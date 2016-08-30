Player Page

Keith Marshall | Running Back | #39

Team: Washington Redskins
Age / DOB:  (23) / 2/16/1994
Ht / Wt:  5'11' / 222
College: Georgia
Drafted: 2016 / Rd. 7 (243) / WAS
Contract: view contract details
Keith Marshall tore his right patellar tendon at Saturday's practice.
The injury will sideline him for the remainder of 2017. It's another tough break for Marshall, who missed all of last year with an elbow injury and was plagued by injuries throughout college. With Marshall on the shelf, Washington's backfield will consist of Rob Kelley, fourth-round rookie Samaje Perine, pass-catcher Chris Thompson, and perhaps preseason phenom Mack Brown. Last year's Week 1 starter Matt Jones is waiting to be released. Jul 30 - 11:48 AM
Source: John Keim on Twitter
Career Stats
YearRushingReceivingFumb.KO RetPunt Ret
YearTeamGRushYdsY/GAvg100+TDRecYdsY/GAvg100+TDLostYdsTDYdsTD
Skill Players
PosRoleName
QB1Kirk Cousins
2Colt McCoy
3Nate Sudfeld
RB1Rob Kelley
2Chris Thompson
3Samaje Perine
4Matt Jones
5Mack Brown
GLB1Rob Kelley
2Samaje Perine
3RB1Chris Thompson
2Rob Kelley
WR11Terrelle Pryor
2Josh Doctson
3Maurice Harris
4Robert Davis
5Zach Pascal
WR21Jamison Crowder
2Ryan Grant
3Brian Quick
4Matt Hazel
5James Quick
WR31Josh Doctson
TE1Jordan Reed
2Vernon Davis
3Niles Paul
4Jeremy Sprinkle
5Derek Carrier
LT1Trent Williams
2Ty Nsekhe
3John Kling
LG1Shawn Lauvao
2Isaiah Williams
3Ronald Patrick
4Tyler Catalina
C1Spencer Long
2Chase Roullier
RG1Brandon Scherff
2Arie Kouandjio
3Kyle Kalis
RT1Morgan Moses
2Vinston Painter
3Kevin Bowen
K1Dustin Hopkins
 

 