630,000, 2019: $720,000, 2020: Free Agent

Keith Marshall tore his right patellar tendon at Saturday's practice. The injury will sideline him for the remainder of 2017. It's another tough break for Marshall, who missed all of last year with an elbow injury and was plagued by injuries throughout college. With Marshall on the shelf, Washington's backfield will consist of Rob Kelley, fourth-round rookie Samaje Perine, pass-catcher Chris Thompson, and perhaps preseason phenom Mack Brown. Last year's Week 1 starter Matt Jones is waiting to be released. Source: John Keim on Twitter

Redskins placed RB Keith Marshall on injured reserve with a damaged UCL in his elbow. Marshall was given a three-week timeline upon going down, but either his prognosis got worse, or the Redskins used his injury as an opportunity to free up a roster spot. Marshall was a hyped seventh-rounder out of Georgia, but didn't make nearly as much noise once the pads went on. Injuries are nothing new for Marshall, whose time in the SEC was marked by one ailment after another. UDFA Rob Kelley will begin the year as Matt Jones' direct backup.

Redskins coach Jay Gruden says injured reserve is a possibility for RB Keith Marshall (elbow). Marshall is only supposed to be sidelined three weeks, so it would be a drastic move. Of course, Marshall could be the player the Redskins stash to activate later. He's probably not important enough for that honor, however. Even with Matt Jones (shoulder) banged up, Marshall is completely off the re-draft radar. Source: Mike Jones on Twitter