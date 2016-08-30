Keith Marshall | Running Back | #39

Welcome,
Guest
Logout
|
Profile
|
Contact / Help
|
My Roto
Login
|
Register
|
Contact / Help
|
My Roto
[X]
Player Search Help
To search for a player use one of two formats:
"last name" or "last name, first name"
HOME
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
PL
GOLF
NASCAR
NFL DRAFT
DAILY
FANDUEL
Games
Features
Forums
Mobile
Shop
Tickets
NFL Home
Player News
Headlines
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Draft
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Papers
Tickets
Scores
</>
Click to close (or press Esc)
Player Results
Article Results
MLB PAGES
MLB Home
Player News
Headlines
MLB Daily
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts:
AL
|
NL
Papers
Forums
COLUMNS
The Week Ahead: Cole Stockings
Jul 30
Lind in the Outfield
Jul 30
Daily Dose: Sonny Forecast
Jul 30
Week That Was: Trading Places
Jul 29
Dose: We're Going Streaking
Jul 29
Podcast: Kershaw Sidelined
Jul 28
Dose: The Duda Abides
Jul 28
Waiver Wired: Young Folks
Jul 27
SPECIAL CONTENT
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Baseball Daily Dose
PARTNERS
Baseball Tickets
Shop MLB Gear
FANTASY BASEBALL HEADLINES
Astros, Nationals favorites for Justin Wilson
'Excellent chance' Sonny Gray-to-NYY happens
Anthony Rizzo sitting out with sore back
Troy Tulowitzki has ligament damage in ankle
Reliever Addison Reed a 'focus' for Red Sox
Logan Morrison (heel) held out again Sunday
Jonathan Lucroy to Rockies rumor 'has legs'
Greg Bird (ankle) could return in late August
Dustin Pedroia (knee) out again on Sunday
Twins flip starter Jaime Garcia to Yankees
Nunez provides fireworks in walk-off winner
Heyward plays hero with 11th inning home run
HardballTalk
ProFootballTalk
ProBasketballTalk
NFL PAGES
NFL Home
Player News
Headlines
NFL Daily
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts
Papers
Forums
COLUMNS
Redskins Fantasy Preview
Jul 29
Silva's Team Fantasy Previews
Jul 29
Podcast: Wild Wild West
Jul 28
Dose: Drama In The Steel City
Jul 28
Titans Fantasy Preview
Jul 27
Running Back Notebook
Jul 27
Training Camp Preview
Jul 27
Broncos RB Woes Continue
Jul 27
SPECIAL CONTENT
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Football Daily Dose
NFL Draft
PARTNERS
Football Tickets
Shop NFL Gear
FANTASY FOOTBALL HEADLINES
Chargers rule out Mike Williams for all camp
Bucs won't guarantee Doug Martin starting job
Skins RB Keith Marshall tears patellar tendon
Ravens take a flyer on TE Larry Donnell
Ziggy Ansah (ankle) lands on PUP list
Rob Ninkovich announces his retirement
Lions LT Taylor Decker 'on track' in recovery
Ravens TE Gillmore has 'serious' knee injury
Mike Williams officially starts camp on PUP
Tajae Sharpe (foot) lands on active/PUP list
Vikings close to extension with Xavier Rhodes
Titans finally get WR Corey Davis signed
NBA PAGES
NBA Home
Player News
Headlines
NBA Daily
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts
Papers
Forums
COLUMNS
2017 Draft Class Ranks Part 3
Jul 30
Rookie and Allen Crabbe Pod
Jul 26
Top Five for 2017 Draft Class
Jul 25
Summer League Winners, Losers
Jul 19
Summer League Summary: DSJ
Jul 18
Vegas Summer League Pod
Jul 16
Free Agency Overview
Jul 14
Summer League Podcast for 7/13
Jul 13
SPECIAL CONTENT
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Basketball Daily Dose
PARTNERS
Basketball Tickets
Shop NBA Gear
FANTASY BASKETBALL HEADLINES
Markelle Fultz (ankle) feeling 'a lot better'
Hornets will waive Briante Weber
Ramon Sessions headed to the Knicks
Brandon Jennings will play in China
Terrance Ferguson agrees to rookie deal
JaVale McGee agrees to re-sign with Warriors
Report: Allen Crabbe likely to start at SF
Report: Wolves have interest in Ian Clark
Cavs GM: Kyrie Irving situation is 'fluid'
LeBron working out with Eric Bledsoe in Vegas
Isaiah Thomas will not require hip surgery
Report: MIL actively shopping Monroe, Henson
NHL PAGES
NHL Home
Player News
Headlines
NHL Daily
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts
Probables
Papers
Forums
COLUMNS
2017-18 Preview: Part 1
Jul 26
What Went Wrong: NYI, TBL
Jul 17
UFA Frenzy: What's Left?
Jul 10
Pod: Free Agent Frenzy Recap
Jul 6
UFA Frenzy Winners, Losers
Jul 3
Free Agency Primer
Jun 28
Draft Grades - East
Jun 25
Draft Grades - West
Jun 25
SPECIAL CONTENT
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Hockey Daily Dose
PARTNERS
Hockey Tickets
Shop NHL Gear
FANTASY HOCKEY HEADLINES
Penguins re-sign Conor Sheary to 3-year deal
Sweden's Rasmus Dahlin turns heads at WJSS
Ryan Johansen lands 8-year, $64M contract
Report: Predators sign Ryan Johansen
Kris Letang on track to be ready for camp
McLellan not worried about Draisaitl's deal
Andrei Markov has decided to play in the KHL
Montreal won't bring back Andrei Markov
Boston signs Ryan Spooner to one-year deal
Report: Will Butcher will test open market
Montreal adds Mark Streit on one-year deal
Rangers sign Zibanejad to five-year contract
NASCAR PAGES
NAS Home
Player News
Headlines
Features
COLUMNS
Update: Pocono (Summer)
Jul 30
Overton’s 400 Stats
Jul 28
DFS: Pocono
Jul 27
Chasing Indy
Jul 26
Caps After Indianapolis
Jul 25
Wrapup: Eldora & Indianapolis
Jul 23
Update: Indy
Jul 22
Brickyard 400 Stats
Jul 21
PARTNERS
NASCAR Tickets
Shop NASCAR Gear
FANTASY NASCAR HEADLINES
Martin Truex Jr. on outside Pocono pole
Kyle Busch on Overton’s 400 pole
Jay Beasley: K&N East-West Combined results
Anthony Simone: LUXXUR 300 results
Theetge: Runner-up at Edmonton Int'l Raceway
Justin Haley: Overton’s 150 results
Ross Chastain: US Cellular 250 results
Bassett: K&N East-West Combined results
Larry Jackson: LUXXUR 300 results
Kaz Grala: DNF in Pocono truck race
Cody Coughlin: Overton’s 150 results
Brandon Jones: US Cellular 250 results
GOLF PAGES
GOLF Home
Player News
Headlines
Features
Injuries
COLUMNS
Expert Picks: Canadian Open
Jul 25
Spieth triumphs at 146th Open
Jul 24
RBC Canadian Open Preview
Jul 24
European Open Preview
Jul 24
Open Championship: Rankings
Jul 19
Expert Picks: The 146th Open
Jul 18
DeChambeau wins John Deere
Jul 17
Open Championship Sleepers
Jul 17
PARTNERS
Golf Channel Fantasy Challenge
Play Virtual Golf
Golf Tickets
Shop Golf Products
FANTASY GOLF HEADLINES
Jordan Smith wins 2017 Porsche European Open
Chappell 1 back at RBC after third-round 66
Hoffman leads by 1 in Canada after R3 65
Garrigus posts -15; course-record-tying 62
Jordan Smith opens up 2-shot lead in Germany
K. Stadler cards 1-over 72 in return to golf
Hadwin among notable MCs at Canadian Open
McGirt WD (undisclosed) during R2 @ RBC
Woodland flirts w/ course record in R2 of RBC
R2 halted late Friday as Levy closes on lead
Sponsor invite Ruffels opens RBC in twin 67s
Twin 66s give Flores the early RBC lead
NFL DRAFT PAGES
NFL Draft Home
Player News
Headlines
CFB Daily
Features
Podcasts
COLUMNS
Top-300 Overall CFB Fantasy
Jul 29
CFB Preview: Team Nos. 94-75
Jul 25
CFB Preview: Team Nos. 114-95
Jul 21
CFB Preview: Team Nos. 130-115
Jul 17
Top-25 CFB Fantasy Ds, Kickers
Jul 14
Top-40 CFB Fantasy TEs
Jul 13
Top-150 CFB Fantasy WRs
Jul 12
Top-130 CFB Fantasy RBs
Jul 7
PARTNERS
NFL-Draft Tickets
Shop College Football Gear
NFL DRAFT HEADLINES
Hampton picks up ex-VT RB Shai McKenzie
Syracuse G Roberts (knee) out for the season
Saban releases statement on DL Hand's arrest
WR Cooper leaves Arizona football team
CC HC Moglia to miss season following surgery
Pitt boots DE Blair for rules violation
Tide DL Da'Shawn Hand arrested for DUI
Pitt suspends starting G Bookser for a game
Pitt suspends star S Whitehead for 3 games
Colorado suspends starting DB Julmisse
CB Mayes no longer on Hurricanes' roster
Pauline thinks L-Jax will ultimately go R1
PREMIER LEAGUE PAGES
Premier League Home
Player News
Headlines
Rumors
Features
Injuries
Transfers
Depth Charts
COLUMNS
Huddersfield Town Preview
Jul 28
Pl.com Draft Ranks - Ms
Jul 26
AM's Perfect XI 17/18 Preview
Jul 26
Pl.com Draft Ranks - Fs
Jul 25
FPL Prices Review - Part 2
Jul 24
Pre-season Draft FPL Guide
Jul 21
Pl.com Draft Ranks - Ds
Jul 21
Pl.com Draft Ranks - GKs
Jul 21
PARTNERS
Shop Soccer Gear
PREMIER LEAGUE HEADLINES
Anrie on target as Hammers draw
Arsenal wide men fire in Emirates Cup
Ashley Fletcher moves to Middlesbough
City midfielder nears a return but won't rush
Smith steps up his recovery from injury
Benitez adds to central midfield with Merino
Deeney facing fight to be fit for opener
Cazorla on the comeback trail
West Ham defender struggling for game week 1
Stanislas suffers another setback
Jamal Blackman departs Chelsea on loan
Carroll losing the fight for full fitness
FEATURED BLOGS
HardballTalk
ProFootballTalk
ProBasketballTalk
ProHockeyTalk
CollegeFootballTalk
GolfTalkCentral
CollegeFootballTalk
Off the Bench
ProSoccerTalk
NBC SPORTS TALK
HardballTalk
» HBT on NBCSports.com
ProFootballTalk
» PFT on NBCSports.com
ProBasketballTalk
» PBT on NBCSports.com
ProHockeyTalk
» PHT on NBCSports.com
CollegeFootballTalk
» CFT on NBCSports.com
GolfTalkCentral
» GTC on GolfChannel.com
CollegeBasketballTalk
College hoops news and rumors
» CBT on NBCSports.com
Off the Bench
An irreverent, offbeat look at sports
» OTB on NBCSports.com
ProSoccerTalk
» PST on NBCSports.com
FANTASY GAMES
Golf Channel Challenge
Yahoo! Baseball
Yahoo! Basketball
Yahoo! March Madness
Yahoo! Soccer
Yahoo! Auto
Yahoo! Games
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Baseball
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Basketball
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
March Madness
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Football
Player Page
Weather |
Roster
Brandon Banks
(WR)
Robert Davis
(WR)
Matt Hazel
(WR)
Colt McCoy
(QB)
James Quick
(WR)
E.J. Bibbs
(TE)
Vernon Davis
(TE)
Dustin Hopkins
(K)
Zach Pascal
(WR)
Jordan Reed
(TE)
Mack Brown
(RB)
Josh Doctson
(WR)
Levern Jacobs
(WR)
Niles Paul
(TE)
Jeremy Sprinkle
(TE)
Derek Carrier
(TE)
Manasseh Garner
(TE)
Matt Jones
(RB)
Samaje Perine
(RB)
Nate Sudfeld
(QB)
Kirk Cousins
(QB)
Ryan Grant
(WR)
Rob Kelley
(RB)
Terrelle Pryor
(WR)
Chris Thompson
(RB)
Jamison Crowder
(WR)
Maurice Harris
(WR)
Keith Marshall
(RB)
Brian Quick
(WR)
Kendal Thompson
(WR)
Close
|
Full Depth Charts
Close
|
Weather data courtesy of Weather.com
Keith Marshall | Running Back | #39
Team:
Washington Redskins
Age / DOB:
(
23
) / 2/16/1994
Ht / Wt:
5'11' / 222
College:
Georgia
Drafted:
2016 / Rd. 7 (243) / WAS
Contract:
view contract details
[x]
5/16/2016: Signed a four-year, $2.40 million contract. The deal included a $65,550 signing bonus. 2016: $450,000, 2017: $540,000, 2018: $630,000, 2019: $720,000, 2020: Free Agent
Share:
Tweet
Latest News
Recent News
Keith Marshall tore his right patellar tendon at Saturday's practice.
The injury will sideline him for the remainder of 2017. It's another tough break for Marshall, who missed all of last year with an elbow injury and was plagued by injuries throughout college. With Marshall on the shelf, Washington's backfield will consist of Rob Kelley, fourth-round rookie Samaje Perine, pass-catcher Chris Thompson, and perhaps preseason phenom Mack Brown. Last year's Week 1 starter Matt Jones is waiting to be released.
Jul 30 - 11:48 AM
Source:
John Keim on Twitter
Redskins placed RB Keith Marshall on injured reserve with a damaged UCL in his elbow.
Marshall was given a three-week timeline upon going down, but either his prognosis got worse, or the Redskins used his injury as an opportunity to free up a roster spot. Marshall was a hyped seventh-rounder out of Georgia, but didn't make nearly as much noise once the pads went on. Injuries are nothing new for Marshall, whose time in the SEC was marked by one ailment after another. UDFA Rob Kelley will begin the year as Matt Jones' direct backup.
Tue, Aug 30, 2016 05:04:00 PM
Redskins coach Jay Gruden says injured reserve is a possibility for RB Keith Marshall (elbow).
Marshall is only supposed to be sidelined three weeks, so it would be a drastic move. Of course, Marshall could be the player the Redskins stash to activate later. He's probably not important enough for that honor, however. Even with Matt Jones (shoulder) banged up, Marshall is completely off the re-draft radar.
Mon, Aug 29, 2016 02:37:00 PM
Source:
Mike Jones on Twitter
Redskins rookie RB Keith Marshall (elbow) is expected to miss at least three weeks.
Marshall suffered a nasty looking elbow injury in the third preseason game, but the team says it is just a sprain. The timetable is "at least" because CSN Washington's Chick Hernandez reports Marshall will be "re-evaluated" after three weeks. It is certainly possible the injury-crossed back misses more time. With Matt Jones (shoulder) questionable for Week 1, undrafted rookie Rob Kelley could open the season in the starting lineup.
Mon, Aug 29, 2016 08:57:00 AM
Source:
CSN Washington
Skins RB Keith Marshall tears patellar tendon
Jul 30 - 11:48 AM
Redskins send rookie RB Keith Marshall to IR
Tue, Aug 30, 2016 05:04:00 PM
I.R. a possibility for Keith Marshall (elbow)
Mon, Aug 29, 2016 02:37:00 PM
Keith Marshall to miss at least three weeks
Mon, Aug 29, 2016 08:57:00 AM
More Keith Marshall Player News
Highest Searched Players
over the last 7 days
1
C. Kaepernick
FA
(2942)
2
C. Hyde
SF
(2819)
3
J. Reed
WAS
(2687)
4
L. Whitehead
NYJ
(2630)
5
K. Dixon
BAL
(2455)
6
L. Bell
PIT
(2437)
7
A. Luck
IND
(2398)
8
M. Bryant
PIT
(2369)
9
D. Martin
TB
(2365)
10
M. Gillislee
NE
(2354)
Player Page
Recent News
Related News
Team News
Career Stats
Depth Charts
Game Log
Washington Redskins Tickets
Career Stats
Year
Rushing
Receiving
Fumb.
KO Ret
Punt Ret
Year
Team
G
Rush
Yds
Y/G
Avg
100+
TD
Rec
Yds
Y/G
Avg
100+
TD
Lost
Yds
TD
Yds
TD
Career stats are currently unavailable
Keith Marshall's 2017 Draft Rank and Projections
View
Keith Marshall's
2017 Draft Rank and Projections. View Keith Marshall's complete fantasy player profile, which has..
- Complete stat projections
- Outlooks
- Tiered rankings
- Fantasy point values
-
Go to
Keith Marshall's player profile.
Game Log
Game
Rushing
Receiving
Fumb.
KO Ret
Punt Ret
Week
Date
Opp
Rush
Yds
Avg
TD
Rec
Yds
Avg
TD
Lost
Yds
TD
Yds
TD
Depth Charts
Skill Players
Pos
Role
Name
QB
1
Kirk Cousins
2
Colt McCoy
3
Nate Sudfeld
RB
1
Rob Kelley
2
Chris Thompson
3
Samaje Perine
4
Matt Jones
5
Mack Brown
GLB
1
Rob Kelley
2
Samaje Perine
3RB
1
Chris Thompson
2
Rob Kelley
WR1
1
Terrelle Pryor
2
Josh Doctson
3
Maurice Harris
4
Robert Davis
5
Zach Pascal
WR2
1
Jamison Crowder
2
Ryan Grant
3
Brian Quick
4
Matt Hazel
5
James Quick
WR3
1
Josh Doctson
TE
1
Jordan Reed
Sidelined
Speaking Thursday, Redskins coach Jay Gruden said Jordan Reed (toe) "may have twisted an ankle" overcompensating for his toe issue.
In other words, Reed twisted an ankle overcompensating for his toe issue. Reed has dealt with ankle ailments in the past, but they haven't been one of his signature issues. The Redskins have said Reed will miss only a week of camp, but that seems unlikely. The 'Skins have zero reason to push the envelope with their star tight end.
Jul 27
2
Vernon Davis
3
Niles Paul
4
Jeremy Sprinkle
5
Derek Carrier
LT
1
Trent Williams
2
Ty Nsekhe
3
John Kling
LG
1
Shawn Lauvao
2
Isaiah Williams
3
Ronald Patrick
4
Tyler Catalina
C
1
Spencer Long
2
Chase Roullier
RG
1
Brandon Scherff
2
Arie Kouandjio
3
Kyle Kalis
RT
1
Morgan Moses
2
Vinston Painter
3
Kevin Bowen
K
1
Dustin Hopkins
Headlines
Redskins Fantasy Preview
Jul 29
Evan Silva wraps up his Team Fantasy Previews with the Washington Redskins.
More NFL Columns
»
Redskins Fantasy Preview
Jul 29
»
Silva's Team Fantasy Previews
Jul 29
»
Podcast: Wild Wild West
Jul 28
»
Dose: Drama In The Steel City
Jul 28
»
Titans Fantasy Preview
Jul 27
»
Running Back Notebook
Jul 27
»
Training Camp Preview
Jul 27
»
Broncos RB Woes Continue
Jul 27
NFL Headlines
»
Chargers rule out Mike Williams for all camp
»
Bucs won't guarantee Doug Martin starting job
»
Skins RB Keith Marshall tears patellar tendon
»
Ravens take a flyer on TE Larry Donnell
»
Ziggy Ansah (ankle) lands on PUP list
»
Rob Ninkovich announces his retirement
»
Lions LT Taylor Decker 'on track' in recovery
»
Ravens TE Gillmore has 'serious' knee injury
»
Mike Williams officially starts camp on PUP
»
Tajae Sharpe (foot) lands on active/PUP list
»
Vikings close to extension with Xavier Rhodes
»
Titans finally get WR Corey Davis signed
NFL Links
»
Play FanDuel Golf for $4, win up to $50,000!
»
Introducing RotoGrinders Newest MLB Tool - PlateIQ!
»
Daily Fantasy Section
»
FanDuel MLB Premium Content
»
NFL Depth Charts
»
Rotoworld Fantasy Football Season Pass
»
Week 15: Watch Rotoworld's DFS Pick Six
»
Switching from FanDuel NFL to NBA
»
Do your own mock draft
Site Links
Advertising
Jobs
Help / Contact Us
Privacy Policy
AdChoices
Terms of Service
Site Map
Independent Programming Report
Tickets
Sports Jobs
Facebook
Facebook
Twitter
Rotoworld - @Rotoworld
Football - @Rotoworld_FB
Baseball - @Rotoworld_BB
Basketball - @Rotoworld_BK
Hockey - @Rotoworld_HK
Golf - @RotoworldGolf
NFL Draft - @Rotoworld_Draft
Premier League - @Rotoworld_PL
Fantasy Guides
Baseball Draft Guide
Baseball Season Pass
Football Draft Guide
Football Season Pass
Basketball Draft Guide
Basketball Season Pass
Hockey Draft Guide
Hockey Season Pass
2017 © NBC Sports Digital.
All Rights Reserved